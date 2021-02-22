Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 10
Seventy-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 10 ranging in price from $232,500 to $4.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 533 Matheson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $4,450,000 on January 12. This four bedroom, two bathroom, 3,728 square feet historic home was built in 1892. It featured a remodeled interior, pool and detached guest house.
See what homes are selling for near you?
Bodega Bay
160 Starboard Court, $1,350,000
Cazadero
9471 Ben Way, $825,000
Cloverdale
531 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $324,500
100 Douglas Fir Circle, $325,000
Cotati
8555 Loretto Ave., $570,000
8924 Clothier Lane, $960,000
Forestville
8197 Spring Drive, $548,000
6808 Giusti Road, $767,000
Geyserville
339 Lakewood Lane, $1,240,000
Guerneville
14541 Old Cazadero Road, $760,000
Healdsburg
105 Fitch St., $1,600,000
1009 Westside Road, $1,750,000
533 Matheson St., $4,450,000
Jenner
10890 Rock Point Drive, $780,000
Petaluma
304 S. Ely Blvd., $245,455
1165 Lombardi Ave., $290,909
705 Marin Way, $590,000
20 Cordelia Drive, $675,000
436 Eastwood Drive, $700,000
738 Mount Vernon Way, $720,000
1502 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $800,000
105 10th St., $940,000
412 Clearview Place, $975,000
1636 Andover Way, $1,075,000
360 Grant Ave., $1,310,000
240 Casa Grande Road, $3,040,000
250 Casa Grande Road, $3,480,000
Rohnert Park
1616 Wildflower Way, $415,000
4990 Filament St., $670,000
4307 Goodson Way, $677,000
1580 Keats Place, $720,000
1209 Hermitage Way, $810,000
Santa Rosa
4800 Wagon Wheel Lane, $245,000
2473 College Park Circle, $465,000
3696 Primrose Ave., $495,000
541 Richmond Drive, $520,000
225 Decker St., $520,000
717 Mill St., $525,000
872 Breeze Way, $525,000
1748 Cooper Drive, $535,000
1119 Summerfield Road, $535,000
4730 Sunshine Ave., $550,000
282 Compton Ave., $555,000
194 Esposti Meadows Way, $570,000
2700 Ironstone Circle, $583,500
713 W. Eighth St., $599,000
3901 Deuce Drive, $601,500
2116 Northfield Drive, $610,000
2542 Brookhaven Drive, $640,000
226 W. Seventh St., $650,000
235 Manka Circle, $660,000
2260 Chancery Court, $685,000
480 Pheasant Lane, $686,000
3396 Magowan Drive, $710,000
495 Jenifer Court, $829,000
2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $859,000
1506 Great Heron Drive, $890,000
4190 Sonoma Mountain Road, $965,000
380 Baile De Ciervos, $1,065,000
327 Pacific Heights Drive, $1,100,000
2202 Geary Drive, $1,225,000
2340 Sycamore Ave., $1,325,000
5050 Algiers Ave., $1,380,000
3606 Williams Road, $1,595,000
Sebastopol
1009 Tilton Road, $500,000
1015 Martin Lane, $915,000
13200 Fiori Lane, $1,350,000
12420 Fiori Lane, $1,500,000
Sonoma
237 Avenida Barbera, $737,000
19450 Old Winery Road, $1,750,000
1291 Felder Road, $2,150,000
The Sea Ranch
36451 Deep Woods Drive, $232,500
396 Bluff Reach, $1,701,000
Windsor
929 Starr View Drive, $297,000
1077 Elsbree Lane, $380,000
328 Windflower Court, $440,000
711 Harry James Court, $510,000
490 Mark West Station Road, $575,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: