Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 11 to July 17
One hundred and fifty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 11 ranging in price from $170,000 to $4.1 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6000 Vine Hill School Road in Sebastopol which sold for $4,100,000 on July 17. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,200 square foot home featured a wine bar/game room, a chef’s kitchen and a Pinot Noir vineyard.
Bodega Bay
2490 Highway 1, $117,000
21598 Heron Drive, $1,550,000
122 Condor Court, $1,700,000
Cloverdale
206 E. First St., $469,000
116 S. Washington St., $500,000
120 Riverside Drive, $521,000
20 E. Cherry Creek Road, $677,500
Cotati
606 McGinnis Circle, $802,000
Forestville
10919 Ogburn Lane, $430,000
10868 Ogburn Lane, $478,000
11851 Westside Road, $750,000
Geyserville
21155 Geyserville Ave., $318,000
Graton
8880 Donald St., $650,000
Guerneville
14872 Rotonda Way, $255,000
15510 Willow Road, $434,000
17383 Highway 116, $460,000
16742 Center Way, $576,000
12170 Highway 116, $1,050,000
Healdsburg
1702 Canyon Run, $833,000
238 Pheasant Drive, $995,000
419 Sunnyvale Drive, $995,000
404 North St., $2,175,000
Jenner
20954 Highway 1, $910,000
Kenwood
1767 Adobe Canyon Road, $1,230,000
8719 Sonoma Highway, $1,575,000
Petaluma
1487 Capri Ave., $645,000
108 Chabot Court, $655,000
608 Virginia Drive, $750,000
525 Cherry St., $795,000
1076 Wren Drive, $815,000
205 White Oak Circle, $917,000
617 Kent St., $960,000
557 Almanor St., $1,180,000
75 Wambold Lane, $1,400,000
708 Paula Lane, $1,405,000
766 El Paseo Drive, $1,510,000
1015 Phillips Ave., $1,675,000
Rohnert Park
430 Floral Way, $600,000
488 Landsdown Circle, $645,000
7684 Bonita Ave., $650,000
7781 Montero Drive, $660,000
4705 Fairway Drive, $730,000
1415 Mathias Place, $761,000
1700 Kenton Place, $790,000
5771 Dexter Circle, $810,000
8007 Mainsail Drive, $815,000
6069 Country Club Drive, $879,000
Santa Rosa
925 Kenmore Lane, $191,000
1929 Waterford St., $247,727
515 Hendley St., $360,000
411 Hewett St., $380,000
449 Umland Drive, $525,000
2536 Birch Meadow St., $530,500
7601 Oak Leaf Drive, $550,000
2114 Fairfax Place, $550,000
1 Valley Lakes Place, $560,000
5069 Oak Park Way, $561,000
503 Oak Vista Place, $574,000
512 Halwood Court, $575,000
1510 Montgomery Drive, $579,000
1005 Clark St., $595,000
2938 Sweet Grass Lane, $600,000
1909 Spinnaker Place, $611,000
1010 Waterbrook Court, $620,000
3270 Sonoma Ave., $625,000
4901 Everglade Drive, $625,000
2324 E. Maria Luz Court, $630,000
3391 Summerfield Road, $640,000
2135 Northfield Drive, $640,000
2213 Northview St., $650,000
2397 Amethyst Way, $650,000
2298 Donahue Ave., $655,000
235 Oak Shadow Drive, $655,000
1835 Bancroft Drive, $655,000
1099 Lombardi Lane, $660,000
4332 W. Leafwood Circle, $661,000
2955 Stonesheep Lane, $665,000
107 Olive St., $670,000
2051 Tokay St., $675,000
2328 Rowe Drive, $685,000
792 Summerfield Road, $690,000
3474 Hoen Ave., $690,000
2311 Cotton Court, $720,000
1816 Leonard Ave., $725,000
2316 Sophia Drive, $730,000
328 Beech Ave., $730,000
1117 Meridian Circle, $735,000
5642 Yerba Buena Road, $755,000
2619 Canterbury Drive, $755,000
5995 Stone Bridge Road, $760,000
231 Grove Ave., $761,000
2209 Marsh Road, $790,000
5072 E. Dupont Court, $796,000
716 Howard St., $799,000
3700 Barnes Road, $840,000
4020 Shadowhill Drive, $869,000
4828 Foxglove Court, $872,500
5727 Los Alamos Court, $885,000
4769 Winding Creek Ave., $900,000
4773 Winding Creek Ave., $905,000
2482 Creek Meadow Drive, $920,000
5126 Oak Meadow Drive, $925,000
342 Singing Brook Circle, $940,000
1431 Forestview Drive, $950,000
2033 San Antonio Place, $955,000
822 Vaughn Court, $1,000,000
3944 Llano Road, $1,025,000
3340 Andy Way, $1,110,000
4660 Katie Lee Way, $1,150,000
1517 Great Owl Place, $1,150,000
2239 Old Ranch Place, $1,186,000
1808 Los Olivos Road, $1,200,000
5154 Linda Lane, $1,200,000
3511 Deer Trail Road, $1,205,000
2726 Brush Creek Road, $1,337,500
3393 Lake Park Court, $1,579,000
1430 White Oak Drive, $1,600,000
960 Madelyne Court, $2,375,000
Sebastopol
805 Wagnon Road, $505,000
7851 Brookside Ave., $845,000
8970 Oak Grove Ave., $848,000
6580 Rutgers Drive, $950,000
510 Lyding Lane, $1,330,000
6000 Vine Hill School Road, $4,100,000
Sonoma
16789 Sonoma Highway, $275,000
17725 Greger St., $550,000
496 Boyes Blvd., $595,000
504 Boyes Blvd., $595,000
19098 Railroad Ave., $640,000
580 Bokman Place, $718,000
592 Bokman Place, $720,000
885 Glenwood Drive, $775,000
908 Manor Drive, $870,000
550 Lasuen St., $905,000
794 E. Macarthur St., $1,400,000
920 E, Second St., $1,500,000
18850 Olive Ave., $2,125,000
5179 Grove St., $2,225,000
Windsor
1890 Howard Drive, $650,000
10967 Rio Ruso Drive, $705,000
9260 Lakewood Drive, $725,000
681 Decanter Circle, $750,000
7844 Carano Way, $750,000
1288 Seghesio Way, $765,000
896 Colleen Drive, $782,000
9739 Lakewood Drive, $839,000
6409 Apollo Place, $856,000
134 Windsor Palms Drive, $860,000
1011 Elsbree Lane, $900,000
9974 Troon Court, $1,300,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
