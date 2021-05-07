Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 28
One hundred and thirty nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 28 ranging in price from $250,000 to $5.3 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 3770 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $5,300,000 on April 1. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 8,586 square foot residence sat on a picturesque 46-acre lot and was remodeled in 2016.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
132 Clover Springs Drive, $282,500
Cotati
8531 Loretto Ave., $561,000
Forestville
10180 Old River Road, $475,000
6312 Tristania Court, $525,000
9450 Rio Vista Road, $606,000
Geyserville
137 Renz Lane, $690,000
Glen Ellen
1225 London Ranch Road, $2,427,000
Guerneville
14830 Rio Nido Road, $271,000
19360 Redwood Glade, $333,500
16620 Neeley Road, $365,000
14997 Canyon 7 Road, $427,000
17328 Highway 116, $468,000
17895 Santa Rosa Ave., $783,000
14756 Mary’s Lane, $960,000
Kenwood
171 Randolph Ave., $740,000
Occidental
16125 Bittner Road, $250,000
15975 Coleman Valley Road, $909,000
Penngrove
9985 Oak St., $730,000
270 Olga Maria Court, $1,475,000
Petaluma
182 Edith St., $585,000
1137 Gumwood Lane, $600,000
1472 Serpilio Way, $625,000
1821 Hanford St., $640,000
235 Edith St., $644,000
1701 Tampico Court, $700,000
73 Aloha Court, $712,000
916 Western Ave., $780,000
904 Sonoma Ave., $780,000
1 Azurite Court, $785,000
124 Prince Albert St., $825,000
1331 Canyon Drive, $875,000
907 Garfield Drive, $917,500
921 I St., $994,000
1029 Glen Eagle Drive, $1,480,000
11 Seabreeze Court, $1,512,500
Rohnert Park
810 Bernadette Ave., $585,000
1454 Gregory Court, $650,000
8040 Mitchell Drive, $663,000
7416 Mitchell Drive, $665,000
1457 Gregory Court, $700,000
1246 Heartwood Drive, $740,000
490 Floral Way, $775,000
Santa Rosa
1555 Redwood Hill Road, $275,000
1380 Velma Ave., $375,000
2095 Mark West Springs Road, $400,000
560 Courtyard Circle, $400,000
3133 Calistoga Road, $417,000
69 Aspen Meadows Circle, $439,000
2715 Lakeview Drive, $446,500
1844 Elm Drive, $485,000
550 Flower Ave., $490,000
537 A St., $490,000
1142 Hughes Ave., $505,000
726 Sheridan Drive, $510,000
642 Tupper St., $525,000
1953 Terry Road, $543,000
1187 Comalli St., $561,000
1959 Bay Meadow Drive, $580,000
2438 Humboldt St., $610,000
4935 Oak Park Way, $620,000
3909 Louis Krohn Drive, $620,000
1437 Nighthawk Place, $626,500
2444 Orleans St., $630,000
4997 Underwood Drive, $635,000
1233 Trombetta St., $640,000
713 Saint Mary Drive, $650,000
7506 Oakmont Drive, $650,000
1243 Wyoming Drive, $650,000
6578 Meadowridge Drive, $654,000
2740 Porter Creek Road, $655,000
2775 Desert Rose Lane, $658,500
1136 Navarro St., $660,000
1525 Mayflower Place, $663,000
3400 Castlerock Court, $685,000
719 King St., $695,000
6505 Stonecroft Ter, $710,000
319 Belhaven Circle, $710,000
7716 Pythian Court, $729,000
5235 Lockwood Circle, $730,000
374 Firelight Drive, $733,000
7030 Overlook Drive, $750,000
5272 Hall Road, $795,000
618 Lurline Place, $801,500
2196 Laguna Road, $808,000
9124 Oak Trail Circle, $870,000
3623 Aaron Drive, $880,000
4917 Stonehedge Drive, $885,000
1432 Jahn Drive, $889,500
1506 Ronne Drive, $915,000
1529 Barn Owl Place, $1,050,000
6579 Diamantini Lane, $1,175,000
1980 Bent Tree Place, $1,213,500
1804 Los Olivos Road, $1,220,000
2549 Grosse Ave., $1,275,000
1445 Timberhill Road, $1,370,000
250 Brey Road, $1,380,000
870 Hardstone Court, $1,410,000
1931 Perth Ave., $1,615,000
4191 Pine Rock Place, $1,648,500
Sebastopol
208 Vista Court, $437,500
117 Montgomery Road, $683,000
1987 Burnside Road, $686,500
1998 Cooper Road, $810,000
1149 Pine Tree Lane, $860,000
8270 Blackney Road, $900,000
689 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,100,000
639 Sexton Road, $1,200,000
1055 Bloomfield Road, $1,390,000
8499 Kennedy Road, $1,405,000
6275 Big Cedar Court, $2,400,000
7716 Bodega Ave., $2,475,000
Sonoma
907 Boccoli St., $472,500
14 Contento Court, $500,000
148 E Agua Caliente Road, $580,000
15543 Brookview Drive, $800,000
17257 Cragmont Drive, $889,000
5251 Grove St., $1,111,500
20301 Harrington Drive, $1,147,500
746 E. Fifth St., $1,200,000
1268 Ingram Drive, $1,200,000
18534 White Oak Drive, $1,300,000
335 Napa Road, $1,395,000
483 Saunders Drive, $1,510,000
348 Patten St., $2,050,000
255 Moon Mountain Road, $2,300,000
682 William Cunningham Ave., $2,450,000
17737 High Road, $2,550,000
99 Loma Vista Drive, $3,550,000
1375 Leggs Lane, $4,050,000
3770 Lovall Valley Road, $5,300,000
The Sea Ranch
136 Wild Moor Reach, $850,000
41191 Tallgrass, $1,100,000
Windsor
1117 Graham Court, $330,000
180 Cornell St., $370,000
513 Pistachio Place, $387,500
7664 Eighth Hole Drive, $740,000
10 Wilcox Road, $800,000
308 Wood Rose Court, $1,050,000
6162 Starr Road, $3,800,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: