Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 29
One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 29 ranging in price from $97,500 to $2.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2000 Muniz Ranch Road in Jenner which sold for $2,315,000 on Dec. 4.
This four bedroom, two bathroom, 3,235 square foot sat on a five-acre lot near the sea with soaring ceilings and wood paneled walls.
Bodega Bay
20921 Heron Drive, $915,000
Cazadero
20 Springhill Drive, $400,000
Cloverdale
281 Red Mountain Drive, $229,500
525 Venezia Way, $550,000
Cotati
8466 Larch Ave., $580,000
112 Chadwick Way, $715,000
101 Cervantes Court, $1,074,000
Forestville
7250 Hidden Lake Road, $165,500
11010 Terrace Drive, $349,000
9478 Westside Road, $435,000
Glen Ellen
895 Horn Ave., $530,000
3770 Warm Springs Road, $2,200,000
Graton
2620 Edison St., $815,000
Guerneville
17493 Old Monte Rio Road, $559,000
15945 Laurel Place, $775,000
Healdsburg
1131 Sunnyside Drive, $637,500
349 Arabian Way, $764,000
330 Reisling Lane, $1,700,000
1581 Chablis Road, $1,725,000
230 Morgan Ridge Court, $1,975,000
Jenner
22200 Pacific View Drive, $2,300,000
2000 Muniz Ranch Road, $2,315,000
Monte Rio
21956 Moscow Road, $910,000
Penngrove
450 Woodward Ave., $955,000
Petaluma
1713 Clairmont Court, $301,818
1125 Brighton View Circle, $618,000
2040 Chetwood Drive, $625,000
725 Mount Vernon Way, $755,000
762 Cherry St., A, $845,000
1165 River Pine Circle, $848,000
951 Mountain View Ave., $900,000
509 C St., $1,170,000
55 Queens Lane, $1,238,500
498 Liberty Road, $1,360,000
Rohnert Park
7468 Beverly Drive, $640,000
7480 Maximillian Place, $690,000
6082 Dawn Drive, $698,000
5549 Kennedy Place, $760,000
Santa Rosa
3720 Espresso Court, $190,000
3420 Montecito Ave., $230,500
4235 Miles Ave., $240,000
215 Laurel St., $290,000
1905 Goldpan Way, $460,000
111 Mark West Commons Circle, $492,000
983 Aston Circle, $495,000
983 Stanislaus Way, $520,000
984 Wright St., $555,000
189 Schlee Way, $570,000
2515 Cedar Creek St., $582,000
544 Kirkwood Court, $590,000
2466 Forse Lane, $600,000
725 Pine St., $606,000
3439 San Sonita Drive, $615,000
6670 Lower Ridge Road, $615,000
3522 Cypress Way, $620,000
2471 Westpoint Place, $625,000
2383 Lujo Court, $640,000
2839 Red Tail St., $650,000
1970 Pine Meadow Drive, $650,000
2329 Sundance St., $651,000
891 Gandul Calle, $656,000
2356 Horseshoe Drive, $691,000
1377 Peterson Lane, $695,000
1400 Forestview Drive, $720,000
5431 Yerba Buena Road, $724,000
1438 Saint Francis Road, $725,000
2306 Northwood Drive, $750,000
3607 Moorland Ave., $750,000
6440 Meadow Creek Lane, $770,000
3379 Summerfield Road, $810,000
328 Gemma Circle, $835,000
4867 Hoen Ave., $850,000
1532 Great Heron Drive, $875,000
3973 Millbrook Drive, $905,000
4220 Langner Ave., $925,000
2232 Hillside Drive, $1,035,000
4812 Westminster Place, $1,045,000
255 Country Club Drive, $1,075,000
4455 Hall Road, $1,100,000
3720 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,200,000
4715 Guerneville Road, $1,200,000
1420 Quail Court, $1,210,000
499 Sierra Vista Road, $1,275,000
4638 Sullivan Way, $1,400,000
Sebastopol
615 S. Main St., $275,000
4995 Vine Hill Road, $695,000
7950 Lynch Road, $780,000
7821 Joyce Drive, $800,000
814 Jewell Ave., $932,500
4335 Gunderson Court, $1,025,000
7650 Meadow Court, $1,401,500
3835 Burnside Road, $1,482,500
10395 Barnett Valley Road, $1,900,000
Sonoma
18715 Melvin Ave., $675,000
117 Melody Court, $685,000
17055 Brookside Road, $781,000
414 Brockman Lane, $1,375,000
Windsor
8766 Windsor Road, $97,500
9548 Lakewood Drive, $350,000
1342 Calabazas Drive, $384,500
962 Pinot Noir Way, $387,500
8514 Trione Circle, $425,000
7514 13th Hole Drive, $692,500
1010 Foothill Drive, $722,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
