Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 17
Fifty single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 17 ranging in price from $109,000 to $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2001 Denmark St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,500,000 on May 22. This 1.6 acre property featured a 1926 three bedroom, two bathroom farmhouse with hardwood floors, period details and views from every window.
Cloverdale
109 Hillview Drive, $430,000
314 Pepperwood Drive, $740,000
Forestville
6590 Covey Road, $635,000
Geyserville
20676 Geyserville Ave., $875,000
Glen Ellen
13543 Arnold Drive, $760,000
Healdsburg
2191 Redwood Drive, $635,000
804 Florence Lane, $685,000
125 Wild Horse Court, $1,550,000
Penngrove
4401 Pepperwood Drive, $1,425,000
Petaluma
1421 Debra Drive, $640,000
1641 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $695,000
501 Liberty St., $719,000
974 Thompson Lane, $750,000
970 Thompson Lane, $750,000
7 Manor Way, $768,000
914 Quarry St., $919,000
3052 Skillman Lane, $925,000
Rohnert Park
8757 Lancaster Drive, $565,000
839 Santa Dorotea Circle, $750,000
1548 Keats Place, $880,000
Santa Rosa
2943 Dall Sheep Lane, $144,636
227 Juanita Court, $400,000
7510 Saint Helena Road A, $435,000
1224 Lombardi Lane, $450,000
1144 Orchard St., $477,000
2721 Yuma St., $520,000
912 Renee Court, $525,000
2149 Magowan Drive, $530,000
544 Saint Mary Drive, $550,000
1654 Guerneville Road, $565,000
2233 Hibiscus Drive, $614,000
5754 Desoto Drive, $615,000
2636 Creekside Road, $649,000
669 Rinaldo St., $650,000
1927 Verbena Drive, $650,000
4674 Katie Lee Way, $800,000
5644 Eastlake Drive, $943,500
3622 Aaron Drive, $985,000
4011 Stony Point Road, $1,010,000
6004 Sunhawk Drive, $1,325,000
804 McDonald Ave., $1,517,500
Sebastopol
2140 Coffee Lane, $950,000
Sonoma
165 Casabella Drive, $109,000
18927 Riverside Drive, $617,500
764 Country Meadow Lane, $825,000
126 Palo Verde Court, $1,049,000
21498 Shainsky Road, $1,822,000
2001 Denmark St., $2,500,000
Windsor
378 Pollard Way, $598,000
9321 Kensington Lane, $690,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter