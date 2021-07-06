Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 16

One hundred and thirty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 16 ranging in price from $230,000 to $4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1405 Old Winery Court in Sonoma which sold for $4,050,000 on May 17. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 3,173 square foot modern home featured a pool, library, and a gourmet kitchen.

Bodega Bay

5410 El Camino Bella, $1,270,000

Cazadero

6120 Old Austin Creek Road, $499,000

24 Silvia Drive, $560,000

Cloverdale

30 Burgundy Court, $615,000

106 Sierra Court, $630,000

434 Muscat Drive, $634,000

305 Homewood Court, $775,000

535 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $779,000

301 Homewood Court, $780,500

26883 Toyon Lane, $830,000

26828 River Road, $1,460,000

Cotati

376 E. School St., $750,000

8577 Cypress Ave., $800,000

287 Maple Ave., $1,100,000

Forestville

9498 Argonne Way, $906,000

Glen Ellen

5597 Enterprise Road, $3,190,000

Graton

521 Railroad St., $1,710,000

Guerneville

14221 Old Cazadero Road, $600,000

Healdsburg

304 Orchard St., $705,000

1730 Spur Ridge Lane, $835,000

1702 Canyon Run, $838,000

195 Westside Road, $1,235,000

336 First St., $1,620,000

502 Tucker St., $2,395,000

10601 Chalk Hill Road, $3,985,000

Occidental

16855 Taylor Lane, $1,685,000

Penngrove

6975 Eagle Ridge Road, $2,100,000

Petaluma

912 Wood Lane, $460,000

405 Coronado Drive, $625,000

358 Stuart Drive, $626,000

850 S McDowell Blvd., $667,500

2890 Middle Two Rock Road, $675,000

840 Echo Court, $675,000

216 Jeffrey Drive, $680,000

1649 E. Madison St., $699,000

521 Murray Drive, $743,000

1825 Hanford St., $745,000

105 Webster St., $750,000

1254 Pacific Ave., $805,000

528 Maria Drive, $811,000

1548 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $850,000

510 Cabrillo Court, $850,000

2184 Magnolia Ave., $927,000

1869 Rainier Circle, $935,000

1613 Catalina Way, $1,051,000

43 Windsor Lane, $1,160,000

15 Century Lane, $1,175,000

3034 Skillman Lane, $1,300,000

740 Skillman Lane, $1,385,000

36 Live Oak Drive, $1,550,000

1041 Middle Two Rock Road, $2,600,000

Rohnert Park

7834 Burton Ave., $475,000

854 Hudis St., $562,500

4532 Heron Court, $595,000

4359 Gloria Court, $655,000

1336 Garmont Court, $660,000

1568 Gretchen Court, $675,000

4571 Harmony Place, $675,000

7304 Circle Drive, $680,000

257 Arlen Drive, $710,000

5564 Kenneth Place, $730,000

4591 Heath Circle, $750,000

Santa Rosa

1820 Ludwig Ave., $230,000

919 Leddy Ave., $260,000

528 Jenifer Court, $305,000

6347 Sonoma Highway, $360,000

6480 Pine Valley Drive, $501,500

1979 Crosspoint Court, $545,000

1708 Janero Drive, $550,000

7010 Oakmont Drive, $560,000

3919 Deuce Drive, $575,000

6838 Oakmont Drive, $580,000

2305 Malachite Way, $590,000

1743 Wright St., $595,000

2507 Winterhaven Ave., $600,000

2270 Truckee Drive, $606,500

2391 Julio Lane, $610,000

2645 Spring Oaks Drive, $618,000

652 Oak St., $620,000

3022 Hardies Lane, $620,000

1632 Hillview Ter, $625,000

273 Carina Drive, $630,000

6729 Fairfield Drive, $635,000

2005 Waltzer Road, $648,000

9453 Oak Trail Circle, $649,000

718 Sheridan Drive, $658,000

1115 Noyo Place, $665,000

544 Alderbrook Drive, $670,000

2925 W. Creek Lane, $675,000

738 Orchard St., $676,000

5053 Dupont Drive, $715,000

4022 Tuolumne Court Unit 7, $720,000

1666 Tarkenton Court, $725,000

6398 Meadowridge Drive, $740,000

4750 Snyder Lane, $750,000

5770 Corbett Circle, $755,000

2279 W. Hearn Ave., $760,000

3818 Louis Krohn Drive, $780,000

149 Jasie Lane, $799,000

519 Debra Court, $799,000

7551 Ferroggiaro Way, $799,000

2433 Francisco Ave., $800,000

670 Bellevue Ave., $810,000

5487 Diane Way, $828,000

8887 Oakmont Drive, $830,000

1983 W. Olivet Road, $850,000

2420 Grace Drive, $852,000

3503 Brookdale Drive, $900,000

467 Jacqueline Drive, $900,000

3954 Wallace Road, $1,000,000

6320 Meadowridge Drive, $1,020,000

3476 Magowan Drive, $1,179,000

2743 Treetops Way, $1,250,000

3214 Oak Farm Lane, $1,260,000

2503 Incline Drive, $1,375,000

878 Wildwood Trail, $1,500,000

3854 Montecito Ave., $1,523,500

3612 Tillmont Way, $2,000,000

Sebastopol

7910 Viola Court, $660,000

7919 Covert Lane, $765,000

777 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,000,000

1488 Furlong Road, $1,453,000

1595 Schaeffer Road, $1,650,000

Sonoma

17320 Hillside Ave., $495,000

184 Temelec Circle, $750,000

971 Central Ave., $865,000

1220 E. Napa St., $1,100,000

625 Oak Lane, $2,251,000

1405 Old Winery Court, $4,050,000

The Sea Ranch

39355 Sea Watch, $1,630,000

Windsor

7913 Winter Born Way, $705,000

870 Natalie Drive, $710,000

917 Amelia Court, $850,000

1138 Rachael Lane, $955,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter