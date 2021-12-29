Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 21
Fifty single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 21 ranging in price from $269,625 to $5.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 4550 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $5,495,000 on Nov. 23. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 5,690 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, artist’s studio and library.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
21042 Heron Drive, $1,425,000
21219 Heron Drive, $1,935,000
Cloverdale
295 S. Foothill Blvd., $1,075,000
26851 Mountain Pine Road, $1,250,000
Forestville
8510 Trenton Road, $600,000
Glen Ellen
11995 Dunbar Road, $2,427,500
Guerneville
15323 Glandy Glen, $470,000
Healdsburg
210 Cedar Circle, $645,000
615 Larkspur Drive, $715,000
14718 Young Road, $1,250,000
Penngrove
172 Woodward Ave., $1,205,000
Petaluma
613 Walnut St., $605,000
1272 Marian Way, $627,000
1032 Arthur Court, $680,000
1621 Sarkesian Drive, $775,000
611 Walnut St., $780,000
635 F St., $925,000
1653 Madeira Circle, $975,000
Rohnert Park
766 Lindsay Ave., $675,000
Santa Rosa
4216 Brookshire Circle, $269,625
2546 Horseshoe Drive, $280,875
4175 Concord Ave., $450,000
2501 Campbell Drive, $485,000
1228 Olive St., $500,000
2103 Sonoma Ave., $518,000
1249 Meridian Circle, $560,000
2348 Donna Maria Way, $651,000
3702 Barnes Road, $675,000
1727 Walnut Creek Drive, $750,000
2053 Cooper Drive, $755,000
1642 Spring Creek Drive, $840,000
5260 Marigold Lane, $963,000
4411 Franz Valley Road, $1,300,000
4724 Hidden Oaks Road, $1,355,000
1650 Timberhill Road, $1,360,000
5721 Brigadoon Way, $1,525,000
Sebastopol
8215 Covert Lane, $350,000
594 Cleveland Ave., $770,000
7513 Belle View Ave., $850,000
1240 Beattie Lane, $1,585,000
7733 French Lane, $1,600,000
7795 Joyce Drive, $1,625,000
Sonoma
316 Arbor Ave., $675,000
649 W. First St. Unit 4, $850,000
870 Siesta Way, $1,899,000
6000 Grove St., $2,000,000
19265 E. Seventh St., $2,800,000
4550 Grove St Unit 1, $5,495,000
4550 Grove St., $5,495,000
Valley Ford
14380 School St., $450,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: