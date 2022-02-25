Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 16

Sixty-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 16 ranging in price from $58,364 to $3.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 225 Clear Ridge Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $3,395,000 on Jan. 19. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,430 square-foot home came with a pool, outdoor entertainment area and a wine room with capacity for over 1,000 bottles.

Bodega Bay

20794 Heron Drive, $1,900,000

Cloverdale

301 Ioli Ranch Circle, $522,500

581 Josephine Drive, $540,000

202 Creekside St., $690,000

11 Hillside Court, $815,000

29100 River Road, $1,000,000

Cotati

1206 Stony Glen Lane, $828,000

Forestville

10530 Woodside Drive, $770,000

Geyserville

50 Bosch St., $800,000

Guerneville

18550 Highway 116, $58,500

Healdsburg

328 March Ave., $625,000

225 Clear Ridge Drive, $3,395,000

Penngrove

10000 Main St., $290,000

Petaluma

1419 Tanager Lane, $380,000

112 McNear Circle, $700,000

1297 Pacific Ave., $810,000

Rohnert Park

276 Firethorn Drive, $840,000

5748 Kassandra Place, $978,000

Santa Rosa

5081 Dupont Drive, $58,364

4160 Porter Creek Road, $120,000

1584 Los Alamos Road, $306,500

1975 Elsinore Way, $568,000

918 Deturk Ave., $600,000

1530 Bucknell Court, $617,000

331 S. E St., $626,000

1599 Gamay St., $640,000

1113 Albion Place, $649,000

163 Lasso Lane, $650,000

159 Lasso Lane, $650,000

3610 Princeton Drive, $654,000

2341 George Lane, $657,000

1459 Ditty Ave., $660,000

2227 Oak Hill Drive, $675,000

1176 Neale Drive, $705,000

337 La Crosse Ave., $708,000

185 Lasso Lane, $740,000

410 Boas Drive, $750,000

2300 Franklin Ave., $767,000

2509 Midway Drive, $775,000

378 Singing Brook Circle, $785,000

2239 Vallejo St., $799,000

3080 Porter Creek Road, $825,000

2179 Bock St., $835,000

5251 Piedmont Court, $900,000

3984 Millbrook Drive, $1,180,000

1630 Abramson Road, $1,200,000

1287 Mark West Springs Road, $1,265,000

1982 W. Bristlecone Court, $1,295,000

Sebastopol

5184 McFarlane Road, $875,000

6662 Harvard Drive, $875,000

7930 Soll Court, $925,000

2944 Dyer Ave., $1,411,000

Sonoma

381 Calle Del Monte, $500,000

44 Temelec Circle, $800,000

16947 Eveton Lane, $867,000

125 S. Temelec Circle, $905,000

560 Peru Road, $1,300,000

19367 Orange Ave., $1,795,000

6099 Grove St., $1,800,000

The Sea Ranch

193 Lupine Close, $1,693,000

Windsor

865 Bob Crosby Way, $407,000

548 Walten Way, $750,000

2505 Mark West Station Road, $775,000

6184 Marsi Court, $775,000

8569 Planetree Drive, $789,000

100 Anna Drive, $899,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.