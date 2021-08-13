Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 4 to July 10

One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma county during the week of July 4 ranging in price from $200,000 to $4.7 million.

Topping our list of home sales for the week was 448 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $4,650,000. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,000 square foot home featured a 400-bottle wine wall and a poolside entertainment area.

Bodega Bay

4790 Highway 1, $832,500

464 Loon Court, $1,400,000

640 Swan Drive, $1,420,000

Calistoga

5817 Sharp Road, $3,300,000

Camp Meeker

72 Railroad Ave., $365,000

Cazadero

18663 King Ridge Road, $650,000

705 Austin Creek Road, $750,000

Cloverdale

734 S. Foothill Blvd., $250,000

123 Clover Springs Drive, $250,000

438 N. Jefferson St., $488,500

533 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $779,000

26823 Walnut Lane, $1,300,000

Cotati

5 Loma Linda Drive, $1,420,000

Forestville

9358 Argonne Way, $875,000

Guerneville

14603 River Road, $380,000

15310 Old River Road, $427,000

14210 Lovers Lane, $435,500

17552 River Lane, $452,500

17506 Summit Ave., $500,000

16044 Fife Court, $550,000

14272 Laurel Road, $578,000

14595 Cherry St., $635,000

Healdsburg

1849 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $476,000

2185 Lytton Springs Road, $850,000

1784 Riverview Drive, $860,000

1686 Canyon Run, $1,000,000

526 Tucker St., $1,400,000

17390 Healdsburg Ave., $1,580,000

4545 Mill Creek Road, $3,750,000

Jenner

22055 Timber Cove Road, $200,000

Kenwood

369 Treehaven Lane, $775,000

687 Campagna Lane, $3,016,500

Monte Rio

21573 Highland Terrace, $699,000

Petaluma

315 11th St., $550,000

980 S. Ely Blvd., $550,000

1251 Marian Way, $570,000

34 Payran St., $575,000

502 Stuart Drive, $625,000

705 Mayflower St., $705,000

500 Williams Drive, $750,000

311 Mountain View Ave., $775,000

731 H St., $850,000

1586 Bungalow Lane, $860,000

1109 Daniel Drive, $876,000

2013 Coast Oak Lane, $1,105,000

1336 Skillman Lane, $1,250,000

6045 Bodega Ave., $1,305,000

419 Sheldon St., $1,475,000

1813 Castle Drive, $1,700,000

Rio Nido

17143 Mount Jackson Trail, $520,000

Rohnert Park

7752 Bonita Ave., $515,000

7722 Beverly Drive, $665,000

1403 Garrett Court, $700,000

Santa Rosa

7145 Oak Leaf Drive, $480,000

471 Singing Woods Lane, $480,000

6451 Meadowridge Drive, $482,500

352 Millbrae Ave., $501,000

552 Silva Ave., $515,000

1156 Beachwood Drive, $530,000

2017 Burbank Ave., $530,500

1056 Peggotty Place, $550,000

3665 Sebastopol Road, $562,000

2236 Mission Blvd., $590,000

310 Richmond Drive, $590,000

1692 Greeneich Ave., $599,000

2535 Shawnee St., $600,000

2239 Truckee Drive, $600,000

2815 Sioux St., $605,000

5275 Faught Road, $605,000

2905 Dall Sheep Lane, $614,000

230 Calistoga Road, $615,000

2380 Summercreek Drive, $624,500

7031 Oak Leaf Drive, $625,000

2417 Vera Drive, $645,000

2021 Spring Creek Drive, $645,000

6559 Meadowridge Drive, $645,500

2344 Sophia Drive, $655,000

2318 Avignon Circle, $670,000

1971 Citrine Way, $675,000

4911 Londonberry Drive, $700,000

2491 Darla Drive, $720,000

1919 Vallejo St., $739,000

210 La Crosse Ave., $740,000

319 Stirrup Court, $745,000

1622 Peppergrass St., $803,000

3724 Arizona Drive, $840,000

4591 Pearl Drive, $870,000

5610 Monte Verde Drive, $905,000

4741 Bradford Court, $925,000

3753 Cross Creek Road, $965,000

3440 Moriconi Drive, $1,050,000

4406 Price Ave., $1,100,000

3537 Kirkridge St., $1,150,000

1936 Fountainview Circle, $1,150,000

285 Brey Road, $1,250,000

4744 Hillsboro Circle, $1,595,000

590 Los Alamos Road, $1,600,000

3952 Skyfarm Drive, $3,200,000

Sebastopol

711 Robinson Road, $610,000

471 Sequoia Lane, $700,000

4581 Daywalt Road, $901,000

8220 Parkside Court, $1,093,000

Sonoma

915 Grove St., $610,000

18047 Lucas Ave., $650,000

498 Arroyo Road, $755,000

18841 Park Tree Lane, $785,000

19165 Bay St., $850,000

19341 Arkay Court, $1,050,000

1079 Verano Ave., $1,300,000

19567 Cypress Road, $2,900,000

448 Lovall Valley Road, $4,650,000

The Sea Ranch

322 Fish Rock, $1,425,000

36949 Greencroft Close, $2,126,000

Windsor

35 Fourth St., $545,000

469 Ginny Drive, $630,000

619 Shagbark St., $715,000

549 Cockspur Court, $716,000

984 Ginkgo Place, $728,000

7809 Meadowlark Way, $743,000

596 Decanter Circle, $810,000

405 Buena Tierra Court, $888,000

562 Peppertree Drive, $894,000

132 Vinecrest Circle, $1,275,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter