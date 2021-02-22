Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 10

Seventy-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 10 ranging in price from $232,500 to $4.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 533 Matheson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $4,450,000 on January 12. This four bedroom, two bathroom, 3,728 square feet historic home was built in 1892. It featured a remodeled interior, pool and detached guest house.

Bodega Bay

160 Starboard Court, $1,350,000

Cazadero

9471 Ben Way, $825,000

Cloverdale

531 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $324,500

100 Douglas Fir Circle, $325,000

Cotati

8555 Loretto Ave., $570,000

8924 Clothier Lane, $960,000

Forestville

8197 Spring Drive, $548,000

6808 Giusti Road, $767,000

Geyserville

339 Lakewood Lane, $1,240,000

Guerneville

14541 Old Cazadero Road, $760,000

Healdsburg

105 Fitch St., $1,600,000

1009 Westside Road, $1,750,000

533 Matheson St., $4,450,000

Jenner

10890 Rock Point Drive, $780,000

Petaluma

304 S. Ely Blvd., $245,455

1165 Lombardi Ave., $290,909

705 Marin Way, $590,000

20 Cordelia Drive, $675,000

436 Eastwood Drive, $700,000

738 Mount Vernon Way, $720,000

1502 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $800,000

105 10th St., $940,000

412 Clearview Place, $975,000

1636 Andover Way, $1,075,000

360 Grant Ave., $1,310,000

240 Casa Grande Road, $3,040,000

250 Casa Grande Road, $3,480,000

Rohnert Park

1616 Wildflower Way, $415,000

4990 Filament St., $670,000

4307 Goodson Way, $677,000

1580 Keats Place, $720,000

1209 Hermitage Way, $810,000

Santa Rosa

4800 Wagon Wheel Lane, $245,000

2473 College Park Circle, $465,000

3696 Primrose Ave., $495,000

541 Richmond Drive, $520,000

225 Decker St., $520,000

717 Mill St., $525,000

872 Breeze Way, $525,000

1748 Cooper Drive, $535,000

1119 Summerfield Road, $535,000

4730 Sunshine Ave., $550,000

282 Compton Ave., $555,000

194 Esposti Meadows Way, $570,000

2700 Ironstone Circle, $583,500

713 W. Eighth St., $599,000

3901 Deuce Drive, $601,500

2116 Northfield Drive, $610,000

2542 Brookhaven Drive, $640,000

226 W. Seventh St., $650,000

235 Manka Circle, $660,000

2260 Chancery Court, $685,000

480 Pheasant Lane, $686,000

3396 Magowan Drive, $710,000

495 Jenifer Court, $829,000

2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $859,000

1506 Great Heron Drive, $890,000

4190 Sonoma Mountain Road, $965,000

380 Baile De Ciervos, $1,065,000

327 Pacific Heights Drive, $1,100,000

2202 Geary Drive, $1,225,000

2340 Sycamore Ave., $1,325,000

5050 Algiers Ave., $1,380,000

3606 Williams Road, $1,595,000

Sebastopol

1009 Tilton Road, $500,000

1015 Martin Lane, $915,000

13200 Fiori Lane, $1,350,000

12420 Fiori Lane, $1,500,000

Sonoma

237 Avenida Barbera, $737,000

19450 Old Winery Road, $1,750,000

1291 Felder Road, $2,150,000

The Sea Ranch

36451 Deep Woods Drive, $232,500

396 Bluff Reach, $1,701,000

Windsor

929 Starr View Drive, $297,000

1077 Elsbree Lane, $380,000

328 Windflower Court, $440,000

711 Harry James Court, $510,000

490 Mark West Station Road, $575,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter