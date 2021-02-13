Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 3
Eighty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of January 3 ranging in price from $115,000 to $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20145 Oyster Catcher Loop in Bodega Bay which sold for $2,500,000 on January 4. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,051 square foot residence was conveniently close to Doran Beach (300 meters away) and opportunities for golfing, playing tennis or swimming at a nearby clubhouse.
Bodega Bay
20145 Oyster Catcher Loop, $2,500,000
Cazadero
56 Silvia Drive, $475,000
Cloverdale
22855 Chianti Road, $650,000
405 Clover Springs Drive, $676,000
Cotati
18 Breen Way, $510,000
Forestville
8650 Mirabel Road, $559,000
Glen Ellen
5820 Enterprise Road, $2,000,000
Guerneville
14411 Camino Del Arroyo, $299,000
15173 Canyon Seven Road, $403,000
14641 Armstrong Woods Road, $455,000
15925 Morningside Drive, $800,000
Monte Rio
20433 River Blvd., $429,000
Occidental
4016 Bohemian Highway, $749,000
Penngrove
2152 Curtis Drive, $749,500
Petaluma
1420 Quail Drive, $682,000
1927 Lansdowne Way, $745,000
1592 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $750,000
3056 Skillman Lane, $900,000
22 Branching Way, $935,000
1903 Cardinal Way, $945,000
985 Quarry St., $950,000
1015 I St., $1,310,000
6125 Bodega Ave., $1,350,000
408 Fourth St., $1,375,000
5 Troon Terrace, $1,805,000
Rohnert Park
875 Bernice Ave., $555,000
6044 Diane Court, $720,000
Santa Rosa
5964 Stone Bridge Road, $115,000
3683 Hemlock St., $177,000
1418 Rusch Court, $215,000
5236 Badger Road, $233,000
5670 Queen Anne Drive, $305,909
921 Kingwood St., $485,000
1084 Rubicon Way, $506,000
2265 Stanislaus Court, $508,000
1343 Page Court, $510,000
512 Courtyard Circle, $520,000
2069 Canover Court, $521,000
837 Hoen Lane, $525,000
3414 Idaho Drive, $525,000
162 Hazelnut Lane, $530,000
622 Oliver Lane, $550,000
3830 Douglas Drive, $575,000
1545 Surrey Drive, $578,000
2455 Van Patter Drive, $585,000
3625 Banyan Place, $590,000
2533 Pawnee St., $590,000
1919 Malano Court, $600,000
2416 Prairie Lane, $603,000
2118 Longhorn Circle, $605,000
4348 Brookshire Circle, $610,000
2485 Lexington Court, $610,000
2034 Augustan Ave., $610,000
456 Nikki Drive, $612,000
3384 Spring Creek Drive, $615,000
91 Autumn Leaf Drive, $626,000
2518 Brookhaven Drive, $676,000
1898 Bennett Meadows Lane, $710,000
3815 Elwin Lane, $720,000
1724 Swan Place, $720,000
6820 Fairfield Drive, $759,000
2710 Stony Point Road, $780,000
9 El Prado Court, $839,000
1514 Branch Owl Place, $849,000
6316 Meadowridge Drive, $850,000
508 Buena Vista Drive, $865,000
3016 Santa Juanita Court, $910,000
3508 Brookdale Drive, $920,000
4785 Hillsboro Circle, $979,000
2000 Calistoga Road, $1,900,000
Sebastopol
7581 E. Hurlbut Ave., $680,000
920 Daniel St., $710,000
Sonoma
435 Cherry Ave., $500,000
18065 Mulberry Ave., $637,500
16935 Eveton Lane, $660,000
361 Lake St., $665,000
19263 Robinson Road, $745,000
271 Specht Road, $1,265,000
404 Montini Way, $1,895,000
302 E. Spain St., $2,180,000
The Sea Ranch
328 Madrone Meadow, $613,636
1101 River Beach Road, $616,000
35424 Sea Gate Road, $1,625,000
Windsor
1165 Vintage Greens Drive, $255,000
9556 Wellington Circle, $590,000
195 Valencia Way, $593,500
7821 Country Meadow Way, $727,000
566 Pistachio Place, $805,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
