Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 9

One hundred and forty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 9 ranging in price from $51,455 to $4.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17023 Summer Meadow Lane in Sonoma which sold for $4,195,000 on May 14. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,500 square foot modern farmhouse came with a pool, spa, barn and gardens.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

111 Surfbird Court, $1,055,000

Calistoga

5144 Sharp Road, $880,000

Camp Meeker

94 Market St., $725,000

Cazadero

9532 Clint Court, $550,000

18955 King Ridge Road, $1,200,000

Cloverdale

1010 Gerdes Lane, $484,000

207 Gamay Drive, $555,000

115 Commercial St., $560,000

177 Cherry Creek Road, $640,000

439 Gamay Drive, $683,000

Cotati

8516 Larch Ave., $51,455

195 Wilford Lane, $560,000

13 Ryan Lane, $565,000

5815 Lowell Court, $575,000

1051 Helman Lane, $675,000

Forestville

9437 Fairwood Road, $490,000

6625 Covey Road, $675,000

10810 Canyon Road, $860,000

Glen Ellen

15127 Marty Drive, $850,000

11990 Henno Road, $2,150,000

1420 London Ranch Road, $3,000,000

Guerneville

15550 River Road, $160,000

18135 Old Monte Rio Road, $525,000

16550 Glenda Drive, $589,000

15020 Cherry St., $715,000

14341 Old Cazadero Road, $732,000

Healdsburg

321 Equestrian Gap, $970,000

797 White Gates Ave., $1,100,000

327 Second St., $1,995,000

200 Morgan Ridge Court, $2,275,000

11971 Old Redwood Highway, $2,300,000

321 Fitch St., $3,150,000

Kenwood

85 Randolph Ave., $550,000

8845 Mission Drive, $785,000

Penngrove

5500 Eagle Ridge Road, $905,000

2026 Curtis Drive, $1,200,000

1838 Alan Drive, $1,630,000

Petaluma

1109 Lohrman Lane, $300,000

30 Payran St., $550,000

1412 McGregor Ave., $570,000

509 Lincoln Lane, $689,000

710 Plymouth Court, $772,000

1800 Caulfield Lane, $775,000

435 Pipestone Circle, $832,000

1305 Berrydale Drive, $835,000

1806 Downing St., $849,000

815 B St., $858,000

1907 Sestri Lane, $870,000

1734 Calle Ranchero Drive, $889,000

1923 Sheldrake Lane, $1,027,000

187 Clearview Court, $1,050,000

21 Gunn Drive, $1,300,000

406 Barons Way, $1,450,000

621 Hannan Ranch Lane, $1,650,000

3 Fullerton Lane, $1,700,000

342 Corte Allegra, $1,835,000

Rio Nido

14518 Memory Park Road, $505,000

Rohnert Park

7413 Circle Drive, $500,000

4526 Hillview Court, $607,500

7279 Adrian Drive, $613,000

6466 Amberwood St., $650,000

6121 Country Club Drive, $685,000

848 Hudis St., $689,000

1533 Garfield Court, $715,000

925 Helene Court, $755,000

1535 Maria Place, $819,000

5700 Davis Circle, $1,025,000

Santa Rosa

15 Meadowgreen Court, $380,000

119 Seventh St., $447,000

735 Pine St., $470,000

1209 Grand Ave., $480,000

6460 Mesa Oaks Court, $535,000

528 Courtyard Circle, $560,000

1905 King St., $564,000

2458 College Park Circle, $565,000

1822 Glenbrook Drive, $585,000

2404 Baggett Drive, $595,000

2228 Magowan Drive, $595,000

2430 Bramble Way, $600,000

1528 Marlow Road, $603,000

2011 Marble St., $605,000

459 Jose Ramon Ave., $615,000

2091 Bellevue Ranch, $638,000

381 Miramonte Place, $640,000

2449 Gads Hill St., $640,000

2172 Rachel Drive, $645,000

2181 Lansbury St., $650,000

3016 Spring Creek Drive, $650,000

2364 Tedeschi Drive, $660,000

2046 Autumn Walk Drive, $660,000

2343 Nordyke Ave., $675,000

2044 Privet Way, $685,000

2383 Ignacio Court, $685,000

2028 Pueblo South Court, $700,000

5599 Carriage Lane, $715,000

123 Oak Shadow Drive, $715,000

2317 Chapman Court, $727,500

2324 Stonegate Court, $734,000

3844 Louis Krohn Drive, $745,000

141 Oak Shadow Drive, $745,000

3388 Dartmouth Drive, $749,000

1784 Stillwater Place, $750,000

2228 Nectarine Drive, $760,000

1212 Lloyd Ave., $765,000

7009 Oakmont Drive, $850,000

2017 Cooper Drive, $872,500

2869 Spyglass Court, $895,000

6340 Meadowridge Drive, $895,000

6281 Meadowbreeze Court, $910,000

4590 Badger Road, $914,000

18 El Prado Court, $935,000

725 Millbrae Ave., $950,000

5113 Oak Meadow Drive, $991,000

4560 Concord Ave., $1,000,000

131 Talbot Ave., $1,050,000

445 Oak Vista Drive, $1,075,000

6231 Melita Road, $1,100,000

420 Countryside Circle, $1,175,000

1711 Park Way, $1,208,000

3200 Old Ranch Drive, $1,222,000

4760 Hillsboro Circle, $1,573,000

3738 Sawgrass Place, $1,600,000

7100 Foothill Ranch Road, $1,680,000

Sebastopol

7839 Apple Blossom Lane, $850,000

2130 Green Hill Road, $1,115,000

371 Wagnon Road, $1,625,000

Sonoma

18061 Myrtle Ave., $380,000

18480 First Ave., $520,000

1038 Verano Ave., $775,000

15577 Brookview Drive, $910,000

915 Boccoli St., $960,000

131 Casa Verde Court, $1,001,000

18758 Canyon Road, $1,900,000

436 San Lorenzo Court, $2,500,000

17023 Summer Meadow Lane, $4,195,000

The Sea Ranch

37199 Schooner Drive, $1,078,000

42 Osprey Reach, $1,840,000

Windsor

9425 Lazy Creek Drive, $645,000

712 Hackberry Court, $659,500

182 Espana Way, $665,000

632 Claudius Way, $685,000

491 Mallory Ave., $715,000

105 Beatrice Court, $721,500

9348 Jessica Drive, $745,000

9508 Jessica Drive, $746,500

525 Poplar Way, $775,000

6159 Lockwood Drive, $1,100,000

1014 Elsbree Lane, $1,125,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter