Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 24

Seventy-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 24, ranging in price from $150,000 to $6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19688 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma which sold for $5,950,000 on Jan. 25. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 4,714 square-foot modern farmhouse came with an olive grove, pool, outdoor kitchen, three rustic barns, a luxury chicken coop, and a three-acre pasture.

Calistoga

5310 Petrified Forest Road, $350,000

Cloverdale

276 Red Mountain Drive, $529,000

307 Sunrise Drive, $620,000

Forestville

9387 Rio Vista Road, $295,000

7300 Giovanetti Road, $830,000

8053 Martinelli Road, $880,000

Glen Ellen

15265 Arnold Drive, $1,050,000

Graton

3161 Edison St., $725,000

Guerneville

11953 Canyon Drive, $405,000

Monte Rio

21495 Highland Terrace, $375,000

Petaluma

104 Dana St., $150,000

427 Broadway St., $600,000

2079 Easton Drive, $610,000

1732 E. Madison St., $810,000

325 Smith Drive, $810,000

1805 Heather Lane, $890,000

139 Hill Blvd., $920,000

124 Sunshine Court, $1,050,000

1 Ricci Court, $1,399,000

22 W. Haven Way, $1,800,000

Rohnert Park

7987 Adrian Drive, $500,000

552 Lassen Court, $640,000

4492 Fuchsia Ave., $725,000

Santa Rosa

2745 Lakeview Drive, $240,000

1925 Belair Way, $283,000

621 Connie St., $300,000

4628 Aptos Court, $305,000

617 Benton St., $400,000

394 Wren Drive, $470,000

401 Kylie Lane, $480,000

812 3rd St., $480,000

6812 Fairfield Drive, $505,000

216 Anteeo Way, $525,000

3333 Calistoga Road, $545,000

2712 Bond St., $545,000

2725 Antelope Lane, $545,500

229 Amador Drive, $560,000

1972 Mission Blvd., $560,000

6425 Pine Valley Drive, $579,000

2335 Mandarin Lane, $580,000

917 Gandul Calle, $582,000

2824 Yuma St., $585,000

4915 Rinwood Drive, $590,000

1605 Charlene Place, $600,000

2529 Copperfield Drive, $610,000

728 Silva Ave., $619,500

5110 Canyon Drive, $625,000

3733 View Court, $640,000

2275 Claiborne Circle, $645,000

2462 Forse Lane, $649,000

1717 Tisserand Drive, $654,500

1210 Albert Drive, $675,000

4726 Parktrail Drive, $765,000

384 Baile De Ciervos, $824,500

1416 Nighthawk Drive, $895,000

5030 Boulder Lane, $895,000

5728 Evening Way, $909,000

1605 Bryden Lane, $1,139,000

3632 Alta Vista Ave., $1,200,000

695 Montebello Drive, $1,650,000

1542 Manzanita Ave., $2,440,000

Sebastopol

4184 Blank Road, $540,000

5340 Hessel Ave., $750,000

1249 Bing Tree Way, $1,150,000

Sonoma

942 Boccoli St., $469,500

821 Craig Ave., $633,000

914 Country Meadow Lane, $725,000

1230 E. Napa St., $800,000

860 Knight St., $872,500

424 W. Second St., $1,100,000

19688 E. Seventh St., $5,950,000

The Sea Ranch

368 Sea Lion, $1,576,000

275 Broad Reach, $1,800,000

409 Bluff Reach, $3,600,000

Valley Ford

2951 Johns St., $645,000

Windsor

9561 Kristine Way, $580,000

473 Jane Drive, $660,000

1140 Mitchell Lane, $770,000

189 Savannah Way, $1,317,500

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter