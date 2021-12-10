Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 31

One hundred and twenty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 31 ranging in price from $150,000 to $12 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 34050 Highway 1 in The Sea Ranch which sold for $12,000,000 on Nov. 1. This two bedroom, two bathroom, 2,123 square foot historic home was once owned by Larry Halprin, the landscape architect who helped design the community of The Sea Ranch.

Bodega Bay

1030 Highway 1, $995,000

Cazadero

2945 Austin Creek Road, $161,000

2220 Cazadero Highway, $489,000

Cloverdale

261 Red Mountain Drive, $519,000

238 N. Jefferson St., $560,000

127 Furber Lane, $580,000

112 W. Brookside Drive, $644,000

327 Moonlight Circle, $770,000

Cotati

268 Maple Ave., $700,000

8573 Wren Drive, $725,000

160 W. Cotati Oaks Court, $793,500

Forestville

10860 Ogburn Lane, $179,000

9336 Champs De Elysees, $425,000

11001 Ogburn Lane, $775,000

12350 Westside Road, $978,000

Guerneville

15281 Drake Road, $350,000

15130 Drake Road, $925,000

14597 Drake Road, $1,130,000

Healdsburg

1980 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $150,000

216 Mountain View Drive, $790,000

102 Lavender Circle, $800,000

336 Almond Way, $920,000

114 Smith Court, $1,000,000

Jenner

3840 Muniz Ranch Road, $999,000

Kenwood

9400 Clyde Ave., $335,000

8802 Egg Farm Lane, $1,675,000

2875 Bristol Road, $2,000,000

Monte Rio

9894 Bohemian Highway, $560,000

Petaluma

11 Hayes Ave., $510,000

217 Preston Court, $680,000

847 S. McDowell Blvd., $691,500

1601 Del Oro Circle, $785,000

629 S. Ely Blvd., $835,000

6 Grandview Ave., $850,000

849 Western Ave., $870,000

370 Grant Ave., $910,000

1721 Andover Way, $1,035,000

10 Brengle Court, $1,232,000

5851 Bodega Ave., $1,650,000

1018 Samuel Drive, $1,988,000

Rohnert Park

1113 Copeland Creek Drive, $700,000

6384 Santa Clara Court, $750,000

1545 Magnolia Ave., $815,000

Santa Rosa

187 Torzelli Lane, $185,000

9 Nirvanah Place, $337,500

1950 Corby Ave., $392,000

13 Nirvanah Place, $447,000

3454 Idaho Drive, $450,000

5 Nirvanah Place, $460,000

17 Nirvanah Place, $470,000

1459 Pebblecreek Drive, $475,000

21 Nirvanah Place, $515,000

1721 Burgundy Place, $520,000

4923 Everglade Drive, $545,000

138 Oak Shadow Drive, $549,000

1038 Rubicon Way, $550,000

1018 Rubicon Way, $570,000

600 Plum Drive, $585,000

2001 Albany Drive, $594,000

2401 Waltzer Road, $595,000

2064 Arista Lane, $595,000

3618 Primrose Ave., $600,000

214 Darek Drive, $610,000

5016 Parkhurst Drive, $620,000

2357 Sandi Lane, $620,000

2139 Midway Drive, $620,000

1333 Manhattan Way, $622,000

601 Saint Mary Drive, $635,000

2508 Dixie Place, $640,000

2332 Sophia Drive, $640,000

5932 Montecito Blvd., $659,000

2589 Zircon Place, $680,000

232 Oak Shadow Drive, $699,000

1856 Streiff Lane, $708,000

627 Parkside Drive, $725,000

5012 McCloskey Court, $725,000

324 Beech Ave., $729,000

140 Creek Way, $750,000

1920 Sansone Drive, $830,000

4913 Stonehedge Drive, $834,000

2235 Grahn Drive, $835,000

2813 Creekside Road, $875,000

6266 Meadowstone Drive, $875,000

2012 Montecito Ave., $899,000

3529 Flintwood Drive, $900,000

70 Elaine Drive, $939,000

1641 Wild Oat Way, $959,500

3475 Holland Drive, $961,000

480 Hillsdale Drive, $1,000,000

5047 Deerwood Drive, $1,020,000

5570 Inverness Ave., $1,040,000

2871 Dusty Stone Court, $1,040,000

5525 Melita Road, $1,094,000

5882 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,160,000

3810 Zieber Road, $1,200,000

5550 Plum Ranch Road, $1,200,000

2566 Sunset Vista Lane, $1,210,000

5050 Petaluma Hill Road, $1,300,000

4391 Parker Hill Road, $1,399,000

4030 Tourmaline Court, $1,670,000

980 Hearn Ave., $1,850,000

Sebastopol

1200 Bloomfield Road, $950,000

7142 Raymond Road, $1,020,000

1667 Bloomfield Road, $1,757,000

Sonoma

17180 Keaton Ave., $510,000

266 Mountain Ave., $633,000

387 Denmark St., $750,000

17339 Hillside Ave., $925,000

495 Emily’s Meadow Court, $930,000

17366 Buena Vista Ave., $945,000

134 Palo Verde Court, $1,325,000

18758 Canyon Road, $1,915,000

19059 Kenleigh Drive, $2,380,000

20580 Palmer Ave., $3,200,000

The Sea Ranch

35300 Fly Cloud Road, $950,000

34050 Highway 1, $12,000,000

Windsor

119 Moll Drive, $562,500

1039 Starr View Drive, $765,000

9654 Dawn Way, $820,000

424 Skylark St., $900,000

316 La Quinta Drive, $939,000

6172 Marsi Court, $975,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.