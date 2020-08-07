Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 28
One hundred and thirty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 28 ranging in price from $103,500 to $3.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1200 London Ranch Road in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,400,000 on June 30. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 3,318 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, pool and spa.

Bodega Bay
210 Bean Ave., $630,000
222 Condor Court, $1,050,000
161 Calle Del Sol, $1,120,000
20120 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,346,000
Camp Meeker
64 Front St., $311,000
Cloverdale
84 Tarman Drive, $485,000
119 Marguerite Lane, $490,000
557 School St., $635,000
322 Elbridge Ave., $705,000
105 Zinfandel Court, $879,000
Cotati
5880 Oak Ave., $885,000
Forestville
11212 Ridge Retreat Road, $515,000
8135 Speer Ranch Road, $655,000
550 Leepin Lane, $2,500,000
Fulton
1062 B St., $492,000
Glen Ellen
1200 London Ranch Road, $3,400,000
Guerneville
17905 Santa Rosa Ave., $470,000
16047 Fern Way, $546,000
15770 Morningside Drive, $595,000
17895 Sweetwater Springs Road, $860,000
Healdsburg
514 Sherman St., $1,099,000
14636 Grove St., $1,150,000
900 Vista Via Drive, $1,165,000
Jenner
20017 Highway 1, $520,000
10811 Rock Point Drive, $725,000
Kenwood
1540 Lawndale Road, $525,000
8727 Sonoma Highway 12, $1,600,000
Monte Rio
20070 River Blvd., $630,000
26700 Freezeout Road, $900,000
Petaluma
6105 Orchard Station Road, $500,000
57 Alta Drive, $600,000
1801 Foxboro St., $615,000
1413 Baywood Drive, $671,000
637 Nikki Drive, $690,000
5 Myrtle Court, $705,000
1662 O’Neel Drive, $715,000
272 Bahnsen Lane, $725,000
1618 Lancaster Drive, $749,000
207 White Oak Circle, $750,000
349 Westridge Place, $895,000
329 Black Oak Drive, $908,000
236 Cleveland Ave., $1,141,000
5644 Hillsborough Drive, $1,300,000
Rohnert Park
1005 Camino Coronado, $496,000
711 Brett Ave., $520,000
274 Bruce Ave., $550,000
558 S. Lorraine Court , $599,000
7637 Beth Court, $605,000
5316 Kirby Place, $622,500
7749 Montero Drive, $663,000
5421 Kaitlyn Place, $683,000
6048 Della Court, $770,000
5741 Davis Circle, $798,000
Santa Rosa
4051 Louis Krohn Drive, $103,500
926 Kingwood St., $152,000
2554 Barley Lane, $224,545
1282 Michele Way, $236,000
2727 Bennett Ridge Road, $280,000
2105 Corby Ave., $399,000
1281 Stony Point Road, $445,000
5500 Rainbow Circle, $450,000
965 Lodi St., $478,182
5198 Parkhurst Drive, $489,000
1040 Aston Circle, $490,000
630 Oak St., $495,000
634 Wheeler St., $518,000
1900 Viewpointe Circle, $525,000
835 Lewis Road, $530,000
3328 Moorland Ave., $530,000
2402 Battersea St., $534,000
2023 Tokay St., $535,000
2802 Patio Court, $537,000
2224 Sartori Drive, $558,000
365 Brockhurst Drive, $560,000
642 Dexter St., $585,000
428 Deerfield Circle, $599,000
1155 Meridian Circle, $600,000
2680 Pern Place, $610,000
3615 Sacramento Ave., $610,000
2231 Cummings Drive, $650,000
1160 Edwards Ave., $650,000
2360 Vallejo St., $655,000
516 Heavy Court, $665,000
2134 Rivera Drive, $675,000
483 Benjamins Road, $705,000
311 Breeden St., $729,000
3468 Piner Road, $749,000
4466 Hall Road, $779,000
439 Pythian Road, $789,000
135 Wembley Court, $805,000
421 Sandra Way, $815,000
311 Oak Leaf Circle, $860,000
2016 Terrace Way, $880,000
4849 Ramondo Drive, $890,000
1968 Gardenview Circle, $922,000
3415 Moriconi Drive, $1,099,000
3315 Montecito Lane, $1,250,000
4707 Tee View Court, $1,300,000
5401 Wilshire Drive, $1,800,000
3735 Parker Hill Road, $1,900,000
Sebastopol
11226 Occidental Road, $300,000
8120 Whited Road, $490,000
3495 Ross Road, $585,000
9508 Spring Hill School Road, $825,000
7894 Joyce Drive, $915,000
864 First St., $995,000
3760 Harrison Grade Road, $1,495,000
5747 Vine Hill Road, $1,749,000
1840 Pleasant Hill Road, $2,250,000
6545 Burnside Road, $2,300,000
Sonoma
89 Temelec Circle, $675,000
897 Los Robles Drive, $699,000
17619 Johnson Ave., $735,000
157 Casabella Drive, $735,500
851 Towne St., $1,300,000
1233 Bags Blvd., $2,585,000
2196 Thornsberry Road, $3,000,000
The Sea Ranch
36859 Green Cove Drive, $1,160,000
35250 Moonraker Road, $1,800,000
Wilton
20690 Mockingbird Road, $912,000
Windsor
512 Cockspur Court, $570,000
1455 Acorn Way, $599,000
9144 Lakewood Drive, $600,000
8139 Countryside Court, $605,000
9204 Lakewood Drive, $630,000
7823 Foppiano Way, $650,000
9428 Lazy Creek Drive, $665,000
451 Goblet Place, $675,000
554 Smoketree St., $690,000
9584 Wellington Circle, $720,500
8471 Trione Circle, $730,000
94 Leighann Place, $765,000
401 Cayetano Court, $775,000
7530 Rafanelli Lane, $830,000
126 Espana Way, $856,000
1135 Kidd Road, $1,080,000
9612 Lakewood Drive, $1,200,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
