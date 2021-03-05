Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 24
Seventy-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 24, ranging in price from $150,000 to $6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19688 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma which sold for $5,950,000 on Jan. 25. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 4,714 square-foot modern farmhouse came with an olive grove, pool, outdoor kitchen, three rustic barns, a luxury chicken coop, and a three-acre pasture.
Calistoga
5310 Petrified Forest Road, $350,000
Cloverdale
276 Red Mountain Drive, $529,000
307 Sunrise Drive, $620,000
Forestville
9387 Rio Vista Road, $295,000
7300 Giovanetti Road, $830,000
8053 Martinelli Road, $880,000
Glen Ellen
15265 Arnold Drive, $1,050,000
Graton
3161 Edison St., $725,000
Guerneville
11953 Canyon Drive, $405,000
Monte Rio
21495 Highland Terrace, $375,000
Petaluma
104 Dana St., $150,000
427 Broadway St., $600,000
2079 Easton Drive, $610,000
1732 E. Madison St., $810,000
325 Smith Drive, $810,000
1805 Heather Lane, $890,000
139 Hill Blvd., $920,000
124 Sunshine Court, $1,050,000
1 Ricci Court, $1,399,000
22 W. Haven Way, $1,800,000
Rohnert Park
7987 Adrian Drive, $500,000
552 Lassen Court, $640,000
4492 Fuchsia Ave., $725,000
Santa Rosa
2745 Lakeview Drive, $240,000
1925 Belair Way, $283,000
621 Connie St., $300,000
4628 Aptos Court, $305,000
617 Benton St., $400,000
394 Wren Drive, $470,000
401 Kylie Lane, $480,000
812 3rd St., $480,000
6812 Fairfield Drive, $505,000
216 Anteeo Way, $525,000
3333 Calistoga Road, $545,000
2712 Bond St., $545,000
2725 Antelope Lane, $545,500
229 Amador Drive, $560,000
1972 Mission Blvd., $560,000
6425 Pine Valley Drive, $579,000
2335 Mandarin Lane, $580,000
917 Gandul Calle, $582,000
2824 Yuma St., $585,000
4915 Rinwood Drive, $590,000
1605 Charlene Place, $600,000
2529 Copperfield Drive, $610,000
728 Silva Ave., $619,500
5110 Canyon Drive, $625,000
3733 View Court, $640,000
2275 Claiborne Circle, $645,000
2462 Forse Lane, $649,000
1717 Tisserand Drive, $654,500
1210 Albert Drive, $675,000
4726 Parktrail Drive, $765,000
384 Baile De Ciervos, $824,500
1416 Nighthawk Drive, $895,000
5030 Boulder Lane, $895,000
5728 Evening Way, $909,000
1605 Bryden Lane, $1,139,000
3632 Alta Vista Ave., $1,200,000
695 Montebello Drive, $1,650,000
1542 Manzanita Ave., $2,440,000
Sebastopol
4184 Blank Road, $540,000
5340 Hessel Ave., $750,000
1249 Bing Tree Way, $1,150,000
Sonoma
942 Boccoli St., $469,500
821 Craig Ave., $633,000
914 Country Meadow Lane, $725,000
1230 E. Napa St., $800,000
860 Knight St., $872,500
424 W. Second St., $1,100,000
19688 E. Seventh St., $5,950,000
The Sea Ranch
368 Sea Lion, $1,576,000
275 Broad Reach, $1,800,000
409 Bluff Reach, $3,600,000
Valley Ford
2951 Johns St., $645,000
Windsor
9561 Kristine Way, $580,000
473 Jane Drive, $660,000
1140 Mitchell Lane, $770,000
189 Savannah Way, $1,317,500
