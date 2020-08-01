Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 21
One hundred and eighteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 21 ranging in price from $189,000 to $3.25 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 621 Charles Van Damme Way in Sonoma which sold for $3,250,000 on June 26. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,793 square foot home was built in 2001 and is situated on centrally located lot close to schools and shopping centers. .
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1706 Sea Way, $1,182,500
21469 Heron Drive, $1,745,000
Cloverdale
239 Red Mountain Drive, $585,000
Cotati
4 Ryan Lane, $470,000
412 Matteri Circle, $660,000
Forestville
8008 Trenton Court, $620,000
Glen Ellen
720 Cecelia Drive, $570,000
868 Madrone Road, $720,000
Graton
8940 Irving St., $795,000
Guerneville
17543 Neeley Road, $280,000
15049 Foothill Blvd., $335,000
16790 Watson Road, $420,000
Healdsburg
712 Badger St., $460,000
2787 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $535,000
424 Mason St., $620,000
1561 Philip Drive, $639,000
227 Alexandria Drive, $865,000
Jenner
22109 Amanita Circle, $1,100,000
Kenwood
9077 Los Guilicos Ave., $660,000
2617 Keiser Road, $1,475,000
Monte Rio
20200 Foothill Drive, $390,000
Occidental
17801 Willow Creek Road, $800,000
Penngrove
10025 Grove St., $445,000
1794 Weiss Lane, $1,095,000
1704 William Drive, $1,350,000
Petaluma
5 Atlantic Court, $615,000
37 Huntington Way, $635,000
1 Twin Creeks Circle, $648,000
1185 Brighton View Circle, $700,000
1401 Woodside Circle, $705,000
876 Sixth St., $745,000
1064 Daniel Drive, $750,000
215 Sunnyslope Ave., $767,500
1028 Wren Drive, $791,000
26 Cherry St., $800,000
11720 Mill St., $850,000
2078 Falcon Ridge Drive, $880,000
1936 Granite Valley Way, $975,000
537 Hannan Ranch Lane, $1,200,000
40 Sixth St., $1,220,000
1849 Castle Drive, $1,250,000
3002 Middle Two Rock Road, $1,932,000
Rohnert Park
7840 Bernice Court, $525,000
1521 Golf Course Drive, $565,000
1052 Hawthorne Circle, $660,000
7261 Roxanne Lane, $669,000
Santa Rosa
69 Brighton Court, $189,000
3547 Flintwood Drive, $225,000
1012 Stanislaus Way, $455,000
2000 Diego Ave., $475,000
2818 Apache St., $499,000
2512 W. Steele Lane, $500,000
2414 College Park Circle, $508,000
1822 Woodward Drive, $525,000
2245 Meyers Drive, $535,000
6738 Fairfield Drive, $545,500
1156 Ethan Drive, $570,000
126 11th St., $575,000
374 Mockingbird Circle, $580,000
2384 Citrine Way, $585,000
1530 Ditty Ave., $589,000
91 Autumn Leaf Drive, $590,000
2213 Mission Blvd., $600,000
1972 Northfield Drive, $600,000
716 Jack London Drive, $600,000
4918 Snark Ave., $605,000
1719 Saint Anthony Way, $608,000
2471 Parkcreek Drive, $610,000
1020 Jack London Drive, $620,000
1327 Maes Place, $635,000
1211 De Meo St., $647,500
2350 Los Olivos Road, $650,000
5526 Dupont Drive, $675,000
5315 Badger Road, $680,000
2415 Creekside Road, $695,000
408 Oak Point Court, $700,000
4435 Rinconada Drive, $700,000
609 Wright St., $710,000
4750 Snyder Lane, $710,000
504 Oak Vista Court, $769,000
2424 Rudesill Lane, $775,000
5233 San Luis Ave., $836,000
5671 Monte Verde Drive, $890,000
2145 Mount Olive Drive, $892,500
3575 Alkirst Court, $900,000
3619 Alta Vista Ave., $1,050,000
4832 Skycrest Way, $1,435,000
3612 Alta Vista Ave., $1,450,000
3525 Kendell Hill Drive, $1,662,500
2516 Preakness Court, $1,769,091
Sebastopol
3089 Stone Station Road, $591,000
1339 Scheibel Lane, $970,000
7802 Kennedy Road, $985,000
5391 Highway 116, $995,000
421 Sexton Road, $1,100,000
1252 W. Sexton Road, $1,300,000
10750 Green Valley Road, $1,350,000
Sonoma
19162 Railroad Ave., $470,000
18356 Lucas Ave., $520,000
319 Dechene Ave., $600,000
19284 Bay St., $710,000
257 Cavedale Road, $805,000
1240 Bragg St., $948,000
19498 Franquelin Place, $1,275,000
4480 Grove St., $1,300,000
529 Este Madera Drive, $1,500,000
4077 White Alder, $2,800,000
7050 Grove St., $3,100,000
621 Charles Van Damme Way, $3,250,000
The Sea Ranch
37678 Breaker Reach, $782,500
Windsor
545 Christopher Way, $565,000
962 Buckingham Drive, $647,000
132 Billington Lane, $662,000
1145 Castelletto Place, $670,000
321 Judith Court, $750,000
1188 Rochioli Drive, $810,000
8599 Zinfandel Drive, $850,000
6228 Lockwood Drive, $995,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
