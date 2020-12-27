Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 15

One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 15 ranging in price from $252,000 to $3.8 million..

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1750 Moon Mountain Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,805,000 on Nov. 17. This six bedroom, five bathroom, 4,644 square feet residence featured an easy open floor plan, pool, spa and two guesthouses.

Bodega Bay

7770 Highway 1, $412,500

153 Surfbird Court, $999,000

20455 Mockingbird Road, $1,490,000

21191 Heron Drive, $1,687,500

679 Gull Drive, $2,120,000

Cazadero

5994 Cazadero Highway, $335,000

4 Sequoia Ridge Road, $726,000

Cloverdale

560 N. Jefferson St., $296,000

114 Grape Gables Way, $408,000

530 Josephine Drive, $625,000

106 Douglas Fir Circle, $655,000

Cotati

8614 Gravenstein Way, $696,000

8739 Fehler Lane, $720,000

204 Skilling Court, $780,000

Forestville

8421 Chateau Thierry, $729,000

8272 Knoll Drive, $905,000

Glen Ellen

4611 Warm Springs Road, $675,000

Guerneville

16190 Fern Way, $475,000

15842 Wright Drive, $1,600,000

Healdsburg

629 Prince Ave., $1,185,000

Penngrove

4400 Acacia Way, $2,100,000

Petaluma

1637 Annetta Drive, $460,000

45 Huntington Way, $552,000

1300 McGregor Ave., $560,000

122 Jessie Lane, $600,000

903 Wood Sorrel Drive, $640,000

1421 Elizabeth Drive, $647,000

1610 Annetta Drive, $650,000

873 Maria Drive, $680,000

1817 Foxboro St., $700,000

109 Webster St., $712,000

120 Jessie Lane, $820,000

1811 Falcon Ridge Drive, $955,000

67 Wambold Lane, $1,075,000

6405 Cockrill St., $2,100,000

Rohnert Park

4354 Gloria Court, $587,000

958 Ethel Court, $620,000

8037 Mason Drive, $658,500

Santa Rosa

2335 Mandarin Lane, $252,000

3957 Park Gardens Drive, $275,000

170 Oak Tree Drive, $372,000

1056 Leddy Ave., $372,000

5424 Spring Rock Court, $378,000

790 Simpson Place, $385,000

919 Saracen Road, $438,000

1475 Pebblecreek Drive, $499,000

773 Hoen Court, $524,000

8852 Hood Mountain Way, $525,000

1726 Wright St., $540,000

2112 E. Haven Drive, $550,000

1976 Mission Blvd., $555,000

409 Deerfield Circle, $575,000

2115 Mission Blvd., $580,000

2428 San Joaquin Court, $580,000

2457 Barkis Court, $580,000

4319 Princeton Way, $600,000

4245 E. Leafwood Circle, $610,000

6580 Stone Bridge Road, $615,000

3073 Mule Deer Lane, $625,000

1226 Wyoming Drive, $637,000

2024 Tuxhorn Drive, $638,000

2424 Compadre Drive, $640,000

7465 Birchbark Drive, $645,000

3615 Sacramento Ave., $645,000

3145 Claremont Drive, $650,000

2022 Siesta Lane, $650,000

1534 Bruce Court, $660,000

1362 Cadence Way, $693,000

1668 Deer Run, $695,000

6546 Stonecroft Terrace, $697,000

4328 Chico Ave., $705,000

2247 Sunlit Ann Drive, $740,000

601 Nason St., $765,000

2041 Verbena Drive, $775,000

2116 Northwood Drive, $789,000

4713 Starbuck Ave., $789,500

5691 Carriage Lane, $800,000

3 Voss Park Circle, $810,000

3428 Castlerock Court, $825,000

1881 Knolls Drive, $875,000

1817 San Ramon Way, $875,000

4719 Tee View Court, $908,500

1240 Baird Road, $990,000

2224 Olivet Road, $995,500

5429 E. Shallows Place, $1,000,000

2313 Grosse Ave., $1,390,000

1450 Abramson Road, $1,425,000

1108 Saint Helena Ave., $1,519,000

2014 Stony Oak Court, $1,686,000

2404 Olivet Road, $1,925,000

3909 Janssen Lane, $1,950,000

Sebastopol

310 Lorraine Court, $361,500

5318 N. Gravenstein Highway, $650,000

1247 Jean Drive, $1,035,000

1098 Anita Lane, $1,368,500

825 Grandview Road, $2,580,000

Sonoma

1244 Nash St., $350,000

18380 Railroad Ave., $550,000

18089 Las Lomas Road, $550,000

18090 Myrtle Ave., $580,000

1335 Avenida Sebastiani, $635,000

627 Crocus Drive, $690,000

541 Zinnia Court, $725,000

1393 Larkin Drive, $735,000

275 Petaluma Ave., $808,000

1347 Cherry Tree Court, $1,100,000

3150 Highway 121, $1,278,000

19474 Victoria Court, $1,505,000

165 El Portola Drive, $1,824,500

1750 Moon Mountain Road, $3,805,000

The Sea Ranch

36440 E. Ridge Road, $530,000

40511 Tide Pool, $1,720,000

36552 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,888,000

Windsor

235 Donna Drive, $405,000

179 Espana Way, $680,000

1198 Castelletto Place, $825,000

