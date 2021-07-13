Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 23
One hundred and seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 23 ranging in price from $65,000 to $4.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions that week was 6165 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,500,000 on May 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,726 square foot home came with a pool, bocce court, guest house and gourmet kitchen. It recently re-entered the market as a co-ownership home with shares going for $677,000.
Annapolis
25600 Soda Springs Road, $1,150,000
Bodega Bay
1205 Bay View St., $689,000
Cazadero
825 Austin Creek Road, $135,000
Cloverdale
470 Muscat Drive, $639,000
201 Chablis Way, $650,000
135 Joanne Lane, $701,000
131 N. Jefferson St., $720,000
111 Timber Ridge Court, $725,000
113 Zinfandel Court, $1,100,000
Cotati
27 Ryan Lane, $481,000
134 Flamingo Road, $720,000
Forestville
11494 Terrace Drive, $65,000
6526 Front St., $400,000
8245 Spring Drive, $450,000
Glen Ellen
2125 Trinity Road, $1,620,000
Guerneville
18512 Highway 116, $380,000
14432 McLane Ave., $540,000
16390 Melody Lane, $685,000
Healdsburg
1353 Lupine Road, $598,500
332 March Ave., $600,000
308 Willow Glen Court, $624,000
107 Ferrero Drive, $819,000
323 Piper St., $860,000
14800 McDonough Heights Road, $936,000
1601 El Arroyo Drive, $939,000
14424 McDonough Heights Road, $2,300,000
850 Maybee Lane, $2,495,000
6165 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,500,000
Jenner
22093 Ruoff Road, $669,000
Kenwood
129 Shaw Ave., $845,000
185 Jessie St., $3,875,000
Monte Rio
21533 Starrett Hill Drive, $335,000
21527 Green Lane, $389,000
21491 Starrett Hill Drive, $430,000
Occidental
3622 Church St., $400,000
3880 Doris Murphy Court, $467,000
2263 Joy Road, $1,870,500
Petaluma
1428 Sunrise Parkway, $645,000
2065 Easton Drive, $700,000
105 Maria Drive, $740,000
1626 Big Bend Drive, $750,000
1717 Clairmont Court, $755,000
408 Clearview Place, $800,000
352 Jacquelyn Lane, $825,000
25 Twin Creeks Circle, $846,000
413 Oak St., $852,000
101 Laurel Ave., $925,000
1550 Bungalow Lane, $925,000
236 Cleveland Lane, $930,000
905 Sonoma Ave., $951,000
2114 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,175,000
308 Sherri Court, $1,350,000
200 King Road, $1,350,000
101 Eighth St., $1,430,000
5083 Bodega Ave., $1,950,000
853 D St., $2,375,000
173 Grant Court, $2,400,000
Rohnert Park
7586 Burton Ave., $600,000
4403 Graywhaler Lane, $650,000
4573 Hillview Court, $669,000
1533 Marcel Place, $690,000
5312 Kirby Place, $720,000
755 Carlita Circle, $721,000
1623 Kensington Place, $740,000
6101 Evelyn Ave., $750,000
733 Lindsay Ave., $765,000
Santa Rosa
3481 Walnut Grove St., $189,000
2306 Hooker Oak Court, $254,545
5733 Brigadoon Way, $389,000
2360 Wicket Ave., $450,000
516 Avalon Ave., $450,000
2753 Lakeview Drive, $490,000
6556 Meadowridge Drive, $540,000
948 Santa Ana Drive, $551,000
5120 Parkhurst Drive, $560,000
3184 Calistoga Road, $570,000
646 Acacia Lane, $575,000
1139 Janero Drive, $590,000
1934 Seville St., $591,000
1187 Meridian Circle, $600,000
1172 Mancini St., $600,000
2006 Red Oak Circle, $600,000
2442 Gads Hill St., $605,000
2326 Carson St., $615,000
137 Valley Oaks Drive, $620,000
322 Asuelo Way, $621,000
2693 Barndance Lane, $626,000
245 Belgreen Place, $640,000
2386 Baggett Drive, $644,000
5421 Evonne Ave., $645,000
5588 Fulton Road, $648,000
2275 Rowe Drive, $650,000
2743 Desert Rose Lane, $650,000
1371 San Miguel Ave., $660,000
1526 Bruce Court, $665,000
2460 San Pedro Drive, $670,000
2541 Dakota Ave., $675,000
1105 Suffolk Drive, $680,000
429 Oak Brook Lane, $689,000
394 Wren Drive, $690,000
109 Valley Oaks Drive, $699,000
339 Belhaven Circle, $705,000
1411 Maureen Drive, $720,000
372 Manka Circle, $725,000
2123 Parrish Drive, $735,000
302 Belhaven Circle, $740,000
1351 Tuliptree Road, $742,000
1860 Crimson Lane, $750,000
1830 Bella Vista Way, $777,500
6249 Meadowstone Drive, $786,000
5535 Rainbow Circle, $788,000
5329 San Luis Ave., $816,000
1968 Gardenview Circle, $825,000
410 Woodley Way, $829,000
418 Woodley Way, $835,000
5213 Hoyal Drive, $885,000
188 Mountain Vista Place, $890,000
833 Wild Oak Drive, $1,090,000
4862 Hoen Ave., $1,100,000
4383 Parker Hill Road, $1,100,000
3757 Repton Way, $1,150,000
3700 Deauville Place, $1,349,000
5864 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,360,000
2005 Bristlecone Court, $1,500,000
626 Mcdonald Ave., $1,795,000
1565 Baird Road, $2,098,000
Sebastopol
245 Ferguson Road, $561,000
1240 Bloomfield Road, $750,000
990 Maytum Ave., $769,000
186 Florence Ave., $805,000
1354 Kelly Drive, $905,000
943 Tiller Lane, $1,003,000
1310 Bloomfield Road, $1,005,000
7086 Fellers Lane, $1,200,000
400 Florence Ave., $1,220,000
1040 Tilton Road, $1,225,000
3314 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,250,000
590 Sparkes Road, $1,700,000
850 Grandview Road, $1,705,000
264 Grandview Road, $1,900,000
