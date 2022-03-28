Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 13
One hundred and ten single-family residences sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 13 ranging in price from $69,000 to $3.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1025 Rover Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,585,000 on Feb. 16. This three bathroom, four bedroom, 4,000 square foot Mediterranean style home boasted panoramic views from every room in the house.
Bodega Bay
919 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,250,000
Camp Meeker
64 Front St., $445,000
Cloverdale
77 Debmar Lane, $475,000
330 E. First St., $480,000
217 S. East St., $530,000
162 Chablis Way, $605,000
104 Spring Court, $713,000
Forestville
8647 Mirabel Road, $350,000
9206 Rio Dell Court, $449,000
50 Marigold Lane, $890,000
Geyserville
21689 Geyserville Ave., $878,000
Glen Ellen
15085 Burbank Drive, $1,100,000
12324 Adine Court, $2,350,000
Guerneville
16065 Brookdale Drive, $800,000
17590 Duncan Road, $823,000
15460 Old River Road, $825,000
Healdsburg
307 Powell Ave., $940,000
754 Pordon Lane, $960,000
309 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,050,000
123 Sienna Court, $1,850,000
5 First St., $2,000,000
Penngrove
4330 Oakridge Lane, $1,400,000
1879 Alan Drive, $1,450,000
Petaluma
509 Reynolds Drive, $602,500
633 Searles Way, $729,000
428 Donner Ave., $830,000
216 Baker St., $850,000
2056 Easton Drive, $850,000
1712 Clairmont Court, $861,000
1313 Pacific Ave., $885,000
415 Walnut St., $1,000,000
194 Windsor Drive, $1,100,000
697 Gossage Ave., $1,210,000
4 Scenic Way, $1,343,000
1850 Ingram Way, $1,350,000
Rohnert Park
1446 Gregory Court, $710,000
1505 Garfield Court, $761,000
950 Eileen Court, $810,000
1549 Mallory Place, $840,000
Santa Rosa
1380 Lance Drive, $190,500
6800 Cougar Lane, $310,000
3845 Coffey Lane, $400,000
4937 Sea Wolf Drive, $417,000
646 Wright St., $465,000
1489 Tuxhorn Drive, $475,000
7104 Oak Leaf Drive, $525,000
114 Briarwood Court, $550,000
7367 Oak Leaf Drive, $555,000
17 Glengreen St., $555,000
506 Earle St., $561,500
956 Kingwood St., $565,000
515 Earle St., $577,000
1625 Dudley Place, $625,000
1520 Wadsworth Court, $640,000
1032 Sonora Court, $640,000
2021 Woodward Drive, $645,000
1272 Meridian Circle, $650,000
5342 Sunnybrook Court, $659,000
149 Oak Island Drive, $665,000
2038 Montgomery Drive, $675,000
2720 Arbor Grove Lane, $675,000
1630 Glenbrook Drive, $690,000
4426 Bennett View Drive, $695,000
2021 Mission Blvd., $710,000
312 Michael Drive, $720,000
424 Cambiaso Place, $745,000
4774 Tarton Drive, $750,000
2638 Rosevine Lane, $750,000
2077 Cooper Drive, $750,000
1958 Robinson Lane, $770,000
2220 Fremont Drive, $775,000
2128 Contra Costa Ave., $805,000
5070 Charmian Drive, $810,000
2433 Rudesill Lane, $815,000
3525 Deer Park Drive, $825,000
769 Sentinel Court, $825,000
137 Jasie Lane, $850,000
2011 Siesta Lane, $868,000
4700 Stonehedge Drive, $875,000
2680 Brush Creek Road, $945,000
359 Brey Road, $950,000
170 Dorchester Court, $985,000
5047 Algiers Ave., $1,100,000
2214 Northwood Drive, $1,200,000
5635 Yerba Buena Road, $1,240,000
6560 Plum Ranch Road, $1,300,000
3333 Miraloma Drive, $1,650,000
3892 Sage Hill Place, $1,700,000
3727 Lakebriar Place, $2,600,000
Sebastopol
13484 Frati Lane, $69,000
8801 Bower St., $110,000
5370 Daywalt Lane, $600,000
291 Watertrough Road, $800,000
8123 Kathleen Court, $875,000
441 Zimpher Drive, $985,000
334 Murphy Ave., $1,300,000
969 Sexton Road, $1,910,000
Sonoma
18441 Happy Lane, $650,000
182 Saint James Drive, $825,000
19170 Mesquite Court, $1,598,000
960 Lark Ave., $2,425,000
1025 Rover Road, $3,585,000
Valley Ford
14460 Valley Ford Road, $900,000
Windsor
507 Miller Lane, $525,000
7994 Creekside Drive, $670,000
858 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $720,000
179 Flametree Circle, $767,000
7018 18th Hole Drive, $831,000
8477 Old Oak Road, $889,000
1405 Heidi Place, $1,001,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
