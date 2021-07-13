Subscribe

Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 23

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2021, 5:06PM
Updated 1 hour ago

One hundred and seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 23 ranging in price from $65,000 to $4.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions that week was 6165 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,500,000 on May 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,726 square foot home came with a pool, bocce court, guest house and gourmet kitchen. It recently re-entered the market as a co-ownership home with shares going for $677,000.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Annapolis

25600 Soda Springs Road, $1,150,000

Bodega Bay

1205 Bay View St., $689,000

Cazadero

825 Austin Creek Road, $135,000

Cloverdale

470 Muscat Drive, $639,000

201 Chablis Way, $650,000

135 Joanne Lane, $701,000

131 N. Jefferson St., $720,000

111 Timber Ridge Court, $725,000

113 Zinfandel Court, $1,100,000

Cotati

27 Ryan Lane, $481,000

134 Flamingo Road, $720,000

Forestville

11494 Terrace Drive, $65,000

6526 Front St., $400,000

8245 Spring Drive, $450,000

Glen Ellen

2125 Trinity Road, $1,620,000

Guerneville

18512 Highway 116, $380,000

14432 McLane Ave., $540,000

16390 Melody Lane, $685,000

Healdsburg

1353 Lupine Road, $598,500

332 March Ave., $600,000

308 Willow Glen Court, $624,000

107 Ferrero Drive, $819,000

323 Piper St., $860,000

14800 McDonough Heights Road, $936,000

1601 El Arroyo Drive, $939,000

14424 McDonough Heights Road, $2,300,000

850 Maybee Lane, $2,495,000

6165 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,500,000

Jenner

22093 Ruoff Road, $669,000

Kenwood

129 Shaw Ave., $845,000

185 Jessie St., $3,875,000

Monte Rio

21533 Starrett Hill Drive, $335,000

21527 Green Lane, $389,000

21491 Starrett Hill Drive, $430,000

Occidental

3622 Church St., $400,000

3880 Doris Murphy Court, $467,000

2263 Joy Road, $1,870,500

Petaluma

1428 Sunrise Parkway, $645,000

2065 Easton Drive, $700,000

105 Maria Drive, $740,000

1626 Big Bend Drive, $750,000

1717 Clairmont Court, $755,000

408 Clearview Place, $800,000

352 Jacquelyn Lane, $825,000

25 Twin Creeks Circle, $846,000

413 Oak St., $852,000

101 Laurel Ave., $925,000

1550 Bungalow Lane, $925,000

236 Cleveland Lane, $930,000

905 Sonoma Ave., $951,000

2114 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,175,000

308 Sherri Court, $1,350,000

200 King Road, $1,350,000

101 Eighth St., $1,430,000

5083 Bodega Ave., $1,950,000

853 D St., $2,375,000

173 Grant Court, $2,400,000

Rohnert Park

7586 Burton Ave., $600,000

4403 Graywhaler Lane, $650,000

4573 Hillview Court, $669,000

1533 Marcel Place, $690,000

5312 Kirby Place, $720,000

755 Carlita Circle, $721,000

1623 Kensington Place, $740,000

6101 Evelyn Ave., $750,000

733 Lindsay Ave., $765,000

Santa Rosa

3481 Walnut Grove St., $189,000

2306 Hooker Oak Court, $254,545

5733 Brigadoon Way, $389,000

2360 Wicket Ave., $450,000

516 Avalon Ave., $450,000

2753 Lakeview Drive, $490,000

6556 Meadowridge Drive, $540,000

948 Santa Ana Drive, $551,000

5120 Parkhurst Drive, $560,000

3184 Calistoga Road, $570,000

646 Acacia Lane, $575,000

1139 Janero Drive, $590,000

1934 Seville St., $591,000

1187 Meridian Circle, $600,000

1172 Mancini St., $600,000

2006 Red Oak Circle, $600,000

2442 Gads Hill St., $605,000

2326 Carson St., $615,000

137 Valley Oaks Drive, $620,000

322 Asuelo Way, $621,000

2693 Barndance Lane, $626,000

245 Belgreen Place, $640,000

2386 Baggett Drive, $644,000

5421 Evonne Ave., $645,000

5588 Fulton Road, $648,000

2275 Rowe Drive, $650,000

2743 Desert Rose Lane, $650,000

1371 San Miguel Ave., $660,000

1526 Bruce Court, $665,000

2460 San Pedro Drive, $670,000

2541 Dakota Ave., $675,000

1105 Suffolk Drive, $680,000

429 Oak Brook Lane, $689,000

