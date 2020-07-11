Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 31
Sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 31, ranging in price from $246,000 to $3.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18707 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,600,000 on June 5. This four bedroom, six bathroom compound featured an ultra-modern main residence, an 850-square-foot guest house and a sparkling pool.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
21096 Pelican Loop, $1,990,000
Cazadero
28800 Seaview Road, $399,000
Cloverdale
117 William Circle, $539,000
419 Sonoma Drive, $780,000
402 Clover Springs Drive, $791,000
Forestville
6307 Goldflower Court, $510,000
9441 Rio Vista Road, $555,000
Geyserville
397 Deer Path Drive, $1,900,000
Healdsburg
305 Orangewood Drive, $437,500
1877 Toyon Drive, $1,080,000
Petaluma
620 Liberty St., $605,000
309 S. Ely Blvd., $605,000
1276 Lombardi Ave., $615,000
2165 N. Petaluma Blvd., $640,000
708 Crinella Drive, $657,000
1 Alta Drive, $708,000
1709 Granada Court, $720,000
1917 Fallbrook Lane, $779,000
101 Webster St., $799,000
610 Keller St., $845,000
313 Black Oak Drive, $965,000
1301 Eastman Lane, $1,170,000
237 Keller St., $1,389,500
Rohnert Park
964 San Francisco Way, $510,000
1524 Holly Ave., $530,000
7796 Beverly Drive, $535,000
932 Hacienda Circle, $580,000
6029 Elsa Ave., $640,000
4402 Hedge Court, $650,000
1552 Keats Place, $790,000
Santa Rosa
6591 Saint Helena Road, $246,000
670 Aston Ave., $420,000
8891 Oak Trail Drive, $435,000
1615 Solano Drive, $450,000
2414 Bramble Way, $490,000
2482 College Park Circle, $490,000
1761 Waltzer Road, $505,000
886 Tranquilo Calle, $539,000
611 Saint Mary Drive, $540,000
6691 Oakmont Drive, $545,000
1435 Nighthawk Place, $550,000
2138 Crystal Hill Drive, $550,000
713 Brentwood Drive, $550,000
914 Gandul Calle, $570,000
1831 Will Scarlet Lane, $570,000
5055 Upper Ridge Road, $600,000
2255 Grahn Drive, $600,000
2250 Vallejo St., $625,000
3716 Sacramento Ave., $680,000
2167 Linwood Ave., $715,000
2155 Frida Ave., $750,000
225 Scenic Ave., $950,000
448 Crestridge Place, $1,455,000
778 Montebello Drive, $1,500,000
Sebastopol
5267 Daywalt Lane, $642,000
Sonoma
20712 Temelec Drive, $540,000
20894 Via Colombard, $669,000
18787 Gillman Drive, $770,000
137 Madrid Way, $873,000
641 E. Second St., $1,500,000
1289 Felder Road, $1,650,000
3790 Grove St., $2,825,000
18707 Carriger Road, $3,600,000
Windsor
9320 Kensington Lane, $660,000
210 Bouquet Circle, $695,000
209 Bouquet Circle, $720,000
7893 Hembree Lane, $785,000
8276 Starr Road, $1,200,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter