Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 20
Eighty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 5 ranging in price from $165,000 to $2.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1382 Leggs Lane in Sonoma which sold for $2.8 million on Feb. 25. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,182 square-foot home featured a pool, guest studio and a wrap-around porch with views of Mt. Diablo and the Sonoma Valley.
Bodega Bay
1205 Canon St., $940,000
2020 Sandpiper Court, $1,160,000
4811 Carmet Drive, $1,600,000
Camp Meeker
69 Mission St., $380,000
Cloverdale
450 Silva St., $700,000
Cotati
8523 Loretto Ave., $500,000
8160 Clifford St., $644,000
267 John Roberts Drive, $900,000
Forestville
242 Vila Road, $315,000
9805 Elizabeth Way, $815,000
Fulton
2702 Fulton Road, $1,050,000
Guerneville
17385 Summit Ave., $652,000
Healdsburg
1729 Scenic Lane, $625,000
604 Healdsburg Ave., $799,000
1276 Lupine Road, $805,000
1713 Latigo Lane, $1,103,000
620 University St., $1,550,000
Kenwood
8070 Highway 12, $1,700,000
Penngrove
5875 Old Redwood Highway, $1,430,000
Petaluma
1741 E. Madison St., $600,000
1721 Weaverly Drive, $775,000
1841 Fieldstone Lane, $800,000
46 Twin Creeks Circle, $835,000
646 Albert Way, $930,000
2030 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,085,000
Rohnert Park
1540 Gladstone Way, $402,500
242 Alma Ave., $500,000
559 S. Lamont Court, $685,000
949 Helene Court, $690,000
4450 Hollingsworth Circle, $760,000
6190 San Ramon Place, $880,000
8034 Macaw Court, $893,000
5692 Davis Circle, $900,000
5071 Karrington Road, $920,000
1612 Gladstone Way, $940,000
Santa Rosa
1241 Saint Francis Road, $165,000
185 W. Barham Ave., $337,000
1491 Pebblecreek Drive, $475,000
3365 Guerneville Road, $518,000
3700 Calistoga Road, $555,000
3536 Zappa Way, $570,000
1033 Stanislaus Way, $575,000
2341 Teasdale Lane, $596,000
2368 Baggett Drive, $600,000
1916 Spinnaker Place, $632,500
1360 Riebli Road, $640,000
328 Yates Drive, $650,000
4932 Rinwood Drive, $656,000
503 Palomino Drive, $660,000
1475 North St., $665,000
2181 Zinfandel Drive, $700,000
3709 Douglas Drive, $780,000
2057 Northfield Drive, $789,500
3747 Sacramento Ave., $804,000
1920 Sansone Drive, $830,000
2326 Olympia Drive, $865,000
1926 Belair Way, $875,000
2318 Warwick Drive, $935,000
32 Brighton Court, $949,500
3439 Deer Trail Road, $1,150,000
4795 Hillsboro Circle, $1,225,000
2226 Sunrise Ave., $1,230,000
6650 Warehill Road, $1,350,000
4756 Hillsboro Circle, $1,731,000
514 Caber Drive, $1,775,000
191 Oak Tree Drive, $1,810,000
5260 Stow Circle, $1,850,000
Sebastopol
7078 Murray Acre Lane, $500,000
3000 S. Gravenstein Highway, $685,000
5315 Gilchrist Road, $900,000
5221 Wendell Lane, $925,000
7410 Woodland Ave., $1,275,000
Sonoma
18080 Las Lomas Road, $630,000
18406 Yale Court, $1,000,000
650 Craig Ave., $1,175,000
610 Napa Road, $1,550,000
16685 Mission Way, $2,100,000
1382 Leggs Lane, $2,800,000
The Sea Ranch
42070 Rock Cod, $1,350,000
Windsor
1013 Del Roble Lane, $815,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
