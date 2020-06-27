Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 17

Fifty single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 17 ranging in price from $109,000 to $2.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2001 Denmark St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,500,000 on May 22. This 1.6 acre property featured a 1926 three bedroom, two bathroom farmhouse with hardwood floors, period details and views from every window.

Cloverdale

109 Hillview Drive, $430,000

314 Pepperwood Drive, $740,000

Forestville

6590 Covey Road, $635,000

Geyserville

20676 Geyserville Ave., $875,000

Glen Ellen

13543 Arnold Drive, $760,000

Healdsburg

2191 Redwood Drive, $635,000

804 Florence Lane, $685,000

125 Wild Horse Court, $1,550,000

Penngrove

4401 Pepperwood Drive, $1,425,000

Petaluma

1421 Debra Drive, $640,000

1641 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $695,000

501 Liberty St., $719,000

974 Thompson Lane, $750,000

970 Thompson Lane, $750,000

7 Manor Way, $768,000

914 Quarry St., $919,000

3052 Skillman Lane, $925,000

Rohnert Park

8757 Lancaster Drive, $565,000

839 Santa Dorotea Circle, $750,000

1548 Keats Place, $880,000

Santa Rosa

2943 Dall Sheep Lane, $144,636

227 Juanita Court, $400,000

7510 Saint Helena Road A, $435,000

1224 Lombardi Lane, $450,000

1144 Orchard St., $477,000

2721 Yuma St., $520,000

912 Renee Court, $525,000

2149 Magowan Drive, $530,000

544 Saint Mary Drive, $550,000

1654 Guerneville Road, $565,000

2233 Hibiscus Drive, $614,000

5754 Desoto Drive, $615,000

2636 Creekside Road, $649,000

669 Rinaldo St., $650,000

1927 Verbena Drive, $650,000

4674 Katie Lee Way, $800,000

5644 Eastlake Drive, $943,500

3622 Aaron Drive, $985,000

4011 Stony Point Road, $1,010,000

6004 Sunhawk Drive, $1,325,000

804 McDonald Ave., $1,517,500

Sebastopol

2140 Coffee Lane, $950,000

Sonoma

165 Casabella Drive, $109,000

18927 Riverside Drive, $617,500

764 Country Meadow Lane, $825,000

126 Palo Verde Court, $1,049,000

21498 Shainsky Road, $1,822,000

2001 Denmark St., $2,500,000

Windsor

378 Pollard Way, $598,000

9321 Kensington Lane, $690,000

