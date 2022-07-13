Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 5
One hundred and fifteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County ranging in price from $245,000 to $4.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2462 Marra Road in Occidental which sold for $4,250,000 on June 8. This six bedroom, six bathroom, 4,599 square foot estate sat on picturesque 62 acre secluded lot.
Bodega Bay
142 Poppy Court, $1,300,000
Cazadero
35 Silvia Drive, $845,000
Cloverdale
321 Pepperwood Drive, $850,000
Cotati
2 Loma Linda Drive, $1,457,000
Forestville
9481 Argonne Way, $545,000
Guerneville
15211 Drake Road, $810,000
15209 Drake Road, $810,000
14847 Old Cazadero Road, $795,000
17470 Old Monte Rio Road, $355,000
Healdsburg
125 Wild Horse Court, $2,100,000
1182 Limerick Lane, $1,700,000
318 Grant St., $1,500,000
812 Limerick Lane, $1,150,000
902 Harold Lane, $906,000
787 Rose Lane, $875,000
Kenwood
2489 Bristol Road, $1,332,000
Monte Rio
19775 Highway 116, $608,000
21462 Bonita Terrace, $580,000
Occidental
2462 Marra Road, $4,250,000
14605 Jomark Lane, $975,000
Petaluma
815 B St., $1,950,000
67 Wambold Lane, $1,750,000
8 Cader Court, $1,500,000
931 Chapman Lane, $1,480,000
245 Live Oak Drive, $1,350,000
1038 Hidden Valley Drive, $1,345,000
410 Keokuk St., $1,300,000
1727 Devin Drive, $1,220,000
1669 Andover Way, $1,139,500
1721 Stonehenge Way, $1,020,000
1502 Yarberry Drive, $995,000
1109 West St., $969,000
902 Grouse Lane, $890,000
1720 Pine Ave., $875,000
204 McNear Circle, $870,000
1804 Weaverly Drive, $839,000
1312 Ponderosa Drive, $815,000
56 Wambold Lane, $575,000
Rohnert Park
7719 Wildrose Way, $969,000
1711 Warmstone Way, $826,000
5306 Kelliann Place, $795,000
7436 Maximillian Place, $776,000
7419 Circle Drive, $725,000
Santa Rosa
913 Spring St., $2,000,000
5678 Eastlake Drive, $1,903,000
5354 Vista Grande Drive, $1,549,000
1948 Fountainview Circle, $1,410,000
5833 Sonoma Highway, $1,300,000
3412 Lake Park Court, $1,300,000
432 Eighth St., $1,251,500
9330 Oak Trail Circle, $1,210,000
5846 Monte Verde Drive, $1,208,000
1139 Humboldt St., $1,200,000
8823 Hood Mountain Court, $1,042,500
3161 Carvel Drive, $950,000
530 Limelight Place, $900,000
4351 Fistor Drive, $870,000
2188 Hastings Court, $845,000
2182 Dolen Place, $835,000
2036 Verbena Drive, $825,000
2370 Valley West Drive, $805,000
4710 Carissa Ave., $785,000
7 Voss Park Circle, $759,000
5432 Bader Road, $749,000
2045 Guerneville Road, $741,000
1120 Sunnyslope Drive, $730,000
300 Mockingbird Circle, $725,000
2371 Lapis Lane, $710,000
2540 Richie Place, $700,000
1915 Waltzer Road, $675,000
7308 Oak Leaf Drive, $665,000
2325 Slater St., $660,000
1659 Greeneich Ave., $648,500
2855 Hardies Lane, $645,000
3 Fallgreen Court, $630,000
2111 Sonoma Ave., $625,000
2723 Gallop Drive, $600,000
8850 Oak Trail Drive, $595,000
509 Oak Vista Court, $589,000
395 Mark West Commons Circle, $560,000
110 Vineyard View Drive, $559,500
934 Lodi St., $550,000
516 Deerfield Place, $522,000
9353 Oak Trail Circle, $370,500
808 Aston Ave., $321,000
180 Dorchester Court, $270,000
1681 Kerry Lane, $245,000
Sebastopol
10815 Barnett Valley Road, $1,655,000
1011 Watertrough Road, $1,500,000
4305 S. Gravenstein Highway S, $1,300,000
521 Teresa Court, $1,150,000
8640 Bodega Highway, $949,000
4502 Daywalt Road, $655,000
Sonoma
1670 Ridge Road, $3,000,000
189 El Portola Drive, $2,250,000
203 W. Spain St., $1,700,000
149 El Ritero, $1,350,000
760 Solano Ave., $1,228,000
868 Palou St., $1,050,000
18330 Second Ave., $780,000
1267 Mission Drive, $675,000
19024 Junipero Serra Drive, $517,500
The Sea Ranch
42267 Forecastle, $1,500,000
Windsor
750 Prince George Way, $1,525,000
404 Buena Tierra Court, $950,000
1150 Castelletto Place, $905,000
7358 15th Hole Drive, $875,000
601 Yerba Buena Way, $802,000
1211 El Cobar Court, $761,000
924 Dorothea Court, $755,000
523 White Birch Lane, $753,000
463 Goblet Place, $750,000
300 Summer Rain Drive, $714,500
888 Starr Circle, $540,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
