Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 25 to 31
One hundred and sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 25 ranging in price from $225,000 to $5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3610 W. Soda Rock Lane in Healdsburg which sold for $5 million on July 26. This three bedroom, six bathroom, home was built in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright and featured , a pool, gazebo, fountain, gardens an a pathway to the Russian River.
Bodega Bay
240 Bean Ave., $695,000
340 Las Plumas, $1,250,000
20689 Mockingbird Road, $1,650,000
Cazadero
68 Sunrise Mountain Road, $720,000
Cloverdale
116 Furber Lane, $641,000
130 St. John Place, $722,000
Cotati
120 Falcon Drive, $746,000
450 Christensen Lane, $750,000
8806 Clothier Lane, $835,000
439 Christensen Lane, $850,000
280 Helman Lane, $1,050,000
Forestville
6848 Covey Road, $225,000
11160 Ice Box Canyon Road, $265,000
8479 Grape Ave., $507,500
11235 Dell Ave., $515,000
10355 Scenic Drive, $772,000
8053 Martinelli Road, $892,500
Glen Ellen
4151 Wake Robin Drive, $605,000
13949 Williams Road, $970,000
13352 Arnold Drive, $2,750,000
Guerneville
17673 Orchard Ave., $445,000
14363 Old Cazadero Road, $500,000
14744 Willow Road, $684,000
16735 Center Way, $735,000
Healdsburg
434 Terrace Blvd., $626,000
729 University St., $760,000
733 University St., $790,000
113 Parkwoods Court, $850,000
1139 Sunnyside Drive, $1,200,000
2101 Lytton Springs Road, $2,000,000
6379 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,105,000
3610 W. Soda Rock Lane, $5,000,000
Monte Rio
21600 Starrett Hill Drive, $580,000
19775 Highway 116, $640,000
Occidental
2080 Joy Road, $252,000
2202 Joy Ridge Road, $975,000
Petaluma
1429 Baywood Drive, $620,000
1453 McGregor Ave., $650,000
1418 Debra Drive, $670,000
220 Payran St., $705,000
1304 San Jose Way, $710,000
505 Kentucky St., $740,000
920 S. McDowell Blvd., $752,000
115 Lassen Place, $800,000
782 El Paseo Drive, $1,200,000
16 Harris St., $1,205,000
19 Pinnacle Drive, $1,395,000
216 Lena Lane, $1,450,000
408 Cleveland Lane, $1,452,500
20 Oxford Court, $1,500,000
1967 Middle Two Rock Road, $1,600,000
1914 Page Court, $1,600,000
400 Seavey Road, $1,725,000
615 B St., $1,850,000
6 Treehaven Drive, $3,700,000
Rohnert Park
4367 Gloria Court, $530,000
7754 Bonnie Ave., $635,000
7417 Maximillian Place, $660,000
1140 Civic Center Drive, $675,000
7650 Beverly Drive, $730,000
5456 Kaitlyn Place, $750,000
7255 Barbi Lane, $755,000
5629 Kelsey Place, $810,000
109 Golf Course Drive, $5,000,000
Santa Rosa
1520 Mark West Springs Road, $335,000
3148 Calistoga Road, $349,500
538 Riley St., $476,500
161 Mark West Commons Circle, $511,000
244 Mark West Commons Circle, $515,000
435 Meadowgreen Drive, $517,500
1447 Tammy Way, $518,000
1319 Page Court, $524,000
1201 Hearn Ave., $525,000
516 Duncan St., $525,000
1319 Fair Oaks Ave., $535,000
741 Liana Drive, $537,000
984 Aston Circle, $545,500
965 Lodi St., $546,000
8846 Hood Mountain Circle, $550,000
1088 Rubicon Way, $550,000
2018 Ravello Way, $560,000
1450 Maureen Drive, $575,000
2425 Gads Hill St., $595,000
9031 Oak Trail Circle, $599,000
2489 Meda Ave., $610,000
3745 Kansas Drive, $610,000
1301 Vallejo St., $615,000
2126 Onyx Way, $620,000
2294 Claiborne Circle, $621,000
2414 Copperfield Drive, $625,000
6417 Mesa Oaks Place, $637,500
2088 Piner Road, $640,000
2329 Lemur St., $641,000
1245 McConnell Ave., $650,000
607 Crestmont Drive, $650,000
805 Jack London Drive, $650,000
1204 Brush Creek Road, $667,500
2134 Soleil Way, $675,000
1132 Spencer Ave.,$675,000
2433 Orleans St., $699,000
2129 Soleil Way, $699,000
2416 Sycamore Court, $700,000
3713 Sacramento Ave., $700,000
6431 Bridgewood Drive, $705,500
3667 Hemlock St., $711,000
1621 Rose Clover St., $719,500
349 Green Field Circle, $730,000
2320 Brompton Ave., $730,500
2133 Soleil Way, $739,000
2267 Crane Canyon Road, $740,000
2147 Orchard St., $740,000
1195 Exeter Drive, $741,000
350 Gazania Court, $745,000
2019 Rivera Drive, $747,000
2345 Pinercrest Drive, $750,000
2521 Dakota Ave., $750,000
1500 Peterson Lane, $750,000
2548 Cactus Ave., $752,000
2133 Smoketree Court, $755,000
2214 Oak Hill Drive, $760,000
1103 Ozone Drive, $760,000
1637 Rose Clover St., $776,500
2214 Wheaton Court, $810,000
417 Hillsdale Drive, $825,000
3336 Magowan Drive, $825,000
5463 Diane Way, $839,000
5969 Yerba Buena Road, $840,000
4805 Glencannon St., $871,500
1858 Gerhard Drive, $885,000
2523 Martingale Court, $899,000
3375 Parker Hill Road, $950,000
3075 Marc Way, $981,000
3613 Aaron Court, $997,500
2941 Arden Way, $1,225,000
5041 Carriage Lane, $1,293,000
3736 Giorno Court, $1,500,000
3558 Southridge Drive, $1,520,000
2795 Piner Road, $1,550,000
2546 Cresta Road, $1,630,000
1360 White Oak Drive, $1,800,000
1614 Donner Drive, $1,833,000
1350 Manzanita Court, $1,940,000
4754 Hillsboro Circle, $2,400,000
Sebastopol
1190 Bloomfield Road, $850,000
8150 Germone Road, $1,344,000
2281 Schaeffer Road, $1,495,000
7187 E. Hurlbut Ave., $2,800,000
Sonoma
751 Crocus Drive, $675,000
416 Jay Court, $695,000
472 Church St., $728,000
278 Todd Ave., $775,000
659 Walnut Ave., $775,000
818 Crocus Drive, $778,000
534 Carnation Court, $799,000
344 Dahlia Drive, $800,000
1275 Avenida Sebastiani, $810,000
351 Sunnyside Ave., $850,000
177 W. MacArthur St., $949,000
617 Walnut Ave., $950,000
19549 Cypress Road, $1,250,000
1286 Solano Ave., $2,225,000
The Sea Ranch
148 Arch Rock Road, $902,000
42420 Leeward Road, $1,500,000
Windsor
9870 Berry Lane, $657,000
8234 Trione Circle, $707,000
636 Chardonnay Place, $750,000
371 Wilson Lane, $755,000
9949 Herb Road, $1,900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
