Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 19

One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 19 ranging in price from $100,000 to $7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2000 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $7 million on June 22. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,867 square foot home came with a pool and a gourmet kitchen.

Bodega Bay

583 Gull Drive, $2,150,000

710 Highway 1, $925,000

Camp Meeker

70 Montgomery St., $370,000

Cazadero

14 Kidd Creek Road, $550,000

Cloverdale

128 Douglas Fir Circle, $780,000

225 N. Foothill Blvd., $546,000

111 Dina St., $530,000

Forestville

11030 Sunset Ave., $325,000

Glen Ellen

4251 Wake Robin Drive, $1,099,000

Guerneville

17851 Santa Rosa Ave., $725,000

11270 Mays Canyon Road, $630,000

17859 Orchard Ave., $580,000

14415 Camino Del Arroyo, $560,000

15410 Riverside Drive, $450,000

Healdsburg

790 White Gates Ave., $850,000

1870 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $810,000

Monte Rio

21781 Highway 116, $330,000

Petaluma

370 King Road, $1,675,000

243 Mission Drive, $1,425,000

1019 Gailinda Court, $1,250,000

1623 Cabernet Court, $1,200,000

216 Banff Way, $895,000

1549 Rainier Ave., $890,000

1748 Pine Ave., $864,000

1193 Brighton View Circle, $785,000

1275 McGregor Ave., $771,000

115 West St., $485,000

Rohnert Park

7216 Roxanne Lane, $906,427

1526 Karleigh Place, $885,000

5500 Kenneth Place, $830,000

6060 Dolores Drive, $820,000

1527 Marcel Place, $815,000

5338 Kelliann Place, $806,000

1707 Warmstone Way, $802,000

1515 Gladstone Way, $651,000

579 N. Lorraine Court, $640,000

Santa Rosa

608 Arrigoni Court, $2,150,000

3751 Sawgrass Place, $2,100,000

5894 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,555,000

3146 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,360,500

4480 Bennett Valley Road, $1,325,000

3565 Foxwood Place, $1,300,000

5075 Deerwood Drive, $1,250,000

4822 Burdock Court, $1,210,000

102 Stanford St., $1,200,000

225 Willowgreen Place, $1,075,000

3650 Spring Creek Drive, $1,010,000

410 Summerfield Road, $1,010,000

1071 Third St., $995,000

2054 Ludwig Ave., $985,000

4741 Prospect Ave., $980,000

1891 Bennett Meadows Lane, $900,000

537 Catherine Court, $882,000

1941 Belmont Court, $868,000

4344 Fistor Drive, $830,000

5221 Gates Road, $800,000

1468 Longship Lane, $790,000

1915 Currant Way, $785,000

231 Talbot Ave., $765,000

389 Mockingbird Circle, $765,000

2272 Wolfberry Way, $764,000

2028 Grahn Drive, $755,000

805 Lewis Road, $750,000

2123 Sonoma Ave., $738,000

991 Brunello Drive, $735,000

1710 Saint Irene Way, $692,000

1834 Leonard Ave., $650,000

2322 Copperfield Drive, $648,000

2357 Benhenry Ave., $640,000

2001 Lapper Ave., $640,000

345 Mosswood Lane, $625,000

1991 Dutton Ave., $620,000

113 Sebastopol Ave., $615,000

6844 Oakmont Drive, $595,000

2718 Comanche St., $585,000

2 Glengreen St., $575,000

69 Aspen Meadows Circle, $480,000

120 S. Dover Ct., $275,000

1915 Gardenview Circle, $265,000

4034 Lancaster Ave., $150,000

Sebastopol

1890 Jerusalem Way, $3,125,000

7234 Calder Ave., $2,500,000

2003 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,250,000

8970 Oak Grove Ave., $1,074,000

240 Pleasant Hill Road, $960,000

1246 Grandview Road, $900,000

4160 Hessel Road, $805,000

8241 Valley View Drive, $740,500

4380 Daywalt Road, $691,000

Sonoma

2000 Lovall Valley Road, $7,000,000

3500 White Alder, $3,900,000

196 E. First St., $3,595,000

19910 E. Seventh St., $1,275,000

325 Dahlia Drive, $950,000

540 Fano Lane, $940,000

638 Donner Ave., $100,000

The Sea Ranch

36580 Sculpture Point Drive, $3,580,000

40516 Tide Pool, $1,950,000

Windsor

7706 Foppiano Way, $875,000

926 Buckingham Drive, $810,000

10881 Rio Ruso Drive, $800,000

8002 Ferrari Way, $792,500

1166 Pedroncelli Drive, $750,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.