Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 21

One hundred and eighteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 21 ranging in price from $189,000 to $3.25 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 621 Charles Van Damme Way in Sonoma which sold for $3,250,000 on June 26. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,793 square foot home was built in 2001 and is situated on centrally located lot close to schools and shopping centers. .

Bodega Bay

1706 Sea Way, $1,182,500

21469 Heron Drive, $1,745,000

Cloverdale

239 Red Mountain Drive, $585,000

Cotati

4 Ryan Lane, $470,000

412 Matteri Circle, $660,000

Forestville

8008 Trenton Court, $620,000

Glen Ellen

720 Cecelia Drive, $570,000

868 Madrone Road, $720,000

Graton

8940 Irving St., $795,000

Guerneville

17543 Neeley Road, $280,000

15049 Foothill Blvd., $335,000

16790 Watson Road, $420,000

Healdsburg

712 Badger St., $460,000

2787 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $535,000

424 Mason St., $620,000

1561 Philip Drive, $639,000

227 Alexandria Drive, $865,000

Jenner

22109 Amanita Circle, $1,100,000

Kenwood

9077 Los Guilicos Ave., $660,000

2617 Keiser Road, $1,475,000

Monte Rio

20200 Foothill Drive, $390,000

Occidental

17801 Willow Creek Road, $800,000

Penngrove

10025 Grove St., $445,000

1794 Weiss Lane, $1,095,000

1704 William Drive, $1,350,000

Petaluma

5 Atlantic Court, $615,000

37 Huntington Way, $635,000

1 Twin Creeks Circle, $648,000

1185 Brighton View Circle, $700,000

1401 Woodside Circle, $705,000

876 Sixth St., $745,000

1064 Daniel Drive, $750,000

215 Sunnyslope Ave., $767,500

1028 Wren Drive, $791,000

26 Cherry St., $800,000

11720 Mill St., $850,000

2078 Falcon Ridge Drive, $880,000

1936 Granite Valley Way, $975,000

537 Hannan Ranch Lane, $1,200,000

40 Sixth St., $1,220,000

1849 Castle Drive, $1,250,000

3002 Middle Two Rock Road, $1,932,000

Rohnert Park

7840 Bernice Court, $525,000

1521 Golf Course Drive, $565,000

1052 Hawthorne Circle, $660,000

7261 Roxanne Lane, $669,000

Santa Rosa

69 Brighton Court, $189,000

3547 Flintwood Drive, $225,000

1012 Stanislaus Way, $455,000

2000 Diego Ave., $475,000

2818 Apache St., $499,000

2512 W. Steele Lane, $500,000

2414 College Park Circle, $508,000

1822 Woodward Drive, $525,000

2245 Meyers Drive, $535,000

6738 Fairfield Drive, $545,500

1156 Ethan Drive, $570,000

126 11th St., $575,000

374 Mockingbird Circle, $580,000

2384 Citrine Way, $585,000

1530 Ditty Ave., $589,000

91 Autumn Leaf Drive, $590,000

2213 Mission Blvd., $600,000

1972 Northfield Drive, $600,000

716 Jack London Drive, $600,000

4918 Snark Ave., $605,000

1719 Saint Anthony Way, $608,000

2471 Parkcreek Drive, $610,000

1020 Jack London Drive, $620,000

1327 Maes Place, $635,000

1211 De Meo St., $647,500

2350 Los Olivos Road, $650,000

5526 Dupont Drive, $675,000

5315 Badger Road, $680,000

2415 Creekside Road, $695,000

408 Oak Point Court, $700,000

4435 Rinconada Drive, $700,000

609 Wright St., $710,000

4750 Snyder Lane, $710,000

504 Oak Vista Court, $769,000

2424 Rudesill Lane, $775,000

5233 San Luis Ave., $836,000

5671 Monte Verde Drive, $890,000

2145 Mount Olive Drive, $892,500

3575 Alkirst Court, $900,000

3619 Alta Vista Ave., $1,050,000

4832 Skycrest Way, $1,435,000

3612 Alta Vista Ave., $1,450,000

3525 Kendell Hill Drive, $1,662,500

2516 Preakness Court, $1,769,091

Sebastopol

3089 Stone Station Road, $591,000

1339 Scheibel Lane, $970,000

7802 Kennedy Road, $985,000

5391 Highway 116, $995,000

421 Sexton Road, $1,100,000

1252 W. Sexton Road, $1,300,000

10750 Green Valley Road, $1,350,000

Sonoma

19162 Railroad Ave., $470,000

18356 Lucas Ave., $520,000

319 Dechene Ave., $600,000

19284 Bay St., $710,000

257 Cavedale Road, $805,000

1240 Bragg St., $948,000

19498 Franquelin Place, $1,275,000

4480 Grove St., $1,300,000

529 Este Madera Drive, $1,500,000

4077 White Alder, $2,800,000

7050 Grove St., $3,100,000

621 Charles Van Damme Way, $3,250,000

The Sea Ranch

37678 Breaker Reach, $782,500

Windsor

545 Christopher Way, $565,000

962 Buckingham Drive, $647,000

132 Billington Lane, $662,000

1145 Castelletto Place, $670,000

321 Judith Court, $750,000

1188 Rochioli Drive, $810,000

8599 Zinfandel Drive, $850,000

6228 Lockwood Drive, $995,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.