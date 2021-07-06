Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 16
One hundred and thirty-four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 16 ranging in price from $230,000 to $4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1405 Old Winery Court in Sonoma which sold for $4,050,000 on May 17. This three bedroom, two bathroom, 3,173 square foot modern home featured a pool, library, and a gourmet kitchen.
Bodega Bay
5410 El Camino Bella, $1,270,000
Cazadero
6120 Old Austin Creek Road, $499,000
24 Silvia Drive, $560,000
Cloverdale
30 Burgundy Court, $615,000
106 Sierra Court, $630,000
434 Muscat Drive, $634,000
305 Homewood Court, $775,000
535 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $779,000
301 Homewood Court, $780,500
26883 Toyon Lane, $830,000
26828 River Road, $1,460,000
Cotati
376 E. School St., $750,000
8577 Cypress Ave., $800,000
287 Maple Ave., $1,100,000
Forestville
9498 Argonne Way, $906,000
Glen Ellen
5597 Enterprise Road, $3,190,000
Graton
521 Railroad St., $1,710,000
Guerneville
14221 Old Cazadero Road, $600,000
Healdsburg
304 Orchard St., $705,000
1730 Spur Ridge Lane, $835,000
1702 Canyon Run, $838,000
195 Westside Road, $1,235,000
336 First St., $1,620,000
502 Tucker St., $2,395,000
10601 Chalk Hill Road, $3,985,000
Occidental
16855 Taylor Lane, $1,685,000
Penngrove
6975 Eagle Ridge Road, $2,100,000
Petaluma
912 Wood Lane, $460,000
405 Coronado Drive, $625,000
358 Stuart Drive, $626,000
850 S McDowell Blvd., $667,500
2890 Middle Two Rock Road, $675,000
840 Echo Court, $675,000
216 Jeffrey Drive, $680,000
1649 E. Madison St., $699,000
521 Murray Drive, $743,000
1825 Hanford St., $745,000
105 Webster St., $750,000
1254 Pacific Ave., $805,000
528 Maria Drive, $811,000
1548 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $850,000
510 Cabrillo Court, $850,000
2184 Magnolia Ave., $927,000
1869 Rainier Circle, $935,000
1613 Catalina Way, $1,051,000
43 Windsor Lane, $1,160,000
15 Century Lane, $1,175,000
3034 Skillman Lane, $1,300,000
740 Skillman Lane, $1,385,000
36 Live Oak Drive, $1,550,000
1041 Middle Two Rock Road, $2,600,000
Rohnert Park
7834 Burton Ave., $475,000
854 Hudis St., $562,500
4532 Heron Court, $595,000
4359 Gloria Court, $655,000
1336 Garmont Court, $660,000
1568 Gretchen Court, $675,000
4571 Harmony Place, $675,000
7304 Circle Drive, $680,000
257 Arlen Drive, $710,000
5564 Kenneth Place, $730,000
4591 Heath Circle, $750,000
Santa Rosa
1820 Ludwig Ave., $230,000
919 Leddy Ave., $260,000
528 Jenifer Court, $305,000
6347 Sonoma Highway, $360,000
6480 Pine Valley Drive, $501,500
1979 Crosspoint Court, $545,000
1708 Janero Drive, $550,000
7010 Oakmont Drive, $560,000
3919 Deuce Drive, $575,000
6838 Oakmont Drive, $580,000
2305 Malachite Way, $590,000
1743 Wright St., $595,000
2507 Winterhaven Ave., $600,000
2270 Truckee Drive, $606,500
2391 Julio Lane, $610,000
2645 Spring Oaks Drive, $618,000
652 Oak St., $620,000
3022 Hardies Lane, $620,000
1632 Hillview Ter, $625,000
273 Carina Drive, $630,000
6729 Fairfield Drive, $635,000
2005 Waltzer Road, $648,000
9453 Oak Trail Circle, $649,000
718 Sheridan Drive, $658,000
1115 Noyo Place, $665,000
544 Alderbrook Drive, $670,000
2925 W. Creek Lane, $675,000
738 Orchard St., $676,000
5053 Dupont Drive, $715,000
4022 Tuolumne Court Unit 7, $720,000
1666 Tarkenton Court, $725,000
6398 Meadowridge Drive, $740,000
4750 Snyder Lane, $750,000
5770 Corbett Circle, $755,000
2279 W. Hearn Ave., $760,000
3818 Louis Krohn Drive, $780,000
149 Jasie Lane, $799,000
519 Debra Court, $799,000
7551 Ferroggiaro Way, $799,000
2433 Francisco Ave., $800,000
670 Bellevue Ave., $810,000
5487 Diane Way, $828,000
8887 Oakmont Drive, $830,000
1983 W. Olivet Road, $850,000
2420 Grace Drive, $852,000
3503 Brookdale Drive, $900,000
467 Jacqueline Drive, $900,000
3954 Wallace Road, $1,000,000
6320 Meadowridge Drive, $1,020,000
3476 Magowan Drive, $1,179,000
2743 Treetops Way, $1,250,000
3214 Oak Farm Lane, $1,260,000
2503 Incline Drive, $1,375,000
878 Wildwood Trail, $1,500,000
3854 Montecito Ave., $1,523,500
3612 Tillmont Way, $2,000,000
Sebastopol
7910 Viola Court, $660,000
7919 Covert Lane, $765,000
777 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,000,000
1488 Furlong Road, $1,453,000
1595 Schaeffer Road, $1,650,000
Sonoma
17320 Hillside Ave., $495,000
184 Temelec Circle, $750,000
971 Central Ave., $865,000
1220 E. Napa St., $1,100,000
625 Oak Lane, $2,251,000
1405 Old Winery Court, $4,050,000
The Sea Ranch
39355 Sea Watch, $1,630,000
Windsor
7913 Winter Born Way, $705,000
870 Natalie Drive, $710,000
917 Amelia Court, $850,000
1138 Rachael Lane, $955,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
