Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 20
One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 20 ranging in price from $50,000 to $3.9 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 3480 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $3,865,000 on March 21. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 3.475 square-foot hacienda-style home came with a bonus guest house, pool and outdoor fireplace.
Bodega Bay
603 Swan Drive, $1,750,000
925 Dowitcher Court, $2,150,000
Cloverdale
122 Marguerite Lane, $575,000
105 Marguerite Lane, $592,500
566 N. Jefferson St., $615,000
498 Josephine Drive, $620,000
513 S. Foothill Blvd., $785,000
Guerneville
17326 Guerneville Highway, $300,000
14790 Canyon Four Road, $310,000
16775 Neeley Road, $780,000
Healdsburg
1716 Palomino Court, $556,500
310 University St., $905,000
296 Sun Court, $1,300,000
614 North St., $1,350,000
635 Coghlan Road, $2,300,000
1202 Chiquita Road, $2,712,500
Jenner
10800 Rock Point Drive, $1,255,000
Kenwood
8983 Sonoma Highway, $3,300,000
Monte Rio
21543 Highland Terrace, $50,000
Penngrove
4960 Rebecca Drive, $2,340,000
Petaluma
425 H St., $215,500
2745 Stony Point Road, $620,000
128 Banff Way, $725,000
70 Rio Vista Way, $765,000
1137 Brighton View Circle, $780,000
208 Sutter St., $782,000
1037 S. Ely Blvd., $829,000
1830 Hanford St., $835,000
1864 Sandstone Drive, $886,000
718 Newcastle Court, $888,000
1710 Gateside Drive, $900,000
1204 James Way, $1,100,000
856 Sixth St., $1,128,000
311 Seventh St., $1,152,000
598 Corona Road, $1,170,000
1710 Dorset Drive, $1,200,000
1813 Nicola Drive, $1,225,000
270 Cambridge Lane, $1,250,000
155 N. Ely Rd., $2,000,000
Rohnert Park
1140 Emily Ave., $615,000
7191 Circle Drive, $688,000
7276 Roxanne Lane, $700,000
8757 Lancaster Drive, $735,000
7411 Monique Place, $840,000
1616 Wildflower Way, $899,000
Santa Rosa
3361 Moorland Ave., $80,000
1533 Bucknell Court, $254,500
615 Corlano Ave., $269,000
5415 Marigold Lane, $347,000
5112 Wilshire Drive, $377,000
1520 14th St., $420,000
1302 Vallejo St., $505,000
1616 Redwood Hill Road, $580,000
2030 Ravello Way, $585,000
1869 Hearn Ave., $600,000
211 White Oak Drive, $608,000
2340 Roburta Lane, $615,000
1864 Rhianna St., $620,000
331 Benton St., $620,000
162 White Oak Drive, $625,000
1173 Trombetta St., $628,500
2647 Lago Oaks Drive, $640,000
2349 Mikayla Drive, $640,000
2520 W. Stephanie Court, $650,000
2123 Mission Blvd., $660,000
1863 Malibu Circle, $660,000
2329 Arista Lane, $670,000
2337 Donahue Ave., $680,000
1628 Clover Lane, $690,000
2053 Humboldt St., $729,000
527 Spencer Ave., $740,000
2016 Leafgreen Drive, $750,000
7160 Fairfield Drive, $750,000
2595 Brookhaven Drive, $750,000
1624 Nina Court, $775,000
2523 Village Side Drive, $775,000
5754 Yerba Buena Road, $790,000
916 Quieto Calle, $800,000
5988 Stone Bridge Road, $802,000
416 Tanglewood Court, $830,000
7650 Oakmont Drive, $900,000
4141 Langner Ave., $1,000,000
4916 Flemish Court, $1,200,000
2316 Olivet Road, $1,300,000
1904 Fountainview Circle, $1,350,000
5251 Joaquin Drive, $1,375,000
3540 Happy Valley Road, $1,425,000
Sebastopol
5555 Gilchrist Road, $775,000
466 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $900,000
5150 Fairbanks Road, $1,218,000
7475 Calder Ave., $1,450,000
310 Bohemian Highway, $1,500,000
12345 Dupont Road, $1,850,000
12300 Fiori Lane, $2,800,000
Sonoma
18815 Orange Ave., $565,000
36 Temelec Circle, $670,000
479 Dahlia Drive, $750,000
226 Flint Court, $855,000
1283 Felder Road, $2,950,000
466 Patten St., $3,500,000
3480 Hawks Beard, $3,865,000
The Sea Ranch
41540 Equinox, $1,661,000
35004 Crows Nest Drive, $2,750,000
Windsor
915 Starr View Drive, $365,000
9580 Erika Drive, $610,000
144 Fulton Place, $650,000
840 Natalie Drive, $860,000
9215 Magnolia Way, $900,000
8625 Sassafras St., $920,000
8807 Cellar Way, $930,000
507 Sauvignon Place, $990,000
1445 Golf Course Drive, $1,250,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
