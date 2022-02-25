Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 16
Sixty-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 16 ranging in price from $58,364 to $3.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 225 Clear Ridge Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $3,395,000 on Jan. 19. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,430 square-foot home came with a pool, outdoor entertainment area and a wine room with capacity for over 1,000 bottles.
Bodega Bay
20794 Heron Drive, $1,900,000
Cloverdale
301 Ioli Ranch Circle, $522,500
581 Josephine Drive, $540,000
202 Creekside St., $690,000
11 Hillside Court, $815,000
29100 River Road, $1,000,000
Cotati
1206 Stony Glen Lane, $828,000
Forestville
10530 Woodside Drive, $770,000
Geyserville
50 Bosch St., $800,000
Guerneville
18550 Highway 116, $58,500
Healdsburg
328 March Ave., $625,000
225 Clear Ridge Drive, $3,395,000
Penngrove
10000 Main St., $290,000
Petaluma
1419 Tanager Lane, $380,000
112 McNear Circle, $700,000
1297 Pacific Ave., $810,000
Rohnert Park
276 Firethorn Drive, $840,000
5748 Kassandra Place, $978,000
Santa Rosa
5081 Dupont Drive, $58,364
4160 Porter Creek Road, $120,000
1584 Los Alamos Road, $306,500
1975 Elsinore Way, $568,000
918 Deturk Ave., $600,000
1530 Bucknell Court, $617,000
331 S. E St., $626,000
1599 Gamay St., $640,000
1113 Albion Place, $649,000
163 Lasso Lane, $650,000
159 Lasso Lane, $650,000
3610 Princeton Drive, $654,000
2341 George Lane, $657,000
1459 Ditty Ave., $660,000
2227 Oak Hill Drive, $675,000
1176 Neale Drive, $705,000
337 La Crosse Ave., $708,000
185 Lasso Lane, $740,000
410 Boas Drive, $750,000
2300 Franklin Ave., $767,000
2509 Midway Drive, $775,000
378 Singing Brook Circle, $785,000
2239 Vallejo St., $799,000
3080 Porter Creek Road, $825,000
2179 Bock St., $835,000
5251 Piedmont Court, $900,000
3984 Millbrook Drive, $1,180,000
1630 Abramson Road, $1,200,000
1287 Mark West Springs Road, $1,265,000
1982 W. Bristlecone Court, $1,295,000
Sebastopol
5184 McFarlane Road, $875,000
6662 Harvard Drive, $875,000
7930 Soll Court, $925,000
2944 Dyer Ave., $1,411,000
Sonoma
381 Calle Del Monte, $500,000
44 Temelec Circle, $800,000
16947 Eveton Lane, $867,000
125 S. Temelec Circle, $905,000
560 Peru Road, $1,300,000
19367 Orange Ave., $1,795,000
6099 Grove St., $1,800,000
The Sea Ranch
193 Lupine Close, $1,693,000
Windsor
865 Bob Crosby Way, $407,000
548 Walten Way, $750,000
2505 Mark West Station Road, $775,000
6184 Marsi Court, $775,000
8569 Planetree Drive, $789,000
100 Anna Drive, $899,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
