Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 28
One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 28 ranging in price from $250,000 to $3.5 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 5006 Grange Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,497,500 on November 30. This three bedroom, six bathroom, 4,500 square foot home came with a chef’s kitchen, built-in fire pit and Sonos sound system.
Bodega Bay
899 Gull Drive, $1,899,000
Cloverdale
97 Mayor Way, $550,000
213 Albany St., $619,000
203 Clovercrest Drive, $636,000
Cotati
27 Ryan Lane, $569,000
Forestville
11085 Westside Ave., $250,000
9049 Argonne Way, $260,000
9509 Argonne Way, $617,000
10885 Oak Ave., $700,000
Guerneville
18512 Highway 116, $285,000
18475 Old Monte Rio Road, $285,000
17490 Guernewood Lane, $299,000
16047 Fern Way, $747,000
Healdsburg
8294 Chalk Hill Road, $549,000
204 Vineyard Drive, $670,000
199 W. Matheson St., $865,000
1710 Canyon Run, $900,000
648 Prince Ave., $951,000
436 Haydon St., $1,425,000
970 Lytton Springs Road, $1,500,000
308 Plaza St., $1,680,000
670 Grove St., $2,075,000
Occidental
18815 Fitzpatrick Lane, $1,500,000
Penngrove
720 Denman Road, $900,000
Petaluma
1650 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $500,000
812 Franklin Way, $736,000
318 Wilson St., $750,000
16 Pearce St., $775,000
1446 Dandelion Way, $785,000
929 Maria Drive, $785,000
859 Echo Court, $805,000
705 Mountain View Ave., $810,000
1669 Madeira Circle, $920,000
1919 Sestri Lane, $935,000
410 Thompson Lane, $968,500
1105 West St., $985,000
805 Lohrman Lane, $1,200,000
505 Grey Owl Drive, $1,265,000
1829 Castle Drive, $1,575,000
450 Sunnyslope Road, $2,000,000
Rio Nido
15385 Canyon 3 Road, $365,000
Rohnert Park
917 Santa Dorotea Circle, $575,000
530 Lassen Court, $650,000
1110 Eleanor Ave., $665,000
4309 Grace Court, $695,000
1554 Mallory Place, $699,000
719 Bonnie Ave., $730,000
7441 Maximillian Place, $734,500
7814 Montero Drive, $750,000
7660 Mandolin Way, $770,000
1526 Mathias Place, $885,000
5854 Kittyhawk Place, $910,000
Santa Rosa
9049 Oak Trail Circle, $440,000
153 Oak Island Drive, $470,000
1120 Rutledge Ave., $495,000
2315 Mandarin Lane, $510,000
477 Singing Woods Lane, $525,000
450 Bosley St., $530,000
7124 Oak Leaf Drive, $542,000
3200 Spring Creek Drive, $550,000
440 Trowbridge St., $565,000
1855 Rhianna St., $570,000
377 Miramonte Place, $586,000
3170 Calistoga Road, $598,000
20 Cliffwood Court, $602,000
5030 Canyon Drive, $610,000
1982 Seville St., $629,000
4946 Sunshine Ave., $635,000
2709 Cielo Court, $648,000
331 Lincoln St., $650,000
1277 Stony Point Road, $650,000
2012 Blacksmith Way, $660,000
5175 Gates Road, $660,000
5533 Rainbow Circle, $665,000
2790 Rochele St., $675,000
1290 Woodhaven Drive, $675,000
1651 Neotomas Ave., $677,500
4009 New Zealand Ave., $690,000
1143 Meridian Circle, $698,500
2325 Brompton Ave., $710,000
2414 Erickson Court, $715,000
748 W College Ave., $730,000
219 La Crosse Ave., $730,500
2813 Beth Court, $749,000
1849 Vallejo St., $750,000
1951 E. Haven Drive, $765,000
1105 Lanewood Way, $785,000
3837 Sherbrook Drive, $805,000
8816 Hood Mountain Circle, $816,000
4434 Bally Bunion Lane, $819,000
1334 Saint Francis Road, $870,000
2308 Viggo Way, $890,000
5726 Raters Drive, $917,500
5785 Owl Hill Ave., $975,000
2421 Grahn Drive, $1,010,000
4816 Westminster Place, $1,151,000
4021 Slate Court, $1,190,000
3265 Santa Rosa Ave., $1,450,000
1433 Great Heron Drive, $1,450,000
2268 Stony Point Road, $1,600,000
4300 Grange Road, $2,000,000
5006 Grange Road, $3,497,500
Sebastopol
1494 High School Road, $725,000
5216 Wendell Lane, $900,000
711 Robinson Road, $1,120,500
7105 E Hurlbut Ave., $1,150,000
14136 Morelli Lane, $1,350,000
4342 Burnside Road, $1,800,000
7355 Witter Road, $1,995,000
3006 Sullivan Road, $2,000,000
Sonoma
949 Madison Drive, $685,000
969 Madison Drive, $710,000
835 Ernest Drive, $800,000
946 Boccoli St., $1,050,000
590 Fano Lane, $1,100,000
21488 Arnold Drive, $1,125,000
18749 White Oak Drive, $1,925,000
21575 Arnold Drive, $2,000,000
742 William Cunningham Ave., $3,000,000
The Sea Ranch
296 Grey Whale, $842,000
113 Otter Close, $1,210,000
Windsor
66 Billington Lane, $586,000
1004 Polaris Drive, $620,000
112 Cricket Court, $645,000
775 Natalie Drive, $700,000
7045 Edinburgh Court, $739,000
9252 Magnolia Way, $890,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
