Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 2

One hundred and thirty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 2 ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19397 Wyatt Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,425,000 on May 7. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,209 square foot home featured a pool and a chef's kitchen with a butler's pantry and a temperature-controlled wine room

Bodega Bay

1175 Highway 1, $945,000

Cazadero

2545 Austin Creek Road, $75,000

Cloverdale

442 N. Jefferson St., $430,000

235 N. Foothill Blvd., $580,000

302 Moonlight Circle, $649,000

113 St. Michael Court, $700,000

1363 Wilson Road, $1,210,000

26839 Walnut Lane, $1,225,000

Cotati

902 E. Cotati Ave., $360,000

29 Lipton Way, $630,000

Forestville

8195 Park Ave., $533,000

9880 Hillside Drive, $650,000

7397 Hidden Lake Road, $950,000

7020 Carla Lane, $1,261,000

Geyserville

81 Geyser Ridge, $735,000

75 Depot St., $875,000

Guerneville

14880 Rotonda Way, $393,000

18155 Old Monte Rio Road, $543,000

16744 Glenda Drive, $760,000

14655 Drake Road, $800,000

15900 Sunshine Court, $829,000

Healdsburg

112 Grayson Way, $685,000

610 Alexander Valley Road, $775,000

Monte Rio

19535 Redwood Drive, $1,000,000

20030 River Blvd., $1,700,000

Penngrove

2253 Curtis Drive, $880,000

5030 Rebecca Drive, $1,550,000

Petaluma

178 Marshall Ave., $700,000

633 S. Ely Blvd., $755,000

912 Western Ave., $780,000

783 Riesling Road, $785,000

710 West St., $840,000

1030 Western Ave., $925,000

1620 Madeira Circle, $930,000

146 Grevillia Drive, $930,000

801 Paula Lane, $1,015,000

74 Balma Lane, $1,100,000

625 Jonas Lane, $1,150,000

1032 Country Club Drive, $1,325,000

342 King Road, $2,000,000

Rohnert Park

6086 Dinah Court, $640,000

8375 Lancaster Drive, $652,500

761 Carlita Circle, $670,000

5013 King Place, $776,000

1652 Kassidy Place, $785,000

1403 Mathias Place, $790,000

Santa Rosa

1932 Seville St., $297,500

2315 Jose Ave., $300,000

417 Trowbridge St., $317,500

7749 Foothill Ranch Road, $350,000

1641 Meda Ave., $359,000

937 Sundown Trail, $423,500

4905 Grange Road, $432,000

4066 Princeton Drive, $488,000

90 Aspen Meadows Circle, $495,000

16 Glengreen St., $510,000

1891 Shelley Drive, $550,000

1509 Heather Drive, $588,000

1441 Nighthawk Place, $595,000

2725 Gallop Drive, $601,000

2504 W. Stephanie Court, $620,000

753 W. Eighth St., $620,000

2586 Tanzanite Place, $631,000

276 Belhaven Circle, $660,000

2512 Red Willow Drive, $660,000

2319 Olympia Drive, $670,000

3456 Princeton Drive, $670,000

2152 Alejandro Drive, $674,000

1725 Windrose Lane, $675,000

2317 Sundance St., $675,000

4858 Canyon Drive, $686,227

2251 Santa Fe Drive, $690,000

7320 Oakmont Drive, $690,000

8894 Oakmont Drive, $710,000

2243 Orleans St., $739,000

5790 Corbett Circle, $745,000

2155 Linwood Ave., $751,000

65 Autumn Leaf Drive, $757,000

1940 Cooper Drive, $775,000

4 Autumn Leaf Place, $777,000

5991 Stone Bridge Road, $786,000

140 Alderbrook Drive, $820,000

1375 Gordon Lane, $820,000

1029 Crest Drive, $850,000

1315 Hexem Ave., $852,000

5270 Joaquin Drive, $915,000

515 Jackson Drive, $940,000

5732 Evening Way, $980,000

5743 Owls Nest Drive, $1,100,000

1395 Manzanita Court, $1,203,000

2627 Sunrise Ave., $1,315,000

1276 Wikiup Drive, $1,495,000

4921 Arcadia Lane, $1,600,000

Sebastopol

7758 Healdsburg Ave., $424,500

435 Sequoia Lane, $458,000

7762 Healdsburg Ave., $660,000

580 Cleveland Ave., $785,000

8205 Vulture Vista, $800,000

8747 Graton Road, $807,000

12139 Fiori Lane, $1,045,000

8040 Hill Drive, $1,060,000

2678 Elizabeth Court, $1,100,000

7605 Bodega Ave., $1,175,000

7945 Nora Drive, $1,300,000

2100 Schaeffer Road, $1,355,000

13575 Laurel Lane, $1,475,000

1095 Tilton Road, $1,600,000

5587 Volkerts Road, $1,800,000

1595 Hurlbut Ave., $2,850,000

Sonoma

30 E. Thomson Ave., $490,000

484 Crivelli Drive, $656,000

18001 Harvard Court, $790,000

3500 Westach Way, $800,000

159 Saint James Drive, $890,000

403 Saunders Drive, $1,219,500

760 W. Agua Caliente Road, $1,275,000

735 W. Third St., $1,500,000

393 Saunders Drive, $1,811,000

16899 Estrella Drive, $2,533,500

1278 Fowler Creek Road, $2,750,000

7115 Grove St., $3,150,000

19397 Wyatt Road, $3,425,000

The Sea Ranch

36794 Mariners Drive, $1,500,000

122 Masthead Reach, $1,612,500

Windsor

206 Partridge Court, $675,000

6157 Gabrielle Drive, $687,000

589 Shagbark St., $740,000

126 Melva Court, $740,000

400 Cayetano Court, $855,000

381 Fireweed Court, $1,250,000

229 Grove St., $1,300,000

9370 Lakewood Drive, $1,475,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter