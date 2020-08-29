Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 19

One hundred and fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 19 ranging in price from $179,000 to $3.3 million

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 300 Furlong Road in Sebastopol which sold for $3,250,000 on July 22. This four bedroom, five bathroom, Craftsman retreat included an au-pair suite, private gym, wine cave, game room, guest house, garage studio, barn, pool, pool house and manicured gardens.

Bodega Bay

1930 Sea Way, $267,000

21655 Heron Drive, $780,000

1455 Sea Way, $1,055,000

Cloverdale

29955 River Road, $1,263,500

Cotati

2 Issel Court, $850,000

Forestville

10306 Old River Road, $318,000

Geyserville

533 Woodridge Road, $600,000

Graton

8950 Grey St., $710,000

Guerneville

14409 Camino Del Arroyo, $319,000

14229 Old Cazadero Road, $459,000

21301 Siri Road, $1,155,000

Healdsburg

328 March Ave., $575,000

1570 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $777,000

419 Poppy Hill Drive, $900,000

600 Bianca Lane, $905,000

8450 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,300,000

8207 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,225,000

802 Benjamin Way, $2,700,000

2065 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,050,000

2063 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,050,000

Monte Rio

20480 Chapel Drive, $408,000

Occidental

17100 Fitzpatrick Lane, $979,500

Petaluma

5 San Carlos Drive, $530,000

204 Darby Court, $625,000

149 Alta Drive, $660,000

609 E St., $679,000

905 Saint Francis Drive, $689,000

1444 Weaverly Drive, $695,000

2201 Aaron Court, $715,000

133 F St., $750,000

1024 Palmetto Way, $789,000

1700 Southview Drive, $915,000

2005 Cross Creek St., $975,000

809 Bantam Way, $1,175,000

320 Seventh St., $1,295,000

428 Rebecca Drive, $1,625,000

Rohnert Park

1419 Jasmine Circle, $280,000

877 Santa Dorotea Circle, $560,000

1542 Garfield Court, $617,000

1345 Graymill Court, $625,000

1360 Miramonte Place, $630,000

7595 Beverly Drive, $630,000

1710 Warmstone Way, $636,000

6359 San Benito Way, $682,000

4414 Hampton Court, $725,000

624 Hudis St., $750,000

Santa Rosa

1205 Mark West Springs Road, $179,000

5855 Cuneo Court, $300,000

215 W. Third St., $410,000

1434 Tammy Way, $420,000

1055 Sundown Trail, $429,000

210 Anteeo Way, $465,000

4212 Wallace Road, $475,000

5828 Gates Road, $485,000

6845 Oak Leaf Drive, $490,000

155 Middle Rincon Road, $500,000

2959 Bay Village Ave., $500,000

301 Mayfield Drive, $520,000

496 Umland Drive, $529,000

2351 Morningside Circle, $532,000

1607 Woodhue Ave., $535,000

1245 Butte Court, $550,000

2316 Sierra Creek Circle, $550,000

3424 Hoen Ave., $550,000

1935 Bay Meadow Drive, $555,000

2442 Van Patter Drive, $555,000

2210 Cheyenne Drive, $555,000

1558 Glenbrook Drive, $565,000

3475 Primrose Ave., $570,000

417 Macklyn Ave., $575,000

1241 Yuba Drive, $578,000

216 Kittery Point, $597,500

2358 Baggett Court, $600,000

2316 Claiborne Circle, $610,000

1840 Shelley Drive, $613,000

3709 Espresso Court, $615,000

1369 Peterson Lane, $625,000

2332 Hickock Court, $639,000

815 Butler Ave., $641,000

1992 Dowling Court, $650,000

1969 Burbank Ave., $650,000

2203 Oak Hill Drive, $650,000

1890 Bennett Meadows Lane, $662,000

1923 Rogers Way, $663,000

1812 Marian Lane, $679,000

4 Oakhurst Place, $685,000

929 Hunter Lane, $690,000

4806 Comfrey Place, $695,000

2036 Shelbourne Way, $695,000

4721 Santa Rosita Court, $698,000

1869 Amy Ave., $720,000

4680 Wilbur Ave., $720,000

1625 Los Olivos Road, $749,000

5400 Santa Teresa Ave., $770,000

7602 Oakmont Drive, $773,000

1618 Los Alamos Road, $799,000

7388 Oakmont Drive, $820,000

502 Jenifer Court, $830,000

315 Meadowridge Lane, $849,000

5770 Marsh Hawk Drive, $860,000

3578 Aaron Drive, $885,000

3804 Sherbrook Drive, $899,000

2188 Laguna Road, $1,065,000

1749 Abramson Road, $1,200,000

5071 Eliggi Court, $1,260,000

5911 Sailing Hawk Place, $1,315,000

3311 Old Zinfandel Lane, $1,595,000

3336 Piner Road, $1,795,000

3864 Royal Manor Place, $1,975,000

4070 Polled Hereford Drive, $2,215,000

Sebastopol

265 Washington Court, $574,500

1141 Village Way, $649,000

9494 Graton Road, $680,000

7287 Lynch Road, $817,000

1406 Barlow Lane, $1,100,000

475 Vine Ave., $1,300,000

4040 El Molino Lane, $1,905,000

300 Furlong Road, $3,250,000

Sonoma

20924 Via Colombard, $525,000

1207 Repetto Ranch Road, $569,000

697 W. Third St., $640,000

46 Temelec Circle, $665,000

853 W. First St., $675,000

17941 Riverside Drive, $730,000

408 E. Thomson Ave., $760,000

955 Arguello Court, $770,000

18878 Jami Lee Lane, $780,000

856 Palou St., $875,000

395 Dechene Ave., $900,000

19321 Orange Ave., $925,000

18820 Melvin Ave., $930,000

1344 Jones St., $975,000

352 Engler St., $1,149,000

19319 Spring Drive, $2,000,000

3725 Wood Valley Road, $2,200,000

865 E. Fourth St., $2,200,000

466 Patten St., $2,850,000

The Sea Ranch

10092 Sorcerer Wood, $580,000

41540 Equinox, $805,000

384 Main Sail, $1,175,000

Windsor

480 Bluebird Drive, $425,000

929 Ventnor Ave., $542,000

472 Shannon Court, $550,000

524 Cork St., $570,000

9279 Cordellia Lane, $639,000

7778 Foppiano Way, $688,000

9771 Montego St., $727,000

956 Pinot Noir Way, $795,000

1158 Rochioli Drive, $829,000

9558 Vancouver Lane, $975,000

176 Monika Court, $980,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter