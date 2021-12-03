Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 24

One hundred and forty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 24 ranging in price from $200,000 to $5.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20685 Pueblo Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $5,400,000 on Oct. 29. This five bedroom, six bathroom, 4,675 square foot home featured a waterfall edge pool, spa, fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Calistoga

5850 Sharp Road, $5,075,000

Camp Meeker

146 Redwood Ave., $350,000

Cloverdale

27260 Chrome Iron Road, $636,000

Cotati

8614 Gravenstein Way, $757,000

Forestville

9343 Champs De Elysees, $415,000

6630 Center St., $665,000

11928 Pine Ridge Road, $930,500

9650 River Road, $975,000

Geyserville

21456 Redwood Highway, $579,000

Glen Ellen

12571 Maple Glen Road, $1,100,000

12710 Highway 12, $1,260,000

Guerneville

14473 Old Cazadero Road, $200,000

15108 Canyon Two Road, $380,000

15340 Willow Road, $550,000

14445 McLane Ave., $728,000

Healdsburg

1084 Orchard St., $870,000

1674 Canyon Run, $919,000

407 North St., $1,520,000

220 Second St., $1,560,000

3232 Dry Creek Road, $2,400,000

Jenner

10475 Willig Drive, $1,031,000

2045 Muniz Ranch Road, $1,610,000

Monte Rio

19594 Redwood Drive, $850,000

Penngrove

220 Hatchery Road, $1,400,000

Petaluma

1790 Tessa Way, $437,000

501 Albert Way, $546,364

5 Jess Ave., $630,000

1509 Elizabeth Drive, $645,000

508 Upham St., $700,000

1632 Caulfield Lane, $775,000

1724 Tampico Court, $800,000

30 Huntington Way, $805,000

2 Gypsum Court, $815,000

701 Weymouth St., $818,000

808 Stillson Drive, $839,000

709 Mayflower St., $850,000

2925 N. Petaluma Blvd., $859,500

1827 Hartman Lane, $890,000

616 Mountain View Ave., $952,500

1907 Cardinal Way, $985,000

325 Smith Drive, $985,000

1884 Mallard Lane, $989,000

19 Makena Court, $1,105,000

340 Walnut St., $1,275,000

63 Live Oak Drive, $1,285,000

610 Deerfield Lane, $1,350,000

1830 Adobe Creek Drive, $1,385,000

1011 Glen Eagle Drive, $1,585,000

5 Bentley Court, $1,647,500

Rohnert Park

7177 Adrian Drive, $480,000

1548 Gretchen Court, $621,000

7836 Medallion Way, $630,000

7465 Maximillian Place, $750,000

1721 Kenton Place, $775,000

430 Floral Way, $865,000

4431 Hillview Way, $940,000

Santa Rosa

3743 Chanate Road, $273,000

3980 Stony Point Road, $331,000

5890 Heights Road, $379,000

41 Aspen Meadows Circle, $389,000

3421 Moorland Ave., $392,000

2234 Marlow Road, $500,000

732 Pine St., $515,000

6324 Stone Bridge Road, $520,000

252 Belhaven Court, $525,000

1416 Tammy Way, $540,000

4720 Londonberry Drive, $555,000

3337 Moorland Ave., $560,000

2434 Covey Court, $565,000

1269 Aloise Ave., $565,000

3300 Homestead Lane, $572,000

4112 Siskiyou Ave., $575,000

1548 Wimbledon Place, $585,000

620 Elsa Drive, $595,000

7 Oak Leaf Place, $600,000

2034 Midway Drive, $600,000

194 Winston Drive, $600,000

5231 Piedmont Drive, $600,000

2353 Meyers Drive, $610,000

1004 Spenlow Road, $610,000

2757 Arabian Lane, $619,000

2808 Yuma St., $627,000

1632 Wishing Well Way, $630,000

2237 Pimlico Way, $630,000

3753 Chanate Road, $637,000

2635 Rosevine Lane, $659,000

7446 Oak Leaf Drive, $659,000

2062 Pinercrest Drive, $660,000

1161 Neale Drive, $665,000

420 Pythian Road, $665,000

4942 Klondike Court, $670,000

2734 Canterbury Drive, $675,000

1632 Wild Oat Way, $677,500

221 Christina Lane, $680,000

1563 Surrey Drive, $685,000

244 Folia Court, $700,000

2511 Claremont Drive, $725,000

3717 Espresso Court, $733,000

2558 Tuscan Drive, $780,000

2607 Spring Creek Drive, $790,000

4018 Bennett Valley Road, $800,000

220 Shortt Road, $801,000

560 Irwin Lane, $850,000

1148 Forest Glen Way, $895,000

6578 Birch Drive, $900,000

4848 Parktrail Drive, $900,000

4706 Westover Court, $1,190,000

3735 Holland Drive, $1,300,000

5478 Bader Road, $1,310,000

1598 Grayhawk Place, $1,400,000

5590 Crystal Drive, $1,950,000

3427 Parker Hill Road, $2,100,000

3751 Lakebriar Place, $2,550,000

Sebastopol

4755 Daywalt Road, $1,025,000

13220 Occidental Road, $1,595,000

Sonoma

1310 Herbazal St., $618,000

17568 Johnson Ave., $625,000

17355 Hillside Ave., $751,000

708 Lobelia Court, $853,500

776 Country Meadow Lane, $870,000

21258 Via Colombard, $900,000

2601 Acacia Ave., $1,475,000

734 E. Macarthur St., $1,495,000

506 Avenue Del Oro, $1,645,500

29 W. Fifth St., $1,650,000

865 Petaluma Ave., $1,765,000

1160 Brockman Lane, $1,820,000

397 Engler St., $2,000,000

611 E. Second St., $2,185,000

19320 Sonoma Highway, $2,200,000

420 Kelly Glen Lane, $3,340,500

633 Quarry Hill Road, $4,300,000

20685 Pueblo Ave., $5,400,000

Windsor

781 Bob Crosby Way, $435,000

799 Park Glen Drive, $495,000

9188 Lakewood Drive, $550,000

594 Wild Oak Drive, $585,000

414 Bluebird Drive, $635,000

206 Flametree Circle, $680,000

225 Dartmouth Way, $689,000

62 Loni Court, $735,000

404 Foxwood Court, $750,000

309 La Quinta Drive, $780,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.