Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 13

One hundred and ten single-family residences sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 13 ranging in price from $69,000 to $3.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1025 Rover Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,585,000 on Feb. 16. This three bathroom, four bedroom, 4,000 square foot Mediterranean style home boasted panoramic views from every room in the house.

Bodega Bay

919 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,250,000

Camp Meeker

64 Front St., $445,000

Cloverdale

77 Debmar Lane, $475,000

330 E. First St., $480,000

217 S. East St., $530,000

162 Chablis Way, $605,000

104 Spring Court, $713,000

Forestville

8647 Mirabel Road, $350,000

9206 Rio Dell Court, $449,000

50 Marigold Lane, $890,000

Geyserville

21689 Geyserville Ave., $878,000

Glen Ellen

15085 Burbank Drive, $1,100,000

12324 Adine Court, $2,350,000

Guerneville

16065 Brookdale Drive, $800,000

17590 Duncan Road, $823,000

15460 Old River Road, $825,000

Healdsburg

307 Powell Ave., $940,000

754 Pordon Lane, $960,000

309 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,050,000

123 Sienna Court, $1,850,000

5 First St., $2,000,000

Penngrove

4330 Oakridge Lane, $1,400,000

1879 Alan Drive, $1,450,000

Petaluma

509 Reynolds Drive, $602,500

633 Searles Way, $729,000

428 Donner Ave., $830,000

216 Baker St., $850,000

2056 Easton Drive, $850,000

1712 Clairmont Court, $861,000

1313 Pacific Ave., $885,000

415 Walnut St., $1,000,000

194 Windsor Drive, $1,100,000

697 Gossage Ave., $1,210,000

4 Scenic Way, $1,343,000

1850 Ingram Way, $1,350,000

Rohnert Park

1446 Gregory Court, $710,000

1505 Garfield Court, $761,000

950 Eileen Court, $810,000

1549 Mallory Place, $840,000

Santa Rosa

1380 Lance Drive, $190,500

6800 Cougar Lane, $310,000

3845 Coffey Lane, $400,000

4937 Sea Wolf Drive, $417,000

646 Wright St., $465,000

1489 Tuxhorn Drive, $475,000

7104 Oak Leaf Drive, $525,000

114 Briarwood Court, $550,000

7367 Oak Leaf Drive, $555,000

17 Glengreen St., $555,000

506 Earle St., $561,500

956 Kingwood St., $565,000

515 Earle St., $577,000

1625 Dudley Place, $625,000

1520 Wadsworth Court, $640,000

1032 Sonora Court, $640,000

2021 Woodward Drive, $645,000

1272 Meridian Circle, $650,000

5342 Sunnybrook Court, $659,000

149 Oak Island Drive, $665,000

2038 Montgomery Drive, $675,000

2720 Arbor Grove Lane, $675,000

1630 Glenbrook Drive, $690,000

4426 Bennett View Drive, $695,000

2021 Mission Blvd., $710,000

312 Michael Drive, $720,000

424 Cambiaso Place, $745,000

4774 Tarton Drive, $750,000

2638 Rosevine Lane, $750,000

2077 Cooper Drive, $750,000

1958 Robinson Lane, $770,000

2220 Fremont Drive, $775,000

2128 Contra Costa Ave., $805,000

5070 Charmian Drive, $810,000

2433 Rudesill Lane, $815,000

3525 Deer Park Drive, $825,000

769 Sentinel Court, $825,000

137 Jasie Lane, $850,000

2011 Siesta Lane, $868,000

4700 Stonehedge Drive, $875,000

2680 Brush Creek Road, $945,000

359 Brey Road, $950,000

170 Dorchester Court, $985,000

5047 Algiers Ave., $1,100,000

2214 Northwood Drive, $1,200,000

5635 Yerba Buena Road, $1,240,000

6560 Plum Ranch Road, $1,300,000

3333 Miraloma Drive, $1,650,000

3892 Sage Hill Place, $1,700,000

3727 Lakebriar Place, $2,600,000

Sebastopol

13484 Frati Lane, $69,000

8801 Bower St., $110,000

5370 Daywalt Lane, $600,000

291 Watertrough Road, $800,000

8123 Kathleen Court, $875,000

441 Zimpher Drive, $985,000

334 Murphy Ave., $1,300,000

969 Sexton Road, $1,910,000

Sonoma

18441 Happy Lane, $650,000

182 Saint James Drive, $825,000

19170 Mesquite Court, $1,598,000

960 Lark Ave., $2,425,000

1025 Rover Road, $3,585,000

Valley Ford

14460 Valley Ford Road, $900,000

Windsor

507 Miller Lane, $525,000

7994 Creekside Drive, $670,000

858 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $720,000

179 Flametree Circle, $767,000

7018 18th Hole Drive, $831,000

8477 Old Oak Road, $889,000

1405 Heidi Place, $1,001,000

