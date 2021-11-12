Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 03

One hundred and thirty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma Conty during the week of Oct. 3 ranging in price from $100,000 to $4.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5689 Wild View Way in Santa Rosa which sold for $4,450,000 on October 8. This 11 acre property came with a four-bedroom, four-bathroom modern farmhouse, a pool, spa, bocce court and hiking trails.

Camp Meeker

137 Railroad Ave., $115,000

4 Sylvania Heights, $230,000

5230 Montgomery St., $300,000

39 Bohemian Highway, $465,000

44 Mission St., $500,000

Cazadero

21805 Fort Ross Road, $900,000

Cloverdale

64 W. Brookside Drive, $203,000

106 S. East St., $485,000

Cotati

612 W. Cotati Ave., $970,000

928 W. Sierra Ave., $1,523,000

Forestville

6800 Giovanetti Road, $855,000

5970 Van Keppel Road, $1,330,000

Geyserville

116 Renz Lane, $100,000

340 Colony Road, $1,100,000

Guerneville

14505 Memory Lane, $165,000

17460 River Lane, $275,000

15381 Old Cazadero Road, $689,000

17623 Orchard Ave., $710,000

17515 Highway 116, $1,405,000

Healdsburg

1430 Oak Circle, $647,000

221 Fir Circle, $735,000

626 Center St., $1,325,000

2415 Yoakim Bridge Road, $1,905,000

378 Bridle Path, $2,150,000

Penngrove

200 Hatchery Road, $600,000

5721 Old Redwood Highway, $600,000

Petaluma

1633 Lauren Drive, $276,182

893 Crinella Drive, $280,409

1325 Berrydale Drive, $550,000

1405 Lauren Drive, $567,500

468 Casa Verde Circle, $630,000

509 S. Ely Blvd., $650,000

2044 Chetwood Drive, $660,000

1037 Crinella Drive, $675,000

200 Fair St., $720,000

1442 Baywood Drive, $740,000

1600 Eastside Way, $801,000

21 Baker Court, $873,000

17 Gregory Court, $925,000

1073 Wren Drive, $930,000

1626 Culpepper Drive, $950,000

3445 Skillman Lane, $975,000

4 Scenic Way, $1,100,000

179 King Road, $1,100,000

123 Bodega Ave., $1,100,000

1818 Nicola Drive, $1,125,000

17 Wallace Court, $1,200,000

187 Dublin Court, $1,205,000

209 Simon Drive, $1,250,000

608 English St., $1,350,000

Rohnert Park

7376 Circle Drive, $670,000

4535 Harmony Place, $718,000

6191 San Mateo Court, $740,000

5333 Kirby Place, $750,000

Santa Rosa

511 Courtyard Circle, $308,000

5800 Heights Road, $389,000

843 Breeze Way, $408,000

Green Acre Lane, $425,000

523 Corlano Ave., $439,000

4646 Badger Road, $500,500

1470 Pebblecreek Drive, $510,500

715 Ware Ave., $515,000

1006 San Clemente Drive, $520,000

2315 Morningside Circle, $532,500

6593 Meadowridge Drive, $535,000

2220 Magowan Drive, $540,000

2415 Sophia Drive, $550,000

4929 Rinwood Drive, $590,000

6425 Meadowridge Drive, $590,000

2324 San Miguel Place, $600,000

1618 Edgewood Lane, $600,000

276 Michael Drive, $610,000

2201 Sonoma Ave., $620,000

1810 Sonoma Ave., $620,000

7632 Oak Leaf Drive, $625,000

817 Fresno Ave., $630,000

1119 Slater St., $644,000

2008 Albany Drive, $650,000

3916 Match Point Ave., $650,000

2345 Carson St., $659,000

1070 Baird Road, $665,000

2044 Goldfield Lane, $665,000

1835 Cooper Drive, $670,000

4764 Starbuck Ave., $672,500

2230 Arista Lane, $679,500

1464 Dutton Ave., $680,000

2245 Santa Fe Drive, $680,000

1836 Little John Lane, $687,000

2349 Wicket Ave., $700,000

6651 Greenmeadow Court, $700,000

528 Chipmunk Court, $705,000

2140 Geary Drive, $735,000

3831 Crestview Drive, $735,000

2563 Knolls Drive, $747,000

3924 Louis Krohn Drive, $751,000

2032 Cooper Drive, $755,000

1034 Vallejo St., $775,000

2057 Northfield Drive, $785,000

149 Walnut Court, $825,000

4749 Harrow Court, $825,000

1634 Periwinkle St., $830,500

5715 Corbett Circle, $870,000

1015 Elysse Lane, $884,000

318 Singing Brook Circle, $925,000

3513 Brookdale Drive, $931,000

1070 S Wright Road, $938,500

6638 Stone Bridge Road, $975,000

227 Granada Place, $995,000

1531 Leonard Ave., $1,336,000

1835 Willowside Road, $1,400,000

5134 Fig Tree Lane, $1,450,000

3974 Holland Drive, $1,775,000

2479 Brush Creek Road, $2,150,000

5689 Wild View Way, $4,450,000

Sebastopol

1430 Cunningham Road, $680,000

7630 Leland St., $790,000

8270 Blackney Road, $894,000

8286 Bodega Ave., $1,385,000

1780 Mariner Drive, $1,450,000

3305 Thorn Road, $1,650,000

10285 Burgandy Way, $1,835,000

2216 Pleasant Hill Road, $3,500,000

Sonoma

76 Monterey Ave., $500,000

17133 Vailetti Drive, $725,000

163 Fetters Ave., $825,000

665 Barcelona Drive, $1,300,000

413 Saunders Drive, $2,385,000

327 E. Napa St., $2,400,000

Windsor

406 Wilson Lane, $605,000

967 Springfield Court, $630,000

966 Buckingham Drive, $759,000

6155 Tamara Lane, $815,000

373 Decanter Circle, $869,000

1361 Golf Course Drive, $925,000

253 Mark West Station Road, $1,050,000

6150 Tamara Lane, $1,050,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.