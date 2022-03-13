Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 30

Seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 30 ranging in price from $135,500 to $3.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 6011 Shiloh Road in Windsor which sold for $3.4 million on February 2. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom property included three acres suitable for development in a prime location near major thoroughfares.

Bodega Bay

1534 Ranch Road, $1,300,000

Calistoga

8289 Franz Valley School Road, $1,400,000

Cloverdale

110 Grape Gables Way, $300,000

210 Clover Springs Drive, $689,000

Cotati

125 Flamingo Road, $135,500

645 Wilford Circle, $751,000

Forestville

11808 Skyline Road, $200,000

Healdsburg

902 Harold Lane, $575,000

2060 Redwood Drive, $650,000

713 Grove St., $1,025,000

Penngrove

701 Goodwin Ave., $1,100,000

Petaluma

45 Arlington Drive, $535,000

1279 Ponderosa Drive, $635,000

932 B St., $870,000

29 Cherry St., $880,000

245 Edinburgh Lane, $1,225,000

148 Vista View Place, $1,300,000

6352 Bloomfield Road, $1,600,000

935 I St., $1,765,000

Rohnert Park

7673 Melody Drive, $137,500

951 San Francisco Way, $715,000

1356 Mattice Lane, $735,000

1529 Marlin Place, $759,000

6177 San Gabriel Place, $950,000

Santa Rosa

3511 Barnes Road, $200,909

3769 Porter Creek Road, $385,000

5913 Mountain Hawk Drive, $422,500

2073 Seville St., $502,000

3652 Primrose Ave., $600,000

950 Edwards Ave., $615,000

625 Pine St., $615,000

5 Oak Island Drive, $650,000

2426 College Park Circle, $657,000

2900 Spring Creek Drive, $683,000

644 King St., $695,000

3142 Sonoma Ave., $699,000

3931 Douglas Drive, $705,000

5080 Charmian Drive, $735,000

8874 Oak Trail Drive, $747,327

930 Langeburg St., $750,000

523 Corlano Ave., $780,000

3933 Sacramento Ave., $786,500

2544 Bethards Drive, $834,000

956 Wright St., $842,000

472 Oak Brook Court, $860,000

4738 Newanga Court, $875,000

1610 Laguna Road, $900,000

3764 Repton Way, $1,235,000

3767 Shillingford Place, $1,650,000

4511 Creekmont Court, $2,575,000

Sebastopol

1635 Bollinger Lane, $485,000

7592 Elphick Road, $925,000

6411 Vine Hill Road, $950,000

3711 N. Gravenstein Highway, $1,100,000

7465 Calder Ave., $1,301,000

1014 Ragle Road, $1,645,000

Sonoma

447 Jacey St., $193,000

736 E. Thomson Ave., $635,000

202 Avenida Barbera, $810,000

670 Solano Ave., $1,405,000

405 E. Second St., $2,625,000

The Sea Ranch

42186 Leeward Road, $860,000

387 Grey Whale, $2,112,500

92 Spindrift Close, $2,700,000

Windsor

230 Usher Drive, $551,000

6035 Old Redwood Highway, $650,000

6050 Old Redwood Highway, $650,000

8886 Windsor Road, $655,000

799 Park Glen Drive, $658,500

6140 Amie Drive, $815,000

6011 Shiloh Road, $3,400,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.