Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 24

Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 27, ranging in price from $120,000 to $1.7 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 722870 Burndale Road in Sonoma which sold for $1,725,000 on May 26. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 3,312 square feet residence featured a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room and a master suite with a spa bathroom. The five-acre property is situated in the Carneros wine region and is suitable for vineyard development.

Bodega Bay

1900 Westshore Road, $610,000

20730 Heron Drive, $810,000

Camp Meeker

27 Hampton Road, $358,000

Cazadero

835 Cazadero Highway, $475,000

Cloverdale

136 Porterfield Creek Drive, $510,500

112 N. East St., $540,000

Forestville

8430 Nazielle Road, $325,000

Guerneville

16630 Neeley Road, $260,000

19000 Hidden Valley Road, $311,500

14780 Cherry St., $370,000

14592 Canyon One Road, $417,000

Healdsburg

2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $435,000

247 Alexandria Drive, $785,000

1569 Rosewood Drive, $995,000

Petaluma

345 McNear Ave., $625,000

416 Casa Verde Circle, $675,000

1145 River Pine Circle, $695,000

531 Hawk Drive, $850,000

348 Smith Drive, $1,000,000

Rohnert Park

978 Hacienda Circle, $550,000

932 Eleanor Ave., $565,000

7423 Monique Place, $580,000

Santa Rosa

754 Mark West Springs Road, $120,000

3550 Brookdale Drive, $240,000

2814 Bighorn Sheep St., $480,000

1238 Eva Ave., $515,000

298 Pythian Road, $515,000

5065 Rick Drive, $535,000

7344 Oakmont Drive, $535,000

1653 Arroyo Sierra Way, $540,000

2327 Creekside Road, $605,000

1525 West Ave., $660,000

2233 Gainsborough Ave., $675,000

1060 Clark St., $683,000

1840 Honeysuckle Drive, $700,000

2518 Barley Lane, $769,000

3039 Las Mesitas Court, $795,000

6256 Meadowstone Drive, $893,000

2326 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,383,000

1444 Warrington Road, $1,640,000

Sebastopol

8910 Mill Station Road, $650,000

7647 Elphick Road, $675,000

1938 Coffee Lane, $1,015,000

Sonoma

297 Theodor Lane, $125,000

560 Carnation Court, $665,000

419 Chestnut Ave., $930,000

21815 Pearson Ave., $1,150,000

706 Austin Ave., $1,310,000

22870 Burndale Road, $1,725,000

Windsor

637 Claudius Way, $585,000

8247 Trione Circle, $685,000

578 Pistachio Place, $885,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter