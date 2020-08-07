Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 28

One hundred and thirty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 28 ranging in price from $103,500 to $3.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1200 London Ranch Road in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,400,000 on June 30. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 3,318 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, pool and spa.

Bodega Bay

210 Bean Ave., $630,000

222 Condor Court, $1,050,000

161 Calle Del Sol, $1,120,000

20120 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,346,000

Camp Meeker

64 Front St., $311,000

Cloverdale

84 Tarman Drive, $485,000

119 Marguerite Lane, $490,000

557 School St., $635,000

322 Elbridge Ave., $705,000

105 Zinfandel Court, $879,000

Cotati

5880 Oak Ave., $885,000

Forestville

11212 Ridge Retreat Road, $515,000

8135 Speer Ranch Road, $655,000

550 Leepin Lane, $2,500,000

Fulton

1062 B St., $492,000

Glen Ellen

1200 London Ranch Road, $3,400,000

Guerneville

17905 Santa Rosa Ave., $470,000

16047 Fern Way, $546,000

15770 Morningside Drive, $595,000

17895 Sweetwater Springs Road, $860,000

Healdsburg

514 Sherman St., $1,099,000

14636 Grove St., $1,150,000

900 Vista Via Drive, $1,165,000

Jenner

20017 Highway 1, $520,000

10811 Rock Point Drive, $725,000

Kenwood

1540 Lawndale Road, $525,000

8727 Sonoma Highway 12, $1,600,000

Monte Rio

20070 River Blvd., $630,000

26700 Freezeout Road, $900,000

Petaluma

6105 Orchard Station Road, $500,000

57 Alta Drive, $600,000

1801 Foxboro St., $615,000

1413 Baywood Drive, $671,000

637 Nikki Drive, $690,000

5 Myrtle Court, $705,000

1662 O’Neel Drive, $715,000

272 Bahnsen Lane, $725,000

1618 Lancaster Drive, $749,000

207 White Oak Circle, $750,000

349 Westridge Place, $895,000

329 Black Oak Drive, $908,000

236 Cleveland Ave., $1,141,000

5644 Hillsborough Drive, $1,300,000

Rohnert Park

1005 Camino Coronado, $496,000

711 Brett Ave., $520,000

274 Bruce Ave., $550,000

558 S. Lorraine Court , $599,000

7637 Beth Court, $605,000

5316 Kirby Place, $622,500

7749 Montero Drive, $663,000

5421 Kaitlyn Place, $683,000

6048 Della Court, $770,000

5741 Davis Circle, $798,000

Santa Rosa

4051 Louis Krohn Drive, $103,500

926 Kingwood St., $152,000

2554 Barley Lane, $224,545

1282 Michele Way, $236,000

2727 Bennett Ridge Road, $280,000

2105 Corby Ave., $399,000

1281 Stony Point Road, $445,000

5500 Rainbow Circle, $450,000

965 Lodi St., $478,182

5198 Parkhurst Drive, $489,000

1040 Aston Circle, $490,000

630 Oak St., $495,000

634 Wheeler St., $518,000

1900 Viewpointe Circle, $525,000

835 Lewis Road, $530,000

3328 Moorland Ave., $530,000

2402 Battersea St., $534,000

2023 Tokay St., $535,000

2802 Patio Court, $537,000

2224 Sartori Drive, $558,000

365 Brockhurst Drive, $560,000

642 Dexter St., $585,000

428 Deerfield Circle, $599,000

1155 Meridian Circle, $600,000

2680 Pern Place, $610,000

3615 Sacramento Ave., $610,000

2231 Cummings Drive, $650,000

1160 Edwards Ave., $650,000

2360 Vallejo St., $655,000

516 Heavy Court, $665,000

2134 Rivera Drive, $675,000

483 Benjamins Road, $705,000

311 Breeden St., $729,000

3468 Piner Road, $749,000

4466 Hall Road, $779,000

439 Pythian Road, $789,000

135 Wembley Court, $805,000

421 Sandra Way, $815,000

311 Oak Leaf Circle, $860,000

2016 Terrace Way, $880,000

4849 Ramondo Drive, $890,000

1968 Gardenview Circle, $922,000

3415 Moriconi Drive, $1,099,000

3315 Montecito Lane, $1,250,000

4707 Tee View Court, $1,300,000

5401 Wilshire Drive, $1,800,000

3735 Parker Hill Road, $1,900,000

Sebastopol

11226 Occidental Road, $300,000

8120 Whited Road, $490,000

3495 Ross Road, $585,000

9508 Spring Hill School Road, $825,000

7894 Joyce Drive, $915,000

864 First St., $995,000

3760 Harrison Grade Road, $1,495,000

5747 Vine Hill Road, $1,749,000

1840 Pleasant Hill Road, $2,250,000

6545 Burnside Road, $2,300,000

Sonoma

89 Temelec Circle, $675,000

897 Los Robles Drive, $699,000

17619 Johnson Ave., $735,000

157 Casabella Drive, $735,500

851 Towne St., $1,300,000

1233 Bags Blvd., $2,585,000

2196 Thornsberry Road, $3,000,000

The Sea Ranch

36859 Green Cove Drive, $1,160,000

35250 Moonraker Road, $1,800,000

Wilton

20690 Mockingbird Road, $912,000

Windsor

512 Cockspur Court, $570,000

1455 Acorn Way, $599,000

9144 Lakewood Drive, $600,000

8139 Countryside Court, $605,000

9204 Lakewood Drive, $630,000

7823 Foppiano Way, $650,000

9428 Lazy Creek Drive, $665,000

451 Goblet Place, $675,000

554 Smoketree St., $690,000

9584 Wellington Circle, $720,500

8471 Trione Circle, $730,000

94 Leighann Place, $765,000

401 Cayetano Court, $775,000

7530 Rafanelli Lane, $830,000

126 Espana Way, $856,000

1135 Kidd Road, $1,080,000

9612 Lakewood Drive, $1,200,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter