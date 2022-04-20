Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 13
Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 13 ranging in price from $166,500 to $5.1 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 30 Brown Court in Petaluma which sold for $5,100,000 on March 18. This six bedroom, five bathroom, 3,387 square foot historic home was built in 1924.
Annapolis
36700 Annapolis Road, $550,000
Cazadero
32 Silvia Drive, $166,500
Cloverdale
276 Red Mountain Drive, $594,000
Cotati
117 Cervantes Court, $1,200,000
Forestville
7635 Mirabel Road, $1,200,000
6824 Nolan Road, $1,205,000
Guerneville
16017 Palo Alto Drive, $349,000
14720 Northern Ave., $575,000
14525 Redwood Lane, $825,000
Healdsburg
885 March Ave., $1,255,000
Monte Rio
25547 Freezeout Road, $205,000
Occidental
15300 Bittner Road, $1,950,000
Penngrove
9290 Old Redwood Highway, $1,010,000
2445 Goodwin Ave., $1,295,000
Petaluma
104 East Court, $550,000
74 Carleton Drive, $715,000
1457 McGregor Ave., $750,000
617 Crinella Drive, $768,000
826 McKillop Court, $926,000
1755 Chinar Drive, $975,000
1701 Devin Drive, $990,000
3997 Magnolia Ave., $1,200,000
11399 Valley Ford Road, $2,000,000
30 Brown Court, $5,100,000
Rohnert Park
790 Carlita Circle, $535,000
8315 Lancaster Drive, $670,000
202 Adele Ave., $700,000
5145 Kolton Place, $790,000
1447 Georgia Court, $815,500
1642 Winterberry Lane, $820,000
5061 King Place, $910,000
Santa Rosa
8870 St. Helena Road, $420,000
121 Nineth St., $440,000
3507 Spring Creek Drive, $467,818
1108 Rutledge Ave., $500,000
1989 Seville St., $500,000
1752 Arroyo Sierra Ave., $500,000
3345 Yulupa Ave., $575,000
508 Oak Vista Court, $620,000
1450 Slater St., $635,000
904 Sonoma Ave., $645,000
712 Davis St., $650,000
333 Mosswood Lane, $684,500
2245 Wheaton Court, $688,000
2236 Sunlit Ann Drive, $690,000
2863 Liscum St., $690,000
635 Benjamins Road, $700,000
2159 Tokay St., $700,000
8933 Acorn Place, $707,000
4743 Montgomery Drive, $710,000
2242 Vallejo St., $725,000
7304 Oak Leaf Drive, $734,500
1117 Glenn St., $749,000
4748 Orville Ave., $765,000
2227 Vallejo St., $805,000
5101 Oak Park Way, $810,000
1529 Peterson Lane, $820,000
6284 Meadowridge Drive, $853,500
6312 Meadowridge Drive, $860,000
8799 Oakmont Drive, $870,000
2146 Magowan Drive, $875,000
6354 Pine Valley Drive, $890,000
1033 Hyland Drive, $900,000
51 Fairlie Drive, $917,500
476 Hillsdale Drive, $925,000
605 Rinaldo St., $957,000
1653 Julianne Place, $975,000
3401 Moriconi Drive, $1,000,000
2911 Field Stone Court, $1,000,000
5364 Sharon Court, $1,032,500
3233 Cobblestone Drive, $1,050,000
1332 Zachery Place, $1,050,000
526 Kellogg Court, $1,350,000
5535 St Helena Road, $1,500,000
6008 Sunhawk Drive, $1,800,000
4196 Old Vineyard Lane, $2,150,000
Sebastopol
7570 Healdsburg Ave., $500,000
1110 W. Sexton Road, $800,000
7826 Apple Blossom Lane, $976,000
871 Litchfield Ave., $1,050,000
11038 Peaks Pike Road, $1,400,000
6124 Vine Hill School Road, $1,650,000
620 Live Oak Ave., $2,635,000
Sonoma
18815 Riverside Drive, $650,000
465 Boyes Blvd., $665,000
381 Arroyo Way, $803,000
279 Clay St., $1,125,000
21005 Peary Ave., $1,500,000
1496 Nut Tree Lane, $1,511,000
19341 Arkay Court, $1,585,000
19185 E. Seventh St., $4,875,000
The Sea Ranch
315 Spinaker Close, $635,000
35132 Crows Nest Drive, $1,800,000
92 Smugglers Close, $2,425,000
355 Del Mar Point, $2,655,500
Windsor
1250 Pedroncelli Drive, $815,000
8885 Wisteria Way, $820,000
8743 Merlot Way, $850,000
240 La Quinta Drive, $926,000
