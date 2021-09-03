Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 25 to 31

One hundred and sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 25 ranging in price from $225,000 to $5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane in Healdsburg which sold for $5 million on July 26. This three bedroom, six bathroom, home was built in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright and featured , a pool, gazebo, fountain, gardens an a pathway to the Russian River.

Bodega Bay

240 Bean Ave., $695,000

340 Las Plumas, $1,250,000

20689 Mockingbird Road, $1,650,000

Cazadero

68 Sunrise Mountain Road, $720,000

Cloverdale

116 Furber Lane, $641,000

130 St. John Place, $722,000

Cotati

120 Falcon Drive, $746,000

450 Christensen Lane, $750,000

8806 Clothier Lane, $835,000

439 Christensen Lane, $850,000

280 Helman Lane, $1,050,000

Forestville

6848 Covey Road, $225,000

11160 Ice Box Canyon Road, $265,000

8479 Grape Ave., $507,500

11235 Dell Ave., $515,000

10355 Scenic Drive, $772,000

8053 Martinelli Road, $892,500

Glen Ellen

4151 Wake Robin Drive, $605,000

13949 Williams Road, $970,000

13352 Arnold Drive, $2,750,000

Guerneville

17673 Orchard Ave., $445,000

14363 Old Cazadero Road, $500,000

14744 Willow Road, $684,000

16735 Center Way, $735,000

Healdsburg

434 Terrace Blvd., $626,000

729 University St., $760,000

733 University St., $790,000

113 Parkwoods Court, $850,000

1139 Sunnyside Drive, $1,200,000

2101 Lytton Springs Road, $2,000,000

6379 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,105,000

3610 W. Soda Rock Lane, $5,000,000

Monte Rio

21600 Starrett Hill Drive, $580,000

19775 Highway 116, $640,000

Occidental

2080 Joy Road, $252,000

2202 Joy Ridge Road, $975,000

Petaluma

1429 Baywood Drive, $620,000

1453 McGregor Ave., $650,000

1418 Debra Drive, $670,000

220 Payran St., $705,000

1304 San Jose Way, $710,000

505 Kentucky St., $740,000

920 S. McDowell Blvd., $752,000

115 Lassen Place, $800,000

782 El Paseo Drive, $1,200,000

16 Harris St., $1,205,000

19 Pinnacle Drive, $1,395,000

216 Lena Lane, $1,450,000

408 Cleveland Lane, $1,452,500

20 Oxford Court, $1,500,000

1967 Middle Two Rock Road, $1,600,000

1914 Page Court, $1,600,000

400 Seavey Road, $1,725,000

615 B St., $1,850,000

6 Treehaven Drive, $3,700,000

Rohnert Park

4367 Gloria Court, $530,000

7754 Bonnie Ave., $635,000

7417 Maximillian Place, $660,000

1140 Civic Center Drive, $675,000

7650 Beverly Drive, $730,000

5456 Kaitlyn Place, $750,000

7255 Barbi Lane, $755,000

5629 Kelsey Place, $810,000

109 Golf Course Drive, $5,000,000

Santa Rosa

1520 Mark West Springs Road, $335,000

3148 Calistoga Road, $349,500

538 Riley St., $476,500

161 Mark West Commons Circle, $511,000

244 Mark West Commons Circle, $515,000

435 Meadowgreen Drive, $517,500

1447 Tammy Way, $518,000

1319 Page Court, $524,000

1201 Hearn Ave., $525,000

516 Duncan St., $525,000

1319 Fair Oaks Ave., $535,000

741 Liana Drive, $537,000

984 Aston Circle, $545,500

965 Lodi St., $546,000

8846 Hood Mountain Circle, $550,000

1088 Rubicon Way, $550,000

2018 Ravello Way, $560,000

1450 Maureen Drive, $575,000

2425 Gads Hill St., $595,000

9031 Oak Trail Circle, $599,000

2489 Meda Ave., $610,000

3745 Kansas Drive, $610,000

1301 Vallejo St., $615,000

2126 Onyx Way, $620,000

2294 Claiborne Circle, $621,000

2414 Copperfield Drive, $625,000

6417 Mesa Oaks Place, $637,500

2088 Piner Road, $640,000

2329 Lemur St., $641,000

1245 McConnell Ave., $650,000

607 Crestmont Drive, $650,000

805 Jack London Drive, $650,000

1204 Brush Creek Road, $667,500

2134 Soleil Way, $675,000

1132 Spencer Ave.,$675,000

2433 Orleans St., $699,000

2129 Soleil Way, $699,000

2416 Sycamore Court, $700,000

3713 Sacramento Ave., $700,000

6431 Bridgewood Drive, $705,500

3667 Hemlock St., $711,000

1621 Rose Clover St., $719,500

349 Green Field Circle, $730,000

2320 Brompton Ave., $730,500

2133 Soleil Way, $739,000

2267 Crane Canyon Road, $740,000

2147 Orchard St., $740,000

1195 Exeter Drive, $741,000

350 Gazania Court, $745,000

2019 Rivera Drive, $747,000

2345 Pinercrest Drive, $750,000

2521 Dakota Ave., $750,000

1500 Peterson Lane, $750,000

2548 Cactus Ave., $752,000

2133 Smoketree Court, $755,000

2214 Oak Hill Drive, $760,000

1103 Ozone Drive, $760,000

1637 Rose Clover St., $776,500

2214 Wheaton Court, $810,000

417 Hillsdale Drive, $825,000

3336 Magowan Drive, $825,000

5463 Diane Way, $839,000

5969 Yerba Buena Road, $840,000

4805 Glencannon St., $871,500

1858 Gerhard Drive, $885,000

2523 Martingale Court, $899,000

3375 Parker Hill Road, $950,000

3075 Marc Way, $981,000

3613 Aaron Court, $997,500

2941 Arden Way, $1,225,000

5041 Carriage Lane, $1,293,000

3736 Giorno Court, $1,500,000

3558 Southridge Drive, $1,520,000

2795 Piner Road, $1,550,000

2546 Cresta Road, $1,630,000

1360 White Oak Drive, $1,800,000

1614 Donner Drive, $1,833,000

1350 Manzanita Court, $1,940,000

4754 Hillsboro Circle, $2,400,000

Sebastopol

1190 Bloomfield Road, $850,000

8150 Germone Road, $1,344,000

2281 Schaeffer Road, $1,495,000

7187 E. Hurlbut Ave., $2,800,000

Sonoma

751 Crocus Drive, $675,000

416 Jay Court, $695,000

472 Church St., $728,000

278 Todd Ave., $775,000

659 Walnut Ave., $775,000

818 Crocus Drive, $778,000

534 Carnation Court, $799,000

344 Dahlia Drive, $800,000

1275 Avenida Sebastiani, $810,000

351 Sunnyside Ave., $850,000

177 W. MacArthur St., $949,000

617 Walnut Ave., $950,000

19549 Cypress Road, $1,250,000

1286 Solano Ave., $2,225,000

The Sea Ranch

148 Arch Rock Road, $902,000

42420 Leeward Road, $1,500,000

Windsor

9870 Berry Lane, $657,000

8234 Trione Circle, $707,000

636 Chardonnay Place, $750,000

371 Wilson Lane, $755,000

9949 Herb Road, $1,900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter