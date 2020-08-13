Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 5

One hundred and nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 5 ranging in price from $200,000 to $3.15 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 1884 Thornsberry Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,150,000 on July 7. This two bedroom, three bathroom 2,495 square foot smart home featured Wi-Fi-enabled lighting and irrigation controls, and a thermostat, doorbell and security cameras by Nest. In addition to that the home included Viking appliances, a pool, spa, 471 square foot pool house and a finished garage with car charging stations.

Bodega Bay

21668 Heron Drive, $782,000

1100 Seaeagle Loop, $1,100,000

809 Gull Drive, $1,875,000

Camp Meeker

25 Morgan Ave., $405,000

Cazadero

1780 Austin Creek Road, $662,500

Cloverdale

27377 Dutcher Creek Road, $700,000

311 Buckeye Circle, $720,000

Forestville

9292 Champs De Elysees, $222,000

12136 Summerhome Park Road, $540,000

Guerneville

15015 Armstrong Woods Road, $1,050,000

Healdsburg

307 Monte Vista Ave., $695,000

913 Valley View Drive, $787,000

538 Fieldcrest Drive, $849,000

604 Coghlan Road, $2,240,000

Monte Rio

25600 Freezeout Road, $620,500

Occidental

4671 Timber Lane, $715,000

2220 Joy Road, $880,000

Petaluma

516 Reynolds Drive, $612,000

135 Howard St., $675,000

613 Casa Verde Court, $675,000

747 I St., $690,000

28 Jess Ave., $695,000

802 Sonoma Ave., $760,000

339 Walnut St., $780,000

104 Terrace Ave., $858,000

648 Tulare St., $920,000

223 Mission Drive, $1,065,000

1209 Nadine Lane, $1,070,000

925 B St., $1,200,000

13100 Valley Ford Road, $1,250,000

Rohnert Park

8478 Lombard Way, $537,000

7711 Blair Ave., $600,000

1140 Hailey Court, $610,000

4412 Hillview Way, $618,000

5514 Kennedy Place, $685,000

825 Santa Dorotea Circle, $770,000

Santa Rosa

1936 Fountainview Circle, $200,000

3628 Evergreen Road, $350,000

743 Southwood Drive, $395,000

8941 Oak Trail Drive, $400,000

1903 Spinnaker Place, $459,000

3010 Hardies Lane, $465,000

913 Kingwood St., $480,500

2486 College Park Circle, $499,000

7153 Oak Leaf Drive, $510,000

4727 Shade Tree Lane, $515,000

661 Powderhorn Ave., $525,000

1954 Nordyke Ave., $525,000

2055 Covelline St., $545,000

1368 Peterson Lane, $555,000

2421 Gilham Way, $558,000

1952 Gambels Way, $570,000

1331 Lance Drive, $575,000

98 Vale St., $589,000

2519 Canterbury Drive, $607,500

3752 Spring Creek Drive, $635,000

3844 Sherbrook Drive, $640,000

2271 Nightingale Drive, $655,000

1720 Montesa Place, $656,000

5874 Melita Road, $660,000

1910 Camino Del Prado, $720,000

1307 Parsons Drive, $720,000

2132 Contra Costa Ave., $735,000

1959 Dowling Court, $745,000

10265 Loch Haven Drive, $825,000

114 Oxford Court, $889,000

4331 Fistor Drive, $889,000

2405 E. Stephanie Court, $963,636

7618 Oak Leaf Drive, $1,021,500

5629 Yerba Buena Road, $1,030,000

6344 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000

4024 Quartz Drive, $1,110,000

5627 Inverness Ave., $1,200,000

3732 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,280,000

3724 Fox Hill Place, $1,565,000

5792 Futura Way, $1,625,000

2817 Canyonside Drive, $2,350,000

Sebastopol

241 Florence Ave., $700,000

4401 Daywalt Road, $789,000

795 Edwards Lane, $875,000

5925 Fredricks Road, $875,000

4587 Harrison Grade Road, $989,000

754 First St., $1,120,000

7171 E. Hurlbut Ave., $1,125,000

7257 Orchard Station Road, $1,135,000

12840 Fiori Lane, $1,300,000

1200 Beattie Lane, $1,649,000

Sonoma

300 Meadowood Lane, $475,000

1267 Nash St., $595,000

90 Lichtenberg Ave., $659,000

112 Temelec Circle, $695,000

624 Joaquin Drive, $920,000

2750 Acacia Ave., $1,100,000

1695 Felder Road, $1,550,000

17043 Brookside Road, $1,675,000

1884 Thornsberry Road, $3,150,000

The Sea Ranch

210 Lands End Close, $790,000

114 Masthead Reach, $925,000

293 Grey Whale, $1,200,000

61 Pine Tree Close, $1,250,000

Valley Ford

1364 Valley Ford Freestone Road, $1,000,000

Windsor

1887 Commons Court, $540,000

7069 Eton Lane, $550,000

753 Stellar Lane, $575,000

8413 Planetree Drive, $629,000

9412 Kensington Court, $631,500

524 Smoketree St., $675,000

1030 Elsbree Lane, $730,000

9485 Vinecrest Road, $1,285,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter