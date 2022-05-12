Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 27

One hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 27 ranging in price from $112,500 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 13230 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,976,500 on March 28. This three bedroom, five bathroom, Mediterranean-style estate came with a sparkling pool and an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven.

Bodega Bay

972 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000

239 Harbor View Way, $1,350,000

1835 Whaleship Road, $1,900,000

1059 Seaeagle Loop, $2,200,000

Boyes Hot Springs

18110 Cuneo Road, $500,000

Camp Meeker

20 Windsor Road, $558,000

Cloverdale

201 Champlain Ave., $505,000

104 Chardonnay Court, $610,000

105 Honeysuckle Court, $780,000

24359 Dutcher Creek Road, $3,550,000

Forestville

8400 Spring Drive, $525,000

10598 Woodside Drive, $575,000

10845 Rio Vista Road, $662,000

Glen Ellen

1652 Warm Springs Road, $749,000

1095 London Ranch Road, $800,000

13230 Arnold Drive, $3,976,500

Guerneville

18980 Ridgecrest Drive, $112,500

15960 Riverlands Road, $1,815,000

Healdsburg

119 Lavender Circle, $795,000

313 Almond Way, $900,000

1116 Cowan Lane, $1,100,000

424 Tucker St., $2,950,000

661 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $3,025,000

Monte Rio

21518 Moscow Road, $300,000

21901 Mesa Grande Terrace, $440,000

Occidental

1655 Tannery Creek Road, $1,050,000

16720 Joy Woods Way, $1,950,000

Penngrove

9260 Old Redwood Highway, $600,000

6750 Petaluma Hill Road, $850,000

1145 Dutch Lane, $1,200,000

Petaluma

133 East Court, $600,000

1309 Lombardi Ave., $710,000

2021 Knight Ave., $730,000

309 Broadway St., $735,000

1595 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $767,000

1288 Glenwood Drive, $835,000

1731 Chinar Drive, $900,000

1776 Pine Ave., $900,000

559 Almanor St., $951,000

203 Bassett St., $1,000,000

2420 Magnolia Ave., $1,100,000

920 I St., $1,225,000

478 Liberty Road, $1,500,000

6011 Carniglia Lane, $2,200,000

Rohnert Park

540 Alta Ave., $630,000

7410 Burton Ave., $700,000

5416 Evonne Ave., $715,500

8544 Liman Way, $723,000

6097 Dubarry Court, $868,000

Santa Rosa

5717 Crystal Drive, $289,000

705 Brown St., $480,000

1209 Lombardi Lane, $525,000

2128 E. Haven Drive, $536,364

2080 Dutton Ave., $545,000

2338 Andre Lane, $565,000

1164 Trombetta St., $570,000

1042 Aston Circle, $575,000

129 Ninth St., $580,000

326 Lucas Circle, $600,000

122 Esposti Meadows Way, $627,500

1400 Lawrence Way, $650,000

1132 Levine Drive, $660,000

483 Goodman Ave., $660,000

5328 Sunnybrook Court, $660,000

310 Yates Drive, $680,000

135 Lincoln St., $685,000

3666 Sonoma Ave., $688,000

927 Spencer Ave., $697,500

551 Millbrae Ave., $700,000

473 Jose Ramon Ave., $715,000

3931 Martina Ave., $725,000

4031 Chico Ave., $730,000

2385 Lemur St., $730,000

1530 Solano Drive, $750,000

158 Valley Lakes Drive, $750,000

359 Candlelight Drive, $762,000

2345 Hood Court, $800,000

4041 Shadowhill Drive, $825,000

3536 Leete Ave., $825,000

1727 Wright St., $825,500

5445 Bader Road, $849,000

3585 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $850,000

4112 Siskiyou Ave., $875,000

313 Miramonte Place, $885,000

1425 Los Olivos Road, $915,000

3867 Coffey Lane, $920,000

2204 Los Olivos Road, 1, $950,000

376 Todd Road, $955,000

1125 Shady Oak Place, $963,000

2326 Parkwood Court, $1,050,000

4715 Muirfield Court, $1,100,000

91 Hop Ranch Road, $1,120,000

459 Countryside Circle, $1,125,000

3311 Miraloma Drive, $1,305,000

3771 Porter Creek Road, $1,310,000

2450 Sunrise Place, $1,400,000

3584 Holland Drive, $1,675,000

Sebastopol

1485 Santa Maria Way, $1,125,000

10534 Mill Station Road, $1,260,000

4305 Bartleson Road, $1,325,000

450 Wilson Road, $1,375,000

Sonoma

638 Zinnia Court, $975,000

705 Jericho Road, $1,105,000

847 Hayes St., $1,125,000

1075 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,385,000

900 Donner Ave., $1,550,000

430 France St., $2,151,000

635 E. Fourth St., $3,500,000

The Sea Ranch

354 Moonraker Road, $900,000

35375 Fly Cloud Road, $1,225,000

Windsor

406 Quince St., $662,000

1067 La Contenta Court, $700,000

328 Lear Court, $700,000

5858 Leona Court, $775,000

9545 Jessica Drive, $825,000

8709 Canyon Oak Drive, $975,000

10465 Pelham Drive, $1,100,000

1194 Eagle Drive, $1,150,000

384 Fireweed Court, $1,295,000

7705 Starr Road, $2,450,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.