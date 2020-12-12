Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 1
One hundred and eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County for the week of Nov 1. ranging in price from $183,500 to $2.4 million.
Earning the highest price for for the seller this week was 3896 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,400,000 on Nov. 4. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000 square foot home featured an open concept living space with movable glass walls and a gourmet kitchen with marble counter-tops and a gas range.
Bodega Bay
21219 Heron Drive, $1,250,000
Camp Meeker
143 McKinley Ave., $525,000
Cazadero
Kidd Creek Road, $520,000
Cloverdale
217 Albany St., $630,000
Forestville
12106 Summerhome Park Road, $535,000
10457 Woodside Drive, $550,000
10530 River Drive, $550,000
8144 Speer Ranch Road, $745,000
Geyserville
120 Depot St., $567,500
Glen Ellen
1100 Sonoma Glen Circle, $695,000
1048 Sonoma Glen Circle, $980,000
Guerneville
17928 Neeley Road, $615,000
14526 Western Ave., $736,000
Healdsburg
687 Larkspur Drive, $495,000
2185 Madrone Ave., $799,000
202 Tucker St., $960,000
15450 Pozzan Road, $1,100,000
230 Zinfandel Road, $1,158,000
Monte Rio
20720 Front St., $1,020,000
Occidental
14622 Kit Lane, $770,000
Penngrove
8560 Petaluma Hill Road, $585,000
4658 Pepperwood Drive, $877,500
Petaluma
1437 Capri Ave., $617,500
224 Payran St., $640,000
849 Sprucewood Court, $650,000
661 S. Ely Blvd., $710,000
2253 Aaron Court, $760,000
1402 Yarberry Lane, $810,000
1800 Linnet Lane, $828,000
567 Acadia Drive, $850,000
117 Tuxedo Court, $990,000
Rio Nido
15395 Canyon 3 Road, $508,000
Rohnert Park
1319 Gaspar Court, $542,000
1364 Miramonte Place, $631,500
1387 Miramonte Place, $700,500
1506 Mallory Place, $825,000
Santa Rosa
1599 Javore Drive, $185,000
5590 Crystal Drive, $200,000
3566 Aaron Drive, $245,000
1928 Gardenview Circle, $285,000
4391 Parker Hill Road, $300,000
8200 Foothill Ranch Road, $350,000
2685 Bardy Road, $380,000
3421 Moorland Ave., $390,000
1211 Olive St., $425,000
374 Rockgreen Place, $446,500
990 Aston Circle, $480,000
2242 Truckee Drive, $485,000
1020 Burbank Ave., $487,000
175 Gorel Court, $495,000
385 Ashwood Drive, $500,000
1509 Plumeria Drive, $519,000
2232 White Chapel Way, $550,000
220 Richmond Drive, $575,000
1206 Beaver St., $580,000
1730 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $580,000
7525 Oak Leaf Drive, $586,500
2758 Canterbury Drive, $595,000
2328 Hickock Court, $600,000
713 Montclair Drive, $600,500
2350 Andre Lane, $605,000
2017 Diego Ave., $615,000
2186 Brookwood Ave., $618,000
1731 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $619,000
109 Creek Way, $625,000
2034 Seville St., $630,000
5377 Cassandra Way, $632,000
4867 Canyon Drive, $635,000
2515 Canterbury Drive, $645,000
235 Todd Road, $652,000
3525 San Sonita Place, $665,000
2138 Longhorn Circle, $675,000
2238 San Miguel Ave., $715,000
300 California Ave., $715,000
901 Ludwig Ave., $725,000
1428 Country Manor Drive, $760,000
5305 Carriage Lane, $818,000
5025 Dupont Drive, $819,000
5785 Owl Light Terrace, $880,000
4956 Arcadia Drive, $900,000
5126 Oak Meadow Drive, $925,000
4711 Muirfield Court, $1,175,000
1827 Pamela Drive, $1,199,000
1453 Wikiup Drive, $1,300,000
Sebastopol
250 Gold Ridge Road, $412,000
5643 Ver Ni Road, $635,000
6698 Harvard Drive, $875,000
2659 Meier Road, $950,000
3033 Dyer Ave., $1,150,000
1670 Cooper Road, $1,730,000
Sonoma
649 W. First St., Unit 2, $395,000
384 Brockman Lane, $662,500
605 Calle Del Monte, $745,000
18069 Highland Blvd., $890,000
555 Crest Way, $1,237,000
870 E. Napa St., $1,250,000
18287 Robin Ave., $1,250,000
1038 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,400,000
234 Malet St., $1,400,000
23237 Maffei Road, $1,850,000
3896 Grove St., $2,400,000
The Sea Ranch
39186 Pacific Reach, $1,100,000
63 Galleons Reach, $1,609,000
Windsor
984 Ginkgo Place, $183,500
9807 Veronica Drive, $540,000
555 Walten Way, $700,000
1110 Mitchell Lane, $744,000
1600 Mount Weske Drive, $815,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
