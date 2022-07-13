Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 5

One hundred and fifteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County ranging in price from $245,000 to $4.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2462 Marra Road in Occidental which sold for $4,250,000 on June 8. This six bedroom, six bathroom, 4,599 square foot estate sat on picturesque 62 acre secluded lot.

Bodega Bay

142 Poppy Court, $1,300,000

Cazadero

35 Silvia Drive, $845,000

Cloverdale

321 Pepperwood Drive, $850,000

Cotati

2 Loma Linda Drive, $1,457,000

Forestville

9481 Argonne Way, $545,000

Guerneville

15211 Drake Road, $810,000

15209 Drake Road, $810,000

14847 Old Cazadero Road, $795,000

17470 Old Monte Rio Road, $355,000

Healdsburg

125 Wild Horse Court, $2,100,000

1182 Limerick Lane, $1,700,000

318 Grant St., $1,500,000

812 Limerick Lane, $1,150,000

902 Harold Lane, $906,000

787 Rose Lane, $875,000

Kenwood

2489 Bristol Road, $1,332,000

Monte Rio

19775 Highway 116, $608,000

21462 Bonita Terrace, $580,000

Occidental

2462 Marra Road, $4,250,000

14605 Jomark Lane, $975,000

Petaluma

815 B St., $1,950,000

67 Wambold Lane, $1,750,000

8 Cader Court, $1,500,000

931 Chapman Lane, $1,480,000

245 Live Oak Drive, $1,350,000

1038 Hidden Valley Drive, $1,345,000

410 Keokuk St., $1,300,000

1727 Devin Drive, $1,220,000

1669 Andover Way, $1,139,500

1721 Stonehenge Way, $1,020,000

1502 Yarberry Drive, $995,000

1109 West St., $969,000

902 Grouse Lane, $890,000

1720 Pine Ave., $875,000

204 McNear Circle, $870,000

1804 Weaverly Drive, $839,000

1312 Ponderosa Drive, $815,000

56 Wambold Lane, $575,000

Rohnert Park

7719 Wildrose Way, $969,000

1711 Warmstone Way, $826,000

5306 Kelliann Place, $795,000

7436 Maximillian Place, $776,000

7419 Circle Drive, $725,000

Santa Rosa

913 Spring St., $2,000,000

5678 Eastlake Drive, $1,903,000

5354 Vista Grande Drive, $1,549,000

1948 Fountainview Circle, $1,410,000

5833 Sonoma Highway, $1,300,000

3412 Lake Park Court, $1,300,000

432 Eighth St., $1,251,500

9330 Oak Trail Circle, $1,210,000

5846 Monte Verde Drive, $1,208,000

1139 Humboldt St., $1,200,000

8823 Hood Mountain Court, $1,042,500

3161 Carvel Drive, $950,000

530 Limelight Place, $900,000

4351 Fistor Drive, $870,000

2188 Hastings Court, $845,000

2182 Dolen Place, $835,000

2036 Verbena Drive, $825,000

2370 Valley West Drive, $805,000

4710 Carissa Ave., $785,000

7 Voss Park Circle, $759,000

5432 Bader Road, $749,000

2045 Guerneville Road, $741,000

1120 Sunnyslope Drive, $730,000

300 Mockingbird Circle, $725,000

2371 Lapis Lane, $710,000

2540 Richie Place, $700,000

1915 Waltzer Road, $675,000

7308 Oak Leaf Drive, $665,000

2325 Slater St., $660,000

1659 Greeneich Ave., $648,500

2855 Hardies Lane, $645,000

3 Fallgreen Court, $630,000

2111 Sonoma Ave., $625,000

2723 Gallop Drive, $600,000

8850 Oak Trail Drive, $595,000

509 Oak Vista Court, $589,000

395 Mark West Commons Circle, $560,000

110 Vineyard View Drive, $559,500

934 Lodi St., $550,000

516 Deerfield Place, $522,000

9353 Oak Trail Circle, $370,500

808 Aston Ave., $321,000

180 Dorchester Court, $270,000

1681 Kerry Lane, $245,000

Sebastopol

10815 Barnett Valley Road, $1,655,000

1011 Watertrough Road, $1,500,000

4305 S. Gravenstein Highway S, $1,300,000

521 Teresa Court, $1,150,000

8640 Bodega Highway, $949,000

4502 Daywalt Road, $655,000

Sonoma

1670 Ridge Road, $3,000,000

189 El Portola Drive, $2,250,000

203 W. Spain St., $1,700,000

149 El Ritero, $1,350,000

760 Solano Ave., $1,228,000

868 Palou St., $1,050,000

18330 Second Ave., $780,000

1267 Mission Drive, $675,000

19024 Junipero Serra Drive, $517,500

The Sea Ranch

42267 Forecastle, $1,500,000

Windsor

750 Prince George Way, $1,525,000

404 Buena Tierra Court, $950,000

1150 Castelletto Place, $905,000

7358 15th Hole Drive, $875,000

601 Yerba Buena Way, $802,000

1211 El Cobar Court, $761,000

924 Dorothea Court, $755,000

523 White Birch Lane, $753,000

463 Goblet Place, $750,000

300 Summer Rain Drive, $714,500

888 Starr Circle, $540,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.