Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 25
One hundred and nineteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 25 ranging in price from $46,000 to $4.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1244 Chauvet Road in Glen Ellen which sold for $4,350,000 on Oct. 30. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 4,417 square foot residence featured a pool, fireplace and a movable glass wall that connected indoor and outdoor living spaces.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1174 Plover Court, $1,650,000
887 Seaeagle Loop, $1,875,000
Cazadero
5840 Austin Creek Road, $610,000
Cloverdale
26849 Mountain Pine Road, $459,000
304 Laurel Court, $655,000
306 Icaria Court, $699,000
Forestville
11723 Summerhome Park Road, $605,000
10275 Highway 116, $660,000
Glen Ellen
1244 Chauvet Road, $4,350,000
Graton
423 Railroad St., $851,000
2631 Edison St., $939,500
Guerneville
17486 Riverside Drive, $525,000
18000 Neeley Road, $601,000
Healdsburg
1724 Canyon Run, $387,500
905 Garden Court, $752,000
Kenwood
8829 Mission Drive, $785,000
Monte Rio
20185 Willow Road, $400,000
19577 Crescent Drive, $435,000
22791 Sylvan Way, $726,500
Penngrove
1708 Lynn Drive, $1,355,000
1737 William Drive, $1,470,000
Petaluma
1401 Sarkesian Drive, $585,000
437 Cortez Drive, $650,000
1057 S. McDowell Blvd., $650,000
42 Eastside Circle, $675,000
164 Rancho Bonito Circle, $680,000
54 Jess Ave., $690,000
1697 Madeira Circle, $740,000
904 S. Ely Blvd., $745,000
400 Yosemite Court, $747,000
107 Galland St., $760,000
35 Vintage Court, $790,000
28 Eighth St., $810,000
2047 Weatherby Way, $816,500
337 English St., $875,000
316 Smith Drive, $896,000
620 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,864,000
Rohnert Park
924 Hudis St., $270,000
1508 Mathias Place, $373,000
7847 Burton Ave., $550,000
932 Ellen St., $690,000
Santa Rosa
1065 Ludwig Ave., $46,000
2517 Sage St., $221,000
501 Earle St., $225,000
1180 Sundown Trail, $225,000
1037 Leddy Ave., $350,000
2606 Giffen Ave., $420,000
1559 Wimbledon Place, $488,000
2531 Richie Place, $495,000
830 Easton Drive, $505,000
3526 Montgomery Drive, $521,000
3266 Newmark Drive, $529,000
341 Green Field Circle 106, $535,000
706 Powderhorn Ave., $536,000
2405 Gads Hill St., $540,000
1344 Woodhaven Drive, $555,000
6544 Pine Valley Drive, $560,000
3769 Oregon Drive, $565,000
1127 Pippin Circle, $575,000
2420 Redpine Court, $589,000
4013 Tuolumne Court, $590,000
3924 Match Point Ave., $592,000
3056 Sonoma Ave., $600,000
822 Louisa Drive, $603,000
3440 Yale Drive, $615,000
1550 Matanzas Road, $625,000
3425 Parker Hill Road, $625,000
486 Juan Court, $635,000
2131 Linwood Ave., $635,000
6563 Pine Valley Drive, $635,000
2449 Jadeite Way, $635,000
965 Prospect Ave., $635,000
3153 Midway Drive, $650,000
3238 Primrose Ave., $669,000
714 Pacific Ave., $675,000
2122 Spring Creek Drive, $685,000
132 Oak Shadow Drive, $689,000
628 Crestmont Drive, $703,000
4800 Fairgrave Ave., $710,000
5412 W. Shallows Place, $715,000
1751 Fourth St., $730,000
339 Mockingbird Circle, $749,000
2204 Windsor Court, $750,000
1219 Stewart St., $761,000
1036 Brunello Drive, $767,000
88 Calistoga Road, $895,000
2189 Vintage Circle, $900,000
537 Mountain View Ave., $900,000
3940 Millbrook Drive, $925,000
2250 Calistoga Road, $932,000
3739 Paxton Place, $980,000
424 Woodley Way, $983,000
129 Eton Court, $1,075,000
2254 Marsh Road, $1,165,000
5763 Trailwood Drive, $1,170,000
4949 Wikiup Bridge Way, $1,285,000
5529 Pepperwood Road, $1,300,000
3690 Rocky Knoll Way, $2,285,000
1104 McDonald Ave., $2,350,000
Sebastopol
809 Jonive Road, $325,000
8751 Bower St., $450,000
8622 Sonoma Ave., $699,000
8255 Kennedy Road, $805,000
8897 Jeannette Ave., $1,002,000
7499 Applewood Lane, $1,151,000
293 McGregor Lane, $1,169,000
1990 Coffee Lane, $1,250,000
2400 Coffee Lane, $1,275,000
3575 Burnside Road, $1,300,000
Sonoma
842 E. Second St., $625,000
18145 Riverside Drive, $670,000
474 France St., $800,000
The Sea Ranch
375 Deerfield Road, $610,000
37689 White Barn, $1,400,000
372 Pipers Reach, $2,100,000
Windsor
919 Granado Court, $300,000
126 Summer Wheat Drive, $410,000
507 Pistachio Place, $694,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: