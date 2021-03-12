Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 31
Seventy-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 31 ranging in price from $261,000 to $3.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 36769 Green Cove Drive in The Sea Ranch which sold for $3,400,000 on Feb 2. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home came with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood paneled walls, dramatic coastal views and access to a community pool and tennis court.
Bodega Bay
21153 Hummingbird Court, $1,485,000
416 Loon Court, $1,600,000
Cazadero
2 Sunset Drive, $410,000
Cloverdale
303 Moonlight Circle, $375,000
311 Toscana Circle, $579,000
21 Burgundy Court, $590,000
484 S. Foothill Blvd., $608,500
Glen Ellen
5255 O’Donnell Lane, $285,000
3930 Warm Springs Road, $1,000,000
Guerneville
15735 Morningside Drive, $650,000
17828 Neeley Road, $910,000
Healdsburg
258 Lorraine Court, $1,277,500
1305 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,000,000
Jenner
10908 Rock Point Drive, $900,000
3670 Muniz Ranch Road, $1,875,000
Monte Rio
9076 Laurel Way, $690,000
Petaluma
1404 Lauren Drive, $280,000
2911 Pepper Road, $300,000
1429 Capri Ave., $490,000
995 S. McDowell Blvd., $551,000
1045 Warren Drive, $605,000
1655 Northstar Drive, $635,000
924 Wood Sorrel Drive, $658,000
1481 McGregor Ave., $695,000
5 Azurite Court, $780,000
1853 Sophia Circle, $899,000
620 Galland St., $920,000
156 Vista View Place, $925,000
3392 Roblar Road, $2,100,000
966 Thompson Lane, $2,200,000
900 D St., $2,600,000
Rohnert Park
4421 Hazel Court, $427,500
6090 Daphne Court, $675,000
Santa Rosa
1601 Keoke Court, $280,000
1969 San Miguel Ave., $280,000
2710 Creekside Road, $325,500
927 Kingwood St., $495,000
1873 Sonoma Ave., $520,000
589 Smokewood Drive, $525,000
2045 Marble St., $545,000
2732 Magowan Drive, $551,000
969 Rose Meadow Court, $560,000
2395 Slater St., $565,000
2321 Stonegate Court, $585,000
1857 Wright St., $585,000
1871 Gabriel Court, $600,000
297 Kiva Place, $600,000
2223 Gold Leaf Lane, $605,000
2058 Humboldt St., $610,000
957 Justin Drive, $612,727
2102 Harris Court, $620,000
319 Twin Lakes Drive, $625,000
2361 Vera Drive, $635,000
757 Acacia Lane, $640,000
1301 King St., $695,000
1928 E. Haven Drive, $725,000
2480 Plum Meadow Court, $750,000
5082 Dupont Drive, $760,000
4616 Summerhays Place, $785,000
3980 Millbrook Drive, $885,000
214 Royal Court, $900,000
3540 Flintwood Drive, $905,000
4992 Arcadia Drive, $910,000
3441 Holland Drive, $985,000
6360 Bennett Valley Road, $1,250,000
4072 W. Olivet Road, $1,850,000
3517 Alta Vista Ave., $1,900,000
Sebastopol
573 Ellis Court, $325,000
6295 Caraway Drive, $330,000
7785 Elphick Road, $575,000
3403 Thorn Road, $1,650,000
1610 Watertrough Road, $2,000,000
Sonoma
18633 Manzanita Road, $261,000
13 Temelec Circle, $560,000
300 Meadowood Lane, $742,000
487 San Ramon Drive, $750,000
19385 Wyatt Road, $1,653,000
The Sea Ranch
36769 Green Cove Drive, $3,400,000
