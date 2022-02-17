Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 9

Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 9 ranging in price from $120,909 to $2 million.

Topping our list of transactions for the week was 3816 Sedgemoore Drive in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,159,000 on Jan. 10. This four bedroom, five bathroom Fountaingrove compound came with a 3,200 square foot main residence and a one bedroom, one bathroom guest house.

Cloverdale

127 Clover Springs Drive, $515,000

Cotati

24 Dyquisto Way, $799,000

Forestville

8648 Marianna Drive, $120,909

8350 Templeman Road, $370,000

Glen Ellen

15392 Marty Drive, $725,000

Graton

2524 Edison St., $668,000

Guerneville

12020 Mays Canyon Road, $400,000

Monte Rio

22858 Conifer Drive, $745,000

Occidental

18309 Willow Creek Road, $740,000

2410 Joy Road, $949,000

Petaluma

413 Cortez Drive, $450,000

201 Prince Albert Court, $600,000

25 Payran St., $679,000

714 Teresa Court, $730,000

712 Glenice St., $900,000

4115 S. Redwood Highway, $985,000

1004 Glen Eagle Drive, $1,600,000

Rohnert Park

407 Bruce Ave., $645,000

7124 Adrian Drive, $650,000

1327 Gaspar Court, $690,000

4367 Gloria Court, $720,000

1756 Wildflower Way, $757,000

5752 Kassandra Place, $845,000

Santa Rosa

1273 Dogwood Drive, $265,000

3721 Hoen Ave., $400,000

306 Trowbridge St., $505,000

345 S. E St., $510,000

897 Middle Rincon Road, $550,000

725 Yuba Drive, $560,000

3266 Newton St., $560,000

109 Steele Lane, $595,000

1020 Spenlow Road, $600,000

422 Saint Mary Place, $645,000

2131 Dennis Lane, $665,000

1674 Waring Court, $727,500

3039 Sonoma Ave., $750,000

7971 Oakmont Drive, $775,000

1609 Rose Clover St., $805,000

2344 Horseshoe Court, $850,000

511 Buena Vista Drive, $1,050,000

342 Miramonte Place, $1,100,000

3566 Aaron Drive, $1,150,000

4803 Sullivan Way, $1,200,000

672 Greenview Drive, $1,200,000

3133 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,458,000

4423 La Paz Lane, $1,600,000

3816 Sedgemoore Drive, $2,159,000

Sebastopol

446 Eileen Drive, $900,000

12559 Bodega Highway, $1,000,000

1004 Ragle Road, $1,155,000

Sonoma

18890 School St., $844,000

1083 Grove St., $950,000

Windsor

960 Gumview Road, $1,150,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.