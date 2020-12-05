Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 25

One hundred and nineteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 25 ranging in price from $46,000 to $4.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1244 Chauvet Road in Glen Ellen which sold for $4,350,000 on Oct. 30. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 4,417 square foot residence featured a pool, fireplace and a movable glass wall that connected indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Bodega Bay

1174 Plover Court, $1,650,000

887 Seaeagle Loop, $1,875,000

Cazadero

5840 Austin Creek Road, $610,000

Cloverdale

26849 Mountain Pine Road, $459,000

304 Laurel Court, $655,000

306 Icaria Court, $699,000

Forestville

11723 Summerhome Park Road, $605,000

10275 Highway 116, $660,000

Glen Ellen

1244 Chauvet Road, $4,350,000

Graton

423 Railroad St., $851,000

2631 Edison St., $939,500

Guerneville

17486 Riverside Drive, $525,000

18000 Neeley Road, $601,000

Healdsburg

1724 Canyon Run, $387,500

905 Garden Court, $752,000

Kenwood

8829 Mission Drive, $785,000

Monte Rio

20185 Willow Road, $400,000

19577 Crescent Drive, $435,000

22791 Sylvan Way, $726,500

Penngrove

1708 Lynn Drive, $1,355,000

1737 William Drive, $1,470,000

Petaluma

1401 Sarkesian Drive, $585,000

437 Cortez Drive, $650,000

1057 S. McDowell Blvd., $650,000

42 Eastside Circle, $675,000

164 Rancho Bonito Circle, $680,000

54 Jess Ave., $690,000

1697 Madeira Circle, $740,000

904 S. Ely Blvd., $745,000

400 Yosemite Court, $747,000

107 Galland St., $760,000

35 Vintage Court, $790,000

28 Eighth St., $810,000

2047 Weatherby Way, $816,500

337 English St., $875,000

316 Smith Drive, $896,000

620 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,864,000

Rohnert Park

924 Hudis St., $270,000

1508 Mathias Place, $373,000

7847 Burton Ave., $550,000

932 Ellen St., $690,000

Santa Rosa

1065 Ludwig Ave., $46,000

2517 Sage St., $221,000

501 Earle St., $225,000

1180 Sundown Trail, $225,000

1037 Leddy Ave., $350,000

2606 Giffen Ave., $420,000

1559 Wimbledon Place, $488,000

2531 Richie Place, $495,000

830 Easton Drive, $505,000

3526 Montgomery Drive, $521,000

3266 Newmark Drive, $529,000

341 Green Field Circle 106, $535,000

706 Powderhorn Ave., $536,000

2405 Gads Hill St., $540,000

1344 Woodhaven Drive, $555,000

6544 Pine Valley Drive, $560,000

3769 Oregon Drive, $565,000

1127 Pippin Circle, $575,000

2420 Redpine Court, $589,000

4013 Tuolumne Court, $590,000

3924 Match Point Ave., $592,000

3056 Sonoma Ave., $600,000

822 Louisa Drive, $603,000

3440 Yale Drive, $615,000

1550 Matanzas Road, $625,000

3425 Parker Hill Road, $625,000

486 Juan Court, $635,000

2131 Linwood Ave., $635,000

6563 Pine Valley Drive, $635,000

2449 Jadeite Way, $635,000

965 Prospect Ave., $635,000

3153 Midway Drive, $650,000

3238 Primrose Ave., $669,000

714 Pacific Ave., $675,000

2122 Spring Creek Drive, $685,000

132 Oak Shadow Drive, $689,000

628 Crestmont Drive, $703,000

4800 Fairgrave Ave., $710,000

5412 W. Shallows Place, $715,000

1751 Fourth St., $730,000

339 Mockingbird Circle, $749,000

2204 Windsor Court, $750,000

1219 Stewart St., $761,000

1036 Brunello Drive, $767,000

88 Calistoga Road, $895,000

2189 Vintage Circle, $900,000

537 Mountain View Ave., $900,000

3940 Millbrook Drive, $925,000

2250 Calistoga Road, $932,000

3739 Paxton Place, $980,000

424 Woodley Way, $983,000

129 Eton Court, $1,075,000

2254 Marsh Road, $1,165,000

5763 Trailwood Drive, $1,170,000

4949 Wikiup Bridge Way, $1,285,000

5529 Pepperwood Road, $1,300,000

3690 Rocky Knoll Way, $2,285,000

1104 McDonald Ave., $2,350,000

Sebastopol

809 Jonive Road, $325,000

8751 Bower St., $450,000

8622 Sonoma Ave., $699,000

8255 Kennedy Road, $805,000

8897 Jeannette Ave., $1,002,000

7499 Applewood Lane, $1,151,000

293 McGregor Lane, $1,169,000

1990 Coffee Lane, $1,250,000

2400 Coffee Lane, $1,275,000

3575 Burnside Road, $1,300,000

Sonoma

842 E. Second St., $625,000

18145 Riverside Drive, $670,000

474 France St., $800,000

The Sea Ranch

375 Deerfield Road, $610,000

37689 White Barn, $1,400,000

372 Pipers Reach, $2,100,000

Windsor

919 Granado Court, $300,000

126 Summer Wheat Drive, $410,000

507 Pistachio Place, $694,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter