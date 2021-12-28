Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 14

One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 14 ranging in price from $145,000 to $5.4 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 6461 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $5,350,000 on Nov. 19. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 4,085 square foot home came with an outdoor kitchen, double edged infinity pool and a butler’s pantry.

Annapolis

35158 Annapolis Road, $305,000

Bodega Bay

1717 Bay Flat Road, $980,000

100 Bean Ave., $1,050,000

19906 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,860,000

Cazadero

85 Sunrise Mountain Road, $420,000

3060 Cazadero Highway, $735,000

Cloverdale

217 Creekside St., $520,000

Geyserville

144 Renz Lane, $775,000

Guerneville

16040 Brookdale Drive, $615,000

15767 Morningside Drive, $740,000

15925 Laurel Place, $890,000

Healdsburg

8900 Mill Creek Road, $145,000

17698 Healdsburg Ave., $553,000

625 University St., $875,000

2152 Buena Vista Ave., $910,000

844 Milk Barn Road, $1,080,000

928 Bradley Court, $1,199,000

8330 Chalk Hill Road, $2,795,000

1315 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,200,000

Jenner

11056 Burke Ave., $600,000

9095 Balboa Ave., $799,000

Monte Rio

21955 Duncan Road, $454,500

26520 Freezeout Road, $800,000

22585 Sylvan Way, $1,300,000

Occidental

3851 Joy Road, $749,000

15570 Bittner Road, $2,900,000

Penngrove

9986 Oak St., $850,000

Petaluma

702 Jefferson St., $155,000

440 Coronado Drive, $660,000

1954 Bristol St., $750,000

507 Seventh St., $825,000

1633 E. Madison St., $859,000

820 Bluegrass Drive, $915,000

1952 Falcon Ridge Drive, $926,500

1979 Falcon Ridge Drive, $952,500

18 Melinda Lane, $960,000

1814 Rainier Circle, $960,000

231 Grant Ave., $1,325,000

247 Mission Drive, $1,400,000

1836 Castle Drive, $1,600,000

Rohnert Park

951 San Francisco Way, $342,500

609 E. Lanyard Court, $620,000

460 Santa Barbara Drive, $660,000

7208 Roxanne Lane, $760,000

6087 Dinah Court, $979,000

Santa Rosa

2478 College Park Circle, $155,000

1478 Michele Way, $175,000

1335 Page Court, $237,500

668 Bambi Lane, $343,000

1020 San Clemente Drive, $470,000

340 Burlwood Court, $475,000

8838 Oak Trail Drive, $500,000

804 Coulter St., $525,000

2048 Pinercrest Drive, $550,000

5081 Santa Rosa Creek Drive, $570,909

6499 Meadowridge Drive, $580,000

1533 Funston Drive, $590,000

2100 Dutton Ave., $599,000

1023 Bush St., $610,000

1536 Ridley Ave., $620,000

3454 Hoen Ave., $620,000

2303 Morningside Circle, $625,000

2512 Dixie Place, $625,000

2409 Donna Maria Way, $630,000

212 Kittery Point, $640,000

1736 Randon Way, $650,000

6453 Meadowridge Drive, $650,000

2722 Sonoma Ave., $667,000

2932 W. Creek Lane, $668,000

7517 Oak Leaf Drive, $669,000

101 Valley Lakes Drive, $680,000

2033 Banjo Drive, $695,000

5531 Rainbow Circle, $697,000

4756 Winding Creek Ave., $700,000

327 Beech Ave., $700,000

99 Vale St., $702,500

8842 Oakmont Drive, $729,000

1238 Aloise Ave., $735,000

1645 Hopper Ave., $735,000

6493 Meadowridge Court, $739,000

3320 Hermit Way, $750,000

3933 Sacramento Ave., $774,500

2507 Rolling Hill Drive, $775,000

3236 Sonoma Ave., $776,000

267 Belgreen Place, $789,000

1624 Wild Oat Way, $798,500

196 Yates Drive, $803,000

1636 Wild Oat Way, $808,500

2789 Bardy Road, $899,000

4141 Petaluma Hill Road, $900,000

4559 Sebastopol Road, $901,818

821 Buena Vista Drive, $915,000

4840 Glencannon St., $930,000

3520 Flintwood Drive, $930,000

4310 Langner Ave., $980,000

5757 Desoto Drive, $990,000

120 Massimo Circle, $995,000

4645 Stony Point Road, $1,030,000

4065 Montecito Ave., $1,050,000

5235 Carriage Lane, $1,050,000

434 Trail Ridge Place, $1,175,000

542 Oasis Drive, $1,200,000

3828 Sedgemoore Drive, $1,235,000

6012 Melita Glen Place, $1,399,000

4768 Hillsboro Circle, $1,587,000

6461 Cottage Ridge Road, $5,350,000

Sebastopol

11630 Barnett Valley Road, $2,300,000

Sonoma

18096 Greger St., $380,000

595 Andrieux St., $799,000

1286 Calle Del Arroyo, $860,000

497 E. Walnut St., $1,100,000

134 Cooper St., $1,225,000

166 Patten St., $1,280,000

743 E. Third St., $1,450,000

680 Hudson Court, $1,500,000

939 Oak St., $1,795,000

770 Austin Ave., $1,950,000

220 Kelly Glen Lane, $2,125,000

The Sea Ranch

35929 Sea Ridge Road, $785,000

65 Compass Close, $3,238,500

Windsor

425 Godfrey Drive, $620,000

416 Wilson Lane, $650,000

900 Pulteney Place, $720,500

9436 Jessica Drive, $730,000

828 Starr Circle, $735,000

432 Godfrey Drive, $740,000

9986 Troon Court, $2,750,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.