Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 12
One hundred and fifty five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 12 ranging in price from $90,000 to $5 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 893 Grove St. in Healdsburg which sold for $5,000,000 on July 13. This four bedroom, two bathroom, 1,452 square foot home sat on a 1.79 acre lot close to downtown restaurants, tasting rooms and entertainment.
Bodega Bay
1745 Bay Flat Road, $700,000
Camp Meeker
76 Mizpah St., $90,000
124 Fir Ave., $369,000
Cloverdale
450 Merlot Drive, $560,000
427 Sonoma Drive, $775,000
116 Zinfandel Court, $849,000
Cotati
401 W. Sierra Ave., $560,000
1110 Stony Glen Lane, $830,000
Forestville
9204 Rio Dell Court, $305,000
10689 Old River Road, $535,000
10750 River Drive, $595,000
11500 Skyline Road, $757,000
Geyserville
21403 Geyserville Ave., $575,000
Glen Ellen
1695 Warm Springs Road, $200,000
2585 Trinity Road, $810,000
7910 Sonoma Mountain Road, $3,250,000
Guerneville
17523 Summit Ave., $341,500
16660 Center Way, $605,000
Healdsburg
4011 Mill Creek Road, $950,000
235 East St., $1,119,500
530 Johnson St., $1,155,000
4325 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,600,000
916 Villa Chantecleer Road, $1,851,500
919 Villa Chantecleer Road, $2,345,000
893 Grove St., $5,000,000
Kenwood
9469 Los Guilicos Ave., $1,525,000
Monte Rio
22593 Moscow Road, $250,000
19503 Redwood Drive, $1,165,000
Penngrove
160 Highland Ave., $900,000
Petaluma
1513 Weaverly Drive, $605,000
11395 Valley Ford Road, $610,000
1001 Daniel Drive, $670,000
1540 Colwood Drive, $680,000
111 Lassen Place, $695,000
140 Banff Way, $710,000
1645 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $730,000
622 Liberty St., $755,000
481 Grey Owl Drive, $815,000
18 Steven Drive, $815,000
73 Mission Drive, $916,000
1131 Schuman Lane, $930,000
245 Simon Drive, $1,025,000
722 Mountain View Ave., $1,090,000
216 Black Oak Drive, $1,175,000
53 La Cresta Drive, $1,210,000
Rohnert Park
341 Firethorn Drive, $505,000
4310 Grace Court, $550,500
1517 Golf Course Drive, $620,000
5301 Kirby Place, $655,000
Santa Rosa
1212 Starview Drive, $220,000
3613 Aaron Court, $220,000
5860 Heights Road, $320,000
518 Oak Vista Lane, $450,000
12 Valley Green St., $480,000
516 Squirrel Court, $490,000
829 Wheeler St., $507,000
30 Sebastopol Road, $513,000
513 Surrey Drive, $525,000
3224 Tupelo Ave., $526,000
413 Korbel Place, $529,000
6840 Montecito Court, $535,000
2232 Waltzer Road, $535,000
1622 Clover Lane, $539,000
6523 Pine Valley Drive, $550,000
4958 Snark Ave., $550,000
825 King St., $555,000
2242 Lomitas Ave., $570,500
3684 Mocha Lane, $575,000
1610 Clover Lane, $585,000
2236 Pimlico Way, $589,000
285 Michael Drive, $590,000
1730 Beaver St., $595,000
1816 Sansone Drive, $600,000
5536 El Encanto Circle, $605,000
2134 Natasha Court, $610,000
2459 Westvale Court, $612,500
107 Olive St., $627,500
1818 El Camino Way, $635,000
1 Yerba Place, $635,000
726 Tupper St., $640,000
1604 Sorrel St., $640,000
1119 Shady Oak Place, $649,000
1707 Blake Place, $650,000
4036 Trinity Drive, $660,000
1858 Velvetleaf Lane, $680,000
2038 Quebec Terrace, $680,000
2533 Dakota Ave., $699,000
4801 Comfrey Place, $699,000
3023 Terra Linda Drive, $705,000
1927 Amy Ave., $715,000
4769 Perezoso Calle, $715,000
409 Garfield Park Ave., $717,500
2514 Dakota Ave., $721,500
2168 Wolfberry Way, $740,000
4722 Foulger Drive, $775,000
2225 Sycamore Ave., $790,000
3876 Crestview Drive, $799,000
3980 W. Olivet Road, $800,000
4311 Raymonde Way, $850,000
2143 Vintage Circle, $885,000
3380 Jaylee Drive, $900,000
3 Valley Oaks Place, $920,000
2660 Silver Stone Lane, $1,027,273
1925 Creekside Road, $1,088,000
1645 Ludwig Ave., $1,100,000
2445 Grosse Ave., $1,211,000
475 Country Club Drive, $1,419,000
2716 McKeon Way, $1,585,000
Sebastopol
6900 Redwood Ave., $389,000
6757 Barbara Drive, $609,000
4005 Acreage Lane, $696,000
3973 Azalea Lane, $815,000
2685 Palin Lane, $864,500
279 Virginia Ave., $865,000
4971 Hessel Road, $900,000
7701 Elphick Road, $970,000
1486 Hollman Lane, $1,180,000
4750 Paulsen Lane, $1,200,000
Sonoma
22 Vineyard Circle, $470,000
93 Temelec Circle, $535,000
21 Temelec Circle, $580,000
18321 First Ave., $585,000
1346 Avenida Sebastiani, $655,000
18400 Comstock Ave., $685,000
725 Fano Lane, $729,000
296 W. Thomson Ave., $760,000
217 Mountain Ave., $765,000
150 Academy Lane, $765,000
620 Lasuen St., $858,000
375 Evans Ave., $915,000
721 E. Fifth St., $1,175,000
1167 Ingram Drive, $1,490,000
350 Patten St., $1,519,000
867 Oak Lane, $1,999,000
16795 Mission Way, $3,300,000
The Sea Ranch
35621 Timber Ridge Road, $701,000
114 Larkspur Close, $849,000
Leeward Road, $850,000
306 Wild Moor Reach, $1,100,000
361 Sea Lion, $1,200,000
178 Solstice, $1,375,000
70 Brigantines Reach, $1,650,000
Windsor
1074 La Contenta Court, $569,000
232 La Quinta Drive, $599,000
106 Billington Lane, $635,000
1304 Seghesio Way, $640,000
18 Billington Lane, $650,000
269 Dartmouth Way, $657,000
1226 Pedroncelli Drive, $690,000
6108 Tyler Court, $729,000
1366 Birdie Drive, $743,000
6485 Old Redwood Highway, $765,000
1409 Heidi Place, $950,000
9971 Troon Court, $1,715,000
8465 Starr Road, $3,800,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
