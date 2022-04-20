Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 13

Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 13 ranging in price from $166,500 to $5.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 30 Brown Court in Petaluma which sold for $5,100,000 on March 18. This six bedroom, five bathroom, 3,387 square foot historic home was built in 1924.

Annapolis

36700 Annapolis Road, $550,000

Cazadero

32 Silvia Drive, $166,500

Cloverdale

276 Red Mountain Drive, $594,000

Cotati

117 Cervantes Court, $1,200,000

Forestville

7635 Mirabel Road, $1,200,000

6824 Nolan Road, $1,205,000

Guerneville

16017 Palo Alto Drive, $349,000

14720 Northern Ave., $575,000

14525 Redwood Lane, $825,000

Healdsburg

885 March Ave., $1,255,000

Monte Rio

25547 Freezeout Road, $205,000

Occidental

15300 Bittner Road, $1,950,000

Penngrove

9290 Old Redwood Highway, $1,010,000

2445 Goodwin Ave., $1,295,000

Petaluma

104 East Court, $550,000

74 Carleton Drive, $715,000

1457 McGregor Ave., $750,000

617 Crinella Drive, $768,000

826 McKillop Court, $926,000

1755 Chinar Drive, $975,000

1701 Devin Drive, $990,000

3997 Magnolia Ave., $1,200,000

11399 Valley Ford Road, $2,000,000

30 Brown Court, $5,100,000

Rohnert Park

790 Carlita Circle, $535,000

8315 Lancaster Drive, $670,000

202 Adele Ave., $700,000

5145 Kolton Place, $790,000

1447 Georgia Court, $815,500

1642 Winterberry Lane, $820,000

5061 King Place, $910,000

Santa Rosa

8870 St. Helena Road, $420,000

121 Nineth St., $440,000

3507 Spring Creek Drive, $467,818

1108 Rutledge Ave., $500,000

1989 Seville St., $500,000

1752 Arroyo Sierra Ave., $500,000

3345 Yulupa Ave., $575,000

508 Oak Vista Court, $620,000

1450 Slater St., $635,000

904 Sonoma Ave., $645,000

712 Davis St., $650,000

333 Mosswood Lane, $684,500

2245 Wheaton Court, $688,000

2236 Sunlit Ann Drive, $690,000

2863 Liscum St., $690,000

635 Benjamins Road, $700,000

2159 Tokay St., $700,000

8933 Acorn Place, $707,000

4743 Montgomery Drive, $710,000

2242 Vallejo St., $725,000

7304 Oak Leaf Drive, $734,500

1117 Glenn St., $749,000

4748 Orville Ave., $765,000

2227 Vallejo St., $805,000

5101 Oak Park Way, $810,000

1529 Peterson Lane, $820,000

6284 Meadowridge Drive, $853,500

6312 Meadowridge Drive, $860,000

8799 Oakmont Drive, $870,000

2146 Magowan Drive, $875,000

6354 Pine Valley Drive, $890,000

1033 Hyland Drive, $900,000

51 Fairlie Drive, $917,500

476 Hillsdale Drive, $925,000

605 Rinaldo St., $957,000

1653 Julianne Place, $975,000

3401 Moriconi Drive, $1,000,000

2911 Field Stone Court, $1,000,000

5364 Sharon Court, $1,032,500

3233 Cobblestone Drive, $1,050,000

1332 Zachery Place, $1,050,000

526 Kellogg Court, $1,350,000

5535 St Helena Road, $1,500,000

6008 Sunhawk Drive, $1,800,000

4196 Old Vineyard Lane, $2,150,000

Sebastopol

7570 Healdsburg Ave., $500,000

1110 W. Sexton Road, $800,000

7826 Apple Blossom Lane, $976,000

871 Litchfield Ave., $1,050,000

11038 Peaks Pike Road, $1,400,000

6124 Vine Hill School Road, $1,650,000

620 Live Oak Ave., $2,635,000

Sonoma

18815 Riverside Drive, $650,000

465 Boyes Blvd., $665,000

381 Arroyo Way, $803,000

279 Clay St., $1,125,000

21005 Peary Ave., $1,500,000

1496 Nut Tree Lane, $1,511,000

19341 Arkay Court, $1,585,000

19185 E. Seventh St., $4,875,000

The Sea Ranch

315 Spinaker Close, $635,000

35132 Crows Nest Drive, $1,800,000

92 Smugglers Close, $2,425,000

355 Del Mar Point, $2,655,500

Windsor

1250 Pedroncelli Drive, $815,000

8885 Wisteria Way, $820,000

8743 Merlot Way, $850,000

240 La Quinta Drive, $926,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.