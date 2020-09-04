Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 26

One hundred and forty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County the week of July 26 ranging in price from $125,000 to $4.3 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 1250 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $4,275,000 on July 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,766 square foot residence sat on a 4.18 acre lot close to the historic Sonoma Plaza.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

6175 Highway 1, $1,055,000

199 Surfbird Court, $1,385,000

Cazadero

725 Austin Creek Road, $475,000

Cloverdale

172 Porterfield Creek Drive, $282,500

35010 Highway 128, $490,000

423 W. First St., $510,000

109 Spring Court, $560,000

111 Primrose Lane, $640,000

201 Moulton Court, $715,000

310 Elbridge Ave., $740,000

318 Cherry Creek Court, $975,000

Cotati

95 E. Railroad Ave., $487,500

1101 Debbie Hill Road, $750,000

Forestville

7164 Highway 116, $745,000

6785 Nash Road, $775,000

6779 Covey Road, $899,000

305 Conor Court, $1,085,000

13815 Green Valley Road, $1,230,000

Glen Ellen

1375 Dawn Hill Road, $510,000

114 Riddle Road, $1,577,000

1491 Dawn Hill Road, $1,700,000

1407 Morningside Mountain, $3,389,000

Guerneville

15300 Old River Road, $401,000

14662 Cherry St., $405,000

14978 Merry Lane, $715,000

Healdsburg

265 Monte Vista Ave., $341,500

1436 University St., $815,000

9975 Westside Road, $2,100,000

778 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,200,000

211 Burgundy Road, $2,750,000

Monte Rio

20420 Chapel Drive, $244,500

21929 Russian River Ave., $369,000

22266 Moscow Road, $745,500

Penngrove

10220 Old Redwood Highway, $950,000

Petaluma

5 Wallenberg Way, $186,000

362 Stuart Drive, $512,000

8 Cader Court, $642,000

38 Rio Vista Way, $650,000

1668 Baywood Drive, $660,000

508 Seventh St., $670,000

417 Sutter St., $690,000

706 Mount Vernon Way, $745,000

1 Manor Way, $775,000

1821 Sophia Circle, $805,000

504 Hawk Drive, $875,000

528 Hawk Drive, $915,000

949 Sunnyslope Road, $940,000

930 I St., $1,200,000

1910 Page Court, $1,259,000

14 W. Haven Way, $1,700,000

Rohnert Park

951 Elaine Court, $250,500

4314 Gilford Lane, $425,000

545 Arlen Drive, $520,000

7387 Barbi Lane, $585,000

2023 Karen Place, $609,000

7346 Cornell Ave., $615,000

1509 Holly Ave., $639,000

1421 Mariner Place, $641,000

7494 Monique Place, $730,000

920 Hudis St., $749,000

5655 Kameron Place, $750,000

Santa Rosa

2128 Bellevue Ranch, $125,000

3100 Terrimay Lane, $205,000

4974 Pinecroft Way, $310,000

2445 Appletree Drive, $320,000

220 Bishop Pine Court, $470,000

1819 Janero Drive, $480,000

2874 Marlow Road, $480,000

2523 Sam Drive, $497,000

1249 Lombardi Lane, $510,000

5174 Firestone Place, $517,500

127 Heather Drive, $518,000

3345 Hoen Ave., $525,000

2002 Jackrabbit Court, $532,000

3231 Boron Ave., $533,000

4225 Quimby St., $535,000

2138 Ames Court, $540,000

460 Oak Vista Drive, $545,000

4902 Cheryl Court, $554,500

134 Sandalwood Court, $562,000

7405 Oak Leaf Drive, $563,500

1839 Arbor Ave., $569,000

44 Royal Gorge St., $570,000

937 Aussie Ave., $577,500

412 Ridgway Ave., $590,000

1825 Montgomery Drive, $600,000

1175 Pacific Ave., $600,000

5052 Dupont Drive, $605,000

1933 Montevino Drive, $617,500

3809 Auberge Lane, $632,000

1614 Hexem Ave., $679,000

2137 Soleil Way, $700,000

1932 Sansone Drive, $705,000

4340 Brookshire Circle, $726,000

1926 Little John Lane, $740,000

422 Country Club Drive, $740,000

7581 Oak Leaf Drive, $745,000

1545 Los Alamos Road, $745,000

4809 Glencannon St., $745,000

5934 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000

5222 Hoyal Drive, $780,000

3031 Terra Linda Drive, $795,000

2626 Tuscan Court, $800,000

5668 Monte Verde Drive, $800,000

3328 Andy Way, $820,000

4839 Fernglen Drive, $829,000

104 Sherwood Drive, $830,000

1411 Snowy Egret Drive, $950,000

5359 Vista Grande Drive, $970,000

3310 Jeremy Court, $1,050,000

5866 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,300,000

1578 Manzanita Ave., $1,355,000

5529 Idlewood Drive, $1,708,000

5295 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,801,000

Sebastopol

8125 Whited Road, $188,000

926 Gaydee Court, $825,000

1230 Christopher Court, $850,000

4300 Blank Road, $860,000

5940 Orchard Station Road, $861,500

4018 Canfield Road, $1,175,000

3654 Highland Road, $1,250,000

2150 Blucher Valley Road, $1,295,000

711 Furlong Road, $1,650,000

Sonoma

241 W. Fifth St., $280,000

177 S. Temelec Circle, $585,000

17560 Johnson Ave., $685,000

232 Sunnyside Ave., $685,000

845 Verano Ave., $700,000

542 Joaquin Drive, $700,000

693 Cherry Lane, $775,000

1195 Elm Ave., $998,000

531 Chase St., $1,295,000

866 E. Fourth St., $1,600,000

4939 Grove St., $1,800,000

21730 Burndale Road, $1,810,000

67 Locke Court, $2,750,000

1250 Grove St., $4,275,000

The Sea Ranch

342 Conifer Close, $127,500

35279 Spyglass Lane, $575,000

35292 Timber Ridge Road, $1,192,000

37239 Rams Horn Reach, $1,725,000

286 Lands End Close, $1,950,000

Windsor

693 Natalie Drive, $369,500

101 Duchess Court, $606,500

117 Beatrice Court, $690,000

1367 Golf Course Drive, $704,000

8837 Oakfield Lane, $750,000

7014 Edinburgh Court, $769,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter