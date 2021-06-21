Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 2
One hundred and thirty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 2 ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19397 Wyatt Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,425,000 on May 7. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,209 square foot home featured a pool and a chef's kitchen with a butler's pantry and a temperature-controlled wine room
Bodega Bay
1175 Highway 1, $945,000
Cazadero
2545 Austin Creek Road, $75,000
Cloverdale
442 N. Jefferson St., $430,000
235 N. Foothill Blvd., $580,000
302 Moonlight Circle, $649,000
113 St. Michael Court, $700,000
1363 Wilson Road, $1,210,000
26839 Walnut Lane, $1,225,000
Cotati
902 E. Cotati Ave., $360,000
29 Lipton Way, $630,000
Forestville
8195 Park Ave., $533,000
9880 Hillside Drive, $650,000
7397 Hidden Lake Road, $950,000
7020 Carla Lane, $1,261,000
Geyserville
81 Geyser Ridge, $735,000
75 Depot St., $875,000
Guerneville
14880 Rotonda Way, $393,000
18155 Old Monte Rio Road, $543,000
16744 Glenda Drive, $760,000
14655 Drake Road, $800,000
15900 Sunshine Court, $829,000
Healdsburg
112 Grayson Way, $685,000
610 Alexander Valley Road, $775,000
Monte Rio
19535 Redwood Drive, $1,000,000
20030 River Blvd., $1,700,000
Penngrove
2253 Curtis Drive, $880,000
5030 Rebecca Drive, $1,550,000
Petaluma
178 Marshall Ave., $700,000
633 S. Ely Blvd., $755,000
912 Western Ave., $780,000
783 Riesling Road, $785,000
710 West St., $840,000
1030 Western Ave., $925,000
1620 Madeira Circle, $930,000
146 Grevillia Drive, $930,000
801 Paula Lane, $1,015,000
74 Balma Lane, $1,100,000
625 Jonas Lane, $1,150,000
1032 Country Club Drive, $1,325,000
342 King Road, $2,000,000
Rohnert Park
6086 Dinah Court, $640,000
8375 Lancaster Drive, $652,500
761 Carlita Circle, $670,000
5013 King Place, $776,000
1652 Kassidy Place, $785,000
1403 Mathias Place, $790,000
Santa Rosa
1932 Seville St., $297,500
2315 Jose Ave., $300,000
417 Trowbridge St., $317,500
7749 Foothill Ranch Road, $350,000
1641 Meda Ave., $359,000
937 Sundown Trail, $423,500
4905 Grange Road, $432,000
4066 Princeton Drive, $488,000
90 Aspen Meadows Circle, $495,000
16 Glengreen St., $510,000
1891 Shelley Drive, $550,000
1509 Heather Drive, $588,000
1441 Nighthawk Place, $595,000
2725 Gallop Drive, $601,000
2504 W. Stephanie Court, $620,000
753 W. Eighth St., $620,000
2586 Tanzanite Place, $631,000
276 Belhaven Circle, $660,000
2512 Red Willow Drive, $660,000
2319 Olympia Drive, $670,000
3456 Princeton Drive, $670,000
2152 Alejandro Drive, $674,000
1725 Windrose Lane, $675,000
2317 Sundance St., $675,000
4858 Canyon Drive, $686,227
2251 Santa Fe Drive, $690,000
7320 Oakmont Drive, $690,000
8894 Oakmont Drive, $710,000
2243 Orleans St., $739,000
5790 Corbett Circle, $745,000
2155 Linwood Ave., $751,000
65 Autumn Leaf Drive, $757,000
1940 Cooper Drive, $775,000
4 Autumn Leaf Place, $777,000
5991 Stone Bridge Road, $786,000
140 Alderbrook Drive, $820,000
1375 Gordon Lane, $820,000
1029 Crest Drive, $850,000
1315 Hexem Ave., $852,000
5270 Joaquin Drive, $915,000
515 Jackson Drive, $940,000
5732 Evening Way, $980,000
5743 Owls Nest Drive, $1,100,000
1395 Manzanita Court, $1,203,000
2627 Sunrise Ave., $1,315,000
1276 Wikiup Drive, $1,495,000
4921 Arcadia Lane, $1,600,000
Sebastopol
7758 Healdsburg Ave., $424,500
435 Sequoia Lane, $458,000
7762 Healdsburg Ave., $660,000
580 Cleveland Ave., $785,000
8205 Vulture Vista, $800,000
8747 Graton Road, $807,000
12139 Fiori Lane, $1,045,000
8040 Hill Drive, $1,060,000
2678 Elizabeth Court, $1,100,000
7605 Bodega Ave., $1,175,000
7945 Nora Drive, $1,300,000
2100 Schaeffer Road, $1,355,000
13575 Laurel Lane, $1,475,000
1095 Tilton Road, $1,600,000
5587 Volkerts Road, $1,800,000
1595 Hurlbut Ave., $2,850,000
Sonoma
30 E. Thomson Ave., $490,000
484 Crivelli Drive, $656,000
18001 Harvard Court, $790,000
3500 Westach Way, $800,000
159 Saint James Drive, $890,000
403 Saunders Drive, $1,219,500
760 W. Agua Caliente Road, $1,275,000
735 W. Third St., $1,500,000
393 Saunders Drive, $1,811,000
16899 Estrella Drive, $2,533,500
1278 Fowler Creek Road, $2,750,000
7115 Grove St., $3,150,000
19397 Wyatt Road, $3,425,000
The Sea Ranch
36794 Mariners Drive, $1,500,000
122 Masthead Reach, $1,612,500
Windsor
206 Partridge Court, $675,000
6157 Gabrielle Drive, $687,000
589 Shagbark St., $740,000
126 Melva Court, $740,000
400 Cayetano Court, $855,000
381 Fireweed Court, $1,250,000
229 Grove St., $1,300,000
9370 Lakewood Drive, $1,475,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
