Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 7
One hundred and twenty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 7 ranging in price from $167,000 to $6.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19755 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma which sold for $6,300,000 on Nov. 8.
Bodega Bay
4722 Carmet Drive, $1,515,500
19976 Heron Drive, $1,695,000
Camp Meeker
51 Morelli Lane, $312,500
139 Redwood Ave., $467,000
Cloverdale
1009 Geysers Road, $787,000
Forestville
5800 Highway 116, $500,000
8455 Oak Ave., $526,500
Glen Ellen
5051 Warm Springs Road, $2,749,000
Guerneville
14770 Northern Ave., $485,000
11745 Ridge Drive, $720,000
15549 Riverside Drive, $1,010,000
Healdsburg
699 Larkspur Drive, $562,500
214 Vineyard Drive, $608,000
221 Hemlock Drive, $640,000
9400 Chalk Hill Road, $1,400,000
410 Tee Drive, $1,625,000
Kenwood
360 Treehaven Lane, $710,000
1340 Kinnybrook Drive, $1,895,000
2151 Schultz Road, $1,900,000
Monte Rio
20040 El Rancho Way, $575,000
Petaluma
43 Rocca Drive, $705,000
1721 Pine Ave., $714,000
427 Fair St., $725,000
420 Donner Ave., $755,000
83 Rocca Drive, $773,500
721 English St., $800,000
50 Baker Court, $835,000
534 Acadia Drive, $883,000
514 F St., $930,000
2254 Aaron Court, $995,000
Rohnert Park
6406 Sequoia St., $244,000
8656 Lancaster Drive, $475,000
7300 Burton Ave., $570,000
1139 Copeland Creek Drive, $640,000
7433 Maximillian Place, $650,000
7733 Montero Drive, $682,000
1259 Marlene Court, $690,000
335 Alden Ave., $705,000
4983 Filament St., $719,000
6054 N. Donna Court, $800,000
5691 Davis Circle, $950,000
Santa Rosa
564 Bellevue Ave., $167,000
1354 Holly Park Way, $255,000
3245 Hoen Ave., $480,000
509 Oak Vista Court, $487,500
1048 Boyd St., $520,000
2353 Benhenry Ave., $521,000
8916 Acorn Lane, $545,000
139 Cherie Way, $564,000
1049 Rose Meadow Court, $565,000
1476 Rusch Court, $565,000
26 Peach Court, $569,000
1022 Rubicon Way, $572,000
2070 Nordyke Ave., $579,000
696 Echo Lake Way, $585,000
5053 Morocco Ave., $588,000
159 Cherie Way, $590,000
620 Plum Drive, $626,000
409 Deerfield Circle, $627,000
433 Olive St., $628,000
2650 Pern Place, $634,000
7509 Oak Leaf Drive, $635,000
2170 Brookwood Ave., $635,000
2318 Parkwood Court, $635,000
416 Ashbury Ave., $640,000
624 Powderhorn Ave., $645,000
1634 Dudley Place, $645,000
8922 Acorn Lane, $650,000
429 Sonoma Ave., $656,000
9029 Oak Trail Circle, $656,000
848 Breeze Way, $675,000
2218 Sunlit Ann Drive, $680,000
1959 Viewpointe Circle, $680,000
1275 Meridian Circle, $680,000
6812 Fairfield Drive, $700,000
2113 Alejandro Drive, $700,000
5502 Rainbow Circle, $720,000
2230 Vallejo St., $725,000
3109 Claremont Drive, $735,000
126 Junior St., $739,000
1449 Ditty Ave., $745,000
5931 Anson Drive, $750,000
1480 Longship Lane, $757,000
1417 Berwick Court, $765,000
5623 Dupont Drive, $780,000
2117 Soleil Way, $794,500
4725 Sullivan Way, $800,000
5072 E. Dupont Court, $805,000
140 Saint Nicholas Lane, $812,500
1620 Wild Oat Way, $841,000
4785 Granada Drive, $850,000
2300 Linwood Ave., $855,000
2277 Crane Canyon Road, $875,000
4635 Bridle Trail, $875,000
6283 Meadowbreeze Court, $900,000
5422 Monte Verde Drive, $919,000
3783 Sherbrook Drive, $967,500
595 Los Alamos Road, $980,000
6351 Pine Valley Drive, $995,000
5252 Carriage Lane, $1,000,000
1311 14th St., $1,010,000
6316 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000
2114 E. Foothill Drive, $1,100,000
6343 Jamison Road, $1,222,000
5027 Carriage Lane, $1,360,000
3760 Cross Creek Road, $1,500,000
1011 Aleppo Drive, $1,501,000
Sebastopol
11220 Jack Tar Drive, $630,000
5023 McFarlane Road, $788,000
7666 Kennedy Road, $1,120,000
10940 Occidental Road, $1,400,000
2495 Sanders Road, $2,650,000
Sonoma
805 W. First St., Unit J, $251,000
18759 Lomita Ave., $254,500
288 Avenida Barbera, $725,000
535 El Dorado Drive, $740,000
1340 Lubeck St., $750,000
304 E. First St., $1,000,000
643 Oak Lane, $2,050,000
2889 White Alder, $3,100,000
19141 Baytree Lane, $3,225,000
19755 E. Seventh St., $6,300,000
Windsor
845 Bond Place, $670,000
127 Cottontail Way, $750,000
139 Dartmouth Way, $785,000
1026 Elsbree Lane, $940,000
219 Chris St., $954,000
388 Windflower Court, $1,075,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
