Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 14
One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 14 ranging in price from $145,000 to $5.4 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 6461 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $5,350,000 on Nov. 19. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 4,085 square foot home came with an outdoor kitchen, double edged infinity pool and a butler’s pantry.
Annapolis
35158 Annapolis Road, $305,000
Bodega Bay
1717 Bay Flat Road, $980,000
100 Bean Ave., $1,050,000
19906 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,860,000
Cazadero
85 Sunrise Mountain Road, $420,000
3060 Cazadero Highway, $735,000
Cloverdale
217 Creekside St., $520,000
Geyserville
144 Renz Lane, $775,000
Guerneville
16040 Brookdale Drive, $615,000
15767 Morningside Drive, $740,000
15925 Laurel Place, $890,000
Healdsburg
8900 Mill Creek Road, $145,000
17698 Healdsburg Ave., $553,000
625 University St., $875,000
2152 Buena Vista Ave., $910,000
844 Milk Barn Road, $1,080,000
928 Bradley Court, $1,199,000
8330 Chalk Hill Road, $2,795,000
1315 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,200,000
Jenner
11056 Burke Ave., $600,000
9095 Balboa Ave., $799,000
Monte Rio
21955 Duncan Road, $454,500
26520 Freezeout Road, $800,000
22585 Sylvan Way, $1,300,000
Occidental
3851 Joy Road, $749,000
15570 Bittner Road, $2,900,000
Penngrove
9986 Oak St., $850,000
Petaluma
702 Jefferson St., $155,000
440 Coronado Drive, $660,000
1954 Bristol St., $750,000
507 Seventh St., $825,000
1633 E. Madison St., $859,000
820 Bluegrass Drive, $915,000
1952 Falcon Ridge Drive, $926,500
1979 Falcon Ridge Drive, $952,500
18 Melinda Lane, $960,000
1814 Rainier Circle, $960,000
231 Grant Ave., $1,325,000
247 Mission Drive, $1,400,000
1836 Castle Drive, $1,600,000
Rohnert Park
951 San Francisco Way, $342,500
609 E. Lanyard Court, $620,000
460 Santa Barbara Drive, $660,000
7208 Roxanne Lane, $760,000
6087 Dinah Court, $979,000
Santa Rosa
2478 College Park Circle, $155,000
1478 Michele Way, $175,000
1335 Page Court, $237,500
668 Bambi Lane, $343,000
1020 San Clemente Drive, $470,000
340 Burlwood Court, $475,000
8838 Oak Trail Drive, $500,000
804 Coulter St., $525,000
2048 Pinercrest Drive, $550,000
5081 Santa Rosa Creek Drive, $570,909
6499 Meadowridge Drive, $580,000
1533 Funston Drive, $590,000
2100 Dutton Ave., $599,000
1023 Bush St., $610,000
1536 Ridley Ave., $620,000
3454 Hoen Ave., $620,000
2303 Morningside Circle, $625,000
2512 Dixie Place, $625,000
2409 Donna Maria Way, $630,000
212 Kittery Point, $640,000
1736 Randon Way, $650,000
6453 Meadowridge Drive, $650,000
2722 Sonoma Ave., $667,000
2932 W. Creek Lane, $668,000
7517 Oak Leaf Drive, $669,000
101 Valley Lakes Drive, $680,000
2033 Banjo Drive, $695,000
5531 Rainbow Circle, $697,000
4756 Winding Creek Ave., $700,000
327 Beech Ave., $700,000
99 Vale St., $702,500
8842 Oakmont Drive, $729,000
1238 Aloise Ave., $735,000
1645 Hopper Ave., $735,000
6493 Meadowridge Court, $739,000
3320 Hermit Way, $750,000
3933 Sacramento Ave., $774,500
2507 Rolling Hill Drive, $775,000
3236 Sonoma Ave., $776,000
267 Belgreen Place, $789,000
1624 Wild Oat Way, $798,500
196 Yates Drive, $803,000
1636 Wild Oat Way, $808,500
2789 Bardy Road, $899,000
4141 Petaluma Hill Road, $900,000
4559 Sebastopol Road, $901,818
821 Buena Vista Drive, $915,000
4840 Glencannon St., $930,000
3520 Flintwood Drive, $930,000
4310 Langner Ave., $980,000
5757 Desoto Drive, $990,000
120 Massimo Circle, $995,000
4645 Stony Point Road, $1,030,000
4065 Montecito Ave., $1,050,000
5235 Carriage Lane, $1,050,000
434 Trail Ridge Place, $1,175,000
542 Oasis Drive, $1,200,000
3828 Sedgemoore Drive, $1,235,000
6012 Melita Glen Place, $1,399,000
4768 Hillsboro Circle, $1,587,000
6461 Cottage Ridge Road, $5,350,000
Sebastopol
11630 Barnett Valley Road, $2,300,000
Sonoma
18096 Greger St., $380,000
595 Andrieux St., $799,000
1286 Calle Del Arroyo, $860,000
497 E. Walnut St., $1,100,000
134 Cooper St., $1,225,000
166 Patten St., $1,280,000
743 E. Third St., $1,450,000
680 Hudson Court, $1,500,000
939 Oak St., $1,795,000
770 Austin Ave., $1,950,000
220 Kelly Glen Lane, $2,125,000
The Sea Ranch
35929 Sea Ridge Road, $785,000
65 Compass Close, $3,238,500
Windsor
425 Godfrey Drive, $620,000
416 Wilson Lane, $650,000
900 Pulteney Place, $720,500
9436 Jessica Drive, $730,000
828 Starr Circle, $735,000
432 Godfrey Drive, $740,000
9986 Troon Court, $2,750,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
