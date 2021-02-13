Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 3

Eighty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of January 3 ranging in price from $115,000 to $2.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20145 Oyster Catcher Loop in Bodega Bay which sold for $2,500,000 on January 4. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,051 square foot residence was conveniently close to Doran Beach (300 meters away) and opportunities for golfing, playing tennis or swimming at a nearby clubhouse.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

20145 Oyster Catcher Loop, $2,500,000

Cazadero

56 Silvia Drive, $475,000

Cloverdale

22855 Chianti Road, $650,000

405 Clover Springs Drive, $676,000

Cotati

18 Breen Way, $510,000

Forestville

8650 Mirabel Road, $559,000

Glen Ellen

5820 Enterprise Road, $2,000,000

Guerneville

14411 Camino Del Arroyo, $299,000

15173 Canyon Seven Road, $403,000

14641 Armstrong Woods Road, $455,000

15925 Morningside Drive, $800,000

Monte Rio

20433 River Blvd., $429,000

Occidental

4016 Bohemian Highway, $749,000

Penngrove

2152 Curtis Drive, $749,500

Petaluma

1420 Quail Drive, $682,000

1927 Lansdowne Way, $745,000

1592 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $750,000

3056 Skillman Lane, $900,000

22 Branching Way, $935,000

1903 Cardinal Way, $945,000

985 Quarry St., $950,000

1015 I St., $1,310,000

6125 Bodega Ave., $1,350,000

408 Fourth St., $1,375,000

5 Troon Terrace, $1,805,000

Rohnert Park

875 Bernice Ave., $555,000

6044 Diane Court, $720,000

Santa Rosa

5964 Stone Bridge Road, $115,000

3683 Hemlock St., $177,000

1418 Rusch Court, $215,000

5236 Badger Road, $233,000

5670 Queen Anne Drive, $305,909

921 Kingwood St., $485,000

1084 Rubicon Way, $506,000

2265 Stanislaus Court, $508,000

1343 Page Court, $510,000

512 Courtyard Circle, $520,000

2069 Canover Court, $521,000

837 Hoen Lane, $525,000

3414 Idaho Drive, $525,000

162 Hazelnut Lane, $530,000

622 Oliver Lane, $550,000

3830 Douglas Drive, $575,000

1545 Surrey Drive, $578,000

2455 Van Patter Drive, $585,000

3625 Banyan Place, $590,000

2533 Pawnee St., $590,000

1919 Malano Court, $600,000

2416 Prairie Lane, $603,000

2118 Longhorn Circle, $605,000

4348 Brookshire Circle, $610,000

2485 Lexington Court, $610,000

2034 Augustan Ave., $610,000

456 Nikki Drive, $612,000

3384 Spring Creek Drive, $615,000

91 Autumn Leaf Drive, $626,000

2518 Brookhaven Drive, $676,000

1898 Bennett Meadows Lane, $710,000

3815 Elwin Lane, $720,000

1724 Swan Place, $720,000

6820 Fairfield Drive, $759,000

2710 Stony Point Road, $780,000

9 El Prado Court, $839,000

1514 Branch Owl Place, $849,000

6316 Meadowridge Drive, $850,000

508 Buena Vista Drive, $865,000

3016 Santa Juanita Court, $910,000

3508 Brookdale Drive, $920,000

4785 Hillsboro Circle, $979,000

2000 Calistoga Road, $1,900,000

Sebastopol

7581 E. Hurlbut Ave., $680,000

920 Daniel St., $710,000

Sonoma

435 Cherry Ave., $500,000

18065 Mulberry Ave., $637,500

16935 Eveton Lane, $660,000

361 Lake St., $665,000

19263 Robinson Road, $745,000

271 Specht Road, $1,265,000

404 Montini Way, $1,895,000

302 E. Spain St., $2,180,000

The Sea Ranch

328 Madrone Meadow, $613,636

1101 River Beach Road, $616,000

35424 Sea Gate Road, $1,625,000

Windsor

1165 Vintage Greens Drive, $255,000

9556 Wellington Circle, $590,000

195 Valencia Way, $593,500

7821 Country Meadow Way, $727,000

566 Pistachio Place, $805,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter