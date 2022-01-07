Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 28

One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 28 ranging in price from $250,000 to $3.5 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 5006 Grange Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,497,500 on November 30. This three bedroom, six bathroom, 4,500 square foot home came with a chef’s kitchen, built-in fire pit and Sonos sound system.

Bodega Bay

899 Gull Drive, $1,899,000

Cloverdale

97 Mayor Way, $550,000

213 Albany St., $619,000

203 Clovercrest Drive, $636,000

Cotati

27 Ryan Lane, $569,000

Forestville

11085 Westside Ave., $250,000

9049 Argonne Way, $260,000

9509 Argonne Way, $617,000

10885 Oak Ave., $700,000

Guerneville

18512 Highway 116, $285,000

18475 Old Monte Rio Road, $285,000

17490 Guernewood Lane, $299,000

16047 Fern Way, $747,000

Healdsburg

8294 Chalk Hill Road, $549,000

204 Vineyard Drive, $670,000

199 W. Matheson St., $865,000

1710 Canyon Run, $900,000

648 Prince Ave., $951,000

436 Haydon St., $1,425,000

970 Lytton Springs Road, $1,500,000

308 Plaza St., $1,680,000

670 Grove St., $2,075,000

Occidental

18815 Fitzpatrick Lane, $1,500,000

Penngrove

720 Denman Road, $900,000

Petaluma

1650 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $500,000

812 Franklin Way, $736,000

318 Wilson St., $750,000

16 Pearce St., $775,000

1446 Dandelion Way, $785,000

929 Maria Drive, $785,000

859 Echo Court, $805,000

705 Mountain View Ave., $810,000

1669 Madeira Circle, $920,000

1919 Sestri Lane, $935,000

410 Thompson Lane, $968,500

1105 West St., $985,000

805 Lohrman Lane, $1,200,000

505 Grey Owl Drive, $1,265,000

1829 Castle Drive, $1,575,000

450 Sunnyslope Road, $2,000,000

Rio Nido

15385 Canyon 3 Road, $365,000

Rohnert Park

917 Santa Dorotea Circle, $575,000

530 Lassen Court, $650,000

1110 Eleanor Ave., $665,000

4309 Grace Court, $695,000

1554 Mallory Place, $699,000

719 Bonnie Ave., $730,000

7441 Maximillian Place, $734,500

7814 Montero Drive, $750,000

7660 Mandolin Way, $770,000

1526 Mathias Place, $885,000

5854 Kittyhawk Place, $910,000

Santa Rosa

9049 Oak Trail Circle, $440,000

153 Oak Island Drive, $470,000

1120 Rutledge Ave., $495,000

2315 Mandarin Lane, $510,000

477 Singing Woods Lane, $525,000

450 Bosley St., $530,000

7124 Oak Leaf Drive, $542,000

3200 Spring Creek Drive, $550,000

440 Trowbridge St., $565,000

1855 Rhianna St., $570,000

377 Miramonte Place, $586,000

3170 Calistoga Road, $598,000

20 Cliffwood Court, $602,000

5030 Canyon Drive, $610,000

1982 Seville St., $629,000

4946 Sunshine Ave., $635,000

2709 Cielo Court, $648,000

331 Lincoln St., $650,000

1277 Stony Point Road, $650,000

2012 Blacksmith Way, $660,000

5175 Gates Road, $660,000

5533 Rainbow Circle, $665,000

2790 Rochele St., $675,000

1290 Woodhaven Drive, $675,000

1651 Neotomas Ave., $677,500

4009 New Zealand Ave., $690,000

1143 Meridian Circle, $698,500

2325 Brompton Ave., $710,000

2414 Erickson Court, $715,000

748 W College Ave., $730,000

219 La Crosse Ave., $730,500

2813 Beth Court, $749,000

1849 Vallejo St., $750,000

1951 E. Haven Drive, $765,000

1105 Lanewood Way, $785,000

3837 Sherbrook Drive, $805,000

8816 Hood Mountain Circle, $816,000

4434 Bally Bunion Lane, $819,000

1334 Saint Francis Road, $870,000

2308 Viggo Way, $890,000

5726 Raters Drive, $917,500

5785 Owl Hill Ave., $975,000

2421 Grahn Drive, $1,010,000

4816 Westminster Place, $1,151,000

4021 Slate Court, $1,190,000

3265 Santa Rosa Ave., $1,450,000

1433 Great Heron Drive, $1,450,000

2268 Stony Point Road, $1,600,000

4300 Grange Road, $2,000,000

5006 Grange Road, $3,497,500

Sebastopol

1494 High School Road, $725,000

5216 Wendell Lane, $900,000

711 Robinson Road, $1,120,500

7105 E Hurlbut Ave., $1,150,000

14136 Morelli Lane, $1,350,000

4342 Burnside Road, $1,800,000

7355 Witter Road, $1,995,000

3006 Sullivan Road, $2,000,000

Sonoma

949 Madison Drive, $685,000

969 Madison Drive, $710,000

835 Ernest Drive, $800,000

946 Boccoli St., $1,050,000

590 Fano Lane, $1,100,000

21488 Arnold Drive, $1,125,000

18749 White Oak Drive, $1,925,000

21575 Arnold Drive, $2,000,000

742 William Cunningham Ave., $3,000,000

The Sea Ranch

296 Grey Whale, $842,000

113 Otter Close, $1,210,000

Windsor

66 Billington Lane, $586,000

1004 Polaris Drive, $620,000

112 Cricket Court, $645,000

775 Natalie Drive, $700,000

7045 Edinburgh Court, $739,000

9252 Magnolia Way, $890,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.