Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 27
One hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 27 ranging in price from $112,500 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 13230 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,976,500 on March 28. This three bedroom, five bathroom, Mediterranean-style estate came with a sparkling pool and an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven.
Bodega Bay
972 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000
239 Harbor View Way, $1,350,000
1835 Whaleship Road, $1,900,000
1059 Seaeagle Loop, $2,200,000
Boyes Hot Springs
18110 Cuneo Road, $500,000
Camp Meeker
20 Windsor Road, $558,000
Cloverdale
201 Champlain Ave., $505,000
104 Chardonnay Court, $610,000
105 Honeysuckle Court, $780,000
24359 Dutcher Creek Road, $3,550,000
Forestville
8400 Spring Drive, $525,000
10598 Woodside Drive, $575,000
10845 Rio Vista Road, $662,000
Glen Ellen
1652 Warm Springs Road, $749,000
1095 London Ranch Road, $800,000
13230 Arnold Drive, $3,976,500
Guerneville
18980 Ridgecrest Drive, $112,500
15960 Riverlands Road, $1,815,000
Healdsburg
119 Lavender Circle, $795,000
313 Almond Way, $900,000
1116 Cowan Lane, $1,100,000
424 Tucker St., $2,950,000
661 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $3,025,000
Monte Rio
21518 Moscow Road, $300,000
21901 Mesa Grande Terrace, $440,000
Occidental
1655 Tannery Creek Road, $1,050,000
16720 Joy Woods Way, $1,950,000
Penngrove
9260 Old Redwood Highway, $600,000
6750 Petaluma Hill Road, $850,000
1145 Dutch Lane, $1,200,000
Petaluma
133 East Court, $600,000
1309 Lombardi Ave., $710,000
2021 Knight Ave., $730,000
309 Broadway St., $735,000
1595 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $767,000
1288 Glenwood Drive, $835,000
1731 Chinar Drive, $900,000
1776 Pine Ave., $900,000
559 Almanor St., $951,000
203 Bassett St., $1,000,000
2420 Magnolia Ave., $1,100,000
920 I St., $1,225,000
478 Liberty Road, $1,500,000
6011 Carniglia Lane, $2,200,000
Rohnert Park
540 Alta Ave., $630,000
7410 Burton Ave., $700,000
5416 Evonne Ave., $715,500
8544 Liman Way, $723,000
6097 Dubarry Court, $868,000
Santa Rosa
5717 Crystal Drive, $289,000
705 Brown St., $480,000
1209 Lombardi Lane, $525,000
2128 E. Haven Drive, $536,364
2080 Dutton Ave., $545,000
2338 Andre Lane, $565,000
1164 Trombetta St., $570,000
1042 Aston Circle, $575,000
129 Ninth St., $580,000
326 Lucas Circle, $600,000
122 Esposti Meadows Way, $627,500
1400 Lawrence Way, $650,000
1132 Levine Drive, $660,000
483 Goodman Ave., $660,000
5328 Sunnybrook Court, $660,000
310 Yates Drive, $680,000
135 Lincoln St., $685,000
3666 Sonoma Ave., $688,000
927 Spencer Ave., $697,500
551 Millbrae Ave., $700,000
473 Jose Ramon Ave., $715,000
3931 Martina Ave., $725,000
4031 Chico Ave., $730,000
2385 Lemur St., $730,000
1530 Solano Drive, $750,000
158 Valley Lakes Drive, $750,000
359 Candlelight Drive, $762,000
2345 Hood Court, $800,000
4041 Shadowhill Drive, $825,000
3536 Leete Ave., $825,000
1727 Wright St., $825,500
5445 Bader Road, $849,000
3585 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $850,000
4112 Siskiyou Ave., $875,000
313 Miramonte Place, $885,000
1425 Los Olivos Road, $915,000
3867 Coffey Lane, $920,000
2204 Los Olivos Road, 1, $950,000
376 Todd Road, $955,000
1125 Shady Oak Place, $963,000
2326 Parkwood Court, $1,050,000
4715 Muirfield Court, $1,100,000
91 Hop Ranch Road, $1,120,000
459 Countryside Circle, $1,125,000
3311 Miraloma Drive, $1,305,000
3771 Porter Creek Road, $1,310,000
2450 Sunrise Place, $1,400,000
3584 Holland Drive, $1,675,000
Sebastopol
1485 Santa Maria Way, $1,125,000
10534 Mill Station Road, $1,260,000
4305 Bartleson Road, $1,325,000
450 Wilson Road, $1,375,000
Sonoma
638 Zinnia Court, $975,000
705 Jericho Road, $1,105,000
847 Hayes St., $1,125,000
1075 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,385,000
900 Donner Ave., $1,550,000
430 France St., $2,151,000
635 E. Fourth St., $3,500,000
The Sea Ranch
354 Moonraker Road, $900,000
35375 Fly Cloud Road, $1,225,000
Windsor
406 Quince St., $662,000
1067 La Contenta Court, $700,000
328 Lear Court, $700,000
5858 Leona Court, $775,000
9545 Jessica Drive, $825,000
8709 Canyon Oak Drive, $975,000
10465 Pelham Drive, $1,100,000
1194 Eagle Drive, $1,150,000
384 Fireweed Court, $1,295,000
7705 Starr Road, $2,450,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.