Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 29

One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 29 ranging in price from $97,500 to $2.3 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2000 Muniz Ranch Road in Jenner which sold for $2,315,000 on Dec. 4.

This four bedroom, two bathroom, 3,235 square foot sat on a five-acre lot near the sea with soaring ceilings and wood paneled walls.

Bodega Bay

20921 Heron Drive, $915,000

Cazadero

20 Springhill Drive, $400,000

Cloverdale

281 Red Mountain Drive, $229,500

525 Venezia Way, $550,000

Cotati

8466 Larch Ave., $580,000

112 Chadwick Way, $715,000

101 Cervantes Court, $1,074,000

Forestville

7250 Hidden Lake Road, $165,500

11010 Terrace Drive, $349,000

9478 Westside Road, $435,000

Glen Ellen

895 Horn Ave., $530,000

3770 Warm Springs Road, $2,200,000

Graton

2620 Edison St., $815,000

Guerneville

17493 Old Monte Rio Road, $559,000

15945 Laurel Place, $775,000

Healdsburg

1131 Sunnyside Drive, $637,500

349 Arabian Way, $764,000

330 Reisling Lane, $1,700,000

1581 Chablis Road, $1,725,000

230 Morgan Ridge Court, $1,975,000

Jenner

22200 Pacific View Drive, $2,300,000

2000 Muniz Ranch Road, $2,315,000

Monte Rio

21956 Moscow Road, $910,000

Penngrove

450 Woodward Ave., $955,000

Petaluma

1713 Clairmont Court, $301,818

1125 Brighton View Circle, $618,000

2040 Chetwood Drive, $625,000

725 Mount Vernon Way, $755,000

762 Cherry St., A, $845,000

1165 River Pine Circle, $848,000

951 Mountain View Ave., $900,000

509 C St., $1,170,000

55 Queens Lane, $1,238,500

498 Liberty Road, $1,360,000

Rohnert Park

7468 Beverly Drive, $640,000

7480 Maximillian Place, $690,000

6082 Dawn Drive, $698,000

5549 Kennedy Place, $760,000

Santa Rosa

3720 Espresso Court, $190,000

3420 Montecito Ave., $230,500

4235 Miles Ave., $240,000

215 Laurel St., $290,000

1905 Goldpan Way, $460,000

111 Mark West Commons Circle, $492,000

983 Aston Circle, $495,000

983 Stanislaus Way, $520,000

984 Wright St., $555,000

189 Schlee Way, $570,000

2515 Cedar Creek St., $582,000

544 Kirkwood Court, $590,000

2466 Forse Lane, $600,000

725 Pine St., $606,000

3439 San Sonita Drive, $615,000

6670 Lower Ridge Road, $615,000

3522 Cypress Way, $620,000

2471 Westpoint Place, $625,000

2383 Lujo Court, $640,000

2839 Red Tail St., $650,000

1970 Pine Meadow Drive, $650,000

2329 Sundance St., $651,000

891 Gandul Calle, $656,000

2356 Horseshoe Drive, $691,000

1377 Peterson Lane, $695,000

1400 Forestview Drive, $720,000

5431 Yerba Buena Road, $724,000

1438 Saint Francis Road, $725,000

2306 Northwood Drive, $750,000

3607 Moorland Ave., $750,000

6440 Meadow Creek Lane, $770,000

3379 Summerfield Road, $810,000

328 Gemma Circle, $835,000

4867 Hoen Ave., $850,000

1532 Great Heron Drive, $875,000

3973 Millbrook Drive, $905,000

4220 Langner Ave., $925,000

2232 Hillside Drive, $1,035,000

4812 Westminster Place, $1,045,000

255 Country Club Drive, $1,075,000

4455 Hall Road, $1,100,000

3720 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,200,000

4715 Guerneville Road, $1,200,000

1420 Quail Court, $1,210,000

499 Sierra Vista Road, $1,275,000

4638 Sullivan Way, $1,400,000

Sebastopol

615 S. Main St., $275,000

4995 Vine Hill Road, $695,000

7950 Lynch Road, $780,000

7821 Joyce Drive, $800,000

814 Jewell Ave., $932,500

4335 Gunderson Court, $1,025,000

7650 Meadow Court, $1,401,500

3835 Burnside Road, $1,482,500

10395 Barnett Valley Road, $1,900,000

Sonoma

18715 Melvin Ave., $675,000

117 Melody Court, $685,000

17055 Brookside Road, $781,000

414 Brockman Lane, $1,375,000

Windsor

8766 Windsor Road, $97,500

9548 Lakewood Drive, $350,000

1342 Calabazas Drive, $384,500

962 Pinot Noir Way, $387,500

8514 Trione Circle, $425,000

7514 13th Hole Drive, $692,500

1010 Foothill Drive, $722,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter