Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 31

Seventy-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 31 ranging in price from $261,000 to $3.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 36769 Green Cove Drive in The Sea Ranch which sold for $3,400,000 on Feb 2. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home came with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood paneled walls, dramatic coastal views and access to a community pool and tennis court.

Bodega Bay

21153 Hummingbird Court, $1,485,000

416 Loon Court, $1,600,000

Cazadero

2 Sunset Drive, $410,000

Cloverdale

303 Moonlight Circle, $375,000

311 Toscana Circle, $579,000

21 Burgundy Court, $590,000

484 S. Foothill Blvd., $608,500

Glen Ellen

5255 O’Donnell Lane, $285,000

3930 Warm Springs Road, $1,000,000

Guerneville

15735 Morningside Drive, $650,000

17828 Neeley Road, $910,000

Healdsburg

258 Lorraine Court, $1,277,500

1305 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,000,000

Jenner

10908 Rock Point Drive, $900,000

3670 Muniz Ranch Road, $1,875,000

Monte Rio

9076 Laurel Way, $690,000

Petaluma

1404 Lauren Drive, $280,000

2911 Pepper Road, $300,000

1429 Capri Ave., $490,000

995 S. McDowell Blvd., $551,000

1045 Warren Drive, $605,000

1655 Northstar Drive, $635,000

924 Wood Sorrel Drive, $658,000

1481 McGregor Ave., $695,000

5 Azurite Court, $780,000

1853 Sophia Circle, $899,000

620 Galland St., $920,000

156 Vista View Place, $925,000

3392 Roblar Road, $2,100,000

966 Thompson Lane, $2,200,000

900 D St., $2,600,000

Rohnert Park

4421 Hazel Court, $427,500

6090 Daphne Court, $675,000

Santa Rosa

1601 Keoke Court, $280,000

1969 San Miguel Ave., $280,000

2710 Creekside Road, $325,500

927 Kingwood St., $495,000

1873 Sonoma Ave., $520,000

589 Smokewood Drive, $525,000

2045 Marble St., $545,000

2732 Magowan Drive, $551,000

969 Rose Meadow Court, $560,000

2395 Slater St., $565,000

2321 Stonegate Court, $585,000

1857 Wright St., $585,000

1871 Gabriel Court, $600,000

297 Kiva Place, $600,000

2223 Gold Leaf Lane, $605,000

2058 Humboldt St., $610,000

957 Justin Drive, $612,727

2102 Harris Court, $620,000

319 Twin Lakes Drive, $625,000

2361 Vera Drive, $635,000

757 Acacia Lane, $640,000

1301 King St., $695,000

1928 E. Haven Drive, $725,000

2480 Plum Meadow Court, $750,000

5082 Dupont Drive, $760,000

4616 Summerhays Place, $785,000

3980 Millbrook Drive, $885,000

214 Royal Court, $900,000

3540 Flintwood Drive, $905,000

4992 Arcadia Drive, $910,000

3441 Holland Drive, $985,000

6360 Bennett Valley Road, $1,250,000

4072 W. Olivet Road, $1,850,000

3517 Alta Vista Ave., $1,900,000

Sebastopol

573 Ellis Court, $325,000

6295 Caraway Drive, $330,000

7785 Elphick Road, $575,000

3403 Thorn Road, $1,650,000

1610 Watertrough Road, $2,000,000

Sonoma

18633 Manzanita Road, $261,000

13 Temelec Circle, $560,000

300 Meadowood Lane, $742,000

487 San Ramon Drive, $750,000

19385 Wyatt Road, $1,653,000

The Sea Ranch

36769 Green Cove Drive, $3,400,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter