Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 7

Eighty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 7 ranging in price from $85,000 to $2.1 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 5799 Trailwood Drive in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,100,000 on Feb. 8. This five bedroom, five bathroom, 4,457 square foot residence featured a formal dining room, family room, living room, wine cellar, gym, sauna and a pool with waterfalls.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1840 Whaleship Road, $1,370,000

870 Seaeagle Loop, $1,600,000

Calistoga

4500 Petrified Forest Road, $900,000

Cloverdale

327 W. Fourth St., $100,000

41001 River Road, $534,000

Forestville

11808 Skyline Road, $85,000

11150 Ice Box Canyon Road, $250,000

8182 Park Ave., $410,000

10805 River Drive, $479,000

8205 Spring Drive, $495,000

Glen Ellen

5021 Warm Springs Road, $270,000

5005 Warm Springs Road, $550,000

5219 Bennett Valley Lane, $1,562,500

Healdsburg

1034 Maxwell St., $930,000

Jenner

22187 Ruoff Road, $426,000

Monte Rio

22979 Conifer Drive, $1,200,000

Penngrove

5615 Old Redwood Hwy, $500,000

Petaluma

305 Cortez Drive, $275,000

1609 Andover Way, $281,000

225 Keokuk St., $500,000

1488 Sunrise Pkwy, $510,000

112 Burlington Drive, $600,000

809 F St., $650,000

1529 Sarkesian Drive, $715,000

1284 Ponderosa Drive, $765,000

904 Wood Sorrel Drive, $775,000

1202 West St., $800,000

1410 Skillman Lane, $820,000

1834 Hartman Lane, $925,000

1010 Stadler Lane, $981,500

1943 Granite Valley Way, $1,200,000

Santa Rosa

2716 Ironstone Circle, $192,500

3565 Kelsey Knolls, $301,818

5777 Futura Way, $328,000

1753 Willowside Road, $369,000

1639 Clover Lane, $409,091

1915 Petaluma Hill Road, $420,000

4957 Everglade Drive, $435,000

1027 Santa Barbara Drive, $449,000

1728 Windrose Lane, $456,500

1110 Wyoming Drive, $525,000

2435 Basque Court, $550,000

2436 Widgeon Court, $555,000

2134 Slater St., $580,000

2724 Valley Center Drive, $608,000

4961 Charmian Drive, $614,000

520 Juilliard Park Drive, $617,000

3611 Idaho Drive, $620,000

2012 Jackrabbit Court, $625,000

6488 Stone Bridge Road, $635,000

1430 Twilight Way, $640,000

233 Felicidad Court, $650,000

215 Grove Ave., $680,000

2222 Grahn Drive, $685,000

2204 Peterson Lane, $710,000

1910 Woodward Drive, $727,000

2101 Fulton Road, $769,000

5416 Hazelwood Court, $780,000

2423 Rudesill Lane, $799,000

1631 Los Olivos Road, $850,000

3014 Santa Margarita Court, $974,000

3568 Sweetgum St., $990,909

3573 Kirkridge St., $1,025,000

4515 Montecito Ave., $1,050,000

6100 Melita Court, $1,270,000

4804 Skycrest Way, $1,500,000

927 Los Alamos Road, $1,700,000

2795 Rollo Road, $1,750,000

3821 Barnes Road, $2,096,500

5799 Trailwood Drive, $2,100,000

Sebastopol

552 Sparkes Road, $380,000

455 Parquet St., $455,000

7796 Lynch Road, $530,000

4847 Daywalt Road, $675,000

7881 Washington Ave., $760,000

9760 Occidental Road, $900,000

5523 Henning Road, $975,000

1971 Green Hill Road, $1,050,000

Sonoma

19155 W. Fifth St., $200,000

22070 Bonness Road, $305,000

97 Temelec Circle, $585,000

18015 Riverside Drive, $725,000

The Sea Ranch

487 Drovers Close, $925,000

Windsor

10111 Herb Road, $200,000

278 Samantha Way, $282,500

229 Decanter Circle, $432,500

645 Decanter Circle, $540,000

7040 Edinburgh Court, $665,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter