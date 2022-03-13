Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 30
Seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 30 ranging in price from $135,500 to $3.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 6011 Shiloh Road in Windsor which sold for $3.4 million on February 2. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom property included three acres suitable for development in a prime location near major thoroughfares.
Bodega Bay
1534 Ranch Road, $1,300,000
Calistoga
8289 Franz Valley School Road, $1,400,000
Cloverdale
110 Grape Gables Way, $300,000
210 Clover Springs Drive, $689,000
Cotati
125 Flamingo Road, $135,500
645 Wilford Circle, $751,000
Forestville
11808 Skyline Road, $200,000
Healdsburg
902 Harold Lane, $575,000
2060 Redwood Drive, $650,000
713 Grove St., $1,025,000
Penngrove
701 Goodwin Ave., $1,100,000
Petaluma
45 Arlington Drive, $535,000
1279 Ponderosa Drive, $635,000
932 B St., $870,000
29 Cherry St., $880,000
245 Edinburgh Lane, $1,225,000
148 Vista View Place, $1,300,000
6352 Bloomfield Road, $1,600,000
935 I St., $1,765,000
Rohnert Park
7673 Melody Drive, $137,500
951 San Francisco Way, $715,000
1356 Mattice Lane, $735,000
1529 Marlin Place, $759,000
6177 San Gabriel Place, $950,000
Santa Rosa
3511 Barnes Road, $200,909
3769 Porter Creek Road, $385,000
5913 Mountain Hawk Drive, $422,500
2073 Seville St., $502,000
3652 Primrose Ave., $600,000
950 Edwards Ave., $615,000
625 Pine St., $615,000
5 Oak Island Drive, $650,000
2426 College Park Circle, $657,000
2900 Spring Creek Drive, $683,000
644 King St., $695,000
3142 Sonoma Ave., $699,000
3931 Douglas Drive, $705,000
5080 Charmian Drive, $735,000
8874 Oak Trail Drive, $747,327
930 Langeburg St., $750,000
523 Corlano Ave., $780,000
3933 Sacramento Ave., $786,500
2544 Bethards Drive, $834,000
956 Wright St., $842,000
472 Oak Brook Court, $860,000
4738 Newanga Court, $875,000
1610 Laguna Road, $900,000
3764 Repton Way, $1,235,000
3767 Shillingford Place, $1,650,000
4511 Creekmont Court, $2,575,000
Sebastopol
1635 Bollinger Lane, $485,000
7592 Elphick Road, $925,000
6411 Vine Hill Road, $950,000
3711 N. Gravenstein Highway, $1,100,000
7465 Calder Ave., $1,301,000
1014 Ragle Road, $1,645,000
Sonoma
447 Jacey St., $193,000
736 E. Thomson Ave., $635,000
202 Avenida Barbera, $810,000
670 Solano Ave., $1,405,000
405 E. Second St., $2,625,000
The Sea Ranch
42186 Leeward Road, $860,000
387 Grey Whale, $2,112,500
92 Spindrift Close, $2,700,000
Windsor
230 Usher Drive, $551,000
6035 Old Redwood Highway, $650,000
6050 Old Redwood Highway, $650,000
8886 Windsor Road, $655,000
799 Park Glen Drive, $658,500
6140 Amie Drive, $815,000
6011 Shiloh Road, $3,400,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
