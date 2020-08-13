Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 5
One hundred and nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 5 ranging in price from $200,000 to $3.15 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 1884 Thornsberry Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,150,000 on July 7. This two bedroom, three bathroom 2,495 square foot smart home featured Wi-Fi-enabled lighting and irrigation controls, and a thermostat, doorbell and security cameras by Nest. In addition to that the home included Viking appliances, a pool, spa, 471 square foot pool house and a finished garage with car charging stations.
Bodega Bay
21668 Heron Drive, $782,000
1100 Seaeagle Loop, $1,100,000
809 Gull Drive, $1,875,000
Camp Meeker
25 Morgan Ave., $405,000
Cazadero
1780 Austin Creek Road, $662,500
Cloverdale
27377 Dutcher Creek Road, $700,000
311 Buckeye Circle, $720,000
Forestville
9292 Champs De Elysees, $222,000
12136 Summerhome Park Road, $540,000
Guerneville
15015 Armstrong Woods Road, $1,050,000
Healdsburg
307 Monte Vista Ave., $695,000
913 Valley View Drive, $787,000
538 Fieldcrest Drive, $849,000
604 Coghlan Road, $2,240,000
Monte Rio
25600 Freezeout Road, $620,500
Occidental
4671 Timber Lane, $715,000
2220 Joy Road, $880,000
Petaluma
516 Reynolds Drive, $612,000
135 Howard St., $675,000
613 Casa Verde Court, $675,000
747 I St., $690,000
28 Jess Ave., $695,000
802 Sonoma Ave., $760,000
339 Walnut St., $780,000
104 Terrace Ave., $858,000
648 Tulare St., $920,000
223 Mission Drive, $1,065,000
1209 Nadine Lane, $1,070,000
925 B St., $1,200,000
13100 Valley Ford Road, $1,250,000
Rohnert Park
8478 Lombard Way, $537,000
7711 Blair Ave., $600,000
1140 Hailey Court, $610,000
4412 Hillview Way, $618,000
5514 Kennedy Place, $685,000
825 Santa Dorotea Circle, $770,000
Santa Rosa
1936 Fountainview Circle, $200,000
3628 Evergreen Road, $350,000
743 Southwood Drive, $395,000
8941 Oak Trail Drive, $400,000
1903 Spinnaker Place, $459,000
3010 Hardies Lane, $465,000
913 Kingwood St., $480,500
2486 College Park Circle, $499,000
7153 Oak Leaf Drive, $510,000
4727 Shade Tree Lane, $515,000
661 Powderhorn Ave., $525,000
1954 Nordyke Ave., $525,000
2055 Covelline St., $545,000
1368 Peterson Lane, $555,000
2421 Gilham Way, $558,000
1952 Gambels Way, $570,000
1331 Lance Drive, $575,000
98 Vale St., $589,000
2519 Canterbury Drive, $607,500
3752 Spring Creek Drive, $635,000
3844 Sherbrook Drive, $640,000
2271 Nightingale Drive, $655,000
1720 Montesa Place, $656,000
5874 Melita Road, $660,000
1910 Camino Del Prado, $720,000
1307 Parsons Drive, $720,000
2132 Contra Costa Ave., $735,000
1959 Dowling Court, $745,000
10265 Loch Haven Drive, $825,000
114 Oxford Court, $889,000
4331 Fistor Drive, $889,000
2405 E. Stephanie Court, $963,636
7618 Oak Leaf Drive, $1,021,500
5629 Yerba Buena Road, $1,030,000
6344 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000
4024 Quartz Drive, $1,110,000
5627 Inverness Ave., $1,200,000
3732 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,280,000
3724 Fox Hill Place, $1,565,000
5792 Futura Way, $1,625,000
2817 Canyonside Drive, $2,350,000
Sebastopol
241 Florence Ave., $700,000
4401 Daywalt Road, $789,000
795 Edwards Lane, $875,000
5925 Fredricks Road, $875,000
4587 Harrison Grade Road, $989,000
754 First St., $1,120,000
7171 E. Hurlbut Ave., $1,125,000
7257 Orchard Station Road, $1,135,000
12840 Fiori Lane, $1,300,000
1200 Beattie Lane, $1,649,000
Sonoma
300 Meadowood Lane, $475,000
1267 Nash St., $595,000
90 Lichtenberg Ave., $659,000
112 Temelec Circle, $695,000
624 Joaquin Drive, $920,000
2750 Acacia Ave., $1,100,000
1695 Felder Road, $1,550,000
17043 Brookside Road, $1,675,000
1884 Thornsberry Road, $3,150,000
The Sea Ranch
210 Lands End Close, $790,000
114 Masthead Reach, $925,000
293 Grey Whale, $1,200,000
61 Pine Tree Close, $1,250,000
Valley Ford
1364 Valley Ford Freestone Road, $1,000,000
Windsor
1887 Commons Court, $540,000
7069 Eton Lane, $550,000
753 Stellar Lane, $575,000
8413 Planetree Drive, $629,000
9412 Kensington Court, $631,500
524 Smoketree St., $675,000
1030 Elsbree Lane, $730,000
9485 Vinecrest Road, $1,285,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
