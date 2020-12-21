Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 8

Ninety-five single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 8 ranging price from $75,000 to $2.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3460 Hawks Beard in the city of Sonoma which sold for $2,750,000 on Nov. 12. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,820 square foot residence featured a pool, hot tub, chef’s kitchen and two garages for the car or hobby enthusiast.

Annapolis

35369 Annapolis Road, $170,000

Cazadero

4290 Cazadero Highway, $75,000

Cloverdale

473 Muscat Drive, $615,000

120 Grape Gables Way, $704,500

312 Laurel Court, $740,000

Forestville

11877 Hillcrest Ave., $215,000

12110 Summerhome Park Road, $390,000

10677 River Road, $431,000

8651 Highway 116, $1,000,000

Geyserville

84 Bosch Ave., $600,000

14725 Canyon 7 Road, $510,000

Healdsburg

429 Piper St., $475,000

Monte Rio

20196 River Blvd., $855,000

Petaluma

514 F St., $585,000

1704 Chehalis Drive, $600,000

2060 Magnolia Ave., $625,000

1304 Glenwood Drive, $650,000

812 S. Ely Blvd., $712,000

3 Brandy Court, $715,000

12 Caulfield Court, $719,000

1800 Village East Drive, $749,000

26 Eastside Circle, $832,000

3 Jensen Drive, $875,000

1814 Nicola Drive, $912,000

206 Dogwood Court, $1,000,000

1147 Schuman Lane, $1,400,000

550 Liberty Road, $1,468,500

215 Stowring Road, $1,695,000

436 Rebecca Drive, $1,790,000

3393 Roblar Road, $2,050,000

Rohnert Park

4451 Hollingsworth Circle, $252,500

4412 Graywhaler Lane, $630,000

584 Anson Ave., $639,000

1328 Middlebrook Way, $684,000

Santa Rosa

2049 Burbank Ave., $150,000

2223 Kawana Springs Road, $218,000

1907 Gardenview Circle, $220,000

3524 Brookdale Drive, $280,000

2575 Gobar Lane, $359,000

22 Larkfield Maples Court, $410,000

3236 Sonoma Ave., $425,000

2395 Donna Maria Way, $460,000

1440 Ashley Court, $470,000

1051 San Domingo Drive, $485,000

1919 Midway Drive, $530,000

427 Yulupa Ave., $535,000

2303 Floral Way, $540,000

2865 White Sands St., $540,000

704 Tupper St., $543,000

2529 Pawnee St., $560,000

2215 Gold Leaf Lane, $577,000

960 Estes Drive, $578,000

1113 Suffolk Drive, $599,000

2433 Vera Drive, $603,000

2333 Pacheco Place, $615,000

118 Valley Oaks Drive, $625,000

9449 Oak Trail Circle, $639,000

2415 Neotomas Ave., $640,000

3016 Mule Deer Lane, $640,000

2267 Orleans St., $669,000

2178 Brookwood Ave., $670,000

1907 Montgomery Drive, $675,000

3027 Hermit Way, $820,000

7850 Oakmont Drive, $831,000

5440 Montecito Ave., $845,000

7839 Oakmont Drive, $900,000

2308 Grace Drive, $1,050,000

3211 Old Ranch Drive, $1,225,000

4820 Bennett Valley Road, $1,565,000

1440 White Oak Drive, $1,575,000

3624 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,590,000

Sebastopol

320 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $660,000

9966 Chestnut Lane, $853,000

11300 Bodega Highway, $960,000

7147 E. Hurlbut Ave., $970,000

1585 Schaeffer Road, $1,100,000

1412 Freestone Flat Road, $1,275,000

Sonoma

195 Orchard Ave., $610,000

670 E. Macarthur St., $625,000

18837 Park Tree Lane, $725,000

17384 Buena Vista Ave., $1,202,000

830 E. Macarthur St., $1,250,000

900 E. Second St., $1,425,000

725 Denmark St., $1,640,000

2789 Dale Ave., $1,750,000

1115 Craig Ave., $2,050,000

3460 Hawks Beard, $2,750,000

The Sea Ranch

39804 Leeward Road, $1,000,000

181 Bluff Reach, $1,100,000

Windsor

1000 Gemini Drive, $249,500

9226 Lakewood Drive, $327,500

935 Robbie Way, $543,500

725 Willowood Way, $683,500

510 Peppertree Drive, $689,000

1270 Vintage Greens Drive, $689,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter