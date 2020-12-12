Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 1

One hundred and eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County for the week of Nov 1. ranging in price from $183,500 to $2.4 million.

Earning the highest price for for the seller this week was 3896 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $2,400,000 on Nov. 4. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000 square foot home featured an open concept living space with movable glass walls and a gourmet kitchen with marble counter-tops and a gas range.

Bodega Bay

21219 Heron Drive, $1,250,000

Camp Meeker

143 McKinley Ave., $525,000

Cazadero

Kidd Creek Road, $520,000

Cloverdale

217 Albany St., $630,000

Forestville

12106 Summerhome Park Road, $535,000

10457 Woodside Drive, $550,000

10530 River Drive, $550,000

8144 Speer Ranch Road, $745,000

Geyserville

120 Depot St., $567,500

Glen Ellen

1100 Sonoma Glen Circle, $695,000

1048 Sonoma Glen Circle, $980,000

Guerneville

17928 Neeley Road, $615,000

14526 Western Ave., $736,000

Healdsburg

687 Larkspur Drive, $495,000

2185 Madrone Ave., $799,000

202 Tucker St., $960,000

15450 Pozzan Road, $1,100,000

230 Zinfandel Road, $1,158,000

Monte Rio

20720 Front St., $1,020,000

Occidental

14622 Kit Lane, $770,000

Penngrove

8560 Petaluma Hill Road, $585,000

4658 Pepperwood Drive, $877,500

Petaluma

1437 Capri Ave., $617,500

224 Payran St., $640,000

849 Sprucewood Court, $650,000

661 S. Ely Blvd., $710,000

2253 Aaron Court, $760,000

1402 Yarberry Lane, $810,000

1800 Linnet Lane, $828,000

567 Acadia Drive, $850,000

117 Tuxedo Court, $990,000

Rio Nido

15395 Canyon 3 Road, $508,000

Rohnert Park

1319 Gaspar Court, $542,000

1364 Miramonte Place, $631,500

1387 Miramonte Place, $700,500

1506 Mallory Place, $825,000

Santa Rosa

1599 Javore Drive, $185,000

5590 Crystal Drive, $200,000

3566 Aaron Drive, $245,000

1928 Gardenview Circle, $285,000

4391 Parker Hill Road, $300,000

8200 Foothill Ranch Road, $350,000

2685 Bardy Road, $380,000

3421 Moorland Ave., $390,000

1211 Olive St., $425,000

374 Rockgreen Place, $446,500

990 Aston Circle, $480,000

2242 Truckee Drive, $485,000

1020 Burbank Ave., $487,000

175 Gorel Court, $495,000

385 Ashwood Drive, $500,000

1509 Plumeria Drive, $519,000

2232 White Chapel Way, $550,000

220 Richmond Drive, $575,000

1206 Beaver St., $580,000

1730 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $580,000

7525 Oak Leaf Drive, $586,500

2758 Canterbury Drive, $595,000

2328 Hickock Court, $600,000

713 Montclair Drive, $600,500

2350 Andre Lane, $605,000

2017 Diego Ave., $615,000

2186 Brookwood Ave., $618,000

1731 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $619,000

109 Creek Way, $625,000

2034 Seville St., $630,000

5377 Cassandra Way, $632,000

4867 Canyon Drive, $635,000

2515 Canterbury Drive, $645,000

235 Todd Road, $652,000

3525 San Sonita Place, $665,000

2138 Longhorn Circle, $675,000

2238 San Miguel Ave., $715,000

300 California Ave., $715,000

901 Ludwig Ave., $725,000

1428 Country Manor Drive, $760,000

5305 Carriage Lane, $818,000

5025 Dupont Drive, $819,000

5785 Owl Light Terrace, $880,000

4956 Arcadia Drive, $900,000

5126 Oak Meadow Drive, $925,000

4711 Muirfield Court, $1,175,000

1827 Pamela Drive, $1,199,000

1453 Wikiup Drive, $1,300,000

Sebastopol

250 Gold Ridge Road, $412,000

5643 Ver Ni Road, $635,000

6698 Harvard Drive, $875,000

2659 Meier Road, $950,000

3033 Dyer Ave., $1,150,000

1670 Cooper Road, $1,730,000

Sonoma

649 W. First St., Unit 2, $395,000

384 Brockman Lane, $662,500

605 Calle Del Monte, $745,000

18069 Highland Blvd., $890,000

555 Crest Way, $1,237,000

870 E. Napa St., $1,250,000

18287 Robin Ave., $1,250,000

1038 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,400,000

234 Malet St., $1,400,000

23237 Maffei Road, $1,850,000

3896 Grove St., $2,400,000

The Sea Ranch

39186 Pacific Reach, $1,100,000

63 Galleons Reach, $1,609,000

Windsor

984 Ginkgo Place, $183,500

9807 Veronica Drive, $540,000

555 Walten Way, $700,000

1110 Mitchell Lane, $744,000

1600 Mount Weske Drive, $815,000

