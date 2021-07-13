Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 23

One hundred and seventy-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 23 ranging in price from $65,000 to $4.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions that week was 6165 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,500,000 on May 28. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,726 square foot home came with a pool, bocce court, guest house and gourmet kitchen. It recently re-entered the market as a co-ownership home with shares going for $677,000.

Annapolis

25600 Soda Springs Road, $1,150,000

Bodega Bay

1205 Bay View St., $689,000

Cazadero

825 Austin Creek Road, $135,000

Cloverdale

470 Muscat Drive, $639,000

201 Chablis Way, $650,000

135 Joanne Lane, $701,000

131 N. Jefferson St., $720,000

111 Timber Ridge Court, $725,000

113 Zinfandel Court, $1,100,000

Cotati

27 Ryan Lane, $481,000

134 Flamingo Road, $720,000

Forestville

11494 Terrace Drive, $65,000

6526 Front St., $400,000

8245 Spring Drive, $450,000

Glen Ellen

2125 Trinity Road, $1,620,000

Guerneville

18512 Highway 116, $380,000

14432 McLane Ave., $540,000

16390 Melody Lane, $685,000

Healdsburg

1353 Lupine Road, $598,500

332 March Ave., $600,000

308 Willow Glen Court, $624,000

107 Ferrero Drive, $819,000

323 Piper St., $860,000

14800 McDonough Heights Road, $936,000

1601 El Arroyo Drive, $939,000

14424 McDonough Heights Road, $2,300,000

850 Maybee Lane, $2,495,000

6165 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,500,000

Jenner

22093 Ruoff Road, $669,000

Kenwood

129 Shaw Ave., $845,000

185 Jessie St., $3,875,000

Monte Rio

21533 Starrett Hill Drive, $335,000

21527 Green Lane, $389,000

21491 Starrett Hill Drive, $430,000

Occidental

3622 Church St., $400,000

3880 Doris Murphy Court, $467,000

2263 Joy Road, $1,870,500

Petaluma

1428 Sunrise Parkway, $645,000

2065 Easton Drive, $700,000

105 Maria Drive, $740,000

1626 Big Bend Drive, $750,000

1717 Clairmont Court, $755,000

408 Clearview Place, $800,000

352 Jacquelyn Lane, $825,000

25 Twin Creeks Circle, $846,000

413 Oak St., $852,000

101 Laurel Ave., $925,000

1550 Bungalow Lane, $925,000

236 Cleveland Lane, $930,000

905 Sonoma Ave., $951,000

2114 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,175,000

308 Sherri Court, $1,350,000

200 King Road, $1,350,000

101 Eighth St., $1,430,000

5083 Bodega Ave., $1,950,000

853 D St., $2,375,000

173 Grant Court, $2,400,000

Rohnert Park

7586 Burton Ave., $600,000

4403 Graywhaler Lane, $650,000

4573 Hillview Court, $669,000

1533 Marcel Place, $690,000

5312 Kirby Place, $720,000

755 Carlita Circle, $721,000

1623 Kensington Place, $740,000

6101 Evelyn Ave., $750,000

733 Lindsay Ave., $765,000

Santa Rosa

3481 Walnut Grove St., $189,000

2306 Hooker Oak Court, $254,545

5733 Brigadoon Way, $389,000

2360 Wicket Ave., $450,000

516 Avalon Ave., $450,000

2753 Lakeview Drive, $490,000

6556 Meadowridge Drive, $540,000

948 Santa Ana Drive, $551,000

5120 Parkhurst Drive, $560,000

3184 Calistoga Road, $570,000

646 Acacia Lane, $575,000

1139 Janero Drive, $590,000

1934 Seville St., $591,000

1187 Meridian Circle, $600,000

1172 Mancini St., $600,000

2006 Red Oak Circle, $600,000

2442 Gads Hill St., $605,000

2326 Carson St., $615,000

137 Valley Oaks Drive, $620,000

322 Asuelo Way, $621,000

2693 Barndance Lane, $626,000

245 Belgreen Place, $640,000

2386 Baggett Drive, $644,000

5421 Evonne Ave., $645,000

5588 Fulton Road, $648,000

2275 Rowe Drive, $650,000

2743 Desert Rose Lane, $650,000

1371 San Miguel Ave., $660,000

1526 Bruce Court, $665,000

2460 San Pedro Drive, $670,000

2541 Dakota Ave., $675,000

1105 Suffolk Drive, $680,000

429 Oak Brook Lane, $689,000

394 Wren Drive, $690,000

109 Valley Oaks Drive, $699,000

339 Belhaven Circle, $705,000

1411 Maureen Drive, $720,000

372 Manka Circle, $725,000

2123 Parrish Drive, $735,000

302 Belhaven Circle, $740,000

1351 Tuliptree Road, $742,000

1860 Crimson Lane, $750,000

1830 Bella Vista Way, $777,500

6249 Meadowstone Drive, $786,000

5535 Rainbow Circle, $788,000

5329 San Luis Ave., $816,000

1968 Gardenview Circle, $825,000

410 Woodley Way, $829,000

418 Woodley Way, $835,000

5213 Hoyal Drive, $885,000

188 Mountain Vista Place, $890,000

833 Wild Oak Drive, $1,090,000

4862 Hoen Ave., $1,100,000

4383 Parker Hill Road, $1,100,000

3757 Repton Way, $1,150,000

3700 Deauville Place, $1,349,000

5864 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,360,000

2005 Bristlecone Court, $1,500,000

626 Mcdonald Ave., $1,795,000

1565 Baird Road, $2,098,000

Sebastopol

245 Ferguson Road, $561,000

1240 Bloomfield Road, $750,000

990 Maytum Ave., $769,000

186 Florence Ave., $805,000

1354 Kelly Drive, $905,000

943 Tiller Lane, $1,003,000

1310 Bloomfield Road, $1,005,000

7086 Fellers Lane, $1,200,000

400 Florence Ave., $1,220,000

1040 Tilton Road, $1,225,000

3314 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,250,000

590 Sparkes Road, $1,700,000

850 Grandview Road, $1,705,000

264 Grandview Road, $1,900,000