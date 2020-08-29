Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 19
One hundred and fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 19 ranging in price from $179,000 to $3.3 million
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 300 Furlong Road in Sebastopol which sold for $3,250,000 on July 22. This four bedroom, five bathroom, Craftsman retreat included an au-pair suite, private gym, wine cave, game room, guest house, garage studio, barn, pool, pool house and manicured gardens.
Bodega Bay
1930 Sea Way, $267,000
21655 Heron Drive, $780,000
1455 Sea Way, $1,055,000
Cloverdale
29955 River Road, $1,263,500
Cotati
2 Issel Court, $850,000
Forestville
10306 Old River Road, $318,000
Geyserville
533 Woodridge Road, $600,000
Graton
8950 Grey St., $710,000
Guerneville
14409 Camino Del Arroyo, $319,000
14229 Old Cazadero Road, $459,000
21301 Siri Road, $1,155,000
Healdsburg
328 March Ave., $575,000
1570 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $777,000
419 Poppy Hill Drive, $900,000
600 Bianca Lane, $905,000
8450 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,300,000
8207 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,225,000
802 Benjamin Way, $2,700,000
2065 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,050,000
2063 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,050,000
Monte Rio
20480 Chapel Drive, $408,000
Occidental
17100 Fitzpatrick Lane, $979,500
Petaluma
5 San Carlos Drive, $530,000
204 Darby Court, $625,000
149 Alta Drive, $660,000
609 E St., $679,000
905 Saint Francis Drive, $689,000
1444 Weaverly Drive, $695,000
2201 Aaron Court, $715,000
133 F St., $750,000
1024 Palmetto Way, $789,000
1700 Southview Drive, $915,000
2005 Cross Creek St., $975,000
809 Bantam Way, $1,175,000
320 Seventh St., $1,295,000
428 Rebecca Drive, $1,625,000
Rohnert Park
1419 Jasmine Circle, $280,000
877 Santa Dorotea Circle, $560,000
1542 Garfield Court, $617,000
1345 Graymill Court, $625,000
1360 Miramonte Place, $630,000
7595 Beverly Drive, $630,000
1710 Warmstone Way, $636,000
6359 San Benito Way, $682,000
4414 Hampton Court, $725,000
624 Hudis St., $750,000
Santa Rosa
1205 Mark West Springs Road, $179,000
5855 Cuneo Court, $300,000
215 W. Third St., $410,000
1434 Tammy Way, $420,000
1055 Sundown Trail, $429,000
210 Anteeo Way, $465,000
4212 Wallace Road, $475,000
5828 Gates Road, $485,000
6845 Oak Leaf Drive, $490,000
155 Middle Rincon Road, $500,000
2959 Bay Village Ave., $500,000
301 Mayfield Drive, $520,000
496 Umland Drive, $529,000
2351 Morningside Circle, $532,000
1607 Woodhue Ave., $535,000
1245 Butte Court, $550,000
2316 Sierra Creek Circle, $550,000
3424 Hoen Ave., $550,000
1935 Bay Meadow Drive, $555,000
2442 Van Patter Drive, $555,000
2210 Cheyenne Drive, $555,000
1558 Glenbrook Drive, $565,000
3475 Primrose Ave., $570,000
417 Macklyn Ave., $575,000
1241 Yuba Drive, $578,000
216 Kittery Point, $597,500
2358 Baggett Court, $600,000
2316 Claiborne Circle, $610,000
1840 Shelley Drive, $613,000
3709 Espresso Court, $615,000
1369 Peterson Lane, $625,000
2332 Hickock Court, $639,000
815 Butler Ave., $641,000
1992 Dowling Court, $650,000
1969 Burbank Ave., $650,000
2203 Oak Hill Drive, $650,000
1890 Bennett Meadows Lane, $662,000
1923 Rogers Way, $663,000
1812 Marian Lane, $679,000
4 Oakhurst Place, $685,000
929 Hunter Lane, $690,000
4806 Comfrey Place, $695,000
2036 Shelbourne Way, $695,000
4721 Santa Rosita Court, $698,000
1869 Amy Ave., $720,000
4680 Wilbur Ave., $720,000
1625 Los Olivos Road, $749,000
5400 Santa Teresa Ave., $770,000
7602 Oakmont Drive, $773,000
1618 Los Alamos Road, $799,000
7388 Oakmont Drive, $820,000
502 Jenifer Court, $830,000
315 Meadowridge Lane, $849,000
5770 Marsh Hawk Drive, $860,000
3578 Aaron Drive, $885,000
3804 Sherbrook Drive, $899,000
2188 Laguna Road, $1,065,000
1749 Abramson Road, $1,200,000
5071 Eliggi Court, $1,260,000
5911 Sailing Hawk Place, $1,315,000
3311 Old Zinfandel Lane, $1,595,000
3336 Piner Road, $1,795,000
3864 Royal Manor Place, $1,975,000
4070 Polled Hereford Drive, $2,215,000
Sebastopol
265 Washington Court, $574,500
1141 Village Way, $649,000
9494 Graton Road, $680,000
7287 Lynch Road, $817,000
1406 Barlow Lane, $1,100,000
475 Vine Ave., $1,300,000
4040 El Molino Lane, $1,905,000
300 Furlong Road, $3,250,000
Sonoma
20924 Via Colombard, $525,000
1207 Repetto Ranch Road, $569,000
697 W. Third St., $640,000
46 Temelec Circle, $665,000
853 W. First St., $675,000
17941 Riverside Drive, $730,000
408 E. Thomson Ave., $760,000
955 Arguello Court, $770,000
18878 Jami Lee Lane, $780,000
856 Palou St., $875,000
395 Dechene Ave., $900,000
19321 Orange Ave., $925,000
18820 Melvin Ave., $930,000
1344 Jones St., $975,000
352 Engler St., $1,149,000
19319 Spring Drive, $2,000,000
3725 Wood Valley Road, $2,200,000
865 E. Fourth St., $2,200,000
466 Patten St., $2,850,000
The Sea Ranch
10092 Sorcerer Wood, $580,000
41540 Equinox, $805,000
384 Main Sail, $1,175,000
Windsor
480 Bluebird Drive, $425,000
929 Ventnor Ave., $542,000
472 Shannon Court, $550,000
524 Cork St., $570,000
9279 Cordellia Lane, $639,000
7778 Foppiano Way, $688,000
9771 Montego St., $727,000
956 Pinot Noir Way, $795,000
1158 Rochioli Drive, $829,000
9558 Vancouver Lane, $975,000
176 Monika Court, $980,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