394 Wren Drive, $690,000

109 Valley Oaks Drive, $699,000

339 Belhaven Circle, $705,000

1411 Maureen Drive, $720,000

372 Manka Circle, $725,000

2123 Parrish Drive, $735,000

302 Belhaven Circle, $740,000

1351 Tuliptree Road, $742,000

1860 Crimson Lane, $750,000

1830 Bella Vista Way, $777,500

6249 Meadowstone Drive, $786,000

5535 Rainbow Circle, $788,000

5329 San Luis Ave., $816,000

1968 Gardenview Circle, $825,000

410 Woodley Way, $829,000

418 Woodley Way, $835,000

5213 Hoyal Drive, $885,000

188 Mountain Vista Place, $890,000

833 Wild Oak Drive, $1,090,000

4862 Hoen Ave., $1,100,000

4383 Parker Hill Road, $1,100,000

3757 Repton Way, $1,150,000

3700 Deauville Place, $1,349,000

5864 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,360,000

2005 Bristlecone Court, $1,500,000

626 Mcdonald Ave., $1,795,000

1565 Baird Road, $2,098,000

Sebastopol

245 Ferguson Road, $561,000

1240 Bloomfield Road, $750,000

990 Maytum Ave., $769,000

186 Florence Ave., $805,000

1354 Kelly Drive, $905,000

943 Tiller Lane, $1,003,000

1310 Bloomfield Road, $1,005,000

7086 Fellers Lane, $1,200,000

400 Florence Ave., $1,220,000

1040 Tilton Road, $1,225,000

3314 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,250,000

590 Sparkes Road, $1,700,000

850 Grandview Road, $1,705,000

264 Grandview Road, $1,900,000

Sonoma

17231 Park Ave., $650,000

17332 Keaton Ave., $655,000

420 W. Agua Caliente Road, $668,000

221 S. Temelec Circle, $675,000

18325 Clayton Ave., $675,000

254 S. Temelec Circle, $825,000

1164 Neil Court, $1,250,000

620 Este Madera Court, $1,368,000

20339 E. Eighth St. $1,452,500

4516 Grove St., $1,600,000

350 Francisco Drive, $1,800,000

1209 Sobre Vista Drive, $3,875,000

18030 Carriger Road, $4,450,000

The Sea Ranch

36497 Deep Woods Drive, $595,000

37196 Schooner Drive, $825,000

298 Redwood Rise, $825,000

349 Conifer Close, $900,000

470 Sea Stack, $1,715,000

281 Deerfield Road, $2,050,000

Windsor

9520 Sheffield Court, $530,000

725 Rosemary Clooney Court, $570,000

872 Buckingham Drive, $571,000

807 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $650,000

112 Los Robles Ave., $685,000

430 Shannon Way, $700,000

7985 Ferrari Way, $700,000

140 Billington Lane, $750,000

1179 Vintage Greens Drive, $825,000

312 Jessie Court, $866,500

1104 Kidd Road, $1,125,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 23

Annapolis

25600 Soda Springs Road, $1,150,000

Bodega Bay

1205 Bay View St., $689,000

Cazadero

825 Austin Creek Road, $135,000

Cloverdale

470 Muscat Drive, $639,000

201 Chablis Way, $650,000

135 Joanne Lane, $701,000

131 N. Jefferson St., $720,000

111 Timber Ridge Court, $725,000

113 Zinfandel Court, $1,100,000

Cotati

27 Ryan Lane, $481,000

134 Flamingo Road, $720,000

Forestville

11494 Terrace Drive, $65,000

6526 Front St., $400,000

8245 Spring Drive, $450,000

Glen Ellen

2125 Trinity Road, $1,620,000

Guerneville

18512 Highway 116, $380,000

14432 McLane Ave., $540,000

16390 Melody Lane, $685,000

Healdsburg

1353 Lupine Road, $598,500

332 March Ave., $600,000

308 Willow Glen Court, $624,000

107 Ferrero Drive, $819,000

323 Piper St., $860,000

14800 McDonough Heights Road, $936,000

1601 El Arroyo Drive, $939,000

14424 McDonough Heights Road, $2,300,000

850 Maybee Lane, $2,495,000

6165 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,500,000

Jenner

22093 Ruoff Road, $669,000

Kenwood

129 Shaw Ave., $845,000

185 Jessie St., $3,875,000

Monte Rio

21533 Starrett Hill Drive, $335,000

21527 Green Lane, $389,000

21491 Starrett Hill Drive, $430,000

Occidental

3622 Church St., $400,000

3880 Doris Murphy Court, $467,000

2263 Joy Road, $1,870,500

Petaluma

1428 Sunrise Parkway, $645,000

2065 Easton Drive, $700,000

105 Maria Drive, $740,000

1626 Big Bend Drive, $750,000

1717 Clairmont Court, $755,000

408 Clearview Place, $800,000

352 Jacquelyn Lane, $825,000

25 Twin Creeks Circle, $846,000

413 Oak St., $852,000

101 Laurel Ave., $925,000

