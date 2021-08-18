Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 11 to July 17

One hundred and fifty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 11 ranging in price from $170,000 to $4.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6000 Vine Hill School Road in Sebastopol which sold for $4,100,000 on July 17. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,200 square foot home featured a wine bar/game room, a chef’s kitchen and a Pinot Noir vineyard.

Bodega Bay

2490 Highway 1, $117,000

21598 Heron Drive, $1,550,000

122 Condor Court, $1,700,000

Cloverdale

206 E. First St., $469,000

116 S. Washington St., $500,000

120 Riverside Drive, $521,000

20 E. Cherry Creek Road, $677,500

Cotati

606 McGinnis Circle, $802,000

Forestville

10919 Ogburn Lane, $430,000

10868 Ogburn Lane, $478,000

11851 Westside Road, $750,000

Geyserville

21155 Geyserville Ave., $318,000

Graton

8880 Donald St., $650,000

Guerneville

14872 Rotonda Way, $255,000

15510 Willow Road, $434,000

17383 Highway 116, $460,000

16742 Center Way, $576,000

12170 Highway 116, $1,050,000

Healdsburg

1702 Canyon Run, $833,000

238 Pheasant Drive, $995,000

419 Sunnyvale Drive, $995,000

404 North St., $2,175,000

Jenner

20954 Highway 1, $910,000

Kenwood

1767 Adobe Canyon Road, $1,230,000

8719 Sonoma Highway, $1,575,000

Petaluma

1487 Capri Ave., $645,000

108 Chabot Court, $655,000

608 Virginia Drive, $750,000

525 Cherry St., $795,000

1076 Wren Drive, $815,000

205 White Oak Circle, $917,000

617 Kent St., $960,000

557 Almanor St., $1,180,000

75 Wambold Lane, $1,400,000

708 Paula Lane, $1,405,000

766 El Paseo Drive, $1,510,000

1015 Phillips Ave., $1,675,000

Rohnert Park

430 Floral Way, $600,000

488 Landsdown Circle, $645,000

7684 Bonita Ave., $650,000

7781 Montero Drive, $660,000

4705 Fairway Drive, $730,000

1415 Mathias Place, $761,000

1700 Kenton Place, $790,000

5771 Dexter Circle, $810,000

8007 Mainsail Drive, $815,000

6069 Country Club Drive, $879,000

Santa Rosa

925 Kenmore Lane, $191,000

1929 Waterford St., $247,727

515 Hendley St., $360,000

411 Hewett St., $380,000

449 Umland Drive, $525,000

2536 Birch Meadow St., $530,500

7601 Oak Leaf Drive, $550,000

2114 Fairfax Place, $550,000

1 Valley Lakes Place, $560,000

5069 Oak Park Way, $561,000

503 Oak Vista Place, $574,000

512 Halwood Court, $575,000

1510 Montgomery Drive, $579,000

1005 Clark St., $595,000

2938 Sweet Grass Lane, $600,000

1909 Spinnaker Place, $611,000

1010 Waterbrook Court, $620,000

3270 Sonoma Ave., $625,000

4901 Everglade Drive, $625,000

2324 E. Maria Luz Court, $630,000

3391 Summerfield Road, $640,000

2135 Northfield Drive, $640,000

2213 Northview St., $650,000

2397 Amethyst Way, $650,000

2298 Donahue Ave., $655,000

235 Oak Shadow Drive, $655,000

1835 Bancroft Drive, $655,000

1099 Lombardi Lane, $660,000

4332 W. Leafwood Circle, $661,000

2955 Stonesheep Lane, $665,000

107 Olive St., $670,000

2051 Tokay St., $675,000

2328 Rowe Drive, $685,000

792 Summerfield Road, $690,000

3474 Hoen Ave., $690,000

2311 Cotton Court, $720,000

1816 Leonard Ave., $725,000

2316 Sophia Drive, $730,000

328 Beech Ave., $730,000

1117 Meridian Circle, $735,000

5642 Yerba Buena Road, $755,000

2619 Canterbury Drive, $755,000

5995 Stone Bridge Road, $760,000

231 Grove Ave., $761,000

2209 Marsh Road, $790,000

5072 E. Dupont Court, $796,000

716 Howard St., $799,000

3700 Barnes Road, $840,000

4020 Shadowhill Drive, $869,000

4828 Foxglove Court, $872,500

5727 Los Alamos Court, $885,000

4769 Winding Creek Ave., $900,000

4773 Winding Creek Ave., $905,000

2482 Creek Meadow Drive, $920,000

5126 Oak Meadow Drive, $925,000

342 Singing Brook Circle, $940,000

1431 Forestview Drive, $950,000

2033 San Antonio Place, $955,000

822 Vaughn Court, $1,000,000

3944 Llano Road, $1,025,000

3340 Andy Way, $1,110,000

4660 Katie Lee Way, $1,150,000

1517 Great Owl Place, $1,150,000

2239 Old Ranch Place, $1,186,000

1808 Los Olivos Road, $1,200,000

5154 Linda Lane, $1,200,000

3511 Deer Trail Road, $1,205,000

2726 Brush Creek Road, $1,337,500

3393 Lake Park Court, $1,579,000

1430 White Oak Drive, $1,600,000

960 Madelyne Court, $2,375,000

Sebastopol

805 Wagnon Road, $505,000

7851 Brookside Ave., $845,000

8970 Oak Grove Ave., $848,000

6580 Rutgers Drive, $950,000

510 Lyding Lane, $1,330,000

6000 Vine Hill School Road, $4,100,000

Sonoma

16789 Sonoma Highway, $275,000

17725 Greger St., $550,000

496 Boyes Blvd., $595,000

504 Boyes Blvd., $595,000

19098 Railroad Ave., $640,000

580 Bokman Place, $718,000

592 Bokman Place, $720,000

885 Glenwood Drive, $775,000

908 Manor Drive, $870,000

550 Lasuen St., $905,000

794 E. Macarthur St., $1,400,000

920 E, Second St., $1,500,000

18850 Olive Ave., $2,125,000

5179 Grove St., $2,225,000

Windsor

1890 Howard Drive, $650,000

10967 Rio Ruso Drive, $705,000

9260 Lakewood Drive, $725,000

681 Decanter Circle, $750,000

7844 Carano Way, $750,000

1288 Seghesio Way, $765,000

896 Colleen Drive, $782,000

9739 Lakewood Drive, $839,000

6409 Apollo Place, $856,000

134 Windsor Palms Drive, $860,000

1011 Elsbree Lane, $900,000

9974 Troon Court, $1,300,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter