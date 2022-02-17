Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 9
Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 9 ranging in price from $120,909 to $2 million.
Topping our list of transactions for the week was 3816 Sedgemoore Drive in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,159,000 on Jan. 10. This four bedroom, five bathroom Fountaingrove compound came with a 3,200 square foot main residence and a one bedroom, one bathroom guest house.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
127 Clover Springs Drive, $515,000
Cotati
24 Dyquisto Way, $799,000
Forestville
8648 Marianna Drive, $120,909
8350 Templeman Road, $370,000
Glen Ellen
15392 Marty Drive, $725,000
Graton
2524 Edison St., $668,000
Guerneville
12020 Mays Canyon Road, $400,000
Monte Rio
22858 Conifer Drive, $745,000
Occidental
18309 Willow Creek Road, $740,000
2410 Joy Road, $949,000
Petaluma
413 Cortez Drive, $450,000
201 Prince Albert Court, $600,000
25 Payran St., $679,000
714 Teresa Court, $730,000
712 Glenice St., $900,000
4115 S. Redwood Highway, $985,000
1004 Glen Eagle Drive, $1,600,000
Rohnert Park
407 Bruce Ave., $645,000
7124 Adrian Drive, $650,000
1327 Gaspar Court, $690,000
4367 Gloria Court, $720,000
1756 Wildflower Way, $757,000
5752 Kassandra Place, $845,000
Santa Rosa
1273 Dogwood Drive, $265,000
3721 Hoen Ave., $400,000
306 Trowbridge St., $505,000
345 S. E St., $510,000
897 Middle Rincon Road, $550,000
725 Yuba Drive, $560,000
3266 Newton St., $560,000
109 Steele Lane, $595,000
1020 Spenlow Road, $600,000
422 Saint Mary Place, $645,000
2131 Dennis Lane, $665,000
1674 Waring Court, $727,500
3039 Sonoma Ave., $750,000
7971 Oakmont Drive, $775,000
1609 Rose Clover St., $805,000
2344 Horseshoe Court, $850,000
511 Buena Vista Drive, $1,050,000
342 Miramonte Place, $1,100,000
3566 Aaron Drive, $1,150,000
4803 Sullivan Way, $1,200,000
672 Greenview Drive, $1,200,000
3133 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,458,000
4423 La Paz Lane, $1,600,000
3816 Sedgemoore Drive, $2,159,000
Sebastopol
446 Eileen Drive, $900,000
12559 Bodega Highway, $1,000,000
1004 Ragle Road, $1,155,000
Sonoma
18890 School St., $844,000
1083 Grove St., $950,000
Windsor
960 Gumview Road, $1,150,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: