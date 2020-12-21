Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 8
Ninety-five single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 8 ranging price from $75,000 to $2.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3460 Hawks Beard in the city of Sonoma which sold for $2,750,000 on Nov. 12. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,820 square foot residence featured a pool, hot tub, chef’s kitchen and two garages for the car or hobby enthusiast.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Annapolis
35369 Annapolis Road, $170,000
Cazadero
4290 Cazadero Highway, $75,000
Cloverdale
473 Muscat Drive, $615,000
120 Grape Gables Way, $704,500
312 Laurel Court, $740,000
Forestville
11877 Hillcrest Ave., $215,000
12110 Summerhome Park Road, $390,000
10677 River Road, $431,000
8651 Highway 116, $1,000,000
Geyserville
84 Bosch Ave., $600,000
14725 Canyon 7 Road, $510,000
Healdsburg
429 Piper St., $475,000
Monte Rio
20196 River Blvd., $855,000
Petaluma
514 F St., $585,000
1704 Chehalis Drive, $600,000
2060 Magnolia Ave., $625,000
1304 Glenwood Drive, $650,000
812 S. Ely Blvd., $712,000
3 Brandy Court, $715,000
12 Caulfield Court, $719,000
1800 Village East Drive, $749,000
26 Eastside Circle, $832,000
3 Jensen Drive, $875,000
1814 Nicola Drive, $912,000
206 Dogwood Court, $1,000,000
1147 Schuman Lane, $1,400,000
550 Liberty Road, $1,468,500
215 Stowring Road, $1,695,000
436 Rebecca Drive, $1,790,000
3393 Roblar Road, $2,050,000
Rohnert Park
4451 Hollingsworth Circle, $252,500
4412 Graywhaler Lane, $630,000
584 Anson Ave., $639,000
1328 Middlebrook Way, $684,000
Santa Rosa
2049 Burbank Ave., $150,000
2223 Kawana Springs Road, $218,000
1907 Gardenview Circle, $220,000
3524 Brookdale Drive, $280,000
2575 Gobar Lane, $359,000
22 Larkfield Maples Court, $410,000
3236 Sonoma Ave., $425,000
2395 Donna Maria Way, $460,000
1440 Ashley Court, $470,000
1051 San Domingo Drive, $485,000
1919 Midway Drive, $530,000
427 Yulupa Ave., $535,000
2303 Floral Way, $540,000
2865 White Sands St., $540,000
704 Tupper St., $543,000
2529 Pawnee St., $560,000
2215 Gold Leaf Lane, $577,000
960 Estes Drive, $578,000
1113 Suffolk Drive, $599,000
2433 Vera Drive, $603,000
2333 Pacheco Place, $615,000
118 Valley Oaks Drive, $625,000
9449 Oak Trail Circle, $639,000
2415 Neotomas Ave., $640,000
3016 Mule Deer Lane, $640,000
2267 Orleans St., $669,000
2178 Brookwood Ave., $670,000
1907 Montgomery Drive, $675,000
3027 Hermit Way, $820,000
7850 Oakmont Drive, $831,000
5440 Montecito Ave., $845,000
7839 Oakmont Drive, $900,000
2308 Grace Drive, $1,050,000
3211 Old Ranch Drive, $1,225,000
4820 Bennett Valley Road, $1,565,000
1440 White Oak Drive, $1,575,000
3624 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,590,000
Sebastopol
320 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $660,000
9966 Chestnut Lane, $853,000
11300 Bodega Highway, $960,000
7147 E. Hurlbut Ave., $970,000
1585 Schaeffer Road, $1,100,000
1412 Freestone Flat Road, $1,275,000
Sonoma
195 Orchard Ave., $610,000
670 E. Macarthur St., $625,000
18837 Park Tree Lane, $725,000
17384 Buena Vista Ave., $1,202,000
830 E. Macarthur St., $1,250,000
900 E. Second St., $1,425,000
725 Denmark St., $1,640,000
2789 Dale Ave., $1,750,000
1115 Craig Ave., $2,050,000
3460 Hawks Beard, $2,750,000
The Sea Ranch
39804 Leeward Road, $1,000,000
181 Bluff Reach, $1,100,000
Windsor
1000 Gemini Drive, $249,500
9226 Lakewood Drive, $327,500
935 Robbie Way, $543,500
725 Willowood Way, $683,500
510 Peppertree Drive, $689,000
1270 Vintage Greens Drive, $689,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
