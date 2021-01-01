Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 22
Sixty-one single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 22 ranging in price from $212,500 to $3.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 470 Chestnut Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,599,000 on Nov. 23. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,291 square foot residence featured chef’s kitchen, library wine room, expansive patios and an infinity pool.
Bodega Bay
19959 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,375,000
Cazadero
960 Austin Creek Road, $567,000
14 Huckleberry Heights, $605,000
Cloverdale
416 Cherry Creek Road, $885,000
Cotati
782 W. Cotati Ave., $212,500
Forestville
10992 Ogburn Lane, $515,000
6150 Highway 116, $830,000
Glen Ellen
845 Lorna Drive, $450,000
15419 Woodside Court, $1,595,000
Guerneville
15925 Birkhofer Road, $650,000
Healdsburg
318 Prune Tree Drive, $610,000
494 Westside Road, $1,000,000
Jenner
22103 Amanita Circle, $845,000
Monte Rio
8455 Bohemian Highway, $925,000
Petaluma
33 Payran St., $681,500
805 Wine Court, $809,000
270 Monte Vista Lane, $1,325,000
311 Keller St., $2,000,000
520 Eucalyptus Road, $2,300,000
Rohnert Park
507 E. Lanyard Court, $651,000
Santa Rosa
1925 Petaluma Hill Road, $420,000
336 Rockgreen Place, $423,500
446 Denton Way, $499,000
257 Belgreen Place, $515,000
1542 Surrey Drive, $540,000
2055 Bay Meadow Drive, $555,000
1731 Solano Drive, $575,000
501 Shortt Road, $576,000
2434 Bramble Way, $580,000
2206 Tapian Way, $590,000
2647 Cactus Ave., $595,000
2117 Northfield Drive, $610,000
2520 Creekside Road, $620,000
435 Pythian Road, $661,000
5430 Evonne Ave., $675,000
1870 Humboldt St., $676,000
465 Pythian Road, $680,000
4035 Walker Ave., $750,000
5429 Spring Lake Court, $802,500
3114 Terra Linda Drive, $825,000
4683 Ponderosa Drive, $850,000
5239 Montecito Ave., $860,000
4723 Westfield Place, $1,135,000
4318 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,850,000
Sebastopol
2508 Meier Road, $500,000
4305 Bartleson Road, $1,005,000
13808 Green Valley Road, $1,100,000
11160 Occidental Road, $1,225,000
1322 Darby Road, $1,290,000
2947 Burnside Road, $1,400,000
Sonoma
18390 Lucas Ave., $565,000
1330 Avenida Sebastiani, $588,000
838 Country Club Court, $1,175,000
116 Chase St., $2,575,000
470 Chestnut Ave., $3,599,000
The Sea Ranch
36640 E. Ridge Road, $564,000
36451 Deep Woods Drive, $620,000
35060 Crows Nest Drive, $1,288,500
Windsor
9480 Wellington Circle, $340,000
511 Buckeye Drive, $671,000
9268 Piccadilly Circle, $799,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
