Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 03
One hundred and thirty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma Conty during the week of Oct. 3 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5689 Wild View Way in Santa Rosa which sold for $4,450,000 on October 8. This 11 acre property came with a four-bedroom, four-bathroom modern farmhouse, a pool, spa, bocce court and hiking trails.
Camp Meeker
137 Railroad Ave., $115,000
4 Sylvania Heights, $230,000
5230 Montgomery St., $300,000
39 Bohemian Highway, $465,000
44 Mission St., $500,000
Cazadero
21805 Fort Ross Road, $900,000
Cloverdale
64 W. Brookside Drive, $203,000
106 S. East St., $485,000
Cotati
612 W. Cotati Ave., $970,000
928 W. Sierra Ave., $1,523,000
Forestville
6800 Giovanetti Road, $855,000
5970 Van Keppel Road, $1,330,000
Geyserville
116 Renz Lane, $100,000
340 Colony Road, $1,100,000
Guerneville
14505 Memory Lane, $165,000
17460 River Lane, $275,000
15381 Old Cazadero Road, $689,000
17623 Orchard Ave., $710,000
17515 Highway 116, $1,405,000
Healdsburg
1430 Oak Circle, $647,000
221 Fir Circle, $735,000
626 Center St., $1,325,000
2415 Yoakim Bridge Road, $1,905,000
378 Bridle Path, $2,150,000
Penngrove
200 Hatchery Road, $600,000
5721 Old Redwood Highway, $600,000
Petaluma
1633 Lauren Drive, $276,182
893 Crinella Drive, $280,409
1325 Berrydale Drive, $550,000
1405 Lauren Drive, $567,500
468 Casa Verde Circle, $630,000
509 S. Ely Blvd., $650,000
2044 Chetwood Drive, $660,000
1037 Crinella Drive, $675,000
200 Fair St., $720,000
1442 Baywood Drive, $740,000
1600 Eastside Way, $801,000
21 Baker Court, $873,000
17 Gregory Court, $925,000
1073 Wren Drive, $930,000
1626 Culpepper Drive, $950,000
3445 Skillman Lane, $975,000
4 Scenic Way, $1,100,000
179 King Road, $1,100,000
123 Bodega Ave., $1,100,000
1818 Nicola Drive, $1,125,000
17 Wallace Court, $1,200,000
187 Dublin Court, $1,205,000
209 Simon Drive, $1,250,000
608 English St., $1,350,000
Rohnert Park
7376 Circle Drive, $670,000
4535 Harmony Place, $718,000
6191 San Mateo Court, $740,000
5333 Kirby Place, $750,000
Santa Rosa
511 Courtyard Circle, $308,000
5800 Heights Road, $389,000
843 Breeze Way, $408,000
Green Acre Lane, $425,000
523 Corlano Ave., $439,000
4646 Badger Road, $500,500
1470 Pebblecreek Drive, $510,500
715 Ware Ave., $515,000
1006 San Clemente Drive, $520,000
2315 Morningside Circle, $532,500
6593 Meadowridge Drive, $535,000
2220 Magowan Drive, $540,000
2415 Sophia Drive, $550,000
4929 Rinwood Drive, $590,000
6425 Meadowridge Drive, $590,000
2324 San Miguel Place, $600,000
1618 Edgewood Lane, $600,000
276 Michael Drive, $610,000
2201 Sonoma Ave., $620,000
1810 Sonoma Ave., $620,000
7632 Oak Leaf Drive, $625,000
817 Fresno Ave., $630,000
1119 Slater St., $644,000
2008 Albany Drive, $650,000
3916 Match Point Ave., $650,000
2345 Carson St., $659,000
1070 Baird Road, $665,000
2044 Goldfield Lane, $665,000
1835 Cooper Drive, $670,000
4764 Starbuck Ave., $672,500
2230 Arista Lane, $679,500
1464 Dutton Ave., $680,000
2245 Santa Fe Drive, $680,000
1836 Little John Lane, $687,000
2349 Wicket Ave., $700,000
6651 Greenmeadow Court, $700,000
528 Chipmunk Court, $705,000
2140 Geary Drive, $735,000
3831 Crestview Drive, $735,000
2563 Knolls Drive, $747,000
3924 Louis Krohn Drive, $751,000
2032 Cooper Drive, $755,000
1034 Vallejo St., $775,000
2057 Northfield Drive, $785,000
149 Walnut Court, $825,000
4749 Harrow Court, $825,000
1634 Periwinkle St., $830,500
5715 Corbett Circle, $870,000
1015 Elysse Lane, $884,000
318 Singing Brook Circle, $925,000
3513 Brookdale Drive, $931,000
1070 S Wright Road, $938,500
6638 Stone Bridge Road, $975,000
227 Granada Place, $995,000
1531 Leonard Ave., $1,336,000
1835 Willowside Road, $1,400,000
5134 Fig Tree Lane, $1,450,000
3974 Holland Drive, $1,775,000
2479 Brush Creek Road, $2,150,000
5689 Wild View Way, $4,450,000
Sebastopol
1430 Cunningham Road, $680,000
7630 Leland St., $790,000
8270 Blackney Road, $894,000
8286 Bodega Ave., $1,385,000
1780 Mariner Drive, $1,450,000
3305 Thorn Road, $1,650,000
10285 Burgandy Way, $1,835,000
2216 Pleasant Hill Road, $3,500,000
Sonoma
76 Monterey Ave., $500,000
17133 Vailetti Drive, $725,000
163 Fetters Ave., $825,000
665 Barcelona Drive, $1,300,000
413 Saunders Drive, $2,385,000
327 E. Napa St., $2,400,000
Windsor
406 Wilson Lane, $605,000
967 Springfield Court, $630,000
966 Buckingham Drive, $759,000
6155 Tamara Lane, $815,000
373 Decanter Circle, $869,000
1361 Golf Course Drive, $925,000
253 Mark West Station Road, $1,050,000
6150 Tamara Lane, $1,050,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
