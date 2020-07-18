Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 7

One hundred and fourteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during first full week of June ranging in price from $73,500 to $4.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3475 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $4,600,000 on June 12. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 5,670 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, bocce court, infinity pool, corral, barn and six-car garage.

Cloverdale

14 W. Brookside Drive, $460,000

25 Foster Court, $550,500

417 Sonoma Drive, $600,000

1106 Palomino Road, $987,500

Cotati

245 Veronda Ave., $689,000

9021 Poplar Ave., $1,165,000

El Verano

845 Grove St., $649,500

Forestville

10693 River Drive, $512,000

7695 Covey Road, $849,000

220 Marigold Lane, $862,000

Glen Ellen

11524 Dunbar Road, $655,000

Guerneville

15572 Fern Way, $360,000

16765 Center Way, $372,000

14910 Drake Road, $402,500

15120 Rio Nido Road, $527,500

16695 Guernewood Road, $575,000

Healdsburg

15572 Pozzan Road, $1,950,000

Jenner

22025 Davis Way, $540,000

Kenwood

8853 Mission Drive, $755,000

320 Adobe Canyon Road, $1,950,000

Monte Rio

21677 Monte Vista Terrace, $375,000

21697 Monte Vista Terrace, $500,500

9084 Laurel Way, $530,000

Penngrove

585 Highland Ave., $910,000

Petaluma

16 Betty Court, $630,000

728 Carlsbad Court, $667,000

1637 Jeffrey Drive, $680,000

1549 Rio Nido Court, $720,000

931 Hogwarts Circle, $730,000

235 Sprauer Road, $800,000

436 Redrock Way, $810,000

20 La Cresta Drive, $814,500

115 Windsor Drive, $850,000

9 Halsey Ave., $865,000

20 Everett Road, $940,000

177 Eckmann Place $940,000

24 Halsey Ave., $1,050,000

408 Eastman Lane, $1,441,000

Rohnert Park

359 Alma Ave., $525,000

1309 Megan Place $595,000

4302 Grange Court, $615,000

4653 Flores Ave., $687,000

1544 Keats Place $775,000

Santa Rosa

1349 Hahman Drive, $73,500

1904 Sansone Drive, $250,000

711 Oak St., $435,000

4989 Parkhurst Drive, $450,000

564 Smokewood Drive, $499,000

2931 Dall Sheep Lane, $500,000

122 Briarwood Court, $510,000

3080 Mule Deer Lane, $520,000

2114 Onyx Way, $520,000

2334 Nordyke Ave., $526,000

3228 Midway Drive, $530,000

1187 Dutton Ave., $532,000

2221 Ironbark Drive, $533,000

2256 Truckee Drive, $535,000

2335 Malachite Way, $535,000

2136 Bellevue Ranch, $540,000

4072 Rickenbacker Drive, $547,000

188 Mountain Vista Circle, $550,000

2582 Tanzanite Place $557,000

2243 Nordyke Ave., $570,000

321 Michael Drive, $575,000

1955 Barndance Lane, $575,000

2557 N. Village Drive, $577,500

2019 Bedford St., $585,000

331 Orange St., $600,000

2369 Hood Court, $600,000

2318 Andre Lane, $603,000

1952 Peterson Lane, $610,000

2412 Canin Court, $627,500

1916 E Haven Drive, $649,000

5402 Arnica Way, $650,000

1687 Hopper Ave., $685,000

2278 Mark West Springs Road, $695,000

3737 Hillary Court, $700,000

6253 Meadowstone Drive, $712,000

2727 Canterbury Drive, $719,000

229 W. Sixth St., $720,000

5016 Gregory Court, $750,000

3706 Crestview Drive, $779,000

2309 Oak Knoll Drive, $795,000

2418 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $800,000

1928 Camino Del Prado, $850,000

3542 Aaron Drive, $872,500

462 Appaloosa Court, $900,000

1524 Kjell Court, $1,280,000

131 Zachary Lane, $1,425,000

2001 Turnberry Court, $1,758,000

5368 Bennett Valley Road, $2,395,000

Sebastopol

304 Sparkes Road, $638,000

4001 Todd Road, $800,000

7520 Kennedy Road, $927,500

1070 Ferguson Road, $1,000,000

7804 Kennedy Road, $1,025,000

1900 Coffee Lane, $1,120,000

10487 Mill Station Road, $1,200,000

1655 Jonive Road, $1,350,000

Sonoma

18502 Happy Lane, $550,000

600 Carnation Court, $595,000

445 Eastin Drive, $1,499,000

859 E. Third St., $1,975,000

3475 Lovall Valley Road, $4,600,000

The Sea Ranch

42231 Deer Trail, $575,000

39343 Sea Watch, $650,000

101 Seawalk Drive, $2,725,000

Windsor

481 Pollard Way, $519,000

454 Shannon Court, $529,000

791 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $557,000

153 Bluebird Drive, $634,500

69 Brianne Circle, $725,000

8560 Starr Road, $980,000

9692 Lakewood Drive, $1,125,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter