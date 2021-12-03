Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 24
One hundred and forty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 24 ranging in price from $200,000 to $5.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 20685 Pueblo Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $5,400,000 on Oct. 29. This five bedroom, six bathroom, 4,675 square foot home featured a waterfall edge pool, spa, fireplace and outdoor kitchen.
Calistoga
5850 Sharp Road, $5,075,000
Camp Meeker
146 Redwood Ave., $350,000
Cloverdale
27260 Chrome Iron Road, $636,000
Cotati
8614 Gravenstein Way, $757,000
Forestville
9343 Champs De Elysees, $415,000
6630 Center St., $665,000
11928 Pine Ridge Road, $930,500
9650 River Road, $975,000
Geyserville
21456 Redwood Highway, $579,000
Glen Ellen
12571 Maple Glen Road, $1,100,000
12710 Highway 12, $1,260,000
Guerneville
14473 Old Cazadero Road, $200,000
15108 Canyon Two Road, $380,000
15340 Willow Road, $550,000
14445 McLane Ave., $728,000
Healdsburg
1084 Orchard St., $870,000
1674 Canyon Run, $919,000
407 North St., $1,520,000
220 Second St., $1,560,000
3232 Dry Creek Road, $2,400,000
Jenner
10475 Willig Drive, $1,031,000
2045 Muniz Ranch Road, $1,610,000
Monte Rio
19594 Redwood Drive, $850,000
Penngrove
220 Hatchery Road, $1,400,000
Petaluma
1790 Tessa Way, $437,000
501 Albert Way, $546,364
5 Jess Ave., $630,000
1509 Elizabeth Drive, $645,000
508 Upham St., $700,000
1632 Caulfield Lane, $775,000
1724 Tampico Court, $800,000
30 Huntington Way, $805,000
2 Gypsum Court, $815,000
701 Weymouth St., $818,000
808 Stillson Drive, $839,000
709 Mayflower St., $850,000
2925 N. Petaluma Blvd., $859,500
1827 Hartman Lane, $890,000
616 Mountain View Ave., $952,500
1907 Cardinal Way, $985,000
325 Smith Drive, $985,000
1884 Mallard Lane, $989,000
19 Makena Court, $1,105,000
340 Walnut St., $1,275,000
63 Live Oak Drive, $1,285,000
610 Deerfield Lane, $1,350,000
1830 Adobe Creek Drive, $1,385,000
1011 Glen Eagle Drive, $1,585,000
5 Bentley Court, $1,647,500
Rohnert Park
7177 Adrian Drive, $480,000
1548 Gretchen Court, $621,000
7836 Medallion Way, $630,000
7465 Maximillian Place, $750,000
1721 Kenton Place, $775,000
430 Floral Way, $865,000
4431 Hillview Way, $940,000
Santa Rosa
3743 Chanate Road, $273,000
3980 Stony Point Road, $331,000
5890 Heights Road, $379,000
41 Aspen Meadows Circle, $389,000
3421 Moorland Ave., $392,000
2234 Marlow Road, $500,000
732 Pine St., $515,000
6324 Stone Bridge Road, $520,000
252 Belhaven Court, $525,000
1416 Tammy Way, $540,000
4720 Londonberry Drive, $555,000
3337 Moorland Ave., $560,000
2434 Covey Court, $565,000
1269 Aloise Ave., $565,000
3300 Homestead Lane, $572,000
4112 Siskiyou Ave., $575,000
1548 Wimbledon Place, $585,000
620 Elsa Drive, $595,000
7 Oak Leaf Place, $600,000
2034 Midway Drive, $600,000
194 Winston Drive, $600,000
5231 Piedmont Drive, $600,000
2353 Meyers Drive, $610,000
1004 Spenlow Road, $610,000
2757 Arabian Lane, $619,000
2808 Yuma St., $627,000
1632 Wishing Well Way, $630,000
2237 Pimlico Way, $630,000
3753 Chanate Road, $637,000
2635 Rosevine Lane, $659,000
7446 Oak Leaf Drive, $659,000
2062 Pinercrest Drive, $660,000
1161 Neale Drive, $665,000
420 Pythian Road, $665,000
4942 Klondike Court, $670,000
2734 Canterbury Drive, $675,000
1632 Wild Oat Way, $677,500
221 Christina Lane, $680,000
1563 Surrey Drive, $685,000
244 Folia Court, $700,000
2511 Claremont Drive, $725,000
3717 Espresso Court, $733,000
2558 Tuscan Drive, $780,000
2607 Spring Creek Drive, $790,000
4018 Bennett Valley Road, $800,000
220 Shortt Road, $801,000
560 Irwin Lane, $850,000
1148 Forest Glen Way, $895,000
6578 Birch Drive, $900,000
4848 Parktrail Drive, $900,000
4706 Westover Court, $1,190,000
3735 Holland Drive, $1,300,000
5478 Bader Road, $1,310,000
1598 Grayhawk Place, $1,400,000
5590 Crystal Drive, $1,950,000
3427 Parker Hill Road, $2,100,000
3751 Lakebriar Place, $2,550,000
Sebastopol
4755 Daywalt Road, $1,025,000
13220 Occidental Road, $1,595,000
Sonoma
1310 Herbazal St., $618,000
17568 Johnson Ave., $625,000
17355 Hillside Ave., $751,000
708 Lobelia Court, $853,500
776 Country Meadow Lane, $870,000
21258 Via Colombard, $900,000
2601 Acacia Ave., $1,475,000
734 E. Macarthur St., $1,495,000
506 Avenue Del Oro, $1,645,500
29 W. Fifth St., $1,650,000
865 Petaluma Ave., $1,765,000
1160 Brockman Lane, $1,820,000
397 Engler St., $2,000,000
611 E. Second St., $2,185,000
19320 Sonoma Highway, $2,200,000
420 Kelly Glen Lane, $3,340,500
633 Quarry Hill Road, $4,300,000
20685 Pueblo Ave., $5,400,000
Windsor
781 Bob Crosby Way, $435,000
799 Park Glen Drive, $495,000
9188 Lakewood Drive, $550,000
594 Wild Oak Drive, $585,000
414 Bluebird Drive, $635,000
206 Flametree Circle, $680,000
225 Dartmouth Way, $689,000
62 Loni Court, $735,000
404 Foxwood Court, $750,000
309 La Quinta Drive, $780,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
