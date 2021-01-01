Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 22

Sixty-one single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 22 ranging in price from $212,500 to $3.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 470 Chestnut Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,599,000 on Nov. 23. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,291 square foot residence featured chef’s kitchen, library wine room, expansive patios and an infinity pool.

Bodega Bay

19959 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,375,000

Cazadero

960 Austin Creek Road, $567,000

14 Huckleberry Heights, $605,000

Cloverdale

416 Cherry Creek Road, $885,000

Cotati

782 W. Cotati Ave., $212,500

Forestville

10992 Ogburn Lane, $515,000

6150 Highway 116, $830,000

Glen Ellen

845 Lorna Drive, $450,000

15419 Woodside Court, $1,595,000

Guerneville

15925 Birkhofer Road, $650,000

Healdsburg

318 Prune Tree Drive, $610,000

494 Westside Road, $1,000,000

Jenner

22103 Amanita Circle, $845,000

Monte Rio

8455 Bohemian Highway, $925,000

Petaluma

33 Payran St., $681,500

805 Wine Court, $809,000

270 Monte Vista Lane, $1,325,000

311 Keller St., $2,000,000

520 Eucalyptus Road, $2,300,000

Rohnert Park

507 E. Lanyard Court, $651,000

Santa Rosa

1925 Petaluma Hill Road, $420,000

336 Rockgreen Place, $423,500

446 Denton Way, $499,000

257 Belgreen Place, $515,000

1542 Surrey Drive, $540,000

2055 Bay Meadow Drive, $555,000

1731 Solano Drive, $575,000

501 Shortt Road, $576,000

2434 Bramble Way, $580,000

2206 Tapian Way, $590,000

2647 Cactus Ave., $595,000

2117 Northfield Drive, $610,000

2520 Creekside Road, $620,000

435 Pythian Road, $661,000

5430 Evonne Ave., $675,000

1870 Humboldt St., $676,000

465 Pythian Road, $680,000

4035 Walker Ave., $750,000

5429 Spring Lake Court, $802,500

3114 Terra Linda Drive, $825,000

4683 Ponderosa Drive, $850,000

5239 Montecito Ave., $860,000

4723 Westfield Place, $1,135,000

4318 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,850,000

Sebastopol

2508 Meier Road, $500,000

4305 Bartleson Road, $1,005,000

13808 Green Valley Road, $1,100,000

11160 Occidental Road, $1,225,000

1322 Darby Road, $1,290,000

2947 Burnside Road, $1,400,000

Sonoma

18390 Lucas Ave., $565,000

1330 Avenida Sebastiani, $588,000

838 Country Club Court, $1,175,000

116 Chase St., $2,575,000

470 Chestnut Ave., $3,599,000

The Sea Ranch

36640 E. Ridge Road, $564,000

36451 Deep Woods Drive, $620,000

35060 Crows Nest Drive, $1,288,500

Windsor

9480 Wellington Circle, $340,000

511 Buckeye Drive, $671,000

9268 Piccadilly Circle, $799,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter