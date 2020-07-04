Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 24
Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 27, ranging in price from $120,000 to $1.7 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 722870 Burndale Road in Sonoma which sold for $1,725,000 on May 26. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 3,312 square feet residence featured a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room and a master suite with a spa bathroom. The five-acre property is situated in the Carneros wine region and is suitable for vineyard development.
Bodega Bay
1900 Westshore Road, $610,000
20730 Heron Drive, $810,000
Camp Meeker
27 Hampton Road, $358,000
Cazadero
835 Cazadero Highway, $475,000
Cloverdale
136 Porterfield Creek Drive, $510,500
112 N. East St., $540,000
Forestville
8430 Nazielle Road, $325,000
Guerneville
16630 Neeley Road, $260,000
19000 Hidden Valley Road, $311,500
14780 Cherry St., $370,000
14592 Canyon One Road, $417,000
Healdsburg
2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $435,000
247 Alexandria Drive, $785,000
1569 Rosewood Drive, $995,000
Petaluma
345 McNear Ave., $625,000
416 Casa Verde Circle, $675,000
1145 River Pine Circle, $695,000
531 Hawk Drive, $850,000
348 Smith Drive, $1,000,000
Rohnert Park
978 Hacienda Circle, $550,000
932 Eleanor Ave., $565,000
7423 Monique Place, $580,000
Santa Rosa
754 Mark West Springs Road, $120,000
3550 Brookdale Drive, $240,000
2814 Bighorn Sheep St., $480,000
1238 Eva Ave., $515,000
298 Pythian Road, $515,000
5065 Rick Drive, $535,000
7344 Oakmont Drive, $535,000
1653 Arroyo Sierra Way, $540,000
2327 Creekside Road, $605,000
1525 West Ave., $660,000
2233 Gainsborough Ave., $675,000
1060 Clark St., $683,000
1840 Honeysuckle Drive, $700,000
2518 Barley Lane, $769,000
3039 Las Mesitas Court, $795,000
6256 Meadowstone Drive, $893,000
2326 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,383,000
1444 Warrington Road, $1,640,000
Sebastopol
8910 Mill Station Road, $650,000
7647 Elphick Road, $675,000
1938 Coffee Lane, $1,015,000
Sonoma
297 Theodor Lane, $125,000
560 Carnation Court, $665,000
419 Chestnut Ave., $930,000
21815 Pearson Ave., $1,150,000
706 Austin Ave., $1,310,000
22870 Burndale Road, $1,725,000
Windsor
637 Claudius Way, $585,000
8247 Trione Circle, $685,000
578 Pistachio Place, $885,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter