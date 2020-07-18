Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 7
One hundred and fourteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during first full week of June ranging in price from $73,500 to $4.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3475 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $4,600,000 on June 12. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 5,670 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, bocce court, infinity pool, corral, barn and six-car garage.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
14 W. Brookside Drive, $460,000
25 Foster Court, $550,500
417 Sonoma Drive, $600,000
1106 Palomino Road, $987,500
Cotati
245 Veronda Ave., $689,000
9021 Poplar Ave., $1,165,000
El Verano
845 Grove St., $649,500
Forestville
10693 River Drive, $512,000
7695 Covey Road, $849,000
220 Marigold Lane, $862,000
Glen Ellen
11524 Dunbar Road, $655,000
Guerneville
15572 Fern Way, $360,000
16765 Center Way, $372,000
14910 Drake Road, $402,500
15120 Rio Nido Road, $527,500
16695 Guernewood Road, $575,000
Healdsburg
15572 Pozzan Road, $1,950,000
Jenner
22025 Davis Way, $540,000
Kenwood
8853 Mission Drive, $755,000
320 Adobe Canyon Road, $1,950,000
Monte Rio
21677 Monte Vista Terrace, $375,000
21697 Monte Vista Terrace, $500,500
9084 Laurel Way, $530,000
Penngrove
585 Highland Ave., $910,000
Petaluma
16 Betty Court, $630,000
728 Carlsbad Court, $667,000
1637 Jeffrey Drive, $680,000
1549 Rio Nido Court, $720,000
931 Hogwarts Circle, $730,000
235 Sprauer Road, $800,000
436 Redrock Way, $810,000
20 La Cresta Drive, $814,500
115 Windsor Drive, $850,000
9 Halsey Ave., $865,000
20 Everett Road, $940,000
177 Eckmann Place $940,000
24 Halsey Ave., $1,050,000
408 Eastman Lane, $1,441,000
Rohnert Park
359 Alma Ave., $525,000
1309 Megan Place $595,000
4302 Grange Court, $615,000
4653 Flores Ave., $687,000
1544 Keats Place $775,000
Santa Rosa
1349 Hahman Drive, $73,500
1904 Sansone Drive, $250,000
711 Oak St., $435,000
4989 Parkhurst Drive, $450,000
564 Smokewood Drive, $499,000
2931 Dall Sheep Lane, $500,000
122 Briarwood Court, $510,000
3080 Mule Deer Lane, $520,000
2114 Onyx Way, $520,000
2334 Nordyke Ave., $526,000
3228 Midway Drive, $530,000
1187 Dutton Ave., $532,000
2221 Ironbark Drive, $533,000
2256 Truckee Drive, $535,000
2335 Malachite Way, $535,000
2136 Bellevue Ranch, $540,000
4072 Rickenbacker Drive, $547,000
188 Mountain Vista Circle, $550,000
2582 Tanzanite Place $557,000
2243 Nordyke Ave., $570,000
321 Michael Drive, $575,000
1955 Barndance Lane, $575,000
2557 N. Village Drive, $577,500
2019 Bedford St., $585,000
331 Orange St., $600,000
2369 Hood Court, $600,000
2318 Andre Lane, $603,000
1952 Peterson Lane, $610,000
2412 Canin Court, $627,500
1916 E Haven Drive, $649,000
5402 Arnica Way, $650,000
1687 Hopper Ave., $685,000
2278 Mark West Springs Road, $695,000
3737 Hillary Court, $700,000
6253 Meadowstone Drive, $712,000
2727 Canterbury Drive, $719,000
229 W. Sixth St., $720,000
5016 Gregory Court, $750,000
3706 Crestview Drive, $779,000
2309 Oak Knoll Drive, $795,000
2418 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $800,000
1928 Camino Del Prado, $850,000
3542 Aaron Drive, $872,500
462 Appaloosa Court, $900,000
1524 Kjell Court, $1,280,000
131 Zachary Lane, $1,425,000
2001 Turnberry Court, $1,758,000
5368 Bennett Valley Road, $2,395,000
Sebastopol
304 Sparkes Road, $638,000
4001 Todd Road, $800,000
7520 Kennedy Road, $927,500
1070 Ferguson Road, $1,000,000
7804 Kennedy Road, $1,025,000
1900 Coffee Lane, $1,120,000
10487 Mill Station Road, $1,200,000
1655 Jonive Road, $1,350,000
Sonoma
18502 Happy Lane, $550,000
600 Carnation Court, $595,000
445 Eastin Drive, $1,499,000
859 E. Third St., $1,975,000
3475 Lovall Valley Road, $4,600,000
The Sea Ranch
42231 Deer Trail, $575,000
39343 Sea Watch, $650,000
101 Seawalk Drive, $2,725,000
Windsor
481 Pollard Way, $519,000
454 Shannon Court, $529,000
791 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $557,000
153 Bluebird Drive, $634,500
69 Brianne Circle, $725,000
8560 Starr Road, $980,000
9692 Lakewood Drive, $1,125,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter