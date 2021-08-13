Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 4 to July 10
One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma county during the week of July 4 ranging in price from $200,000 to $4.7 million.
Topping our list of home sales for the week was 448 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $4,650,000. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,000 square foot home featured a 400-bottle wine wall and a poolside entertainment area.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
4790 Highway 1, $832,500
464 Loon Court, $1,400,000
640 Swan Drive, $1,420,000
Calistoga
5817 Sharp Road, $3,300,000
Camp Meeker
72 Railroad Ave., $365,000
Cazadero
18663 King Ridge Road, $650,000
705 Austin Creek Road, $750,000
Cloverdale
734 S. Foothill Blvd., $250,000
123 Clover Springs Drive, $250,000
438 N. Jefferson St., $488,500
533 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $779,000
26823 Walnut Lane, $1,300,000
Cotati
5 Loma Linda Drive, $1,420,000
Forestville
9358 Argonne Way, $875,000
Guerneville
14603 River Road, $380,000
15310 Old River Road, $427,000
14210 Lovers Lane, $435,500
17552 River Lane, $452,500
17506 Summit Ave., $500,000
16044 Fife Court, $550,000
14272 Laurel Road, $578,000
14595 Cherry St., $635,000
Healdsburg
1849 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $476,000
2185 Lytton Springs Road, $850,000
1784 Riverview Drive, $860,000
1686 Canyon Run, $1,000,000
526 Tucker St., $1,400,000
17390 Healdsburg Ave., $1,580,000
4545 Mill Creek Road, $3,750,000
Jenner
22055 Timber Cove Road, $200,000
Kenwood
369 Treehaven Lane, $775,000
687 Campagna Lane, $3,016,500
Monte Rio
21573 Highland Terrace, $699,000
Petaluma
315 11th St., $550,000
980 S. Ely Blvd., $550,000
1251 Marian Way, $570,000
34 Payran St., $575,000
502 Stuart Drive, $625,000
705 Mayflower St., $705,000
500 Williams Drive, $750,000
311 Mountain View Ave., $775,000
731 H St., $850,000
1586 Bungalow Lane, $860,000
1109 Daniel Drive, $876,000
2013 Coast Oak Lane, $1,105,000
1336 Skillman Lane, $1,250,000
6045 Bodega Ave., $1,305,000
419 Sheldon St., $1,475,000
1813 Castle Drive, $1,700,000
Rio Nido
17143 Mount Jackson Trail, $520,000
Rohnert Park
7752 Bonita Ave., $515,000
7722 Beverly Drive, $665,000
1403 Garrett Court, $700,000
Santa Rosa
7145 Oak Leaf Drive, $480,000
471 Singing Woods Lane, $480,000
6451 Meadowridge Drive, $482,500
352 Millbrae Ave., $501,000
552 Silva Ave., $515,000
1156 Beachwood Drive, $530,000
2017 Burbank Ave., $530,500
1056 Peggotty Place, $550,000
3665 Sebastopol Road, $562,000
2236 Mission Blvd., $590,000
310 Richmond Drive, $590,000
1692 Greeneich Ave., $599,000
2535 Shawnee St., $600,000
2239 Truckee Drive, $600,000
2815 Sioux St., $605,000
5275 Faught Road, $605,000
2905 Dall Sheep Lane, $614,000
230 Calistoga Road, $615,000
2380 Summercreek Drive, $624,500
7031 Oak Leaf Drive, $625,000
2417 Vera Drive, $645,000
2021 Spring Creek Drive, $645,000
6559 Meadowridge Drive, $645,500
2344 Sophia Drive, $655,000
2318 Avignon Circle, $670,000
1971 Citrine Way, $675,000
4911 Londonberry Drive, $700,000
2491 Darla Drive, $720,000
1919 Vallejo St., $739,000
210 La Crosse Ave., $740,000
319 Stirrup Court, $745,000
1622 Peppergrass St., $803,000
3724 Arizona Drive, $840,000
4591 Pearl Drive, $870,000
5610 Monte Verde Drive, $905,000
4741 Bradford Court, $925,000
3753 Cross Creek Road, $965,000
3440 Moriconi Drive, $1,050,000
4406 Price Ave., $1,100,000
3537 Kirkridge St., $1,150,000
1936 Fountainview Circle, $1,150,000
285 Brey Road, $1,250,000
4744 Hillsboro Circle, $1,595,000
590 Los Alamos Road, $1,600,000
3952 Skyfarm Drive, $3,200,000
Sebastopol
711 Robinson Road, $610,000
471 Sequoia Lane, $700,000
4581 Daywalt Road, $901,000
8220 Parkside Court, $1,093,000
Sonoma
915 Grove St., $610,000
18047 Lucas Ave., $650,000
498 Arroyo Road, $755,000
18841 Park Tree Lane, $785,000
19165 Bay St., $850,000
19341 Arkay Court, $1,050,000
1079 Verano Ave., $1,300,000
19567 Cypress Road, $2,900,000
448 Lovall Valley Road, $4,650,000
The Sea Ranch
322 Fish Rock, $1,425,000
36949 Greencroft Close, $2,126,000
Windsor
35 Fourth St., $545,000
469 Ginny Drive, $630,000
619 Shagbark St., $715,000
549 Cockspur Court, $716,000
984 Ginkgo Place, $728,000
7809 Meadowlark Way, $743,000
596 Decanter Circle, $810,000
405 Buena Tierra Court, $888,000
562 Peppertree Drive, $894,000
132 Vinecrest Circle, $1,275,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: