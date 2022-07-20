Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 12
One hundred and five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 12 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.3 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller that week was 946 Country Club Lane in Sonoma which sold for $4,340,000 on June 14. This six bedroom, four bathroom, 4,658 square foot residence came with a swimming pool, bocce court, fire pit, sport court, putting green and a 2,100 bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.
Bodega
17085 Bodega Lane, $1,100,000
17024 Bodega Highway, $1,100,000
Bodega Bay
350 Los Santos Drive, $1,275,000
Cazadero
3605 Cazadero Highway, $504,000
Cloverdale
28727 River Road, $1,900,000
133 Porterfield Creek Drive, $625,000
132 Las Colinas Drive, $565,000
Cotati
8970 Cypress Ave., $705,000
El Verano
Cottonwood Ave., $1,125,000
Forestville
6718 Lavon Court, $829,000
10725 Old River Road, $569,000
8587 Vila Road, $510,000
Guerneville
14318 Mill St., $707,000
14757 Old Cazadero Road, $550,000
18231 Neeley Road, $100,000
Healdsburg
330 Second St., $2,250,000
14722 Young Road, $1,250,000
1951 Redwood Drive, $530,000
1597 Cali Lane, $330,000
Penngrove
307 Orchard Lane, $1,475,000
310 Penngrove Ave., $1,300,000
Petaluma
683 Herrerias Way, $2,950,000
146 Shelina Vista Lane, $2,350,000
607 Kentucky St., $2,201,000
1933 Bristol St., $1,426,500
13 Kiwi Court, $1,150,000
4 Kazen Way, $1,000,000
225 Rushmore Ave., $992,000
2186 Saint Augustine Circle, $925,000
1608 Jeffrey Drive, $759,000
1505 Baywood Drive, $718,000
4689 N. Petaluma Blvd., $413,000
1837 Lexington St., $405,000
Rohnert Park
1534 Karleigh Place, $875,000
242 Alma Ave., $735,000
4536 Heron Court, $675,000
878 Hudis St., $640,000
Santa Rosa
4301 Miles Ave., $1,575,000
3127 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,550,000
1017 Benton St., $1,320,000
615 Benicia Drive, $1,220,000
5733 Fawn Drive, $1,200,000
4275 Whistler Ave., $1,185,000
5765 Owl Hill Ave., $1,120,000
2058 Grahn Drive, $1,025,000
610 Nason St., $975,000
1399 Gordon Lane, $930,000
5223 Beaumont Way, $915,000
3654 Hemlock St., $900,000
6182 Batesole Drive, $865,000
5312 San Luis Ave., $849,000
2967 Sunny Wood Circle, $800,000
1870 Amy Ave., $792,500
9 Nirvanah Place, $783,000
2438 Cactus Ave., $775,000
3481 Walnut Grove St., $750,000
2030 Quebec Terrace, $720,000
7235 Fairfield Drive, $715,000
2457 Jadeite Way, $715,000
892 Gandul Calle, $705,000
3838 Douglas Drive, $700,000
2642 Pern Place, $700,000
1522 Covent Garden, $700,000
1170 Irwin Lane, $693,000
8852 Hood Mountain Way, $689,000
1823 Sonoma Ave., $680,000
3080 Spring Creek Drive, $660,000
2353 Mandarin Lane, $651,000
1908 Cooper Drive, $650,000
2331 Malachite Way, $650,000
1128 Utah Court, $645,000
739 Blossom Way, $642,000
2959 Bay Village Ave., $575,000
1530 Slater St., $565,000
2834 Hardies Lane, $550,000
6 Oakcrest Place, $550,000
1480 Glenside St., $537,000
645 Connie St., $466,000
716 Olive St., $440,000
5614 Crystal Drive, $405,000
Sebastopol
5293 Lone Pine Road, $1,625,000
7438 Calder Ave., $1,550,000
7949 Lynch Road, $1,435,000
4846 Hessel Road, $1,400,000
1384 Hurlbut Ave., $1,100,000
7960 Patricia Court, $1,000,000
7236 Wilton Ave., $950,000
Sonoma
946 Country Club Lane, $4,340,000
538 E. Third St., $2,900,000
18986 Sweet William Court, $1,385,000
19910 W. Fifth St., $1,300,000
855 Hayes St., $1,080,000
677 Andrieux St., $1,000,000
284 Fine Ave., $850,000
392 W. Macarthur St., $849,000
70 Waterman Ave., $620,000
The Sea Ranch
246 White Tail, $1,410,000
Windsor
1451 Golf Course Drive, $1,300,000
275 Jensen Lane, $992,500
253 Bouquet Circle, $820,000
422 Princess Way, $796,500
9547 Wellington Circle, $755,000
502 Peppertree Drive, $750,000
8901 Spencer St., $722,500
8054 Creekside Drive, $610,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
