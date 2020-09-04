Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 26
One hundred and forty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County the week of July 26 ranging in price from $125,000 to $4.3 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 1250 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $4,275,000 on July 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,766 square foot residence sat on a 4.18 acre lot close to the historic Sonoma Plaza.
Bodega Bay
6175 Highway 1, $1,055,000
199 Surfbird Court, $1,385,000
Cazadero
725 Austin Creek Road, $475,000
Cloverdale
172 Porterfield Creek Drive, $282,500
35010 Highway 128, $490,000
423 W. First St., $510,000
109 Spring Court, $560,000
111 Primrose Lane, $640,000
201 Moulton Court, $715,000
310 Elbridge Ave., $740,000
318 Cherry Creek Court, $975,000
Cotati
95 E. Railroad Ave., $487,500
1101 Debbie Hill Road, $750,000
Forestville
7164 Highway 116, $745,000
6785 Nash Road, $775,000
6779 Covey Road, $899,000
305 Conor Court, $1,085,000
13815 Green Valley Road, $1,230,000
Glen Ellen
1375 Dawn Hill Road, $510,000
114 Riddle Road, $1,577,000
1491 Dawn Hill Road, $1,700,000
1407 Morningside Mountain, $3,389,000
Guerneville
15300 Old River Road, $401,000
14662 Cherry St., $405,000
14978 Merry Lane, $715,000
Healdsburg
265 Monte Vista Ave., $341,500
1436 University St., $815,000
9975 Westside Road, $2,100,000
778 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,200,000
211 Burgundy Road, $2,750,000
Monte Rio
20420 Chapel Drive, $244,500
21929 Russian River Ave., $369,000
22266 Moscow Road, $745,500
Penngrove
10220 Old Redwood Highway, $950,000
Petaluma
5 Wallenberg Way, $186,000
362 Stuart Drive, $512,000
8 Cader Court, $642,000
38 Rio Vista Way, $650,000
1668 Baywood Drive, $660,000
508 Seventh St., $670,000
417 Sutter St., $690,000
706 Mount Vernon Way, $745,000
1 Manor Way, $775,000
1821 Sophia Circle, $805,000
504 Hawk Drive, $875,000
528 Hawk Drive, $915,000
949 Sunnyslope Road, $940,000
930 I St., $1,200,000
1910 Page Court, $1,259,000
14 W. Haven Way, $1,700,000
Rohnert Park
951 Elaine Court, $250,500
4314 Gilford Lane, $425,000
545 Arlen Drive, $520,000
7387 Barbi Lane, $585,000
2023 Karen Place, $609,000
7346 Cornell Ave., $615,000
1509 Holly Ave., $639,000
1421 Mariner Place, $641,000
7494 Monique Place, $730,000
920 Hudis St., $749,000
5655 Kameron Place, $750,000
Santa Rosa
2128 Bellevue Ranch, $125,000
3100 Terrimay Lane, $205,000
4974 Pinecroft Way, $310,000
2445 Appletree Drive, $320,000
220 Bishop Pine Court, $470,000
1819 Janero Drive, $480,000
2874 Marlow Road, $480,000
2523 Sam Drive, $497,000
1249 Lombardi Lane, $510,000
5174 Firestone Place, $517,500
127 Heather Drive, $518,000
3345 Hoen Ave., $525,000
2002 Jackrabbit Court, $532,000
3231 Boron Ave., $533,000
4225 Quimby St., $535,000
2138 Ames Court, $540,000
460 Oak Vista Drive, $545,000
4902 Cheryl Court, $554,500
134 Sandalwood Court, $562,000
7405 Oak Leaf Drive, $563,500
1839 Arbor Ave., $569,000
44 Royal Gorge St., $570,000
937 Aussie Ave., $577,500
412 Ridgway Ave., $590,000
1825 Montgomery Drive, $600,000
1175 Pacific Ave., $600,000
5052 Dupont Drive, $605,000
1933 Montevino Drive, $617,500
3809 Auberge Lane, $632,000
1614 Hexem Ave., $679,000
2137 Soleil Way, $700,000
1932 Sansone Drive, $705,000
4340 Brookshire Circle, $726,000
1926 Little John Lane, $740,000
422 Country Club Drive, $740,000
7581 Oak Leaf Drive, $745,000
1545 Los Alamos Road, $745,000
4809 Glencannon St., $745,000
5934 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000
5222 Hoyal Drive, $780,000
3031 Terra Linda Drive, $795,000
2626 Tuscan Court, $800,000
5668 Monte Verde Drive, $800,000
3328 Andy Way, $820,000
4839 Fernglen Drive, $829,000
104 Sherwood Drive, $830,000
1411 Snowy Egret Drive, $950,000
5359 Vista Grande Drive, $970,000
3310 Jeremy Court, $1,050,000
5866 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,300,000
1578 Manzanita Ave., $1,355,000
5529 Idlewood Drive, $1,708,000
5295 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,801,000
Sebastopol
8125 Whited Road, $188,000
926 Gaydee Court, $825,000
1230 Christopher Court, $850,000
4300 Blank Road, $860,000
5940 Orchard Station Road, $861,500
4018 Canfield Road, $1,175,000
3654 Highland Road, $1,250,000
2150 Blucher Valley Road, $1,295,000
711 Furlong Road, $1,650,000
Sonoma
241 W. Fifth St., $280,000
177 S. Temelec Circle, $585,000
17560 Johnson Ave., $685,000
232 Sunnyside Ave., $685,000
845 Verano Ave., $700,000
542 Joaquin Drive, $700,000
693 Cherry Lane, $775,000
1195 Elm Ave., $998,000
531 Chase St., $1,295,000
866 E. Fourth St., $1,600,000
4939 Grove St., $1,800,000
21730 Burndale Road, $1,810,000
67 Locke Court, $2,750,000
1250 Grove St., $4,275,000
The Sea Ranch
342 Conifer Close, $127,500
35279 Spyglass Lane, $575,000
35292 Timber Ridge Road, $1,192,000
37239 Rams Horn Reach, $1,725,000
286 Lands End Close, $1,950,000
Windsor
693 Natalie Drive, $369,500
101 Duchess Court, $606,500
117 Beatrice Court, $690,000
1367 Golf Course Drive, $704,000
8837 Oakfield Lane, $750,000
7014 Edinburgh Court, $769,000
