Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 15
One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 15 ranging in price from $252,000 to $3.8 million..
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1750 Moon Mountain Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,805,000 on Nov. 17. This six bedroom, five bathroom, 4,644 square feet residence featured an easy open floor plan, pool, spa and two guesthouses.
Bodega Bay
7770 Highway 1, $412,500
153 Surfbird Court, $999,000
20455 Mockingbird Road, $1,490,000
21191 Heron Drive, $1,687,500
679 Gull Drive, $2,120,000
Cazadero
5994 Cazadero Highway, $335,000
4 Sequoia Ridge Road, $726,000
Cloverdale
560 N. Jefferson St., $296,000
114 Grape Gables Way, $408,000
530 Josephine Drive, $625,000
106 Douglas Fir Circle, $655,000
Cotati
8614 Gravenstein Way, $696,000
8739 Fehler Lane, $720,000
204 Skilling Court, $780,000
Forestville
8421 Chateau Thierry, $729,000
8272 Knoll Drive, $905,000
Glen Ellen
4611 Warm Springs Road, $675,000
Guerneville
16190 Fern Way, $475,000
15842 Wright Drive, $1,600,000
Healdsburg
629 Prince Ave., $1,185,000
Penngrove
4400 Acacia Way, $2,100,000
Petaluma
1637 Annetta Drive, $460,000
45 Huntington Way, $552,000
1300 McGregor Ave., $560,000
122 Jessie Lane, $600,000
903 Wood Sorrel Drive, $640,000
1421 Elizabeth Drive, $647,000
1610 Annetta Drive, $650,000
873 Maria Drive, $680,000
1817 Foxboro St., $700,000
109 Webster St., $712,000
120 Jessie Lane, $820,000
1811 Falcon Ridge Drive, $955,000
67 Wambold Lane, $1,075,000
6405 Cockrill St., $2,100,000
Rohnert Park
4354 Gloria Court, $587,000
958 Ethel Court, $620,000
8037 Mason Drive, $658,500
Santa Rosa
2335 Mandarin Lane, $252,000
3957 Park Gardens Drive, $275,000
170 Oak Tree Drive, $372,000
1056 Leddy Ave., $372,000
5424 Spring Rock Court, $378,000
790 Simpson Place, $385,000
919 Saracen Road, $438,000
1475 Pebblecreek Drive, $499,000
773 Hoen Court, $524,000
8852 Hood Mountain Way, $525,000
1726 Wright St., $540,000
2112 E. Haven Drive, $550,000
1976 Mission Blvd., $555,000
409 Deerfield Circle, $575,000
2115 Mission Blvd., $580,000
2428 San Joaquin Court, $580,000
2457 Barkis Court, $580,000
4319 Princeton Way, $600,000
4245 E. Leafwood Circle, $610,000
6580 Stone Bridge Road, $615,000
3073 Mule Deer Lane, $625,000
1226 Wyoming Drive, $637,000
2024 Tuxhorn Drive, $638,000
2424 Compadre Drive, $640,000
7465 Birchbark Drive, $645,000
3615 Sacramento Ave., $645,000
3145 Claremont Drive, $650,000
2022 Siesta Lane, $650,000
1534 Bruce Court, $660,000
1362 Cadence Way, $693,000
1668 Deer Run, $695,000
6546 Stonecroft Terrace, $697,000
4328 Chico Ave., $705,000
2247 Sunlit Ann Drive, $740,000
601 Nason St., $765,000
2041 Verbena Drive, $775,000
2116 Northwood Drive, $789,000
4713 Starbuck Ave., $789,500
5691 Carriage Lane, $800,000
3 Voss Park Circle, $810,000
3428 Castlerock Court, $825,000
1881 Knolls Drive, $875,000
1817 San Ramon Way, $875,000
4719 Tee View Court, $908,500
1240 Baird Road, $990,000
2224 Olivet Road, $995,500
5429 E. Shallows Place, $1,000,000
2313 Grosse Ave., $1,390,000
1450 Abramson Road, $1,425,000
1108 Saint Helena Ave., $1,519,000
2014 Stony Oak Court, $1,686,000
2404 Olivet Road, $1,925,000
3909 Janssen Lane, $1,950,000
Sebastopol
310 Lorraine Court, $361,500
5318 N. Gravenstein Highway, $650,000
1247 Jean Drive, $1,035,000
1098 Anita Lane, $1,368,500
825 Grandview Road, $2,580,000
Sonoma
1244 Nash St., $350,000
18380 Railroad Ave., $550,000
18089 Las Lomas Road, $550,000
18090 Myrtle Ave., $580,000
1335 Avenida Sebastiani, $635,000
627 Crocus Drive, $690,000
541 Zinnia Court, $725,000
1393 Larkin Drive, $735,000
275 Petaluma Ave., $808,000
1347 Cherry Tree Court, $1,100,000
3150 Highway 121, $1,278,000
19474 Victoria Court, $1,505,000
165 El Portola Drive, $1,824,500
1750 Moon Mountain Road, $3,805,000
The Sea Ranch
36440 E. Ridge Road, $530,000
40511 Tide Pool, $1,720,000
36552 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,888,000
Windsor
235 Donna Drive, $405,000
179 Espana Way, $680,000
1198 Castelletto Place, $825,000
