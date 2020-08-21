Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 12

One hundred and fifty five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 12 ranging in price from $90,000 to $5 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 893 Grove St. in Healdsburg which sold for $5,000,000 on July 13. This four bedroom, two bathroom, 1,452 square foot home sat on a 1.79 acre lot close to downtown restaurants, tasting rooms and entertainment.

Bodega Bay

1745 Bay Flat Road, $700,000

Camp Meeker

76 Mizpah St., $90,000

124 Fir Ave., $369,000

Cloverdale

450 Merlot Drive, $560,000

427 Sonoma Drive, $775,000

116 Zinfandel Court, $849,000

Cotati

401 W. Sierra Ave., $560,000

1110 Stony Glen Lane, $830,000

Forestville

9204 Rio Dell Court, $305,000

10689 Old River Road, $535,000

10750 River Drive, $595,000

11500 Skyline Road, $757,000

Geyserville

21403 Geyserville Ave., $575,000

Glen Ellen

1695 Warm Springs Road, $200,000

2585 Trinity Road, $810,000

7910 Sonoma Mountain Road, $3,250,000

Guerneville

17523 Summit Ave., $341,500

16660 Center Way, $605,000

Healdsburg

4011 Mill Creek Road, $950,000

235 East St., $1,119,500

530 Johnson St., $1,155,000

4325 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,600,000

916 Villa Chantecleer Road, $1,851,500

919 Villa Chantecleer Road, $2,345,000

893 Grove St., $5,000,000

Kenwood

9469 Los Guilicos Ave., $1,525,000

Monte Rio

22593 Moscow Road, $250,000

19503 Redwood Drive, $1,165,000

Penngrove

160 Highland Ave., $900,000

Petaluma

1513 Weaverly Drive, $605,000

11395 Valley Ford Road, $610,000

1001 Daniel Drive, $670,000

1540 Colwood Drive, $680,000

111 Lassen Place, $695,000

140 Banff Way, $710,000

1645 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $730,000

622 Liberty St., $755,000

481 Grey Owl Drive, $815,000

18 Steven Drive, $815,000

73 Mission Drive, $916,000

1131 Schuman Lane, $930,000

245 Simon Drive, $1,025,000

722 Mountain View Ave., $1,090,000

216 Black Oak Drive, $1,175,000

53 La Cresta Drive, $1,210,000

Rohnert Park

341 Firethorn Drive, $505,000

4310 Grace Court, $550,500

1517 Golf Course Drive, $620,000

5301 Kirby Place, $655,000

Santa Rosa

1212 Starview Drive, $220,000

3613 Aaron Court, $220,000

5860 Heights Road, $320,000

518 Oak Vista Lane, $450,000

12 Valley Green St., $480,000

516 Squirrel Court, $490,000

829 Wheeler St., $507,000

30 Sebastopol Road, $513,000

513 Surrey Drive, $525,000

3224 Tupelo Ave., $526,000

413 Korbel Place, $529,000

6840 Montecito Court, $535,000

2232 Waltzer Road, $535,000

1622 Clover Lane, $539,000

6523 Pine Valley Drive, $550,000

4958 Snark Ave., $550,000

825 King St., $555,000

2242 Lomitas Ave., $570,500

3684 Mocha Lane, $575,000

1610 Clover Lane, $585,000

2236 Pimlico Way, $589,000

285 Michael Drive, $590,000

1730 Beaver St., $595,000

1816 Sansone Drive, $600,000

5536 El Encanto Circle, $605,000

2134 Natasha Court, $610,000

2459 Westvale Court, $612,500

107 Olive St., $627,500

1818 El Camino Way, $635,000

1 Yerba Place, $635,000

726 Tupper St., $640,000

1604 Sorrel St., $640,000

1119 Shady Oak Place, $649,000

1707 Blake Place, $650,000

4036 Trinity Drive, $660,000

1858 Velvetleaf Lane, $680,000

2038 Quebec Terrace, $680,000

2533 Dakota Ave., $699,000

4801 Comfrey Place, $699,000

3023 Terra Linda Drive, $705,000

1927 Amy Ave., $715,000

4769 Perezoso Calle, $715,000

409 Garfield Park Ave., $717,500

2514 Dakota Ave., $721,500

2168 Wolfberry Way, $740,000

4722 Foulger Drive, $775,000

2225 Sycamore Ave., $790,000

3876 Crestview Drive, $799,000

3980 W. Olivet Road, $800,000

4311 Raymonde Way, $850,000

2143 Vintage Circle, $885,000

3380 Jaylee Drive, $900,000

3 Valley Oaks Place, $920,000

2660 Silver Stone Lane, $1,027,273

1925 Creekside Road, $1,088,000

1645 Ludwig Ave., $1,100,000

2445 Grosse Ave., $1,211,000

475 Country Club Drive, $1,419,000

2716 McKeon Way, $1,585,000

Sebastopol

6900 Redwood Ave., $389,000

6757 Barbara Drive, $609,000

4005 Acreage Lane, $696,000

3973 Azalea Lane, $815,000

2685 Palin Lane, $864,500

279 Virginia Ave., $865,000

4971 Hessel Road, $900,000

7701 Elphick Road, $970,000

1486 Hollman Lane, $1,180,000

4750 Paulsen Lane, $1,200,000

Sonoma

22 Vineyard Circle, $470,000

93 Temelec Circle, $535,000

21 Temelec Circle, $580,000

18321 First Ave., $585,000

1346 Avenida Sebastiani, $655,000

18400 Comstock Ave., $685,000

725 Fano Lane, $729,000

296 W. Thomson Ave., $760,000

217 Mountain Ave., $765,000

150 Academy Lane, $765,000

620 Lasuen St., $858,000

375 Evans Ave., $915,000

721 E. Fifth St., $1,175,000

1167 Ingram Drive, $1,490,000

350 Patten St., $1,519,000

867 Oak Lane, $1,999,000

16795 Mission Way, $3,300,000

The Sea Ranch

35621 Timber Ridge Road, $701,000

114 Larkspur Close, $849,000

Leeward Road, $850,000

306 Wild Moor Reach, $1,100,000

361 Sea Lion, $1,200,000

178 Solstice, $1,375,000

70 Brigantines Reach, $1,650,000

Windsor

1074 La Contenta Court, $569,000

232 La Quinta Drive, $599,000

106 Billington Lane, $635,000

1304 Seghesio Way, $640,000

18 Billington Lane, $650,000

269 Dartmouth Way, $657,000

1226 Pedroncelli Drive, $690,000

6108 Tyler Court, $729,000

1366 Birdie Drive, $743,000

6485 Old Redwood Highway, $765,000

1409 Heidi Place, $950,000

9971 Troon Court, $1,715,000

8465 Starr Road, $3,800,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter