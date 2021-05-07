Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 28

One hundred and thirty nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 28 ranging in price from $250,000 to $5.3 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 3770 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $5,300,000 on April 1. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 8,586 square foot residence sat on a picturesque 46-acre lot and was remodeled in 2016.

Cloverdale

132 Clover Springs Drive, $282,500

Cotati

8531 Loretto Ave., $561,000

Forestville

10180 Old River Road, $475,000

6312 Tristania Court, $525,000

9450 Rio Vista Road, $606,000

Geyserville

137 Renz Lane, $690,000

Glen Ellen

1225 London Ranch Road, $2,427,000

Guerneville

14830 Rio Nido Road, $271,000

19360 Redwood Glade, $333,500

16620 Neeley Road, $365,000

14997 Canyon 7 Road, $427,000

17328 Highway 116, $468,000

17895 Santa Rosa Ave., $783,000

14756 Mary’s Lane, $960,000

Kenwood

171 Randolph Ave., $740,000

Occidental

16125 Bittner Road, $250,000

15975 Coleman Valley Road, $909,000

Penngrove

9985 Oak St., $730,000

270 Olga Maria Court, $1,475,000

Petaluma

182 Edith St., $585,000

1137 Gumwood Lane, $600,000

1472 Serpilio Way, $625,000

1821 Hanford St., $640,000

235 Edith St., $644,000

1701 Tampico Court, $700,000

73 Aloha Court, $712,000

916 Western Ave., $780,000

904 Sonoma Ave., $780,000

1 Azurite Court, $785,000

124 Prince Albert St., $825,000

1331 Canyon Drive, $875,000

907 Garfield Drive, $917,500

921 I St., $994,000

1029 Glen Eagle Drive, $1,480,000

11 Seabreeze Court, $1,512,500

Rohnert Park

810 Bernadette Ave., $585,000

1454 Gregory Court, $650,000

8040 Mitchell Drive, $663,000

7416 Mitchell Drive, $665,000

1457 Gregory Court, $700,000

1246 Heartwood Drive, $740,000

490 Floral Way, $775,000

Santa Rosa

1555 Redwood Hill Road, $275,000

1380 Velma Ave., $375,000

2095 Mark West Springs Road, $400,000

560 Courtyard Circle, $400,000

3133 Calistoga Road, $417,000

69 Aspen Meadows Circle, $439,000

2715 Lakeview Drive, $446,500

1844 Elm Drive, $485,000

550 Flower Ave., $490,000

537 A St., $490,000

1142 Hughes Ave., $505,000

726 Sheridan Drive, $510,000

642 Tupper St., $525,000

1953 Terry Road, $543,000

1187 Comalli St., $561,000

1959 Bay Meadow Drive, $580,000

2438 Humboldt St., $610,000

4935 Oak Park Way, $620,000

3909 Louis Krohn Drive, $620,000

1437 Nighthawk Place, $626,500

2444 Orleans St., $630,000

4997 Underwood Drive, $635,000

1233 Trombetta St., $640,000

713 Saint Mary Drive, $650,000

7506 Oakmont Drive, $650,000

1243 Wyoming Drive, $650,000

6578 Meadowridge Drive, $654,000

2740 Porter Creek Road, $655,000

2775 Desert Rose Lane, $658,500

1136 Navarro St., $660,000

1525 Mayflower Place, $663,000

3400 Castlerock Court, $685,000

719 King St., $695,000

6505 Stonecroft Ter, $710,000

319 Belhaven Circle, $710,000

7716 Pythian Court, $729,000

5235 Lockwood Circle, $730,000

374 Firelight Drive, $733,000

7030 Overlook Drive, $750,000

5272 Hall Road, $795,000

618 Lurline Place, $801,500

2196 Laguna Road, $808,000

9124 Oak Trail Circle, $870,000

3623 Aaron Drive, $880,000

4917 Stonehedge Drive, $885,000

1432 Jahn Drive, $889,500

1506 Ronne Drive, $915,000

1529 Barn Owl Place, $1,050,000

6579 Diamantini Lane, $1,175,000

1980 Bent Tree Place, $1,213,500

1804 Los Olivos Road, $1,220,000

2549 Grosse Ave., $1,275,000

1445 Timberhill Road, $1,370,000

250 Brey Road, $1,380,000

870 Hardstone Court, $1,410,000

1931 Perth Ave., $1,615,000

4191 Pine Rock Place, $1,648,500

Sebastopol

208 Vista Court, $437,500

117 Montgomery Road, $683,000

1987 Burnside Road, $686,500

1998 Cooper Road, $810,000

1149 Pine Tree Lane, $860,000

8270 Blackney Road, $900,000

689 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,100,000

639 Sexton Road, $1,200,000

1055 Bloomfield Road, $1,390,000

8499 Kennedy Road, $1,405,000

6275 Big Cedar Court, $2,400,000

7716 Bodega Ave., $2,475,000

Sonoma

907 Boccoli St., $472,500

14 Contento Court, $500,000

148 E Agua Caliente Road, $580,000

15543 Brookview Drive, $800,000

17257 Cragmont Drive, $889,000

5251 Grove St., $1,111,500

20301 Harrington Drive, $1,147,500

746 E. Fifth St., $1,200,000

1268 Ingram Drive, $1,200,000

18534 White Oak Drive, $1,300,000

335 Napa Road, $1,395,000

483 Saunders Drive, $1,510,000

348 Patten St., $2,050,000

255 Moon Mountain Road, $2,300,000

682 William Cunningham Ave., $2,450,000

17737 High Road, $2,550,000

99 Loma Vista Drive, $3,550,000

1375 Leggs Lane, $4,050,000

3770 Lovall Valley Road, $5,300,000

The Sea Ranch

136 Wild Moor Reach, $850,000

41191 Tallgrass, $1,100,000

Windsor

1117 Graham Court, $330,000

180 Cornell St., $370,000

513 Pistachio Place, $387,500

7664 Eighth Hole Drive, $740,000

10 Wilcox Road, $800,000

308 Wood Rose Court, $1,050,000

6162 Starr Road, $3,800,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.