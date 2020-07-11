Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of May 31

Sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of May 31, ranging in price from $246,000 to $3.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18707 Carriger Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,600,000 on June 5. This four bedroom, six bathroom compound featured an ultra-modern main residence, an 850-square-foot guest house and a sparkling pool.

Bodega Bay

21096 Pelican Loop, $1,990,000

Cazadero

28800 Seaview Road, $399,000

Cloverdale

117 William Circle, $539,000

419 Sonoma Drive, $780,000

402 Clover Springs Drive, $791,000

Forestville

6307 Goldflower Court, $510,000

9441 Rio Vista Road, $555,000

Geyserville

397 Deer Path Drive, $1,900,000

Healdsburg

305 Orangewood Drive, $437,500

1877 Toyon Drive, $1,080,000

Petaluma

620 Liberty St., $605,000

309 S. Ely Blvd., $605,000

1276 Lombardi Ave., $615,000

2165 N. Petaluma Blvd., $640,000

708 Crinella Drive, $657,000

1 Alta Drive, $708,000

1709 Granada Court, $720,000

1917 Fallbrook Lane, $779,000

101 Webster St., $799,000

610 Keller St., $845,000

313 Black Oak Drive, $965,000

1301 Eastman Lane, $1,170,000

237 Keller St., $1,389,500

Rohnert Park

964 San Francisco Way, $510,000

1524 Holly Ave., $530,000

7796 Beverly Drive, $535,000

932 Hacienda Circle, $580,000

6029 Elsa Ave., $640,000

4402 Hedge Court, $650,000

1552 Keats Place, $790,000

Santa Rosa

6591 Saint Helena Road, $246,000

670 Aston Ave., $420,000

8891 Oak Trail Drive, $435,000

1615 Solano Drive, $450,000

2414 Bramble Way, $490,000

2482 College Park Circle, $490,000

1761 Waltzer Road, $505,000

886 Tranquilo Calle, $539,000

611 Saint Mary Drive, $540,000

6691 Oakmont Drive, $545,000

1435 Nighthawk Place, $550,000

2138 Crystal Hill Drive, $550,000

713 Brentwood Drive, $550,000

914 Gandul Calle, $570,000

1831 Will Scarlet Lane, $570,000

5055 Upper Ridge Road, $600,000

2255 Grahn Drive, $600,000

2250 Vallejo St., $625,000

3716 Sacramento Ave., $680,000

2167 Linwood Ave., $715,000

2155 Frida Ave., $750,000

225 Scenic Ave., $950,000

448 Crestridge Place, $1,455,000

778 Montebello Drive, $1,500,000

Sebastopol

5267 Daywalt Lane, $642,000

Sonoma

20712 Temelec Drive, $540,000

20894 Via Colombard, $669,000

18787 Gillman Drive, $770,000

137 Madrid Way, $873,000

641 E. Second St., $1,500,000

1289 Felder Road, $1,650,000

3790 Grove St., $2,825,000

18707 Carriger Road, $3,600,000

Windsor

9320 Kensington Lane, $660,000

210 Bouquet Circle, $695,000

209 Bouquet Circle, $720,000

7893 Hembree Lane, $785,000

8276 Starr Road, $1,200,000

