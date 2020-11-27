Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 18
One hundred and eleven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 18 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5366 Linda Lane in Santa Rosa which sold for $4,000,000 on October 20. This four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,400 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, climate-controlled wine room and a serene reflecting pond with yoga pads.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
619 S. Cloverdale Blvd., $163,000
349 Riverside Drive, $490,000
Cotati
82 Gilbert Way, $575,000
Forestville
8452 Oak Ave., $100,000
Geyserville
23537 Vineyard Road, $2,150,000
Graton
525 Railroad St., $909,000
Guerneville
17975 Sweetwater Springs Road, $378,000
11750 Ridge Drive, $379,000
14283 Laurel Road, $380,000
18340 Old Monte Rio Road, $407,500
18960 Hidden Valley Road, $453,000
14360 Old Cazadero Road, $700,500
Healdsburg
679 Larkspur Drive, $433,000
205 Cottonwood Circle, $575,000
906 Harold Lane, $785,000
351 Arabian Way, $865,000
708 Johnson St., $995,000
314 Tucker St., $2,295,000
Kenwood
109 Misbro Way, $778,000
Monte Rio
19765 Crescent Ave., $300,000
19541 Redwood Drive, $1,150,000
Occidental
1124 Bohemian Lane, $3,250,000
Penngrove
172 Woodward Ave., $875,000
1968 Alice Drive, $1,020,000
Petaluma
1822 Nicola Drive, $236,364
218 Walnut St., $615,000
1305 San Rafael Drive, $639,000
1504 Eric Court, $668,000
514 Park Lane, $675,000
624 E. D St., $690,000
1624 Eastside Way, $720,000
1158 San Rafael Drive, $729,000
908 Colabianchi Lane, $820,000
105 Kelly Lane, $869,000
2147 Falcon Ridge Drive, $945,000
537 Selmart Lane, $1,315,000
1040 D St., $1,495,000
1385 Mountain View Ave., $1,575,000
440 Sunnyslope Road, $1,650,000
Rohnert Park
1104 Hailey Court, $585,000
6355 San Benito Way, $630,000
1186 Cielo Circle, $675,000
5436 Kaitlyn Place, $710,000
1550 Karleigh Place, $717,000
4412 Harvard Court, $769,500
Santa Rosa
341 La Crosse Ave., $113,000
927 Wyoming Drive, $345,000
1775 Donner Drive, $352,000
2516 Hardies Lane, $400,000
919 Kingwood St., $459,000
989 Kingwood St., $480,000
2450 Tolar Ave., $482,000
5158 Melville Court, $490,000
1607 Gamay St., $495,000
909 Renee Court, $500,000
2011 Jackrabbit Court, $512,000
2471 Westvale Court, $520,000
840 Carr Ave., $530,000
2409 Erickson Court, $540,000
2460 N. Village Drive, $545,000
1013 Waterbrook Court, $555,000
395 Mockingbird Circle, $559,000
2217 Nordyke Ave., $560,000
118 Hewett St., $600,000
2515 Middle Creek Court, $603,000
3208 Montgomery Drive, $619,000
2247 Nightingale Drive, $660,000
5012 McCloskey Court, $682,000
1909 Garrett Court, $685,000
8350 Oakmont Drive, $697,000
1909 San Miguel Ave., $700,000
2964 Jason Drive, $710,000
2411 San Miguel Ave., $710,000
5716 Owls Nest Drive, $737,000
1680 Lance Drive, $740,000
272 Belhaven Circle, $753,000
4775 Holly St., $795,000
1717 North St., $799,000
2421 Lomitas Ave., $845,000
4627 Glencannon St., $852,000
4804 Bridle Trail, $860,000
3790 Selvage Road, $870,000
3435 Henderson Circle, $990,000
6297 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000
2898 Rollo Road, $1,175,000
1311 Park St., $1,195,000
3195 Montecito Meadow Drive, $1,445,000
5412 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,460,000
4760 Woodview Drive, $1,525,000
4833 Skycrest Way, $1,540,000
3696 Crown Hill Drive, $1,845,000
5366 Linda Lane, $4,000,000
Sebastopol
7407 E. Hurlbut Ave., $750,000
5612 Hessel Ave., $1,103,500
1615 Hurlbut Ave., $1,175,000
2280 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,300,000
Sonoma
266 Mountain Ave., $639,000
134 Temelec Circle, $660,000
17851 Railroad Ave., $855,000
503 Cherry Ave., $950,000
730 Donner Ave., $1,550,000
The Sea Ranch
36484 E. Ridge Road, $435,000
10040 Sorcerer Wood, $688,000
35457 Timber Ridge Road, $815,000
41505 Raven Court, $842,000
39223 Pacific Reach, $1,205,000
Windsor
848 Pulteney Place, $590,000
132 Bouquet Circle, $730,000
1415 Birdie Drive, $770,000
301 Decanter Circle, $795,000
1013 Elsbree Lane, $830,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: