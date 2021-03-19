Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 7
Eighty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 7 ranging in price from $85,000 to $2.1 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 5799 Trailwood Drive in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,100,000 on Feb. 8. This five bedroom, five bathroom, 4,457 square foot residence featured a formal dining room, family room, living room, wine cellar, gym, sauna and a pool with waterfalls.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1840 Whaleship Road, $1,370,000
870 Seaeagle Loop, $1,600,000
Calistoga
4500 Petrified Forest Road, $900,000
Cloverdale
327 W. Fourth St., $100,000
41001 River Road, $534,000
Forestville
11808 Skyline Road, $85,000
11150 Ice Box Canyon Road, $250,000
8182 Park Ave., $410,000
10805 River Drive, $479,000
8205 Spring Drive, $495,000
Glen Ellen
5021 Warm Springs Road, $270,000
5005 Warm Springs Road, $550,000
5219 Bennett Valley Lane, $1,562,500
Healdsburg
1034 Maxwell St., $930,000
Jenner
22187 Ruoff Road, $426,000
Monte Rio
22979 Conifer Drive, $1,200,000
Penngrove
5615 Old Redwood Hwy, $500,000
Petaluma
305 Cortez Drive, $275,000
1609 Andover Way, $281,000
225 Keokuk St., $500,000
1488 Sunrise Pkwy, $510,000
112 Burlington Drive, $600,000
809 F St., $650,000
1529 Sarkesian Drive, $715,000
1284 Ponderosa Drive, $765,000
904 Wood Sorrel Drive, $775,000
1202 West St., $800,000
1410 Skillman Lane, $820,000
1834 Hartman Lane, $925,000
1010 Stadler Lane, $981,500
1943 Granite Valley Way, $1,200,000
Santa Rosa
2716 Ironstone Circle, $192,500
3565 Kelsey Knolls, $301,818
5777 Futura Way, $328,000
1753 Willowside Road, $369,000
1639 Clover Lane, $409,091
1915 Petaluma Hill Road, $420,000
4957 Everglade Drive, $435,000
1027 Santa Barbara Drive, $449,000
1728 Windrose Lane, $456,500
1110 Wyoming Drive, $525,000
2435 Basque Court, $550,000
2436 Widgeon Court, $555,000
2134 Slater St., $580,000
2724 Valley Center Drive, $608,000
4961 Charmian Drive, $614,000
520 Juilliard Park Drive, $617,000
3611 Idaho Drive, $620,000
2012 Jackrabbit Court, $625,000
6488 Stone Bridge Road, $635,000
1430 Twilight Way, $640,000
233 Felicidad Court, $650,000
215 Grove Ave., $680,000
2222 Grahn Drive, $685,000
2204 Peterson Lane, $710,000
1910 Woodward Drive, $727,000
2101 Fulton Road, $769,000
5416 Hazelwood Court, $780,000
2423 Rudesill Lane, $799,000
1631 Los Olivos Road, $850,000
3014 Santa Margarita Court, $974,000
3568 Sweetgum St., $990,909
3573 Kirkridge St., $1,025,000
4515 Montecito Ave., $1,050,000
6100 Melita Court, $1,270,000
4804 Skycrest Way, $1,500,000
927 Los Alamos Road, $1,700,000
2795 Rollo Road, $1,750,000
3821 Barnes Road, $2,096,500
5799 Trailwood Drive, $2,100,000
Sebastopol
552 Sparkes Road, $380,000
455 Parquet St., $455,000
7796 Lynch Road, $530,000
4847 Daywalt Road, $675,000
7881 Washington Ave., $760,000
9760 Occidental Road, $900,000
5523 Henning Road, $975,000
1971 Green Hill Road, $1,050,000
Sonoma
19155 W. Fifth St., $200,000
22070 Bonness Road, $305,000
97 Temelec Circle, $585,000
18015 Riverside Drive, $725,000
The Sea Ranch
487 Drovers Close, $925,000
Windsor
10111 Herb Road, $200,000
278 Samantha Way, $282,500
229 Decanter Circle, $432,500
645 Decanter Circle, $540,000
7040 Edinburgh Court, $665,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: