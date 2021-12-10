Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 31
One hundred and twenty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 31 ranging in price from $150,000 to $12 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 34050 Highway 1 in The Sea Ranch which sold for $12,000,000 on Nov. 1. This two bedroom, two bathroom, 2,123 square foot historic home was once owned by Larry Halprin, the landscape architect who helped design the community of The Sea Ranch.
Bodega Bay
1030 Highway 1, $995,000
Cazadero
2945 Austin Creek Road, $161,000
2220 Cazadero Highway, $489,000
Cloverdale
261 Red Mountain Drive, $519,000
238 N. Jefferson St., $560,000
127 Furber Lane, $580,000
112 W. Brookside Drive, $644,000
327 Moonlight Circle, $770,000
Cotati
268 Maple Ave., $700,000
8573 Wren Drive, $725,000
160 W. Cotati Oaks Court, $793,500
Forestville
10860 Ogburn Lane, $179,000
9336 Champs De Elysees, $425,000
11001 Ogburn Lane, $775,000
12350 Westside Road, $978,000
Guerneville
15281 Drake Road, $350,000
15130 Drake Road, $925,000
14597 Drake Road, $1,130,000
Healdsburg
1980 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $150,000
216 Mountain View Drive, $790,000
102 Lavender Circle, $800,000
336 Almond Way, $920,000
114 Smith Court, $1,000,000
Jenner
3840 Muniz Ranch Road, $999,000
Kenwood
9400 Clyde Ave., $335,000
8802 Egg Farm Lane, $1,675,000
2875 Bristol Road, $2,000,000
Monte Rio
9894 Bohemian Highway, $560,000
Petaluma
11 Hayes Ave., $510,000
217 Preston Court, $680,000
847 S. McDowell Blvd., $691,500
1601 Del Oro Circle, $785,000
629 S. Ely Blvd., $835,000
6 Grandview Ave., $850,000
849 Western Ave., $870,000
370 Grant Ave., $910,000
1721 Andover Way, $1,035,000
10 Brengle Court, $1,232,000
5851 Bodega Ave., $1,650,000
1018 Samuel Drive, $1,988,000
Rohnert Park
1113 Copeland Creek Drive, $700,000
6384 Santa Clara Court, $750,000
1545 Magnolia Ave., $815,000
Santa Rosa
187 Torzelli Lane, $185,000
9 Nirvanah Place, $337,500
1950 Corby Ave., $392,000
13 Nirvanah Place, $447,000
3454 Idaho Drive, $450,000
5 Nirvanah Place, $460,000
17 Nirvanah Place, $470,000
1459 Pebblecreek Drive, $475,000
21 Nirvanah Place, $515,000
1721 Burgundy Place, $520,000
4923 Everglade Drive, $545,000
138 Oak Shadow Drive, $549,000
1038 Rubicon Way, $550,000
1018 Rubicon Way, $570,000
600 Plum Drive, $585,000
2001 Albany Drive, $594,000
2401 Waltzer Road, $595,000
2064 Arista Lane, $595,000
3618 Primrose Ave., $600,000
214 Darek Drive, $610,000
5016 Parkhurst Drive, $620,000
2357 Sandi Lane, $620,000
2139 Midway Drive, $620,000
1333 Manhattan Way, $622,000
601 Saint Mary Drive, $635,000
2508 Dixie Place, $640,000
2332 Sophia Drive, $640,000
5932 Montecito Blvd., $659,000
2589 Zircon Place, $680,000
232 Oak Shadow Drive, $699,000
1856 Streiff Lane, $708,000
627 Parkside Drive, $725,000
5012 McCloskey Court, $725,000
324 Beech Ave., $729,000
140 Creek Way, $750,000
1920 Sansone Drive, $830,000
4913 Stonehedge Drive, $834,000
2235 Grahn Drive, $835,000
2813 Creekside Road, $875,000
6266 Meadowstone Drive, $875,000
2012 Montecito Ave., $899,000
3529 Flintwood Drive, $900,000
70 Elaine Drive, $939,000
1641 Wild Oat Way, $959,500
3475 Holland Drive, $961,000
480 Hillsdale Drive, $1,000,000
5047 Deerwood Drive, $1,020,000
5570 Inverness Ave., $1,040,000
2871 Dusty Stone Court, $1,040,000
5525 Melita Road, $1,094,000
5882 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,160,000
3810 Zieber Road, $1,200,000
5550 Plum Ranch Road, $1,200,000
2566 Sunset Vista Lane, $1,210,000
5050 Petaluma Hill Road, $1,300,000
4391 Parker Hill Road, $1,399,000
4030 Tourmaline Court, $1,670,000
980 Hearn Ave., $1,850,000
Sebastopol
1200 Bloomfield Road, $950,000
7142 Raymond Road, $1,020,000
1667 Bloomfield Road, $1,757,000
Sonoma
17180 Keaton Ave., $510,000
266 Mountain Ave., $633,000
387 Denmark St., $750,000
17339 Hillside Ave., $925,000
495 Emily’s Meadow Court, $930,000
17366 Buena Vista Ave., $945,000
134 Palo Verde Court, $1,325,000
18758 Canyon Road, $1,915,000
19059 Kenleigh Drive, $2,380,000
20580 Palmer Ave., $3,200,000
The Sea Ranch
35300 Fly Cloud Road, $950,000
34050 Highway 1, $12,000,000
Windsor
119 Moll Drive, $562,500
1039 Starr View Drive, $765,000
9654 Dawn Way, $820,000
424 Skylark St., $900,000
316 La Quinta Drive, $939,000
6172 Marsi Court, $975,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