1550 Bungalow Lane, $925,000

236 Cleveland Lane, $930,000

905 Sonoma Ave., $951,000

2114 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,175,000

308 Sherri Court, $1,350,000

200 King Road, $1,350,000

101 Eighth St., $1,430,000

5083 Bodega Ave., $1,950,000

853 D St., $2,375,000

173 Grant Court, $2,400,000

Rohnert Park

7586 Burton Ave., $600,000

4403 Graywhaler Lane, $650,000

4573 Hillview Court, $669,000

1533 Marcel Place, $690,000

5312 Kirby Place, $720,000

755 Carlita Circle, $721,000

1623 Kensington Place, $740,000

6101 Evelyn Ave., $750,000

733 Lindsay Ave., $765,000

Santa Rosa

3481 Walnut Grove St., $189,000

2306 Hooker Oak Court, $254,545

5733 Brigadoon Way, $389,000

2360 Wicket Ave., $450,000

516 Avalon Ave., $450,000

2753 Lakeview Drive, $490,000

6556 Meadowridge Drive, $540,000

948 Santa Ana Drive, $551,000

5120 Parkhurst Drive, $560,000

3184 Calistoga Road, $570,000

646 Acacia Lane, $575,000

1139 Janero Drive, $590,000

1934 Seville St., $591,000

1187 Meridian Circle, $600,000

1172 Mancini St., $600,000

2006 Red Oak Circle, $600,000

2442 Gads Hill St., $605,000

2326 Carson St., $615,000

137 Valley Oaks Drive, $620,000

322 Asuelo Way, $621,000

2693 Barndance Lane, $626,000

245 Belgreen Place, $640,000

2386 Baggett Drive, $644,000

5421 Evonne Ave., $645,000

5588 Fulton Road, $648,000

2275 Rowe Drive, $650,000

2743 Desert Rose Lane, $650,000

1371 San Miguel Ave., $660,000

1526 Bruce Court, $665,000

2460 San Pedro Drive, $670,000

2541 Dakota Ave., $675,000

1105 Suffolk Drive, $680,000

429 Oak Brook Lane, $689,000

394 Wren Drive, $690,000

109 Valley Oaks Drive, $699,000

339 Belhaven Circle, $705,000

1411 Maureen Drive, $720,000

372 Manka Circle, $725,000

2123 Parrish Drive, $735,000

302 Belhaven Circle, $740,000

1351 Tuliptree Road, $742,000

1860 Crimson Lane, $750,000

1830 Bella Vista Way, $777,500

6249 Meadowstone Drive, $786,000

5535 Rainbow Circle, $788,000

5329 San Luis Ave., $816,000

1968 Gardenview Circle, $825,000

410 Woodley Way, $829,000

418 Woodley Way, $835,000

5213 Hoyal Drive, $885,000

188 Mountain Vista Place, $890,000

833 Wild Oak Drive, $1,090,000

4862 Hoen Ave., $1,100,000

4383 Parker Hill Road, $1,100,000

3757 Repton Way, $1,150,000

3700 Deauville Place, $1,349,000

5864 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,360,000

2005 Bristlecone Court, $1,500,000

626 Mcdonald Ave., $1,795,000

1565 Baird Road, $2,098,000

Sebastopol

245 Ferguson Road, $561,000

1240 Bloomfield Road, $750,000

990 Maytum Ave., $769,000

186 Florence Ave., $805,000

1354 Kelly Drive, $905,000

943 Tiller Lane, $1,003,000

1310 Bloomfield Road, $1,005,000

7086 Fellers Lane, $1,200,000

400 Florence Ave., $1,220,000

1040 Tilton Road, $1,225,000

3314 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,250,000

590 Sparkes Road, $1,700,000

850 Grandview Road, $1,705,000

264 Grandview Road, $1,900,000

Sonoma

17231 Park Ave., $650,000

17332 Keaton Ave., $655,000

420 W. Agua Caliente Road, $668,000

221 S. Temelec Circle, $675,000

18325 Clayton Ave., $675,000

254 S. Temelec Circle, $825,000

1164 Neil Court, $1,250,000

620 Este Madera Court, $1,368,000

20339 E. Eighth St. $1,452,500

4516 Grove St., $1,600,000

350 Francisco Drive, $1,800,000

1209 Sobre Vista Drive, $3,875,000

18030 Carriger Road, $4,450,000

The Sea Ranch

36497 Deep Woods Drive, $595,000

37196 Schooner Drive, $825,000

298 Redwood Rise, $825,000

349 Conifer Close, $900,000

470 Sea Stack, $1,715,000

281 Deerfield Road, $2,050,000

Windsor

9520 Sheffield Court, $530,000

725 Rosemary Clooney Court, $570,000

872 Buckingham Drive, $571,000

807 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $650,000

112 Los Robles Ave., $685,000

430 Shannon Way, $700,000

7985 Ferrari Way, $700,000

140 Billington Lane, $750,000

1179 Vintage Greens Drive, $825,000

312 Jessie Court, $866,500

1104 Kidd Road, $1,125,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette