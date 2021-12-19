Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 7

One hundred and twenty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 7 ranging in price from $167,000 to $6.3 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 19755 E. Seventh St. in Sonoma which sold for $6,300,000 on Nov. 8.

Bodega Bay

4722 Carmet Drive, $1,515,500

19976 Heron Drive, $1,695,000

Camp Meeker

51 Morelli Lane, $312,500

139 Redwood Ave., $467,000

Cloverdale

1009 Geysers Road, $787,000

Forestville

5800 Highway 116, $500,000

8455 Oak Ave., $526,500

Glen Ellen

5051 Warm Springs Road, $2,749,000

Guerneville

14770 Northern Ave., $485,000

11745 Ridge Drive, $720,000

15549 Riverside Drive, $1,010,000

Healdsburg

699 Larkspur Drive, $562,500

214 Vineyard Drive, $608,000

221 Hemlock Drive, $640,000

9400 Chalk Hill Road, $1,400,000

410 Tee Drive, $1,625,000

Kenwood

360 Treehaven Lane, $710,000

1340 Kinnybrook Drive, $1,895,000

2151 Schultz Road, $1,900,000

Monte Rio

20040 El Rancho Way, $575,000

Petaluma

43 Rocca Drive, $705,000

1721 Pine Ave., $714,000

427 Fair St., $725,000

420 Donner Ave., $755,000

83 Rocca Drive, $773,500

721 English St., $800,000

50 Baker Court, $835,000

534 Acadia Drive, $883,000

514 F St., $930,000

2254 Aaron Court, $995,000

Rohnert Park

6406 Sequoia St., $244,000

8656 Lancaster Drive, $475,000

7300 Burton Ave., $570,000

1139 Copeland Creek Drive, $640,000

7433 Maximillian Place, $650,000

7733 Montero Drive, $682,000

1259 Marlene Court, $690,000

335 Alden Ave., $705,000

4983 Filament St., $719,000

6054 N. Donna Court, $800,000

5691 Davis Circle, $950,000

Santa Rosa

564 Bellevue Ave., $167,000

1354 Holly Park Way, $255,000

3245 Hoen Ave., $480,000

509 Oak Vista Court, $487,500

1048 Boyd St., $520,000

2353 Benhenry Ave., $521,000

8916 Acorn Lane, $545,000

139 Cherie Way, $564,000

1049 Rose Meadow Court, $565,000

1476 Rusch Court, $565,000

26 Peach Court, $569,000

1022 Rubicon Way, $572,000

2070 Nordyke Ave., $579,000

696 Echo Lake Way, $585,000

5053 Morocco Ave., $588,000

159 Cherie Way, $590,000

620 Plum Drive, $626,000

409 Deerfield Circle, $627,000

433 Olive St., $628,000

2650 Pern Place, $634,000

7509 Oak Leaf Drive, $635,000

2170 Brookwood Ave., $635,000

2318 Parkwood Court, $635,000

416 Ashbury Ave., $640,000

624 Powderhorn Ave., $645,000

1634 Dudley Place, $645,000

8922 Acorn Lane, $650,000

429 Sonoma Ave., $656,000

9029 Oak Trail Circle, $656,000

848 Breeze Way, $675,000

2218 Sunlit Ann Drive, $680,000

1959 Viewpointe Circle, $680,000

1275 Meridian Circle, $680,000

6812 Fairfield Drive, $700,000

2113 Alejandro Drive, $700,000

5502 Rainbow Circle, $720,000

2230 Vallejo St., $725,000

3109 Claremont Drive, $735,000

126 Junior St., $739,000

1449 Ditty Ave., $745,000

5931 Anson Drive, $750,000

1480 Longship Lane, $757,000

1417 Berwick Court, $765,000

5623 Dupont Drive, $780,000

2117 Soleil Way, $794,500

4725 Sullivan Way, $800,000

5072 E. Dupont Court, $805,000

140 Saint Nicholas Lane, $812,500

1620 Wild Oat Way, $841,000

4785 Granada Drive, $850,000

2300 Linwood Ave., $855,000

2277 Crane Canyon Road, $875,000

4635 Bridle Trail, $875,000

6283 Meadowbreeze Court, $900,000

5422 Monte Verde Drive, $919,000

3783 Sherbrook Drive, $967,500

595 Los Alamos Road, $980,000

6351 Pine Valley Drive, $995,000

5252 Carriage Lane, $1,000,000

1311 14th St., $1,010,000

6316 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000

2114 E. Foothill Drive, $1,100,000

6343 Jamison Road, $1,222,000

5027 Carriage Lane, $1,360,000

3760 Cross Creek Road, $1,500,000

1011 Aleppo Drive, $1,501,000

Sebastopol

11220 Jack Tar Drive, $630,000

5023 McFarlane Road, $788,000

7666 Kennedy Road, $1,120,000

10940 Occidental Road, $1,400,000

2495 Sanders Road, $2,650,000

Sonoma

805 W. First St., Unit J, $251,000

18759 Lomita Ave., $254,500

288 Avenida Barbera, $725,000

535 El Dorado Drive, $740,000

1340 Lubeck St., $750,000

304 E. First St., $1,000,000

643 Oak Lane, $2,050,000

2889 White Alder, $3,100,000

19141 Baytree Lane, $3,225,000

19755 E. Seventh St., $6,300,000

Windsor

845 Bond Place, $670,000

127 Cottontail Way, $750,000

139 Dartmouth Way, $785,000

1026 Elsbree Lane, $940,000

219 Chris St., $954,000

388 Windflower Court, $1,075,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.