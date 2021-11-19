Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 10
One hundred and twenty-one homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 10 ranging in price from $155,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our real estate list for the week was 7930 Sonoma Mountain Road in Glen Ellen which sold for $3,490,000 on Oct. 15. This ten acre property featured a restored three-bedroom, three-bathroom 1895 farmhouse, a pool, two guest cottages and more.
Cloverdale
600 Cherry Creek Road, $500,000
140 Porterfield Creek Drive, $590,000
529 Venezia Way, $600,000
216 Vista View Drive, $675,000
462 Muscat Drive, $675,000
204 Moulton Court, $695,000
109 Oakbrook Lane, $845,000
Cotati
155 John Roberts Drive, $995,000
Forestville
6685 Ellen Lane, $1,325,000
Glen Ellen
5232 O’Donnell Lane, $2,413,000
7930 Sonoma Mountain Road, $3,490,000
Guerneville
15323 Paradise Lane, $155,000
14561 Cherry St., $498,500
Healdsburg
228 Fitch St., $236,000
109 Kennedy Lane, $1,299,000
400 Greens Drive, $1,775,000
2998 W. Dry Creek Road, $2,240,000
Monte Rio
19096 C St., $315,000
21617 Highland Terrace, $320,000
Occidental
4020 Bohemian Highway, $1,182,000
16990 Burl Lane, $1,650,000
Petaluma
1436 Liverpool Way, $274,000
510 H St., $630,000
1432 Joan Drive, $727,091
1711 Capistrano Drive, $880,000
228 White Oak Circle, $900,000
246 Windsor Drive, $929,000
405 Song Bird Way, $945,000
1837 Fieldstone Lane, $950,000
1850 Downing St., $1,060,000
545 Selmart Lane, $1,255,000
127 Kimberly Way, $1,625,000
327 Howard St., $1,900,000
Rohnert Park
1621 Kassidy Place, $405,000
4404 Harvard Court, $581,000
532 E. Lanyard Court , $640,000
8543 Liman Way, $650,000
214 Alison Ave., $680,000
6072 Country Club Drive, $695,000
728 Hudis St., $947,000
Santa Rosa
30 Pan Abode Court, $15,000
35 Pan Abode Court, $15,000
5271 Vista Grande Drive, $175,000
1646 Neotomas Ave., $290,000
1774 Los Alamos Road, $339,000
1085 Odell Lane, $435,000
2465 College Park Circle, $460,000
2467 College Park Circle, $462,000
1011 Borden Villa Drive, $485,000
7301 Oak Leaf Drive, $490,000
7309 Oak Leaf Drive, $510,000
732 Mill St., $525,000
2146 West Ave., $540,000
1023 Grand Ave., $550,000
2231 Whitewood Drive, $560,000
421 Korbel Place, $570,000
2344 Horseshoe Court, $575,000
1101 Putney Drive, $592,000
526 Earle St., $600,000
1020 Rubicon Way, $610,000
2417 Guerneville Road, $610,000
2314 Aria Place, $625,000
2103 Bedford St., $650,000
2432 Penbrooke Ave., $665,000
1394 Snowy Egret Drive, $665,000
3906 Hogan Ave., $670,000
2318 Holly Creek Drive, $670,000
1226 Hexem Ave., $670,000
1546 Alegra St., $685,000
1017 Orchard St., $695,000
226 Broadmoor St., $700,000
2166 Rivera Drive, $705,000
6 Autumn Leaf Place, $719,000
921 Wright St., $721,000
3535 Coffey Meadows Place, $740,000
3460 Parker Hill Road, $750,000
1619 Hillview Terrace, $750,000
1628 Wild Oat Way, $790,500
1852 Willowside Road, $800,000
1321 Dogwood Drive, $800,000
532 Jenifer Court, $810,000
6332 Meadowridge Drive, $825,000
131 Jasie Lane, $825,000
1616 Wild Oat Way, $829,000
1933 Woodsage Way, $835,000
696 Speers Road, $840,000
310 Equine Place, $918,000
152 Alderbrook Drive, $925,000
2326 Parkwood Court, $960,000
4720 Devonshire Place, $1,050,000
2757 Chanate Road, $1,200,000
473 Falling Star Court, $1,350,000
3948 Millbrook Drive, $1,485,000
Sebastopol
8180 Frankel Lane, $825,000
7125 Elphick Road, $860,000
3157 Frei Road, $1,142,000
7939 Tocchini St., $1,159,000
1440 Cunningham Rd 1, $1,225,000
7579 Meadowlark Drive, $1,335,000
Sonoma
796 El Dorado Drive, $547,000
18015 Mulberry Ave., $585,000
115 Temelec Circle, $600,000
18730 Melvin Ave., $757,000
948 Madrone Road, $800,000
650 Andrieux St., $925,000
670 Hudson Court, $1,295,000
421 San Lorenzo Court, $2,100,000
The Sea Ranch
35330 Fly Cloud Road, $975,000
Windsor
512 Miller Lane, $560,000
997 Ventana Drive, $635,000
955 Springfield Court, $636,000
504 Bay Tree Court, $728,500
8064 Leno Drive, $755,000
840 Natalie Drive, $800,000
1040 Elsbree Lane, $843,000
1211 Seghesio Way, $875,500
221 Maili Court, $925,000
1331 Lydia Court, $959,000
114 Merner Drive, $1,125,000
8490 Old Redwood Highway, $1,800,000
8500 Old Redwood Highway, $1,800,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
