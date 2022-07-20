Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 12

One hundred and five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 12 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.3 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller that week was 946 Country Club Lane in Sonoma which sold for $4,340,000 on June 14. This six bedroom, four bathroom, 4,658 square foot residence came with a swimming pool, bocce court, fire pit, sport court, putting green and a 2,100 bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Bodega

17085 Bodega Lane, $1,100,000

17024 Bodega Highway, $1,100,000

Bodega Bay

350 Los Santos Drive, $1,275,000

Cazadero

3605 Cazadero Highway, $504,000

Cloverdale

28727 River Road, $1,900,000

133 Porterfield Creek Drive, $625,000

132 Las Colinas Drive, $565,000

Cotati

8970 Cypress Ave., $705,000

El Verano

Cottonwood Ave., $1,125,000

Forestville

6718 Lavon Court, $829,000

10725 Old River Road, $569,000

8587 Vila Road, $510,000

Guerneville

14318 Mill St., $707,000

14757 Old Cazadero Road, $550,000

18231 Neeley Road, $100,000

Healdsburg

330 Second St., $2,250,000

14722 Young Road, $1,250,000

1951 Redwood Drive, $530,000

1597 Cali Lane, $330,000

Penngrove

307 Orchard Lane, $1,475,000

310 Penngrove Ave., $1,300,000

Petaluma

683 Herrerias Way, $2,950,000

146 Shelina Vista Lane, $2,350,000

607 Kentucky St., $2,201,000

1933 Bristol St., $1,426,500

13 Kiwi Court, $1,150,000

4 Kazen Way, $1,000,000

225 Rushmore Ave., $992,000

2186 Saint Augustine Circle, $925,000

1608 Jeffrey Drive, $759,000

1505 Baywood Drive, $718,000

4689 N. Petaluma Blvd., $413,000

1837 Lexington St., $405,000

Rohnert Park

1534 Karleigh Place, $875,000

242 Alma Ave., $735,000

4536 Heron Court, $675,000

878 Hudis St., $640,000

Santa Rosa

4301 Miles Ave., $1,575,000

3127 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,550,000

1017 Benton St., $1,320,000

615 Benicia Drive, $1,220,000

5733 Fawn Drive, $1,200,000

4275 Whistler Ave., $1,185,000

5765 Owl Hill Ave., $1,120,000

2058 Grahn Drive, $1,025,000

610 Nason St., $975,000

1399 Gordon Lane, $930,000

5223 Beaumont Way, $915,000

3654 Hemlock St., $900,000

6182 Batesole Drive, $865,000

5312 San Luis Ave., $849,000

2967 Sunny Wood Circle, $800,000

1870 Amy Ave., $792,500

9 Nirvanah Place, $783,000

2438 Cactus Ave., $775,000

3481 Walnut Grove St., $750,000

2030 Quebec Terrace, $720,000

7235 Fairfield Drive, $715,000

2457 Jadeite Way, $715,000

892 Gandul Calle, $705,000

3838 Douglas Drive, $700,000

2642 Pern Place, $700,000

1522 Covent Garden, $700,000

1170 Irwin Lane, $693,000

8852 Hood Mountain Way, $689,000

1823 Sonoma Ave., $680,000

3080 Spring Creek Drive, $660,000

2353 Mandarin Lane, $651,000

1908 Cooper Drive, $650,000

2331 Malachite Way, $650,000

1128 Utah Court, $645,000

739 Blossom Way, $642,000

2959 Bay Village Ave., $575,000

1530 Slater St., $565,000

2834 Hardies Lane, $550,000

6 Oakcrest Place, $550,000

1480 Glenside St., $537,000

645 Connie St., $466,000

716 Olive St., $440,000

5614 Crystal Drive, $405,000

Sebastopol

5293 Lone Pine Road, $1,625,000

7438 Calder Ave., $1,550,000

7949 Lynch Road, $1,435,000

4846 Hessel Road, $1,400,000

1384 Hurlbut Ave., $1,100,000

7960 Patricia Court, $1,000,000

7236 Wilton Ave., $950,000

Sonoma

946 Country Club Lane, $4,340,000

538 E. Third St., $2,900,000

18986 Sweet William Court, $1,385,000

19910 W. Fifth St., $1,300,000

855 Hayes St., $1,080,000

677 Andrieux St., $1,000,000

284 Fine Ave., $850,000

392 W. Macarthur St., $849,000

70 Waterman Ave., $620,000

The Sea Ranch

246 White Tail, $1,410,000

Windsor

1451 Golf Course Drive, $1,300,000

275 Jensen Lane, $992,500

253 Bouquet Circle, $820,000

422 Princess Way, $796,500

9547 Wellington Circle, $755,000

502 Peppertree Drive, $750,000

8901 Spencer St., $722,500

8054 Creekside Drive, $610,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.