Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 14
One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 14 ranging in price from $6,900 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 554 Michael Drive in Sonoma which sold for $4,450,000 on March 15. This five bedroom, five bathroom, Frank Lloyd Wright inspired estate featured a pool, spa and fitness room.
Bodega Bay
1699 Sea Way, $740,000
375 Sanderling Court, $1,225,000
Cotati
8864 Old Redwood Highway, $600,000
8902 Clothier Lane, $909,000
Geyserville
21645 Geyserville Ave., $775,000
Glen Ellen
1475 Hill Road, $1,793,000
15180 Highway 12, $2,750,000
Guerneville
15372 Willow Road, $300,000
14300 River Road, $750,000
Healdsburg
414 Grant St., $742,500
290 Long Acres Place, $1,075,000
Jenner
20950 Highway 1, $600,000
Penngrove
5867 Old Redwood Highway, $1,149,000
1732 Alan Drive, $1,462,000
Petaluma
53 Astoria Circle, $600,000
1424 Colwood Drive, $619,000
735 Cindy Lane, $639,000
24 Meadowglen Drive, $690,000
635 Searles Way, $705,000
1173 San Rafael Drive, $725,000
641 S. Ely Blvd., $735,000
2177 Bodega Ave., $785,000
1761 Pine Ave., $845,000
1924 Sheldrake Lane, $965,000
235 White Oak Circle, $1,060,000
1995 N. Petaluma Blvd., $1,165,000
Rohnert Park
163 Fescue Way, $410,000
466 Santa Barbara Drive, $560,000
973 Elizabeth Ave., $631,000
Santa Rosa
2249 Pimlico Way, $69,000
5757 Mark West Lane, $199,500
1944 Fountainview Circle, $225,000
1060 Leddy Ave., $317,500
832 Tupper St., $424,000
21 Glengreen St., $450,000
107 W. Third St., $517,000
8 Cherokee Court, $540,000
501 Earle St., $540,000
1002 Orchard St., $545,000
2018 Lone Star Court, $547,000
2750 Cumberland St., $556,000
8945 Oakmont Drive, $577,000
308 Lincoln St., $580,000
1751 Centurion Drive, $585,000
2591 Silver Spur Drive, $590,000
1112 Utah Court, $610,000
1118 Suffolk Drive, $612,000
2385 Valley West Drive, $613,000
1650 Orchard St., $615,000
4931 Marshall Drive, $620,000
2546 Buss Drive, $625,000
1436 Grey Hawk Way, $629,000
2216 Arista Lane, $635,000
4025 Phoenix Ave., $650,000
10 Greengate Court, $667,500
5511 Carriage Lane, $670,000
5210 Lockwood Circle, $675,000
5400 Wilshire Drive, $695,000
4522 Byrne Court, $705,000
1616 Deer Run, $710,000
1940 Cooper Drive, $726,000
5640 Dempsey Place, $750,000
2573 Piner Road, $750,000
2182 Nectarine Drive, $755,000
951 Crest Drive, $780,000
2080 Mount Olive Way, $805,000
5080 Carriage Lane, $850,000
375 Riven Rock Court, $875,000
5707 Owls Nest Drive, $910,000
1011 Winding Ridge Road, $921,000
2540 Grosse Ave., $945,000
3468 Henderson Circle, $960,000
771 Brush Creek Lane, $1,175,000
3434 Terra Linda Drive, $1,320,000
5669 Eastlake Drive, $1,350,000
5733 Cottage Ridge Road, $4,300,000
Sebastopol
1033 Tilton Road, $625,000
11165 Cherry Ridge Road, $755,000
6680 Orchard Station Road, $1,000,000
2207 Bloomfield Road, $1,380,000
12649 Fiori Lane, $1,500,000
3700 Burnside Road, $2,100,000
Sonoma
17524 Balsam Ave., $595,000
17323 Park Ave., $659,000
18325 Sierra Drive, $675,000
729 Lobelia Court, $810,000
1908 Thornsberry Road, $835,000
772 Ernest Drive, $873,500
141 Madrid Way, $1,400,000
4611 Grove St., $1,550,000
350 Linden St., $1,800,000
249 Los Palos St., $1,900,000
19110 Najm Lane, $2,750,000
554 Michael Drive, $4,450,000
The Sea Ranch
36511 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,380,000
Windsor
7085 Eton Lane, $307,500
637 Shagbark St., $309,500
9379 Jessica Drive, $653,000
7103 17th Hole Drive, $707,500
8408 Trione Circle, $740,000
520 Pistachio Place, $755,000
8240 Trione Circle, $767,000
9746 S. Brooks Road, $825,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
