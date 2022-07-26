Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 19
One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 19 ranging in price from $100,000 to $7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2000 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $7 million on June 22. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,867 square foot home came with a pool and a gourmet kitchen.
Bodega Bay
583 Gull Drive, $2,150,000
710 Highway 1, $925,000
Camp Meeker
70 Montgomery St., $370,000
Cazadero
14 Kidd Creek Road, $550,000
Cloverdale
128 Douglas Fir Circle, $780,000
225 N. Foothill Blvd., $546,000
111 Dina St., $530,000
Forestville
11030 Sunset Ave., $325,000
Glen Ellen
4251 Wake Robin Drive, $1,099,000
Guerneville
17851 Santa Rosa Ave., $725,000
11270 Mays Canyon Road, $630,000
17859 Orchard Ave., $580,000
14415 Camino Del Arroyo, $560,000
15410 Riverside Drive, $450,000
Healdsburg
790 White Gates Ave., $850,000
1870 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $810,000
Monte Rio
21781 Highway 116, $330,000
Petaluma
370 King Road, $1,675,000
243 Mission Drive, $1,425,000
1019 Gailinda Court, $1,250,000
1623 Cabernet Court, $1,200,000
216 Banff Way, $895,000
1549 Rainier Ave., $890,000
1748 Pine Ave., $864,000
1193 Brighton View Circle, $785,000
1275 McGregor Ave., $771,000
115 West St., $485,000
Rohnert Park
7216 Roxanne Lane, $906,427
1526 Karleigh Place, $885,000
5500 Kenneth Place, $830,000
6060 Dolores Drive, $820,000
1527 Marcel Place, $815,000
5338 Kelliann Place, $806,000
1707 Warmstone Way, $802,000
1515 Gladstone Way, $651,000
579 N. Lorraine Court, $640,000
Santa Rosa
608 Arrigoni Court, $2,150,000
3751 Sawgrass Place, $2,100,000
5894 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,555,000
3146 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,360,500
4480 Bennett Valley Road, $1,325,000
3565 Foxwood Place, $1,300,000
5075 Deerwood Drive, $1,250,000
4822 Burdock Court, $1,210,000
102 Stanford St., $1,200,000
225 Willowgreen Place, $1,075,000
3650 Spring Creek Drive, $1,010,000
410 Summerfield Road, $1,010,000
1071 Third St., $995,000
2054 Ludwig Ave., $985,000
4741 Prospect Ave., $980,000
1891 Bennett Meadows Lane, $900,000
537 Catherine Court, $882,000
1941 Belmont Court, $868,000
4344 Fistor Drive, $830,000
5221 Gates Road, $800,000
1468 Longship Lane, $790,000
1915 Currant Way, $785,000
231 Talbot Ave., $765,000
389 Mockingbird Circle, $765,000
2272 Wolfberry Way, $764,000
2028 Grahn Drive, $755,000
805 Lewis Road, $750,000
2123 Sonoma Ave., $738,000
991 Brunello Drive, $735,000
1710 Saint Irene Way, $692,000
1834 Leonard Ave., $650,000
2322 Copperfield Drive, $648,000
2357 Benhenry Ave., $640,000
2001 Lapper Ave., $640,000
345 Mosswood Lane, $625,000
1991 Dutton Ave., $620,000
113 Sebastopol Ave., $615,000
6844 Oakmont Drive, $595,000
2718 Comanche St., $585,000
2 Glengreen St., $575,000
69 Aspen Meadows Circle, $480,000
120 S. Dover Ct., $275,000
1915 Gardenview Circle, $265,000
4034 Lancaster Ave., $150,000
Sebastopol
1890 Jerusalem Way, $3,125,000
7234 Calder Ave., $2,500,000
2003 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,250,000
8970 Oak Grove Ave., $1,074,000
240 Pleasant Hill Road, $960,000
1246 Grandview Road, $900,000
4160 Hessel Road, $805,000
8241 Valley View Drive, $740,500
4380 Daywalt Road, $691,000
Sonoma
2000 Lovall Valley Road, $7,000,000
3500 White Alder, $3,900,000
196 E. First St., $3,595,000
19910 E. Seventh St., $1,275,000
325 Dahlia Drive, $950,000
540 Fano Lane, $940,000
638 Donner Ave., $100,000
The Sea Ranch
36580 Sculpture Point Drive, $3,580,000
40516 Tide Pool, $1,950,000
Windsor
7706 Foppiano Way, $875,000
926 Buckingham Drive, $810,000
10881 Rio Ruso Drive, $800,000
8002 Ferrari Way, $792,500
1166 Pedroncelli Drive, $750,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
