Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 20

Eighty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 5 ranging in price from $165,000 to $2.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1382 Leggs Lane in Sonoma which sold for $2.8 million on Feb. 25. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,182 square-foot home featured a pool, guest studio and a wrap-around porch with views of Mt. Diablo and the Sonoma Valley.

Bodega Bay

1205 Canon St., $940,000

2020 Sandpiper Court, $1,160,000

4811 Carmet Drive, $1,600,000

Camp Meeker

69 Mission St., $380,000

Cloverdale

450 Silva St., $700,000

Cotati

8523 Loretto Ave., $500,000

8160 Clifford St., $644,000

267 John Roberts Drive, $900,000

Forestville

242 Vila Road, $315,000

9805 Elizabeth Way, $815,000

Fulton

2702 Fulton Road, $1,050,000

Guerneville

17385 Summit Ave., $652,000

Healdsburg

1729 Scenic Lane, $625,000

604 Healdsburg Ave., $799,000

1276 Lupine Road, $805,000

1713 Latigo Lane, $1,103,000

620 University St., $1,550,000

Kenwood

8070 Highway 12, $1,700,000

Penngrove

5875 Old Redwood Highway, $1,430,000

Petaluma

1741 E. Madison St., $600,000

1721 Weaverly Drive, $775,000

1841 Fieldstone Lane, $800,000

46 Twin Creeks Circle, $835,000

646 Albert Way, $930,000

2030 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,085,000

Rohnert Park

1540 Gladstone Way, $402,500

242 Alma Ave., $500,000

559 S. Lamont Court, $685,000

949 Helene Court, $690,000

4450 Hollingsworth Circle, $760,000

6190 San Ramon Place, $880,000

8034 Macaw Court, $893,000

5692 Davis Circle, $900,000

5071 Karrington Road, $920,000

1612 Gladstone Way, $940,000

Santa Rosa

1241 Saint Francis Road, $165,000

185 W. Barham Ave., $337,000

1491 Pebblecreek Drive, $475,000

3365 Guerneville Road, $518,000

3700 Calistoga Road, $555,000

3536 Zappa Way, $570,000

1033 Stanislaus Way, $575,000

2341 Teasdale Lane, $596,000

2368 Baggett Drive, $600,000

1916 Spinnaker Place, $632,500

1360 Riebli Road, $640,000

328 Yates Drive, $650,000

4932 Rinwood Drive, $656,000

503 Palomino Drive, $660,000

1475 North St., $665,000

2181 Zinfandel Drive, $700,000

3709 Douglas Drive, $780,000

2057 Northfield Drive, $789,500

3747 Sacramento Ave., $804,000

1920 Sansone Drive, $830,000

2326 Olympia Drive, $865,000

1926 Belair Way, $875,000

2318 Warwick Drive, $935,000

32 Brighton Court, $949,500

3439 Deer Trail Road, $1,150,000

4795 Hillsboro Circle, $1,225,000

2226 Sunrise Ave., $1,230,000

6650 Warehill Road, $1,350,000

4756 Hillsboro Circle, $1,731,000

514 Caber Drive, $1,775,000

191 Oak Tree Drive, $1,810,000

5260 Stow Circle, $1,850,000

Sebastopol

7078 Murray Acre Lane, $500,000

3000 S. Gravenstein Highway, $685,000

5315 Gilchrist Road, $900,000

5221 Wendell Lane, $925,000

7410 Woodland Ave., $1,275,000

Sonoma

18080 Las Lomas Road, $630,000

18406 Yale Court, $1,000,000

650 Craig Ave., $1,175,000

610 Napa Road, $1,550,000

16685 Mission Way, $2,100,000

1382 Leggs Lane, $2,800,000

The Sea Ranch

42070 Rock Cod, $1,350,000

Windsor

1013 Del Roble Lane, $815,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.