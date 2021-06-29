Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 9
One hundred and forty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 9 ranging in price from $51,455 to $4.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17023 Summer Meadow Lane in Sonoma which sold for $4,195,000 on May 14. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,500 square foot modern farmhouse came with a pool, spa, barn and gardens.
Bodega Bay
111 Surfbird Court, $1,055,000
Calistoga
5144 Sharp Road, $880,000
Camp Meeker
94 Market St., $725,000
Cazadero
9532 Clint Court, $550,000
18955 King Ridge Road, $1,200,000
Cloverdale
1010 Gerdes Lane, $484,000
207 Gamay Drive, $555,000
115 Commercial St., $560,000
177 Cherry Creek Road, $640,000
439 Gamay Drive, $683,000
Cotati
8516 Larch Ave., $51,455
195 Wilford Lane, $560,000
13 Ryan Lane, $565,000
5815 Lowell Court, $575,000
1051 Helman Lane, $675,000
Forestville
9437 Fairwood Road, $490,000
6625 Covey Road, $675,000
10810 Canyon Road, $860,000
Glen Ellen
15127 Marty Drive, $850,000
11990 Henno Road, $2,150,000
1420 London Ranch Road, $3,000,000
Guerneville
15550 River Road, $160,000
18135 Old Monte Rio Road, $525,000
16550 Glenda Drive, $589,000
15020 Cherry St., $715,000
14341 Old Cazadero Road, $732,000
Healdsburg
321 Equestrian Gap, $970,000
797 White Gates Ave., $1,100,000
327 Second St., $1,995,000
200 Morgan Ridge Court, $2,275,000
11971 Old Redwood Highway, $2,300,000
321 Fitch St., $3,150,000
Kenwood
85 Randolph Ave., $550,000
8845 Mission Drive, $785,000
Penngrove
5500 Eagle Ridge Road, $905,000
2026 Curtis Drive, $1,200,000
1838 Alan Drive, $1,630,000
Petaluma
1109 Lohrman Lane, $300,000
30 Payran St., $550,000
1412 McGregor Ave., $570,000
509 Lincoln Lane, $689,000
710 Plymouth Court, $772,000
1800 Caulfield Lane, $775,000
435 Pipestone Circle, $832,000
1305 Berrydale Drive, $835,000
1806 Downing St., $849,000
815 B St., $858,000
1907 Sestri Lane, $870,000
1734 Calle Ranchero Drive, $889,000
1923 Sheldrake Lane, $1,027,000
187 Clearview Court, $1,050,000
21 Gunn Drive, $1,300,000
406 Barons Way, $1,450,000
621 Hannan Ranch Lane, $1,650,000
3 Fullerton Lane, $1,700,000
342 Corte Allegra, $1,835,000
Rio Nido
14518 Memory Park Road, $505,000
Rohnert Park
7413 Circle Drive, $500,000
4526 Hillview Court, $607,500
7279 Adrian Drive, $613,000
6466 Amberwood St., $650,000
6121 Country Club Drive, $685,000
848 Hudis St., $689,000
1533 Garfield Court, $715,000
925 Helene Court, $755,000
1535 Maria Place, $819,000
5700 Davis Circle, $1,025,000
Santa Rosa
15 Meadowgreen Court, $380,000
119 Seventh St., $447,000
735 Pine St., $470,000
1209 Grand Ave., $480,000
6460 Mesa Oaks Court, $535,000
528 Courtyard Circle, $560,000
1905 King St., $564,000
2458 College Park Circle, $565,000
1822 Glenbrook Drive, $585,000
2404 Baggett Drive, $595,000
2228 Magowan Drive, $595,000
2430 Bramble Way, $600,000
1528 Marlow Road, $603,000
2011 Marble St., $605,000
459 Jose Ramon Ave., $615,000
2091 Bellevue Ranch, $638,000
381 Miramonte Place, $640,000
2449 Gads Hill St., $640,000
2172 Rachel Drive, $645,000
2181 Lansbury St., $650,000
3016 Spring Creek Drive, $650,000
2364 Tedeschi Drive, $660,000
2046 Autumn Walk Drive, $660,000
2343 Nordyke Ave., $675,000
2044 Privet Way, $685,000
2383 Ignacio Court, $685,000
2028 Pueblo South Court, $700,000
5599 Carriage Lane, $715,000
123 Oak Shadow Drive, $715,000
2317 Chapman Court, $727,500
2324 Stonegate Court, $734,000
3844 Louis Krohn Drive, $745,000
141 Oak Shadow Drive, $745,000
3388 Dartmouth Drive, $749,000
1784 Stillwater Place, $750,000
2228 Nectarine Drive, $760,000
1212 Lloyd Ave., $765,000
7009 Oakmont Drive, $850,000
2017 Cooper Drive, $872,500
2869 Spyglass Court, $895,000
6340 Meadowridge Drive, $895,000
6281 Meadowbreeze Court, $910,000
4590 Badger Road, $914,000
18 El Prado Court, $935,000
725 Millbrae Ave., $950,000
5113 Oak Meadow Drive, $991,000
4560 Concord Ave., $1,000,000
131 Talbot Ave., $1,050,000
445 Oak Vista Drive, $1,075,000
6231 Melita Road, $1,100,000
420 Countryside Circle, $1,175,000
1711 Park Way, $1,208,000
3200 Old Ranch Drive, $1,222,000
4760 Hillsboro Circle, $1,573,000
3738 Sawgrass Place, $1,600,000
7100 Foothill Ranch Road, $1,680,000
Sebastopol
7839 Apple Blossom Lane, $850,000
2130 Green Hill Road, $1,115,000
371 Wagnon Road, $1,625,000
Sonoma
18061 Myrtle Ave., $380,000
18480 First Ave., $520,000
1038 Verano Ave., $775,000
15577 Brookview Drive, $910,000
915 Boccoli St., $960,000
131 Casa Verde Court, $1,001,000
18758 Canyon Road, $1,900,000
436 San Lorenzo Court, $2,500,000
17023 Summer Meadow Lane, $4,195,000
The Sea Ranch
37199 Schooner Drive, $1,078,000
42 Osprey Reach, $1,840,000
Windsor
9425 Lazy Creek Drive, $645,000
712 Hackberry Court, $659,500
182 Espana Way, $665,000
632 Claudius Way, $685,000
491 Mallory Ave., $715,000
105 Beatrice Court, $721,500
9348 Jessica Drive, $745,000
9508 Jessica Drive, $746,500
525 Poplar Way, $775,000
6159 Lockwood Drive, $1,100,000
1014 Elsbree Lane, $1,125,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
