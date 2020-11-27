Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 18

One hundred and eleven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 18 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5366 Linda Lane in Santa Rosa which sold for $4,000,000 on October 20. This four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,400 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, climate-controlled wine room and a serene reflecting pond with yoga pads.

Cloverdale

619 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $163,000

349 Riverside Drive, $490,000

Cotati

82 Gilbert Way, $575,000

Forestville

8452 Oak Ave., $100,000

Geyserville

23537 Vineyard Road, $2,150,000

Graton

525 Railroad St., $909,000

Guerneville

17975 Sweetwater Springs Road, $378,000

11750 Ridge Drive, $379,000

14283 Laurel Road, $380,000

18340 Old Monte Rio Road, $407,500

18960 Hidden Valley Road, $453,000

14360 Old Cazadero Road, $700,500

Healdsburg

679 Larkspur Drive, $433,000

205 Cottonwood Circle, $575,000

906 Harold Lane, $785,000

351 Arabian Way, $865,000

708 Johnson St., $995,000

314 Tucker St., $2,295,000

Kenwood

109 Misbro Way, $778,000

Monte Rio

19765 Crescent Ave., $300,000

19541 Redwood Drive, $1,150,000

Occidental

1124 Bohemian Lane, $3,250,000

Penngrove

172 Woodward Ave., $875,000

1968 Alice Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

1822 Nicola Drive, $236,364

218 Walnut St., $615,000

1305 San Rafael Drive, $639,000

1504 Eric Court, $668,000

514 Park Lane, $675,000

624 E. D St., $690,000

1624 Eastside Way, $720,000

1158 San Rafael Drive, $729,000

908 Colabianchi Lane, $820,000

105 Kelly Lane, $869,000

2147 Falcon Ridge Drive, $945,000

537 Selmart Lane, $1,315,000

1040 D St., $1,495,000

1385 Mountain View Ave., $1,575,000

440 Sunnyslope Road, $1,650,000

Rohnert Park

1104 Hailey Court, $585,000

6355 San Benito Way, $630,000

1186 Cielo Circle, $675,000

5436 Kaitlyn Place, $710,000

1550 Karleigh Place, $717,000

4412 Harvard Court, $769,500

Santa Rosa

341 La Crosse Ave., $113,000

927 Wyoming Drive, $345,000

1775 Donner Drive, $352,000

2516 Hardies Lane, $400,000

919 Kingwood St., $459,000

989 Kingwood St., $480,000

2450 Tolar Ave., $482,000

5158 Melville Court, $490,000

1607 Gamay St., $495,000

909 Renee Court, $500,000

2011 Jackrabbit Court, $512,000

2471 Westvale Court, $520,000

840 Carr Ave., $530,000

2409 Erickson Court, $540,000

2460 N. Village Drive, $545,000

1013 Waterbrook Court, $555,000

395 Mockingbird Circle, $559,000

2217 Nordyke Ave., $560,000

118 Hewett St., $600,000

2515 Middle Creek Court, $603,000

3208 Montgomery Drive, $619,000

2247 Nightingale Drive, $660,000

5012 McCloskey Court, $682,000

1909 Garrett Court, $685,000

8350 Oakmont Drive, $697,000

1909 San Miguel Ave., $700,000

2964 Jason Drive, $710,000

2411 San Miguel Ave., $710,000

5716 Owls Nest Drive, $737,000

1680 Lance Drive, $740,000

272 Belhaven Circle, $753,000

4775 Holly St., $795,000

1717 North St., $799,000

2421 Lomitas Ave., $845,000

4627 Glencannon St., $852,000

4804 Bridle Trail, $860,000

3790 Selvage Road, $870,000

3435 Henderson Circle, $990,000

6297 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000

2898 Rollo Road, $1,175,000

1311 Park St., $1,195,000

3195 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,445,000

5412 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,460,000

4760 Woodview Drive, $1,525,000

4833 Skycrest Way, $1,540,000

3696 Crown Hill Drive, $1,845,000

5366 Linda Lane, $4,000,000

Sebastopol

7407 E. Hurlbut Ave., $750,000

5612 Hessel Ave., $1,103,500

1615 Hurlbut Ave., $1,175,000

2280 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,300,000

Sonoma

266 Mountain Ave., $639,000

134 Temelec Circle, $660,000

17851 Railroad Ave., $855,000

503 Cherry Ave., $950,000

730 Donner Ave., $1,550,000

The Sea Ranch

36484 E. Ridge Road, $435,000

10040 Sorcerer Wood, $688,000

35457 Timber Ridge Road, $815,000

41505 Raven Court, $842,000

39223 Pacific Reach, $1,205,000

Windsor

848 Pulteney Place, $590,000

132 Bouquet Circle, $730,000

1415 Birdie Drive, $770,000

301 Decanter Circle, $795,000

1013 Elsbree Lane, $830,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter