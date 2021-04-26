Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 14

One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 14 ranging in price from $6,900 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 554 Michael Drive in Sonoma which sold for $4,450,000 on March 15. This five bedroom, five bathroom, Frank Lloyd Wright inspired estate featured a pool, spa and fitness room.

Bodega Bay

1699 Sea Way, $740,000

375 Sanderling Court, $1,225,000

Cotati

8864 Old Redwood Highway, $600,000

8902 Clothier Lane, $909,000

Geyserville

21645 Geyserville Ave., $775,000

Glen Ellen

1475 Hill Road, $1,793,000

15180 Highway 12, $2,750,000

Guerneville

15372 Willow Road, $300,000

14300 River Road, $750,000

Healdsburg

414 Grant St., $742,500

290 Long Acres Place, $1,075,000

Jenner

20950 Highway 1, $600,000

Penngrove

5867 Old Redwood Highway, $1,149,000

1732 Alan Drive, $1,462,000

Petaluma

53 Astoria Circle, $600,000

1424 Colwood Drive, $619,000

735 Cindy Lane, $639,000

24 Meadowglen Drive, $690,000

635 Searles Way, $705,000

1173 San Rafael Drive, $725,000

641 S. Ely Blvd., $735,000

2177 Bodega Ave., $785,000

1761 Pine Ave., $845,000

1924 Sheldrake Lane, $965,000

235 White Oak Circle, $1,060,000

1995 N. Petaluma Blvd., $1,165,000

Rohnert Park

163 Fescue Way, $410,000

466 Santa Barbara Drive, $560,000

973 Elizabeth Ave., $631,000

Santa Rosa

2249 Pimlico Way, $69,000

5757 Mark West Lane, $199,500

1944 Fountainview Circle, $225,000

1060 Leddy Ave., $317,500

832 Tupper St., $424,000

21 Glengreen St., $450,000

107 W. Third St., $517,000

8 Cherokee Court, $540,000

501 Earle St., $540,000

1002 Orchard St., $545,000

2018 Lone Star Court, $547,000

2750 Cumberland St., $556,000

8945 Oakmont Drive, $577,000

308 Lincoln St., $580,000

1751 Centurion Drive, $585,000

2591 Silver Spur Drive, $590,000

1112 Utah Court, $610,000

1118 Suffolk Drive, $612,000

2385 Valley West Drive, $613,000

1650 Orchard St., $615,000

4931 Marshall Drive, $620,000

2546 Buss Drive, $625,000

1436 Grey Hawk Way, $629,000

2216 Arista Lane, $635,000

4025 Phoenix Ave., $650,000

10 Greengate Court, $667,500

5511 Carriage Lane, $670,000

5210 Lockwood Circle, $675,000

5400 Wilshire Drive, $695,000

4522 Byrne Court, $705,000

1616 Deer Run, $710,000

1940 Cooper Drive, $726,000

5640 Dempsey Place, $750,000

2573 Piner Road, $750,000

2182 Nectarine Drive, $755,000

951 Crest Drive, $780,000

2080 Mount Olive Way, $805,000

5080 Carriage Lane, $850,000

375 Riven Rock Court, $875,000

5707 Owls Nest Drive, $910,000

1011 Winding Ridge Road, $921,000

2540 Grosse Ave., $945,000

3468 Henderson Circle, $960,000

771 Brush Creek Lane, $1,175,000

3434 Terra Linda Drive, $1,320,000

5669 Eastlake Drive, $1,350,000

5733 Cottage Ridge Road, $4,300,000

Sebastopol

1033 Tilton Road, $625,000

11165 Cherry Ridge Road, $755,000

6680 Orchard Station Road, $1,000,000

2207 Bloomfield Road, $1,380,000

12649 Fiori Lane, $1,500,000

3700 Burnside Road, $2,100,000

Sonoma

17524 Balsam Ave., $595,000

17323 Park Ave., $659,000

18325 Sierra Drive, $675,000

729 Lobelia Court, $810,000

1908 Thornsberry Road, $835,000

772 Ernest Drive, $873,500

141 Madrid Way, $1,400,000

4611 Grove St., $1,550,000

350 Linden St., $1,800,000

249 Los Palos St., $1,900,000

19110 Najm Lane, $2,750,000

554 Michael Drive, $4,450,000

The Sea Ranch

36511 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,380,000

Windsor

7085 Eton Lane, $307,500

637 Shagbark St., $309,500

9379 Jessica Drive, $653,000

7103 17th Hole Drive, $707,500

8408 Trione Circle, $740,000

520 Pistachio Place, $755,000

8240 Trione Circle, $767,000

9746 S. Brooks Road, $825,000

