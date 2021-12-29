Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 21

Fifty single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 21 ranging in price from $269,625 to $5.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 4550 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $5,495,000 on Nov. 23. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 5,690 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, artist’s studio and library.

Bodega Bay

21042 Heron Drive, $1,425,000

21219 Heron Drive, $1,935,000

Cloverdale

295 S. Foothill Blvd., $1,075,000

26851 Mountain Pine Road, $1,250,000

Forestville

8510 Trenton Road, $600,000

Glen Ellen

11995 Dunbar Road, $2,427,500

Guerneville

15323 Glandy Glen, $470,000

Healdsburg

210 Cedar Circle, $645,000

615 Larkspur Drive, $715,000

14718 Young Road, $1,250,000

Penngrove

172 Woodward Ave., $1,205,000

Petaluma

613 Walnut St., $605,000

1272 Marian Way, $627,000

1032 Arthur Court, $680,000

1621 Sarkesian Drive, $775,000

611 Walnut St., $780,000

635 F St., $925,000

1653 Madeira Circle, $975,000

Rohnert Park

766 Lindsay Ave., $675,000

Santa Rosa

4216 Brookshire Circle, $269,625

2546 Horseshoe Drive, $280,875

4175 Concord Ave., $450,000

2501 Campbell Drive, $485,000

1228 Olive St., $500,000

2103 Sonoma Ave., $518,000

1249 Meridian Circle, $560,000

2348 Donna Maria Way, $651,000

3702 Barnes Road, $675,000

1727 Walnut Creek Drive, $750,000

2053 Cooper Drive, $755,000

1642 Spring Creek Drive, $840,000

5260 Marigold Lane, $963,000

4411 Franz Valley Road, $1,300,000

4724 Hidden Oaks Road, $1,355,000

1650 Timberhill Road, $1,360,000

5721 Brigadoon Way, $1,525,000

Sebastopol

8215 Covert Lane, $350,000

594 Cleveland Ave., $770,000

7513 Belle View Ave., $850,000

1240 Beattie Lane, $1,585,000

7733 French Lane, $1,600,000

7795 Joyce Drive, $1,625,000

Sonoma

316 Arbor Ave., $675,000

649 W. First St. Unit 4, $850,000

870 Siesta Way, $1,899,000

6000 Grove St., $2,000,000

19265 E. Seventh St., $2,800,000

4550 Grove St Unit 1, $5,495,000

Valley Ford

14380 School St., $450,000

