Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 10

One hundred and twenty-one homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 10 ranging in price from $155,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our real estate list for the week was 7930 Sonoma Mountain Road in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,490,000 on Oct. 15. This ten acre property featured a restored three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1895 farmhouse, a pool, two guest cottages and more.

Cloverdale

600 Cherry Creek Road, $500,000

140 Porterfield Creek Drive, $590,000

529 Venezia Way, $600,000

216 Vista View Drive, $675,000

462 Muscat Drive, $675,000

204 Moulton Court, $695,000

109 Oakbrook Lane, $845,000

Cotati

155 John Roberts Drive, $995,000

Forestville

6685 Ellen Lane, $1,325,000

Glen Ellen

5232 O’Donnell Lane, $2,413,000

7930 Sonoma Mountain Road, $3,490,000

Guerneville

15323 Paradise Lane, $155,000

14561 Cherry St., $498,500

Healdsburg

228 Fitch St., $236,000

109 Kennedy Lane, $1,299,000

400 Greens Drive, $1,775,000

2998 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,240,000

Monte Rio

19096 C St., $315,000

21617 Highland Terrace, $320,000

Occidental

4020 Bohemian Highway, $1,182,000

16990 Burl Lane, $1,650,000

Petaluma

1436 Liverpool Way, $274,000

510 H St., $630,000

1432 Joan Drive, $727,091

1711 Capistrano Drive, $880,000

228 White Oak Circle, $900,000

246 Windsor Drive, $929,000

405 Song Bird Way, $945,000

1837 Fieldstone Lane, $950,000

1850 Downing St., $1,060,000

545 Selmart Lane, $1,255,000

127 Kimberly Way, $1,625,000

327 Howard St., $1,900,000

Rohnert Park

1621 Kassidy Place, $405,000

4404 Harvard Court, $581,000

532 E. Lanyard Court , $640,000

8543 Liman Way, $650,000

214 Alison Ave., $680,000

6072 Country Club Drive, $695,000

728 Hudis St., $947,000

Santa Rosa

30 Pan Abode Court, $15,000

35 Pan Abode Court, $15,000

5271 Vista Grande Drive, $175,000

1646 Neotomas Ave., $290,000

1774 Los Alamos Road, $339,000

1085 Odell Lane, $435,000

2465 College Park Circle, $460,000

2467 College Park Circle, $462,000

1011 Borden Villa Drive, $485,000

7301 Oak Leaf Drive, $490,000

7309 Oak Leaf Drive, $510,000

732 Mill St., $525,000

2146 West Ave., $540,000

1023 Grand Ave., $550,000

2231 Whitewood Drive, $560,000

421 Korbel Place, $570,000

2344 Horseshoe Court, $575,000

1101 Putney Drive, $592,000

526 Earle St., $600,000

1020 Rubicon Way, $610,000

2417 Guerneville Road, $610,000

2314 Aria Place, $625,000

2103 Bedford St., $650,000

2432 Penbrooke Ave., $665,000

1394 Snowy Egret Drive, $665,000

3906 Hogan Ave., $670,000

2318 Holly Creek Drive, $670,000

1226 Hexem Ave., $670,000

1546 Alegra St., $685,000

1017 Orchard St., $695,000

226 Broadmoor St., $700,000

2166 Rivera Drive, $705,000

6 Autumn Leaf Place, $719,000

921 Wright St., $721,000

3535 Coffey Meadows Place, $740,000

3460 Parker Hill Road, $750,000

1619 Hillview Terrace, $750,000

1628 Wild Oat Way, $790,500

1852 Willowside Road, $800,000

1321 Dogwood Drive, $800,000

532 Jenifer Court, $810,000

6332 Meadowridge Drive, $825,000

131 Jasie Lane, $825,000

1616 Wild Oat Way, $829,000

1933 Woodsage Way, $835,000

696 Speers Road, $840,000

310 Equine Place, $918,000

152 Alderbrook Drive, $925,000

2326 Parkwood Court, $960,000

4720 Devonshire Place, $1,050,000

2757 Chanate Road, $1,200,000

473 Falling Star Court, $1,350,000

3948 Millbrook Drive, $1,485,000

Sebastopol

8180 Frankel Lane, $825,000

7125 Elphick Road, $860,000

3157 Frei Road, $1,142,000

7939 Tocchini St., $1,159,000

1440 Cunningham Rd 1, $1,225,000

7579 Meadowlark Drive, $1,335,000

Sonoma

796 El Dorado Drive, $547,000

18015 Mulberry Ave., $585,000

115 Temelec Circle, $600,000

18730 Melvin Ave., $757,000

948 Madrone Road, $800,000

650 Andrieux St., $925,000

670 Hudson Court, $1,295,000

421 San Lorenzo Court, $2,100,000

The Sea Ranch

35330 Fly Cloud Road, $975,000

Windsor

512 Miller Lane, $560,000

997 Ventana Drive, $635,000

955 Springfield Court, $636,000

504 Bay Tree Court, $728,500

8064 Leno Drive, $755,000

840 Natalie Drive, $800,000

1040 Elsbree Lane, $843,000

1211 Seghesio Way, $875,500

221 Maili Court, $925,000

1331 Lydia Court, $959,000

114 Merner Drive, $1,125,000

8490 Old Redwood Highway, $1,800,000

8500 Old Redwood Highway, $1,800,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.